Jets’ Barron has stitches removed after facial cut in Game 1
LAS VEGAS — Jets forward Morgan Barron will go back to his regular visor starting Thursday night after using a full cage on his helmet for most of Winnipeg’s first-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Barron needed more than 75 stitches after he was cut in the face by Vegas goaltender Laurent Brossoit’s skate blade during a goalmouth scramble in Game 1.
The skate was briefly jammed between Barron’s half-visor and the side of his head.
“It feels good, it’s coming along,” Barron said Thursday after a morning practice at T-Mobile Arena. “No real pain with it or anything. I’m just dealing with the scar.”
Winnipeg entered play needing a road victory in Game 5 to send the series back to Canada Life Centre for a Game 6 on Saturday. If necessary, a seventh and deciding game would be played Monday in Las Vegas.
Vertical stitches, that ran from the top of Barron’s forehead to beside his right eye, have been removed. Swelling in the area has improved but there is still noticeable bruising and some redness in the eye.
Barron also used his regular visor at practice Wednesday.
“I felt it was time,” he said. “It was always when the stitches came out, I’d be able to switch back. They just came out and everything looked good underneath. So it’s just having a little bit of extra vision out there and one less thing impairing it.
“Whether it be your peripherals or looking down at the puck or whatever, I think it should be helpful.”
Barron said he didn’t get an exact number on the number of stitches needed to close the gash.
“They said they lost count,” he said. “I don’t know exactly what it was. It was kind of chaotic in there, just with trying to get it stitched up as quick as possible. So I’m not 100 percent sure.
“I think there was like 40 or 50 maybe in total on the outside and then whatever (absorbable sutures were) left on the inside.”
Horse racing’s antidoping rules to start in mid-May
Horse racing’s new antidoping program won’t get underway until after the Kentucky Derby and Preakness in mid-May, according to an order issued Thursday by the Federal Trade Commission.
The FTC, which oversees the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, pushed back the new Anti-Doping and Medication Control program by three weeks until May 22. HISA had planned to re-launch the program on May 1, the start of Kentucky Derby week, after a judge’s ruling in early April delayed the start until then.
“I share the concerns that the FTC articulated in their order,” Lisa Lazarus, CEO of HISA, told The Associated Press by phone.
If the program had started on May 1, pre-race drug testing for the Kentucky Derby would have been conducted under Kentucky Horse Racing Commission rules and state laboratory standards, while post-race testing would have been done under HISA’s new rules.
“To break it up like that is very unfair to horsemen, especially considering it’s the most high-profile race of the year,” Lazarus told the AP. “It’s more important that the critical thinking be put into the right time to bring it back.”
The Derby will be run May 6 in Louisville. The Preakness is May 20 in Baltimore.
HISA first began the ADMC program, which covers rules for drug testing, drug sampling, out-of-competition testing, rulings, and penalties, on March 27.
“The very first week of March 27 was very successful and went smoothly,” Lazarus said.
But a few days later a judge ruled that the program could not be implemented without a 30-day waiting period in a decision that was a victory for the National Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association, which has pushed back against HISA.
The HBPA and other groups have filed multiple lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of HISA.
The FTC ruling said the May 22 re-start would “avoid the chaos and confusion that could occur if the anti-doping rule became effective on May 1, during the lead-up to the Triple Crown races scheduled during May.” It also said the delay would “ensure that the horseracing industry has sufficient time to prepare for the anti-doping rule to be effective.”
Mets’ Justin Verlander to make rehab start Friday
NEW YORK — Two-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander is slated to make a rehab start Friday for Binghamton, the Mets’ Double-A affiliate.
Verlander, who signed a two-year, $86.6 million deal with the Mets in December, has yet to debut due to a major teres strain he suffered late in spring training. He is expected to throw four innings for Binghamton, located about four hours north of Citi Field.
The game was originally scheduled to start just after 5 p.m., but with steady rain in the forecast throughout the evening in upstate New York, Binghamton moved the first pitch up four hours.
“Trying to get ahead of the weather,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said Thursday. “Just kind of fit, weather-wise, and making sure he got it in. And proximity — it’s not that far.”
The Mets expect Verlander to need just the one rehab start before moving into their rotation. He could debut next week in Detroit against the Tigers, for whom he went 183-114 while winning the AL Rookie of the Year in 2006 and the Cy Young Award and MVP in 2011.
The Mets have used seven starters already while dealing with the absences of Verlander and fellow veterans Max Scherzer and Carlos Carrasco, who have combined for just 33 innings thus far. Scherzer is serving a 10-game suspension for using a foreign substance in a start against the Los Angeles Dodgers last week while Carrasco is on the injured list with right elbow inflammation.
Guardians coach Willis out of hospital, cleared to travel
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians pitching coach Carl Willis was released from the hospital Thursday and cleared to rejoin the team.
Willis became lightheaded prior to Wednesday’s series finale against the Colorado Rockies and was taken for tests. The team said the 62-year-old will travel with the Guardians, who open a three-game series in Boston on Friday.
Willis is in his seventh season on manager Terry Francona’s staff in Cleveland. He was also with the club from 2003-09.
A former big league pitcher, Willis has been instrumental in helping develop some of Cleveland’s top pitchers, including Shane Bieber, the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner. CC Sabathia (2008) and Cliff Lee (2009) also won Cy Youngs under Willis’ tutelage.
