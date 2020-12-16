UCLA men’s basketball cancels Tuesday’s game vs. Long Beach State
UCLA has postponed its men’s basketball game against Long Beach State on Tuesday night.
The school says the game is off out of “an abundance of caution” based on COVID-19 protocols within the Beach’s program.
It’s the second time the game has been postponed. The teams were originally scheduled to play at Pauley Pavilion on Nov. 30, but that game was called off for the same reason.
The Beach didn’t open its season until Dec. 4 and six of its seven games scheduled this month are road games.
The Beach will leave the state of California just once this season, traveling to Hawaii in February for back-to-back Big West games.
USC men’s basketball postpones or cancels next three games
Southern California has postponed or canceled its next three men’s basketball games while team activities continue to be halted because of a confirmed case of COVID-19.
The school said it canceled home games against San Francisco on Wednesday and Texas Southern on Dec. 23, and postponed its road game at Oregon State on Dec. 20.
The Pac-12 is working with USC and Oregon State to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule their game.
USC postponed its Pac-12 opener at home against Stanford over the weekend when it first reported the positive COVID-19 test.
Giannis Antetokounmpo agrees to extension with Bucks
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo says he’s staying with the Milwaukee Bucks for at least five more seasons.
“I’m blessed to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years,” the two-time reigning MVP posted Tuesday on his social media platforms.
The 26-year-old Antetokounmpo had until Monday to sign the Bucks’ supermax extension offer. If he turned it down, Antetokounmpo could have become a free agent after the upcoming season.
Although Antetokounmpo didn’t announce the terms of his new deal, The Athletic and Stadium reported that he agreed to a five-year contract worth $228 million that includes an opt-out clause in 2025.
“This is my home, this is my city,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it.”
His decision means the Bucks will hang on to their biggest superstar since Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who led Milwaukee to its lone NBA title in 1971 but demanded a trade and was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers in 1975.
Jackson returns to save Ravens with 47-42 win over Browns
CLEVELAND — Lamar Jackson emerged from the locker room, saved the game and maybe Baltimore’s season.
Back on the field after being sidelined by cramps, Jackson threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown and then set up Justin Tucker’s 55-yard field goal with two seconds left, helping the Ravens to a wild 47-42 win over the Cleveland Browns that helped them stay in the playoff picture.
A Monday night game dripping with playoff intensity delivered with endless drama and stunning twists.
Tucker, who made 70 straight field goals inside 40 yards before he missed last week, had plenty of distance on his kick to give the Ravens (8-5) a much-needed win.
It was a gut punch for the Browns (9-4), who had rallied from a 14-point deficit to take the lead while Jackson was out.
The Browns had one last chance after Tucker’s kick, but a series of laterals on the final play ended with a safety that affected gamblers all over the country. The Ravens were favored by three on the opening line.
The NFL’s top two rushing teams combined for nine rushing touchdowns, tying a league record set in 1922.
Jackson rushed for two touchdowns while rescuing his teammates, who have overcome a COVID-19 outbreak and numerous scheduled changes so far in 2020.
Kentucky taps NFL Rams assistant Coen to guide its offense
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has hired Los Angeles Rams assistant Liam Coen as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach to revive the Southeastern Conference’s worst passing game.
Coen, 35, was named the Rams’ assistant quarterbacks coach before this season after two as the NFL club’s wide receivers’ assistant. He will join the program after the season with Los Angeles, which reached the Super Bowl in 2018 and currently leads the NFC West. Coen works with Pro Bowl QB Jared Goff and has helped the receiver corps produce a 1,000-yard duo each of the past two seasons.
Coen replaces Eddie Gran, who was let go last week along with quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw after Kentucky averaged just 124.4 yards per game this season and was Stoops’ main focus for improvement.
‘Bama, ND, Clemson, OSU enter champ weekend in CFP position
Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State will enter championship weekend in position to make the College Football Playoff with very little drama.
The top five teams were locked into their places Tuesday night for the fourth straight week, with the Crimson Tide (10-0) leading the way as it prepares to play Florida for the Southeastern Conference championship.
The Fighting Irish (10-0) are second and Clemson is third going into their Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.
Ohio State (5-0) is fourth going into the Big Ten title game against Northwestern, and Texas A&M is on deck at No. 5. The Aggies host Tennessee in their last regular-season game Saturday.
