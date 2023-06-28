Dodgers activate INF Muncy from the injured list ahead of series opener in Denver
DENVER — The Los Angeles Dodgers activated infielder Max Muncy from the 10-day injured list before Tuesday night’s game at the Colorado Rockies.
Muncy is in the lineup and will play third base in the opener of a three-game series between the NL West rivals.
Muncy last played on June 11 at Philadelphia and missed 11 games with a left hamstring strain. He said he felt ready to return to the lineup as early as Sunday, but the team wanted to be cautious with his injury.
“Sunday he went through a whole day, felt good, came out of it well and said he could have played that day,” manager Dave Roberts said. “Knowing we had the off day (Monday), to know we could start him (Tuesday), have him down tomorrow, and have him back in there Thursday, we felt good about that.”
Muncy acknowledged there was some hesitation about playing his first game in the higher altitude, but it wasn’t a barrier to his return.
“There might have been a little bit. This place is notorious for your body not necessarily feeling great,” Muncy said. “I think we’re at a point where we felt pretty good about it. So, we’re going to go today and hopefully everything comes out alright.”
The 32-year-old Muncy is hitting .239 with 13 home runs and 37 RBIs in 42 career games at Coors Field.
Muncy has struggled at the plate this season since hitting 11 home runs in April. He is hitting .191 with a 18 home runs and has scuffled in June. He is 3 for 32 in nine games with just one home run.
Muncy said he was getting impatient not being in the lineup for the last 15 days.
“Extremely hard,” he said. “I think the term a lot of guys used was I was losing my mind and in a dark spot. We’re out of that, thankfully, so hopefully we can stay out of it.”
Former captain Ryan Getzlaf named player development coordinator by Ducks
ANAHEIM — Former captain Ryan Getzlaf is now the player development coordinator for the Anaheim Ducks.
Getzlaf served as Anaheim’s captain for 12 seasons (2010-22). He is also the all-time leading scorer in franchise history with 1,019 points, including 737 assists, and played in a team-record 1,157 games.
In his new role, Getzlaf will assist Director of Player Development Jim Johnson in preparing prospects in Anaheim’s system for a career in professional hockey
Getzlaf played 17 seasons for the Ducks after being the 19th overall pick in the 2003 NHL draft.
“I am so excited to be back in a role where I feel I can help our young players, who are the focal point of both the future and present of our hockey club,” Getzlaf said in a statement. “This opportunity will give me the chance to help them in the critical years of their development and share the many years of experiences that I have had.”
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Police in Muskogee, Oklahoma, confirmed Tuesday they are investigating the shooting deaths of three relatives of seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson.
The bodies of Jack Janway, 69; his wife Terry Janway, 68; and their grandson Dalton Janway, 11, were discovered Monday at a home in Muskogee, located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa, Muskogee police spokesperson Lynn Hamlin said. Hamlin said investigators believe Terry Janway shot and killed her husband and grandson before shooting herself.
Police responded to the home after a woman called 911 to report a disturbance with a gun before hanging up, Hamlin said.
When police arrived on the scene, they found one person near the front door of the home and then heard a gunshot from further inside, where officers later found two other people dead, Hamlin said. Hamlin confirmed the three are the parents and nephew of Johnson’s wife, Chandra Janway.
Johnson’s race team, Legacy Motor Club, announced on Twitter it was withdrawing his No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago. The team added: “The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made.”
Athletes who sign NLI won’t face penalty if they renege due to coaching change
The governing body for the National Letter of Intent Program on Tuesday announced new policies allowing athletes to back out of NLI agreements without penalty under certain circumstances.
The signing of letters of intent has been part of the recruiting process in NCAA divisions I and II since 1964. It is intended to be a binding agreement between an athlete and school. The athlete promises to attend the school for one academic year in exchange for a full or partial athletic scholarship for one academic year.
An athlete who does not fulfill his or her NLI agreement traditionally must sit out one season of competition at the next school they attend.
Following a committee review of NLI policy, the Collegiate Commissioners Association will not penalize an athlete who requests a release due to a head coaching change.
