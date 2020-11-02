AP source: Raiders T Trent Brown hospitalized
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown will remain in Cleveland overnight after being hospitalized before the game.
A person with knowledge of Brown’s status says he will not travel home with the team Sunday in order to take more tests. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced an update on Brown’s status.
NFL Network reported that Brown was sent to the hospital after a pregame IV caused air to enter his bloodstream. Coach Jon Gruden wouldn’t get into any details of Brown’s status after the game other than to say he was being evaluated and that “everything is OK.”
Brown was supposed to return to action this week after missing one game following a positive test for the coronavirus. He was activated from the COVID-19 list on Friday and practiced that day. He was set to play before the team said he “felt ill” before the game and was deactivated.
“I got a little scared for Trent today,” quarterback Derek Carr said. “I thought ‘Man, I hope he is OK.’ We had no clue what was happening. All of a sudden, we came in this morning and they are wheeling him out and I was trying to figure out what was going on. It was crazy. As a team, we prayed for him. We made sure he was OK and his family was OK because I am sure they were scared to death, too.”
California men’s basketball team cleared to resume practice
BERKELEY — The California men’s basketball team returned to the practice floor Sunday, five days after an announcement that workouts were suspended because a player tested positive for the coronavirus.
Cal was cleared to resume practice following an investigation and contact tracing — and no others received positive COVID-19 results, the school said. The player who tested positive, not identified publicly, is asymptomatic in isolation and will return once he completes his quarantine period and further medical evaluations are complete.
“We have missed some valuable practices at a most critical time,” coach Mark Fox said. “It will be great to be back in the gym as we work to catch up.”
Georgia star safety LeCounte injured in motorcycle wreck
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia star safety Richard LeCounte was injured in a motorcycle accident shortly after the Bulldogs returned to Athens from their victory at Kentucky.
LeCounte, one of the team’s top defensive players, was taken to the trauma center at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. He was still being treated Sunday, according to Ron Courson, the school’s director of sports medicine.
“His injuries are not life-threatening and a full recovery is expected,” Courson said in a statement.
Courson did not say how long LeCounte might be out of action for No. 5 Georgia (4-1). The Bulldogs have a huge game next weekend, facing No. 8 Florida (3-1) in the annual “Cocktail Party” clash in Jacksonville.
LeCounte’s mother, Erika Blocker-LeCounte, said her son was struck by two cars while driving his motorcycle Saturday night, just hours after the Bulldogs had flown home from their 14-3 victory over Kentucky.
LeCounte had a career-high 13 tackles and a fumble recovery in the game. For the season, he leads the team with three interceptions.
“He’s lucky to be alive,” Blocker-LeCounte told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He was wearing his helmet and (that) saved his life.”
The Journal-Constitution said LeCounte sustained a shoulder injury, bruised ribs and several cuts and scrapes. He did not have any broken bones and no surgery will be required.
“God spared him his life, we can’t ask for more,” his mother said. “Glory to God.”
If LeCounte is out for an extended period, the Bulldogs will likely go with junior Christopher Smith at the safety spot.
Iowa’s Smith-Marsette arrested on suspicion of drunk driving
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving early Sunday and will be suspended for next weekend’s home game against Michigan State.
Smith-Marsette was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro when Iowa City police pulled him over for speeding about 1:30 a.m., hours after the Hawkeyes’ 21-20 loss to Northwestern.
A police report said Smith-Marsette was traveling 74 mph in a 30-mph zone, and the responding officer described Smith-Marsette as having bloodshot and watery eyes and smelling of alcohol. Smith-Marsette failed field sobriety tests, and his blood-alcohol content was .13. The legal limit is .08.
“I was disappointed to learn that Ihmir Smith-Marsette made a number of dangerous and potentially harmful decisions early this morning,” coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement. “First and foremost, I am thankful no one was hurt.
“Ihmir will be suspended for Saturday’s game against Michigan State. His availability for future games will be determined as he goes through the University of Iowa Student Athlete Code of Conduct process, which includes counseling and other department protocols,” he said.
Ferentz said Smith-Marsette was apologetic and disappointed in himself.
Torrence, Hagan, Enders, Smith win NHRA season titles
LAS VEGAS — Steve Torrence, Matt Hagan, Erica Enders and Matt Smith held onto their points leads to win season title Sunday at the Dodge NHRA Finals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Torrence raced to his third straight Top Fuel championship, Hagan claimed his third Funny Car title, Enders won her fourth Pro Stock crown, and Smith his fourth Pro Stock Motorcycle title.