If all the favorites win — that includes Clemson (9-1) in the rematch with Notre Dame — the current top four likely would be reordered a bit and placed in the semifinals.
If the Irish beat the Tigers for the second time this season, the selection committee’s job becomes a little trickier.
After Texas A&M (7-1), Iowa State (8-2) is sixth heading into the Big 12 title game against No. 10 Oklahoma. No team with two losses has ever made the playoff.
Florida (8-2) dropped only one spot to seventh after losing as a big favorite to LSU. Georgia (7-2) is eighth and Cincinnati (8-0) is ninth after not playing for two weeks because of COVID-19 issues.
Flips only: Winter X Games on, but fans not part of the show
The 2021 version of the Winter X Games promises lots of flipping and spinning, not so much singing and dancing.
ESPN announced Tuesday that the first major action-sports contest since the COVID-19 pandemic started forcing major cancellations will take place during its usual slot in Aspen, Colorado, from Jan. 29-31, but will be closed off to fans.
Among those expected to compete are Chloe Kim, Mark McMorris and David Wise, all of whom have missed several events since cancellations scrubbed the late-winter calendar earlier in 2020. They now find themselves facing an uncertain international schedule with only 14 months to get ready for the Beijing Olympics.
“Obviously it’s been tough on everybody,” said Tim Reed, the ESPN executive who oversees the X Games. “No doubt the athletes are excited to get back out there.”
Supercross season to feature 4 tripleheaders
ELLENTON, Fla. — Supercross will have another unique pandemic-driven format for the 2021 season.
AMA Supercross announced Tuesday the 17-race season will include four tripleheaders in one city and two doubleheaders to promote safety among riders and teams.
The series will kick off with three straight races in Houston, starting on Jan. 16. The next three races will be in Indianapolis, followed by two in Orlando and another in Daytona Beach, Florida.
The series then swings to Arlington, Texas, for three races and three more in Atlanta. The season concludes with two races at Salt Lake City.
SpongeBob, slime, football: Nickelodeon ready for NFL game
Get ready for SpongeBob SquarePants running out of the tunnel, players being covered with digital slime after touchdowns and commentary from the cast of “All That” when Nickelodeon airs an NFL playoff game.
CBS Sports and Nickelodeon revealed their plans on Tuesday for the kid-focused channel’s broadcast of a wild-card game on Sunday, Jan. 10. The Nickelodeon feed will be tailored for younger audiences with the usual broadcast airing on CBS and online at CBS All Access.
CBS and NBC got the rights to the two new wild-card games after owners voted earlier this year to expand the field from six to seven teams in each conference. There will be six games on wild-card weekend. The Jan. 9 and 10 games are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m., 4:40 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. EST, and the middle Sunday game will get the Nickelodeon simulcast.
Clemson next for soon to be Lea-less Fighting Irish defense
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Clark Lea is on the way out at Notre Dame just as his defense has been on the way up.
The 38-year-old Lea, a Tennessee native, was named head coach at alma mater Vanderbilt on Monday. Before he focuses on rebuilding the Commodores, the second-ranked Fighting Irish (10-0) face Trevor Lawrence and No. 3 Clemson (9-1) in the ACC championship game.
Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly doesn’t think the pending new gig will distract his defensive coordinator.
It isn’t coincidence that Notre Dame’s four-year run of 43-6 has occurred since Lea joined Kelly’s staff as linebackers coach under defensive coordinator Mike Elko. When Elko left for Texas A&M following the 2017 season, Kelly elevated Lea and the Irish defense has improved.
Tokyo Games relay opens in 100 days with 10,000 torchbearers
TOKYO — The torch relay for the postponed Tokyo Games will start in just over three months, and it faces the same questions as the Olympics about being held safely during the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers said Tuesday the relay is set to begin on March 25 from the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima. This was also to have been the starting point for the relay before the Olympics were postponed nine months ago.
This coastal area of Japan was devastated almost 10 years ago by an earthquake and tsunami and the subsequent meltdown of three nuclear reactors.
NFL won’t be cutting in line for coronavirus vaccine
The NFL won’t be cutting in line to get the coronavirus vaccine.
“No one should be thinking about the vaccine going anywhere other than our first responders and the most vulnerable people right now,” said DeMaurice Smith, executive director of the NFL Players Association.
