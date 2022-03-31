Arians retires as Bucs’ coach, Bowles promoted to top spot
TAMPA, Fla. — Bruce Arians has decided to retire as coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and move into a front-office role with the team, a stunning move announced Wednesday night.
Arians, who will turn 70 this coming season, coached the Bucs to the Super Bowl title in the 2020 season — Tom Brady’s first with Tampa Bay. The Bucs were 31-18 in Arians’ three seasons there and he was 80-48-1 in eight years as a head coach overall when adding in his five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.
Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will replace Arians as coach.
NBC Sports and the Los Angeles Times first reported Arians’ decision and that Bowles would be promoted.
“I have spent most of the last 50 years of my life on the sidelines as a football coach in one form or another,” Arians said in a statement released by the team. “Today, I have made the decision to move from the sidelines into another role with the Buccaneers front office, assisting (general manager) Jason Licht and his staff.
“I love football. I love the relationships, the strategy, the competition — everything. It has been one hell of a ride, but I know this is the right time for me to make this transition.”
Bowles becomes the sixth minority head coach currently in the NFL, joining Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin, Washington’s Ron Rivera, the New York Jets’ Robert Saleh, Houston’s Lovie Smith and Miami’s Mike McDaniel. He also is the fourth Black coach in Bucs’ history, joining Tony Dungy, Raheem Morris and Smith.
It is the second major retirement announcement for the Bucs this offseason, following Brady’s announcement in February that he was ending his career. Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, returned 40 days later, saying he would return for a 23rd season and noting he had “unfinished business.”
UCLA reserve guard Jake Kyman enters transfer portal
LOS ANGELES — UCLA’s Jake Kyman is entering the transfer portal after playing in 80 games over three seasons for the Bruins.
The 6-foot-7 guard-forward from Aliso Viejo, California, averaged 3.6 points and 1.1 rebounds during his career. This season, he averaged 2.4 points and 1.0 rebounds in 23 games.
Kyman said Wednesday that he fulfilled his childhood dream of playing for UCLA.
The junior contributed in a reserve role, but playing time figures to be hard to come by next season with the arrival of three highly touted freshmen in Westwood.
FIFA, Qatar prepare for unprecedented World Cup finals draw
DOHA, Qatar — A World Cup like no other in its 92-year history will take shape this week at an unprecedented tournament draw.
When FIFA and host nation Qatar stage the draw ceremony show Friday, three of the 32 entries will be placeholders because the three-year qualifying program was delayed and still ongoing.
A once-in-a-century global health crisis and the war in Ukraine made sure of that.
It means 37 nations will be involved on Friday, including five which will ultimately not play in November when the first “winter” World Cup kicks off.
The full lineup will not be known until at least June 14, when the intercontinental playoff round ends in Qatar. That is 74 days after the draw and the same date the 2018 tournament started in Russia.
Maybe FIFA got lucky seven years ago by moving the 2022 tournament to November and December to avoid the searing desert heat of Qatar’s summer.
The later start created wriggle room to clear the match backlog after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out almost every national-team game outside Europe in 2020.
It has also put uncertainty on stage at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center, where the show Friday starts at 7 p.m. (1600 GMT) and lasts one hour.
Saint Peter’s Halloway hired by Seton Hall after magic run
Shaheeen Holloway is leaving Saint Peter’s for Seton Hall just days after helping the little Jesuit school make history by becoming the first No. 15 seed to reach the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight.
Seton Hall announced the hiring of the 45-year-old early Wednesday evening. It was hardly a surprise.
Holloway played for the Pirates of the Big East Conference, and his move to replace Kevin Willard has been a hot topic since the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament.
Holloway, whose Peacocks knocked off No. 2 seed Kentucky. No. 7 Murray State and No. 3 seed Purdue before falling to North Carolina, will get a substantial raise making the move. Willard earned $2.4 million last season, about tenfold what Holloway got at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Confernece school in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Cavs’ Mobley out at least 3 games with sprained left ankle
CLEVELAND — Cavaliers star rookie forward Evan Mobley will miss at least the next three games with a sprained left ankle, an injury that could keep Cleveland from clinching one of the top six playoff spots.
Mobley got hurt in the first half of Monday’s win over Orlando when he landed on Magic forward Franz Wagner’s foot after contesting a shot.
The 7-footer underwent an MRI on Tuesday and the team provided a medical update before Wednesday’s game against Dallas.
The Cavs said Mobley, one of the front-runners for Rookie of the Year, will not travel with them on an upcoming trip this week to Atlanta and New York. Cleveland will be back home Sunday to host Philadelphia.
There is no timetable on when Mobley will be back.