Neither will an athlete be penalized for leaving their original school after one quarter or one semester as long as a release is requested.
The policy change takes effect with the 2023-24 signing periods for 2024-25 enrollees.
The CCA also will expand the program to provide an athlete transferring from one four-year school to another an opportunity to sign an NLI as long as he or she has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Big Sky Conference Commissioner Tom Wistrcill, chair of the NLI Policy and Review Committee, said the changes are meant to modernize the NLI program so it more accurately reflects the recruiting landscape.
Golden Knights’ banner raising highlights a tripleheader to start the 2023-24 NHL season
NEW YORK — The 2023-24 NHL season opens on Oct. 10 with a tripleheader headlined by the Vegas Golden Knights raising their first Stanley Cup banner.
The league and its 32 clubs released the 1,312-game regular-season schedule Tuesday.
The puck drops again with the Nashville Predators facing off against the Tampa Bay Lightning, followed by the potential debut of presumptive No. 1 pick Connor Bedard when he and the Chicago Blackhawks visit Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. One-hundred-twenty days after winning the Cup, the Golden Knights will begin their title defense against the Seattle Kraken in a preview of the Winter Classic.
The schedule also includes just the second-16 game day in league history on Oct. 24. Games will be staggered throughout the night from 6 p.m. Eastern on, March Madness-style.
April 18 is the last scheduled day of the regular season, with the traditional 16-team playoff tournament to follow.
Young Devils add veteran Toffoli in draft-eve deal with Flames
NEWARK, N.J. — The up-and-coming New Jersey Devils have acquired veteran forward Tyler Toffoli from the Calgary Flames for forward Yegor Sharangovich and a draft pick they recently acquired in a deal with Columbus.
General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the trade Tuesday evening, a day before the NHL draft in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Devils will give the Flames the third-round pick they got from the Blue Jackets in the sign-and-trade deal that sent defenseman Damon Severson to Columbus.
Toffoli is entering in the final year of a four-year deal he signed with Montreal. He carries a $4.5 million cap hit. Sharangovich was set to become a restricted free agent.
Toffoli is coming off a career year, with 34 goals, 39 assists and 73 points, with points and goals being his best. His 10 power-play goals were a career best. The 31-year-old had 227 goals ad 239 assists in 733 regular-season contests with Los Angeles, Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary. He helped Los Angeles win its second Stanley Cup championship in 2014. He also appeared in a Cup final with Montreal in 2020-21.
Sharangovich was New Jersey’s fifth-round selection in 2018. In three seasons from 2020-21 to 2022-23, he appeared in 205 games scoring 53 goals and 53 assists.
New Mexico State basketball players settle lawsuit stemming from hazing episodes
The former New Mexico State basketball players who filed a lawsuit alleging they were ganged up on and sexually assaulted by teammates have settled the case, one of their attorneys said Tuesday.
Aggie players Deuce Benjamin and Shak Odunewu filed the lawsuit in April, alleging three players on the team assaulted them, while coaches who knew of the assaults did nothing about it.
Attorney Joleen Youngers said all defendants — the players, coaches and the New Mexico State board of regents — were part of the settlement, and that she could not release the terms. A school spokesman said terms would be released on the state’s open-records website “soon.”
“The important thing was getting a settlement that reasonably compensates them and allows them to put this matter behind them, and helps them to move on,” Youngers said. “Because a lawsuit like this can end up being a second victimization, where they have to go through months, if not years, of dealing with all the issues.”
Separately, the state attorney general has been looking into potential criminal charges in the case.
The lawsuit came two months after the Aggies abruptly canceled the rest of their 2022-23 basketball season when Deuce Benjamin, a freshman guard, brought his allegations to campus police. The school characterized them as hazing allegations.
In an interview with The Associated Press shortly after the lawsuit was filed, Benjamin said he had lost his respect for people in the aftermath of what had happened.
Duplantis sets world-leading outdoor mark of 6.12 meters at Golden Spike
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis cleared a world-leading outdoor 6.12 meters at the Golden Spike meet on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old world record holder improved his previous outdoor best of 6.11 this season at Hengelo, Netherlands, earlier this month.