Hagan and Enders raced to event victories as well, with Hagan giving Don Schumacher Racing its 14th straight victory in the class dating to 2019. He beat Ron Capps with a 3.914-second run at 326.40 mph in a Dodge Charger SRT for his third win of the season and 36th overall.
“It’s been a dogfight the whole time,” Hagan said. “We had to battle it out and I can’t say enough about how proud I am of (crew chief) Dickie Venables and all my guys. They bust their butts each day and I try to drive the wheels off this thing. I love my team, I love my guys and I love everybody who allows us to do this.”
Enders raced to her fourth victory of the season and 29th overall. She beat Kyle Koretsky with a 6.643 at 206.39 in a Chevrolet Camaro.
Antron Brown won the Top Fuel event, and Angie Smith — Mike Smith’s wife — topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle field.
Brown beat Torrence in the final with a 3.759 at 315.34 for his first victory in more than two years and 51st overall.
Angie Smith won for the second time in her career, topping Steve Johnson with a 6.917 at 194.83 on an EBR.
Sam Mewis scores to help Man City retain Women’s FA Cup
LONDON — Sam Mewis emulated fellow American Carli Lloyd by scoring in an FA Cup final for Manchester City as the defending champions beat Everton 3-1 after extra time on Sunday.
Mewis, whose goal in the semifinal secured the trip to Wembley Stadium, headed in the opener in the 40th minute of the 50th Women’s FA Cup final.
After City was unable to convert its control into goals, Valérie Gauvin nodded Everton level on the hour. A chance to win the game in regulation time wasn’t taken by Mewis when the August recruit fired over with a couple of minutes to go.
Everton goalkeeper Sandy MacIver thwarted City’s pursuit of a winner before Georgia Stanway found a way past her at the near post in the 111th minute.
And with the final touch of the game, Canadian forward Janine Beckie wrapped up the victory with a low finish after being set up by Stanway.
It sealed City’s third Women’s FA Cup triumph in four seasons — a winning streak that began with Lloyd netting in the 2017 victory over Birmingham.
It was a double American triumph under the Wembley arch with Rose Lavelle also picking up the trophy after a successful introduction to English soccer.
Mewis wasn’t the first American to score in a pandemic-delayed FA Cup final at Wembley in 2020. Christian Pulisic also netted for Chelsea’s men but his side ended up losing to Arsenal.
Tour de France 2021 route features double climb up Ventoux
PARIS — Next year’s Tour de France will feature two ascents of the famed Mont Ventoux on the same stage halfway through the race.
The 1.91-kilometer (1.18-mile) Ventoux is a daunting trek known for its barren and lunar-looking landscape when exhausted riders eventually reach the top. On Stage 11 of 21, the riders will tackle Ventoux from two different entry points for the first time before a long downhill to the finish line.
Race director Christian Prudhomme announced the course on national television on Sunday. The June 26-July 18 edition starts one week earlier than usual so as not to clash with next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo and soccer’s European Championship, which were both postponed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2021 Tour was initially set to start from the city of Copenhagen, with Denmark hosting its first-ever start. But Copenhagen has been pushed back to 2022 because of the pandemic.
Instead, the race begins in the Brittany city of Brest and it features two individual time trials — one on Stage 5 and the other on the penultimate day.
The route is less mountainous than this year’s route and is considered more friendly toward sprinters and especially time-trial specialists, with 58 kilometers (36 miles) of clock-racing the highest amount for several years.
Nevertheless, there is some heavy climbing to do in the Pyrenees.
Stage 17 is arguably the toughest, featuring the Col de Peyresourde and another tough climb on Val Louron-Azet before ending up Col du Portet — an agonizing 16-kilometer slog with a gradient of 8.7%.
Stage 18 has two more iconic mountain passes with the Col du Tourmalet and Luz Ardiden, both well-known and respected in Tour history.
The race also has its longest stage for 21 years — a hilly 248-kilometer (154-mile) route from Vierzon to Le Creusot in eastern France.
Australia’s Tour Down Under off UCI calendar for 2021 season
MELBOURNE, Australia — The Tour Down Under and the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race have been canceled for 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The international cycling union events in Adelaide, South Australia, and Geelong, Victoria state, are usually staged in January over the southern summer.