“We’re in complete harmony with the union in that we feel that it’s vital that frontline healthcare workers and another essential service workers are at the front of the line,” said Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer.
“The rollout of the vaccine is going to be driven by public health concerns and what medical and government officials determine to be the most efficacious for risk reduction across society as a whole. We’re prepared to support that effort,” Sills said.
The largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history got underway Monday with health workers rolling up their sleeves for the first shots on the same day the nation’s COVID-19 death toll hit a staggering 300,000.
High-risk health care workers and some nursing home residents were among the first in line for the shots that could finally conquer the outbreak that has upended life across the globe.
While the U.S. hopes for enough of the two approved vaccines to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of the month, and 30 million more in January, there won’t be enough for the average person to get a shot until spring.
The NFL will continue spending millions of dollars on daily COVID-19 tests, combined with social distancing and contact tracing to mitigate infections so they can get all 256 regular season games and 13 playoff contests in the books culminating in Super Bowl 55 on Feb. 7 in Tampa, Florida.
Floyd Mayweather, Laila Ali, elected to Boxing Hall of Fame
CANASTOTA, N.Y. — Floyd Mayweather, who captured 11 world titles in five weight divisions and retired unbeaten, former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, and Laila Ali have been elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame and Museum.
The Class of 2021 announced Tuesday also includes former Olympic champion Andre Ward, Ann Wolfe, Marian Trimiar, and Dr. Margaret Goodman. Elected posthumously were: lightweight champion Davey Moore, Jackie Tonawanda, cut man Freddie Brown, manager-trainer Jackie McCoy, journalist George Kimball, and television executive Jay Larkin.
Honorees were selected by members of the Boxing Writers Association and a panel of international boxing historians.
Induction day is scheduled for June 13 and also will include last year’s class, which was postponed by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Class of 2020 includeS: Bernard Hopkins, Juan Manuel Marquez, Shane Mosley, Christy Martin, Lucia Rijker, Barbara Buttrick, Frank Erne, Paddy Ryan, Lou DiBella, Kathy Duva, Dan Goossen, Bernard Fernandez and Thomas Hauser.
Huskers LB Collin Miller retires from football after injury
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller has announced his retirement from football after a spinal injury ended his season last month.
Miller said Tuesday a neurologist who works with the Cornhuskers recommended he give up the game as a precaution.
The senior from Fishers, Indiana, appeared in 40 games, starting his final 16. He made 27 tackles in four games this season.
Miller suffered a spinal concussion, which is characterized by a temporary sensory impairment and motor weakness, in the Nov. 21 game against Illinois. The condition typically resolves in one to three days with no lasting effects, according to the Neural Regeneration Research journal.
He was hurt while making a tackle, was taken off the field on a stretcher and hospitalized overnight. He attended practice two days later to watch and visit with teammates.
“I talked to one neurologist doctor who is with the staff and he kind of gave me the options and put everything out on the line that he thinks it’s probably not the best situation to come back and play football,” Miller said. “We have great staff on this team that wants the best for me and my family and future.”
Hokies AD: More than half of football team contracted virus
Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock painted a stark picture Tuesday of what the Hokies went through during the football season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Well over half of our team, maybe three-fourths, contacted COVID since March,” Babcock said in an hourlong Zoom call. “Eight of our 10 full-time coaches contacted it, including our defensive coordinator (Justin Hamilton) missing the first two games.”
The virus impacted Virginia Tech from the start of the season. The Hokies had to postpone their opener against Virginia because of an outbreak within the team
The Hokies continued to be without key players throughout the season, and were shorthanded for their regular season finale against Virginia. Though Virginia Tech won that one, 33-15.
Free agent catcher McCann signs $40.6M, 4-yr deal with Mets
NEW YORK — Free agent catcher James McCann signed a $40.6 million, four-year contract with the New York Mets on Tuesday, joining a team now ready to spend big to build a winner.
The 30-year-old McCann was an All-Star with the White Sox in 2019 and this season set career highs in batting average (.289), on-base percentage (.360) and slugging percentage (.536).
Mariners bolster bullpen, get Montero in trade with Rangers
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners bolstered their bullpen on Tuesday by acquiring right-handed reliever Rafael Montero from the Texas Rangers.