Duplantis cleared 6.12 with his first attempt before failing to clear 6.17.
“I just tried to do the best I could as I always do and I’m pretty happy with the 6.12 to win,” Duplantis told the Czech public television.
The American-born Duplantis, who competes for Sweden, set a world record of 6.22 at an indoor meet in Clermont-Ferrand, France, on Feb. 25.
Another world-record holder, American shot putter Ryan Crouser, dominated the competition with a throw of 22.63 meters to improve his own Golden Spike record.
Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico won the women’s 100 hurdles in 12.42 seconds to stay unbeaten this year.
Oladipo exercises $9.5 million option with Heat for this coming season
MIAMI — Victor Oladipo exercised his $9.5 million option on Tuesday and is now under contract with the Miami Heat for this coming season.
He tore his left patellar tendon during the first round of the playoffs against Milwaukee in April. The 31-year-old guard underwent his third major surgery in the last four years — the other two were on his right knee area — and there is no timetable for his return.
Oladipo was a two-time All-Star with Indiana before getting hurt in January 2019. Indiana traded him to Houston in January 2021. The Rockets traded him to Miami two months later; he played four games in March 2021 with the Heat before getting hurt again.
Oladipo appeared in just eight regular-season games in the 2021-22 season while recovering from a second surgery to repair his right quadriceps tendon. He got into 15 playoff games for Miami in 2022, then agreed on a two-year deal to stay with the Heat last summer.
Twins’ bullpen takes another hit with Stewart placed on injured list with sore elbow
ATLANTA — The Minnesota Twins lost another reliever Tuesday when they placed right-hander Brock Stewart on the 15-day injured list with right elbow soreness.
The move came one day after the team announced that José De León will need a second Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. The right-handed reliever was placed on the 15-day IL on Sunday after hurting his elbow while warming up a day earlier.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said he hopes Stewart, one of the team’s top setup men, has a short stay on the IL. Baldelli said the team’s medical staff believes Stewart has tendinitis in his elbow, and there is “a reasonable chance we’ve sort of headed off this issue and it won’t be too long.”
Baldelli said Stewart will have tests to confirm the initial diagnosis. He said Stewart has “been kind of fighting through” soreness in the elbow for about a week.
Stewart is 2-0 with a 0.70 ERA and one save in 25 games while allowing only 15 hits in 25 2/3 innings.
Sharks acquire goalie Mackenzie Blackwood from the Devils and are working to trade Erik Karlsson
While the San Jose Sharks have acquired a goaltender, they’re still looking to trade their best player.
The Sharks acquired goalie Mackenzie Blackwood from the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. They’re still looking to deal Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson to a contender.
“He would like the chance to have an opportunity to compete for the Stanley Cup,” general manager Mike Grier said. “I understand that and his timeline, where he is in his career, doesn’t quite match up with where we are in our process of building this thing back up.”
Grier has talked to colleagues about Karlsson since before the trade deadline this past season, but it’s a difficult maneuver to pull off. Karlsson is 33 and under contract for four more seasons at the fifth-highest cap hit in the NHL: $11.5 million.
Masarova upsets Andreescu at Bad Homburg Open as Samsonova survives scare
BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Spanish player Rebeka Masarova upset fifth-seeded Bianca Andreescu 6-3, 6-2 but Liudmila Samsonova survived a scare to reach the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open on Tuesday.
Second-seeded Samsonova needed 2 hours, 37 minutes to beat Czech player Linda Noskova 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-3 at the grass-court tournament. Samsonova awaits the winner between Katerina Siniakova and Evgeniya Rodina in the next round.
American Emma Navarro beat Alizé Cornet of France 7-5, 7-6 (6) to reach the quarterfinals. The 22-year-old Navarro will next play Masarova, who converted five of her eight break point opportunities against Andreescu, without facing any from the Canadian player.
Eighth-seeded Varvara Gracheva of France beat Italy’s Sara Errani 6-2, 7-5 for a quarterfinal match against Mayar Sherif or Lucia Bronzetti.