“We’re devastated we won’t be opening the UCI WorldTour one day racing season in January,” Cadel Evans, Australia’s only Tour de France winner, said. “But this decision has been made by putting the health and safety of our riders, event partners, spectators, workforce, volunteers and broader community first.”
The Tour Down Under, Australia’s first WorldTour race, was due to be staged from Jan. 19-24, a week before the Cadel Evans elite one-day races.
“We have done all we can to consider how we can deliver it, but unfortunately in the end it was the international component, with over 400 people that make up the international teams, that proved to be the most difficult to overcome,” Events South Australia executive director Hitaf Rasheed said in a statement announcing the Tour Down Under cancellation.
Rasheed said organizers had worked with government, health and police officials but, “the complexities and risks involved with quarantining and international border closures have ultimately proved too much to ask of some of the teams, who have endured a stressful, challenging and compressed 2020 season that will run later than normal.”
Australia closed its international borders in March and some domestic state borders also remain closed because of a second wave of coronavirus infections in Victoria that sent the state back into lockdown.
On Sunday, Australia recorded no new locally transmitted coronavirus infection for the first time in five months.
Some international sports events are resuming, with Australia hosting the Tri-Nations rugby tournament involving New Zealand and Argentina and India set to tour for a cricket series starting next month
Former Fox execs denied in bid for separate soccer trial
NEW YORK — A federal judge has denied a motion by a pair of former 21st Century Fox Inc. executives to have a separate trial from a sports marketing group on charges related to the U.S government investigation of corruption in soccer.
Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez were charged on March 18 with money laundering conspiracy as part of an alleged scheme related to rights to the Copa Libertadores soccer tournament, South America’s club championship. The pair have pleaded not guilty and asked to be tried separately from Full Play Group SA.
Lopez was CEO of Fox International Channels, a 21st Century Fox subsidiary, and Martinez was president of Fox International Channels and an executive of Fox Latin American Channel Inc. They are accused of joining with Full Play to pay million of dollars in bribes to CONMEBOL executives in exchange for rights to the Copa Libertadores, South America’s annual club championship.
“Even though Lopez and Martinez are charged in only a subset of the counts in which Full Play is charged, the court is not convinced, based in part on recent, comparable experience in this case, that severance would meaningfully streamline either trial in such a way as to substantially reduce the risk of prejudice. Rather, the court is convinced that severing Lopez and Martinez’s trial from that of Full Play will result in the unwarranted, duplicative presentation of evidence at two trials,” U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen wrote in 16-page decision Sunday.
“To the extent that Lopez and Martinez would be prejudiced by the introduction of certain evidence, there are remedies short of severance that can mitigate or eliminate any potential prejudice, such as evidentiary limitations and curative instructions” Chen added.
Lopez’s lawyer, Matthew D. Umhofer, declined comment, Steven J. McCool, Martinez’s attorney, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Umhofer in the past has called it a “thin case” and McCool called the charges “stale fiction.”
Rublev beats Sonego in Vienna for 5th title of season
VIENNA — Andrey Rublev won his fifth ATP title of the season Sunday, beating unheralded Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-4 at the Erste Bank Open.
The eight-ranked Russian has won three of his last four tournaments, improving to 7-2 in career finals, and Sunday’s win earned him a berth for the season-ending ATP Finals in London.
Rublev became the first player in this shortened season with five titles, one more than Novak Djokovic. No other player has won more than two tournaments.
Sonego appeared in his second career final, after winning in Antalya in 2019.
The 42nd-ranked Italian had lost in qualification a week ago but was added to the main draw to replace the injured Diego Schwartzman.
Sonego didn’t drop a set in his way to the final, which included a 6-2, 6-1 quarterfinal win over Djokovic.
In the final, Rublev dominated play with his powerful ground strokes and dropped just one point in his first four service games.
However, he faced two break points at 5-4 but saved them both to close out the opening set.
The second went with serve until 4-4, when Rublev’s strong returning earned him another break.
Rublev, who didn’t drop a service game in the entire tournament, wrapped up the win in the next game, when Sonego hit a return long on the Russian’s first match point.
By winning the final, Rublev improved to 39-7 for the season, matching Djokovic’s number of wins. No other player won more than 28.