The 30-year-old Montero was the Rangers closer for most of last season after Jose Leclerc was sidelined for the season due to a right shoulder injury after just two appearances. Montero appeared in 17 games and was 8-for-8 in save situations. Montero was 0-1 with a 4.08 ERA.
Reliever Greg Holland stays with Royals, $2.75M for 1 year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Free agent reliever Greg Holland stayed with the Kansas City Royals on Monday, signing a one-year contact for $2.75 million.
The 35-year-old Holland was 3-0 with six saves and a 1.91 ERA this season for Kansas City. He made 28 appearances, pitching 28 1-3 innings.
The right-hander didn’t permit a run in his final 13 games, covering 13 1-3 innings.
Holland is a three-time All-Star who made his major league debut with the Royals in 2010 and spent his first six seasons with them. He later pitched for Colorado, St. Louis, Washington and Arizona before rejoining the Royals in 2020.
Holland has 212 saves and a 2.90 ERA in 10 seasons.
Red Sox sign slugging OF Renfroe for 1 year, $3.1M
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox saw enough of Hunter Renfroe at Fenway Park this summer to think he might be a good fit.
In two games in Boston for the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-handed slugger was 4 for 11 with two homers and two doubles. One of the homers went out to right field, but the other one went over the Green Monster and Lansdowne Street beyond the left field wall.
Rangers sign OF David Dahl to $2.7 million, 1-year contract
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers have signed free agent outfielder David Dahl to a $2.7 million, one-year contract after Colorado didn’t offer him a contract coming off right shoulder surgery.
Dahl hit .183 with no homers and nine RBIs while spending about a month of the pandemic-shortened 60-game regular season on the injured list. Dahl, who spent his first nine years in pro ball with the Rockies, also dealt with back soreness last season.
Dahl had the first hit at the Rangers’ new retractable-roof stadium in 2020, a third-inning single against Lance Lynn on July 24. He had had surgery Sept. 29.
The 26-year-old could earn up to $300,000 in performance bonuses: $100,000 for 500 plate appearances and $200,000 for 550.
Judge approves settlement in women’s sports case at Brown
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A federal judge on Tuesday approved a settlement between Brown University and student-athletes who had challenged the Ivy League school’s decision to drop several women’s varsity sports.
U.S. District Judge John McConnell Jr. signed off on the agreement, ending more than two decades of legal battles centering on gender discrimination in collegiate athletics.
The settlement originally announced in September restores the women’s equestrian and women’s fencing teams to varsity status, and calls for an end to a 1998 legal agreement ensuring gender equity in varsity sports at Brown on Aug. 31, 2024.
No. 21 Duke: Johnson out indefinitely with foot injury
DURHAM, N.C. — No. 21 Duke says freshman forward Jalen Johnson is out indefinitely with a foot injury.
The team announced the injury Tuesday, saying the 6-foot-9 Johnson would not travel for Wednesday’s Atlantic Coast Conference opener at Notre Dame.
Johnson has started all four games, averaging 11.5 points and 8.3 rebounds with 2.0 blocks. Johnson had 19 points and 19 rebounds in his first game against Coppin State and was named league freshman of the week, but he had just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting in Duke’s loss to No. 13 Illinois last week.
Jets cut kicker Castillo after 3 missed FGs at Seattle
NEW YORK — The New York Jets released kicker Sergio Castillo on Tuesday after he missed three of his four field-goal attempts at Seattle last Sunday.
Castillo had been filling in for Sam Ficken, who’s on injured reserve with a strained groin but could be cleared to practice this week. The Jets also claimed kicker Chase McLaughlin off waivers from Jacksonville on Monday, signaling Castillo’s likely departure.
The 30-year-old Castillo was signed to the Jets’ practice squad on Oct. 14 and to the active roster two weeks later when Ficken initially injured his groin. Castillo went 6 for 7 on field goals — with the only miss a blocked kick — and made all four of his extra points in three games before Ficken returned.
Auburn hires search firm for coach, forms advisory group
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn has hired a search firm and formed an advisory group to help with the search to replace fired football coach Gus Malzahn.
Auburn will use Atlanta-based Parker Executive Search Firm to assist the eight-member advisory group that includes athletic director Allen Greene and 1985 Auburn Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson.
The school announced the firing of Malzahn on Sunday, a day after completing his eighth season with a 6-4 record and victory over Mississippi State.