Defending champ Kvitova withdraws from Eastbourne citing fatigue
EASTBOURNE, England — Defending champion Petra Kvitova withdrew from the Eastbourne International on Tuesday citing fatigue.
No. 9-ranked Kvitova won her 31st WTA singles title on Sunday in Berlin.
The two-time Wimbledon champion was due to start her Eastbourne defense against Jelena Ostapenko, whom she beat in last year’s final. Ostapenko won the 2021 title and the Birmingham trophy on Sunday.
Ostapenko beat Kvitova’s replacement, Barbora Strycova, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round to set up a last-16 clash with Britain’s Harriet Dart.
Kvitova followed the exit of Wimbledon titleholder Elena Rybakina on Monday. Rybakina was the top seed but withdrew because of a viral illness, Eastbourne organizers said.
The field was newly led by No. 5-ranked Caroline Garcia and included four others in the top 10 this week: Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur, Coco Gauff and Barbora Krejcikova.
New Alabama baseball coach Rob Vaughn set to make $900,000 annually
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — New Alabama baseball coach Rob Vaughn is set to make at least $900,000 annually under his five-year deal.
The University of Alabama trustees compensation committee approved the new deal for Vaughn on Tuesday, along with contracts for other coaches and administrators.
Vaughn’s deal includes an array of bonuses, including one month’s pay ($82,500) for winning or sharing a Southeastern Conference regular-season title and two months pay ($163,000) for winning a national championship.
Vaughn replaced Brad Bohannon, who was fired in May after a report of suspicious bets involving his team, with the school saying he violated “the standards, duties and responsibilities expected of university employees.”
Vaughn spent the past six seasons as head coach at Maryland, where he was the Big Ten Conference Coach of the Year in 2022 and 2023.
It’s a big increase from Bohannon’s deal, which would have paid him $525,000.
Pitching coach Jason Jackson, who finished out the season as interim coach, has been promoted to associate head coach. He is set to make $300,000 annually under a new two-year deal.
Women’s basketball coach Kristy Curry’s new four-year deal is worth $550,000 annually plus incentives.
Showalter, Eppler are optimistic ahead of Mets owner Cohen’s press conference
NEW YORK — Manager Buck Showalter and general manager Billy Eppler struck an optimistic tone and said they feel supported by owner Steve Cohen, hours after the New York Mets owner said he planned to hold a press conference regarding the struggling team on Wednesday.
Cohen revealed his intentions Tuesday afternoon on Twitter, ending his tweet with: “You will get it from me straight.”
The Mets, who won 101 games last season and opened this season with a record $335 million payroll, have lost seven of nine and 15 of 21 to fall to 35-43 — the furthest they’ve been below .500 since the final day of the 2021 season. They entered the day 8 1/2 games back of the third National League wild card.
“He’s been great, very supportive — I couldn’t ask for a better owner,” Showalter said before the Mets’ game against the Milwaukee Brewers. “He gets involved, obviously, in whatever he wants to. It’s his team. I know how much the Mets mean to him.”
Eppler, meeting with reporters for just the third time this season, said he talks with Cohen every day.
Jordi Fernandez to replace Nick Nurse as Canada coach, source tells AP
Sacramento assistant Jordi Fernandez is taking over for Nick Nurse as coach of the Canadian men’s basketball team that will compete at this summer’s World Cup, a person with knowledge of the decision said Tuesday.
Fernandez is also expected to remain in place should Canada qualify for the Paris Olympics in 2024, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the hiring had not been revealed publicly.
ESPN first reported Fernandez’s hiring, which was subsequently confirmed by The Toronto Star and Sportsnet.
Nurse had a contract to coach the Canadian team through the 2024 Olympics. He was fired as coach of the Toronto Raptors earlier this year and is now coach of the Philadelphia 76ers.
Canada — which could have Jamal Murray of the NBA champion Denver Nuggets and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder headlining its roster this summer — is scheduled to play at least five exhibition games before the World Cup starts on Aug. 25.