WNBA players break silence on Brittney Griner
MINNEAPOLIS — Two of Brittney Griner’s USA Basketball teammates have broken their silence on the star player’s imprisonment in Russia.
Most WNBA players have been hesitant to talk about Griner’s detention on apparent drug charges in Russia, hoping to avoid potentially hurting her case.
“People are saying she’s 6-foot-9, she’s different. It’s really not about that,” said USA Basketball player Angel McCoughtry on Wednesday at the team’s training camp in Minneapolis. “It could have been any of us.”
Players have been keeping discussions about how to best help Griner within their community. WNBA players have been very cohesive in the past when rallying behind issues such as voter registration or the Black Lives Matters movement.
For the first few weeks following Griner’s detention, it was decided that it was clearly better for them to say less.
The Phoenix Mercury star was detained after arriving at a Moscow airport in mid-February. Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Griner was returning to the country after the Russian League was taking a break for the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament.
Another quick day for Pegula, who makes Miami Open semis
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Forget three-setters. These days, Jessica Pegula doesn’t even need second sets.
The No. 16 seed has made the semifinals at the Miami Open, benefiting from a second consecutive abrupt ending. She won her quarterfinal against fifth-seeded Paula Badosa on Wednesday, after the Spaniard retired five games into the first set.
Pegula has played four matches so far in this tournament, needing only 5 1/2 sets to record those victories. She had a first-round bye, won her next two matches in straight sets and her fourth-round match ended when unseeded Anhelina Kalinina retired after Pegula won the first set 6-0.
Then came Wednesday, when Badosa bowed out down 4-1.
“Of course, it’s not nice to win that way,” Pegula said. “It’s the first time I’ve ever even hit with her at all and I was really looking forward to playing because she’s been having an amazing year.”
Badosa — who was No. 71 in the world rankings at this time last year — will climb to a career-best No. 3 when the computer numbers are updated on Monday. She would have gone to No. 2 had she beaten Pegula.
Badosa said she woke up Monday not feeling well and wasn’t even sure she could play that day in a fourth-rounder against Linda Fruhvirtova. Badosa battled through, winning that match 6-2, 6-3, but was clearly not herself on Wednesday.
“She’s an incredible competitor,” Pegula said. “I think we all saw that last round where she clearly wasn’t feeling well and she was able to tough it out. I admire that a lot and hopefully next time we can both play when we’re healthy and feeling good and have a great match.”
Pegula will next face the winner of Wednesday’s quarterfinal between No. 2 Iga Swiatek — who becomes No. 1 in the world rankings on Monday — and No. 28 Petra Kvitova.
The other women’s semifinal will be played Thursday, when No. 22 Belinda Bencic will face unseeded Naomi Osaka.
Mission Hills bowing out with final major in the desert
RANCHO MIRAGE — Come Sunday at Mission Hills, the winner will take the last traditional victory leap into Poppie’s Pond — and the women’s major golf tournament best known as the Dinah Shore will be history in the desert.
Unable to find a sponsor willing to remain at Mission Hills, the tournament — now called The Chevron Championship — is headed to Houston next year under a six-year deal with Chevron that ends a half-century run at the beloved course.
“It’s definitely unfortunate that it will be moving from this special venue,” said Lexi Thompson, the 2014 champion who made her first start at age 14. “I think we’re all a bit bummed out about it, but at the same time, we’re not losing the event, we’re just losing the location.”
The tournament started in 1972 as the Colgate-Dinah Shore Winner’s Circle with a $100,000 purse that was the largest in women’s golf — and more than the U.S. Women’s Open ($40,000) and LPGA Championship ($50,000) combined. The 54-hole event featured LPGA Tour winners from the previous 10 years and a popular host in entertainer Shore.
Amy Alcott was the first to jump in Poppie’s Pond in 1988, celebrating her second victory in the event that became a major in 1983. She did it again in 1991, with Shore joining. Donna Andrews was the next to take the plunge in 1994, Nanci Bowen followed the next year and the tradition stuck.
Emmert claims progress in women’s NCAAs, not close on pay
MINNEAPOLIS — A year after glaring inequities were revealed at the women’s NCAA Tournament and less than two weeks after sharp criticism from Congress, NCAA President Mark Emmert declared Wednesday that he was happy with the institution’s progress but said there had only been “preliminary discussions” about distributing tournament revenues to women’s programs.
Emmert said the work ahead improving conditions for women’s basketball includes negotiating a new television contract for the women’s tournament and potentially having a similar revenue distribution protocol as the men’s event.
Emmert was careful not to call for specific changes ahead of discussions by the NCAA’s hundreds of member schools, and he declined to offer his own viewpoint.