Chelsea loses for 2nd time in 4 days, Man City draws again
Two losses in four days has stalled Chelsea’s serene progress in the Premier League, turning the spotlight onto its expensively assembled attack that remains a work in progress.
Two drab draws for Manchester City in the same period is raising even more questions — notably, what has happened to what was once the most entertaining team in England?
It was an evening to forget for two of the league’s supposed title contenders on Tuesday, with Chelsea’s 2-1 loss at Wolverhampton — sealed by a winning goal in stoppage time — followed by City’s 1-1 draw at home to West Bromwich Albion, one of the favorites for relegation this season.
Chelsea missed the chance to climb into first place, at least for one night, while City squandered an opportunity to move within sight of the top two in the division, Tottenham and Liverpool.
Chelsea’s setback at Molineux followed a 1-0 loss at Everton on Saturday and both defeats have highlighted the importance of playmaker Hakim Ziyech, who missed them through injury.
Olivier Giroud, who began the season as Chelsea’s third-choice striker but is now starting regularly, opened the scoring in the 49th minute. Wolves, traditionally stronger in the second half of games, roared back and equalized through Daniel Podence in the 66th before his fellow Portugal international, Pedro Neto, broke forward on the counterattack and drove home the winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time.
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard remodeled his attack as part of an offseason spending spree, but Timo Werner is now without a goal in eight games, Kai Havertz has underwhelmed, and another of the new signings, Ziyech, has had spells out injured.
Meanwhile, U.S. winger Christian Pulisic is feeling his way back to match sharpness after a run of injuries.
Benzema scores twice, Real Madrid beats 10-man Bilbao 3-1
BARCELONA, Spain — Karim Benzema scored two late goals to give Real Madrid a 3-1 win over 10-man Athletic Bilbao, helping lift his team level on points with the front-runners of the Spanish league on Tuesday.
Madrid was in third place behind league leader Real Sociedad and second-place Atlético Madrid on overall goal difference. Atlético has two more games in hand to play.
Bilbao was left a man down in the 14th minute after Raúl García earned his second yellow card for a stomping the foot of Toni Kroos during a tackle.
Kroos put Madrid ahead on the last kick of the first half. The Germany midfielder rifled in a pass from Vinícius Júnior from outside the area between the post and Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón.
Dortmund beats Bremen 2-1 in coaching debut for Terzić
BERLIN — Edin Terzić guided Borussia Dortmund to a 2-1 win at Werder Bremen in his coaching debut Tuesday to snap a three-game winless run in the Bundesliga.
Dortmund captain Marco Reus scored the winner from close range on a rebound in the 79th minute after Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka saved his penalty attempt.
Terzić hadn’t much time to settle in following his appointment Sunday, when his predecessor Lucien Favre was fired following Dortmund’s 5-1 loss to Stuttgart the day before.
Terzić made only one change to the lineup that faced Stuttgart on Saturday, handing the 16-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko his first start.
But it was Raphaël Guerreiro who broke the deadlock in the 12th minute, lifting the ball over Pavlenka after Jadon Sancho’s shot came back off Ömer Toprak’s thigh.
Oh brother, Lazio draws at Benevento with coaching twist
MILAN — Lazio was held to a 1-1 draw at Benevento in Serie A on Tuesday in a match where the teams were coached by brothers.
Benevento is coached by Filippo Inzaghi while the younger Simone Inzaghi is in charge at Lazio.
Lazio, which recently advanced to the Champions League knockout stage for the first time in 20 years, is eighth in Serie A, six points above Benevento.
Lazio had won only one of it past five matches in all competitions and started aggressively as Luis Alberto hit the post before Ciro Immobile fired the capital side in front with a spectacular volley following a cross from Sergej Milinković-Savić.
Benevento tested Lazio goalkeeper Pepe Reina and then found the equalizer on the stroke of halftime as a corner eventually came through to Pasquale Schiattarella, who fired in off the post.
Earlier, bottom club Crotone managed a 0-0 draw at Udinese.
Belgian soccer club releases goalkeeper after lockdown party
BRUSSELS — Belgian soccer club KV Oostende released reserve goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa on Tuesday after he hosted an illegal lockdown party.
The club said police were called to the Cameroonian’s home on Saturday because of loud noise.
“It turned out to be a lockdown party in which 10 people violated all corona measures,” the club said, adding that police officers where verbally harassed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.