“It’s up to the schools and what they want to do in that regard,” he said at the site of the women’s Final Four in Minneapolis. “It’s a complicated relationship because the championships on the men’s side, the relative weight of moving forward in the tournament has been diminished over time. Those in the membership who think there shouldn’t be that much emphasis on winning in the tournament.”
Sending money to the women’s programs is something coaches have been clamoring for. Men’s conferences receive hundreds of thousands of dollars per tournament game involding one of their teams, money they then redistribute to schools. There’s no such system on the women’s side.
Emmert said adopting such a payment structure won’t be a quick fix and will require approval from several NCAA committees.
F1 puts its chips on Las Vegas: Series to race The Strip
Formula One is all-in on the United States with a race on the Las Vegas Strip added to the 2023 calendar as the most glamorous motorsports series in the world continues to expand its North American footprint.
The Bellagio, Caesars Palace and the MSG Sphere will be among the landmarks along the temporary street course built for a Saturday night race in November 2023. The race is a first for F1 in that the series will promote the event alongside Liberty Media Corp., the American parent company of F1.
The Las Vegas race will be the third stop in the United States next season for F1, which has raced at Circuit of the America’s in Austin, Texas, since 2012 and in May will make its debut in Miami. Barring any shakeups, existing races in Mexico City and Montreal will bring F1 to North America five times next season.
Celtics’ Williams out 4-6 weeks after knee surgery
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics say center Robert Williams III is expected to miss four to six weeks after undergoing surgery to repair torn cartilage in his left knee.
The team said that Williams underwent a partial knee meniscectomy on Wednesday morning at a hospital in Boston. He was hurt against Minnesota on Sunday.
Williams, a staunch defender, was averaging 10 points, 9.6 rebounds and just over two blocks this season.
Jake Peavy, Hunter Pence join MLB Network as analysts
SECAUCUS, N.J. — Retired pitcher Jake Peavy and outfielder Hunter Pence have joined the MLB Network as analysts.
The 40-year-old Peavy last played in 2016. A three-time All-Star, he won the 2007 NL Cy Young Award.
Pence, who turns 39 on April 13, was a four-time All-Star who last played in 2020.
Newly retired players Alex Avila and Cameron Maybin also joined MLB Network, the company said Wednesday.
US Soccer, women’s union set to bargain past deal expiration
CHICAGO — The U.S. Soccer Federation and the union for its women’s national team are set to negotiate past the expiration of their collective bargaining agreement on Thursday in an effort to reach a deal on equal pay.
The sides announced in December they had agreed to a three-month extension of a labor deal originally set to expire Dec. 31. The terms of the expiring agreement will remain in force under the status quo.
The U.S. men have been playing under terms of an agreement that expired on Dec. 31, 2018.
Thiem positive for COVID-19 after 1st match in 9 months
Dominic Thiem, the 2020 U.S. Open champion, said Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 after his first match in more than nine months.
Thiem lost 6-3, 6-4 to Pedro Cachin at the Andalucía Open on the lower-level Challenger Tour on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Austrian had been sidelined by wrist and hand injuries and last competed in June.
Thiem posted on social media that he “started feeling unwell and didn’t have a good night” after dinner Tuesday and developed what he called mild symptoms. He said he tested positive Wednesday.
Thiem was the runner-up at the French Open in 2018 and 2019, losing to Rafael Nadal each time, and at the Australian Open in 2020, losing to Novak Djokovic.
Later that year, Thiem collected his first Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows, coming back from two sets down to beat Alexander Zverev in a fifth-set tiebreaker in the final.
Davis, Moresco tied at ANWA as top-ranked Zhang struggles
AUGUSTA, Ga. — California teen Anna Davis birdied the par-5 closing hole at Champions Retreat and shared the lead with Alabama sophomore Benedetta Moresco of Italy at 2-under 70 on a tough, windy start on Wednesday to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
Only five players in the elite field of amateurs from around the world managed to break par.
Rose Zhang, the No. 1 amateur in women’s golf and a leading favorite, struggled with the new greens on her way to a 76. It was a rough start, though scores were so high Zhang hardly shot herself out of the tournament. She was two shots below the cut line.
The top 30 from the 60-player field after the second round Thursday at Champions Retreat advance to the final round Saturday at Augusta National. A playoff decides the 30th spot in case of a tie
All players are allowed a practice round Friday at the home of the Masters, even if they don’t qualify for the final round.
Davis, a 16-year-old from just east of San Diego, is making her debut in the Augusta Women’s Amateur after two wins last year, including the Girls Junior PGA Championship. She was solid in tough scoring conditions, dropping her only shot on the 15th hole.
Public cost of new Buffalo stadium will top $1B over lease
ALBANY, N.Y. — The public’s share of the cost of building and operating a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills will exceed $1.1 billion, once long-term maintenance costs are factored in, according to documents released Wednesday.
Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed a deal Monday in which state and county governments would pay $850 million toward the estimated $1.4 billion cost of building the stadium in a Buffalo suburb.
Those figures, though, only covered construction costs. The team’s lease agreement would also require the state to pay into a fund to keep the new building in Orchard Park in tip-top shape, according to a 14-page memorandum released by the Hochul administration.
That would include $100 million, paid out over 15 years, for any needed maintenance and repairs, plus at least an additional $180 million for capital improvements, paid out over 30 years. Actual annual state payments for the capital fund might be higher, adjusted upward based on the consumer price index.
Together, the state and county payments would make up one of the largest public subsidies ever given to a new NFL stadium
Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec doing better
TAMPA, Fla. — Rachel Balkovec, hired by the New York Yankees as the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a Major League Baseball team, is nearing a return after being hit in the face by a batted ball during a drill last week.
Balkovec was struck on March 22, causing her to miss her first scheduled spring training game two days later with Class A Tampa.
“I saw her last night; she’s starting to feel better,” Kevin Reese, Yankees vice president of player development, said Wednesday. “I think she’s getting close to being back on the field.”
The 34-year-old Balkovec didn’t suffer a concussion but had facial swelling that included the area around an eye. She was involved in a hitting drill in an indoor cage at the minor league complex when she was hurt.
Reese did not think the injury would prevent Balkovec from managing her first regular-season game on April 8 at Lakeland.
3 Georgetown men’s basketball players enter transfer portal
WASHINGTON — Three Georgetown men’s basketball players entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday, the latest in a series of members of coach Patrick Ewing’s team to leave the Hoyas.
The school announced the departures of Timothy Ighoefe, Tyler Beard and Jalin Billingsley.
Ighoefe is a 7-foot junior center who averaged 2.6 points and 4.1 rebounds across 60 games at Georgetown, including 21 starts.
Beard is a 6-2 freshman guard who made two starts in 30 total appearances, averaging three points, 1.3 assists and 1.4 rebounds.
Billingsley is a 6-8 freshman forward who put up 2.1 points and 1.8 rebounds per game while appearing in 30.
Georgetown ended the season on a school-record 21-game losing streak, finishing 6-25 overall and going 0-19 in Big East regular-season play plus a first-round loss in the conference tournament. That is the worst record in league history.
The trio entering the portal joins a string of Ewing’s players who have transferred to other schools, including Mac McClung, James Akinjo and Qudus Wahab.
Record attendance: 91,553 watch women’s game in Barcelona
BARCELONA, Spain — A world-record crowd for a women’s soccer match of more than 91,000 people watched Barcelona defeat Real Madrid 5-2 in the Champions League at the Camp Nou Stadium on Wednesday.
Organizers said 91,553 people were in attendance in Barcelona. The previous record for any women’s game was 90,185 for the 1999 World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl.
At the 2012 Olympic final in London, 80,203 people saw the U.S. defeat Japan 2-1 to win the gold medal.
The previous club record was 60,739 in a Spanish league match between Atlético Madrid and Barcelona at Atlético’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in 2019.
A stadium-wide mosaic featured the words “More than Empowerment” on the grandstands of the Camp Nou.
Barcelona advanced to the semifinals 8-3 on aggregate after winning the first leg 3-1 in Madrid last week.
Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas scored one of the goals for Barcelona, which will face either Arsenal or Wolfsburg in the semifinals.
It was the first time Barcelona’s women’s team played a match at the Camp Nou in front of fans. It had played at the stadium before but behind closed doors because of restrictions prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The team usually play its matches at the much smaller Johan Cruyff Stadium, which holds about 6,000 fans. The Camp Nou has a 99,000-capacity.
Barcelona has won all seven meetings with Madrid, which only recently created its women’s team.
Doctor dies working for FIFA at World Cup playoff in Nigeria
DOHA, Qatar — A doctor died because of a heart issue while working at a World Cup qualifying game in Nigeria, FIFA said Wednesday.
Joseph Kabungo was the official FIFA doctor overseeing doping controls of players at the Nigeria-Ghana playoff game in Abuja on Tuesday.
Kabungo became ill soon after the game, which was marred by violent disorder at the final whistle.
Nigeria fans invaded the field after their team’s elimination and police used tear gas but the trouble was not directly linked to the Zambian doctor’s death.