Willis appeared in 267 major league games for Minnesota, Cincinnati, Detroit and the Chicago White Sox from 1984-95. He went 22-16 with a 4.25 ERA.
Van Lith moving from Louisville to reigning NCAA champ LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisville transfer Hailey Van Lith is heading to reigning national champion LSU.
The sought-after guard posted an image of herself wearing an LSU uniform in front of an image of the Tiger mascot on social media Thursday.
The 5-foot-7 guard averaged a team-high 19.7 points last year for the Cardinals, and has averaged 15.4 points over three college seasons. That includes leading Louisville to the Final Four in 2022.
Van Lith arrives with two years of eligibility, bringing experience as a 1,500-point career scorer as well as being one of the sport’s most marketable names when it comes to endorsements with college athletes able to profit from use of their name, image and likeness.
Van Lith was a McDonald’s All-American from Washington state and originally chose to play for Louisville instead of Baylor, which was then led by current LSU coach Kim Mulkey.
Mulkey’s Tigers won the program’s first NCAA title by beating Caitlin Clark and Iowa, a championship run coming in only her second year with her home-state program.
Nebraska sells 83,000 tickets for outdoor volleyball event
Nebraska’s goal was to set the NCAA volleyball attendance record when it announced the “Volleyball Day in Nebraska” outdoor event at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln this summer.
With almost 83,000 tickets sold for the Aug. 30 doubleheader, Nebraska now hopes to set the overall one-day U.S. women’s sports attendance record of more than 90,000.
The event starts with a Division II exhibition between Wayne State and Nebraska-Kearney and will be followed by a regular-season match between the Cornhuskers and Omaha.
The athletic department announced Thursday that 82,900 tickets have been sold since sales started Tuesday. That number doesn’t include field-level seating or indoor club seating.
“Nebraska fans never cease to amaze me,” athletic director Trev Alberts said in a statement. “We knew the interest in this match would be extremely high, but to sell out Memorial Stadium is truly remarkable.”
An athletic department spokesman said a maximum capacity for the event hasn’t been determined. At least 4,000 field-level seats will go to students at Memorial Stadium, which has a capacity of about 85,000.
The NCAA volleyball record for any match is 18,755, set when Nebraska played Wisconsin in the 2021 national championship match indoors in Columbus, Ohio. The regular-season record is 16,833, set when Wisconsin hosted Florida last September.
The largest crowd to attend a women’s sporting event in the United States was 90,185 fans watching soccer for the 1999 Women’s World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
The world record is 91,553, set when Barcelona played Real Madrid in Spain in a UEFA Women’s Champions League match in 2022.
Volleyball is the most popular women’s sport in Nebraska. The Huskers have won five national titles and sold out an NCAA-record 303 consecutive regular-season matches. They averaged 8,190 fans per match at the Devaney Sports Center last season and have led the nation in attendance every year since 2013.
Of the 14 largest NCAA regular-season crowds, 13 have involved the Huskers. Wayne State and Nebraska-Kearney each rank in the top 10 in Division II attendance.
Hamilton signs 3-year extension with Jags after career year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars believe nose tackle DaVon Hamilton’s best season is just the beginning.
Hamilton signed a three-year contract extension Thursday, a clear indication how general manager Trent Baalke and coach Doug Pederson feel about the third-round pick entering his fourth season.
The extension is worth $34.5 million and includes $23 million guaranteed, according to a person familiar with negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side disclosed financial details.
“DaVon is an integral part of our team,” Baalke said. “Retaining our homegrown players is a key component to our organizational philosophy. … We are confident that his best football lies ahead. He is a great representative of the Jaguars both on and off the field, and we are excited for his future in Jacksonville.”
Hamilton, the 73rd overall pick in 2020 out of Ohio State, showed improvement in each of his first three years. It culminated with a career-high 56 tackles and 2 ½ sacks in 2022. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound defender helped the Jags rank seventh in the league last season in yards per carry (4.15) and 12th against the run (114.8 yards a game).
He’s the second member of Jacksonville’s defensive line to land a contract extension this offseason, following Roy Robertson-Harris. Robertson-Harris signed a three-year, $21.6 million extension in February that included $14.4 million guaranteed.
Now Hamilton, Robertson-Harris and 2022 No. 1 draft pick Travon Walker likely will be playing alongside each other for at least two more seasons, maybe longer.
Nearly half fail new FIFA test to get player agent license
ZURICH — Nearly half the candidates failed a new FIFA exam to work as a player agent in soccer, the governing body said Thursday.
Only 1,962 people — 52% of the 3,800 candidates worldwide — passed last week’s test to get a license that will be mandatory to work in transfer and contract negotiations from October.
FIFA is being challenged in multiple legal cases across Europe by agents and lawyers seeking to block the new licensing system that would cap fees and regulate an industry that earns hundreds of millions of dollars each year.
A second round of exams will be held in September. It costs $600 to take the test and the pass mark is set at 75% for answering 20 questions in one hour in English, French or Spanish.
The test is mandatory for would-be agents who were not licensed in 2015 under a previous system.
Long-time agents, including some who have earned tens of millions of dollars from the highest-profile transfer deals, can be exempted from the test if they apply for a license by September. They must also commit to ongoing training.
FIFA wants to cap agent earnings at a maximum 10% of transfer fees when they act for the selling club.
Agents would also be limited to taking 3% of a player’s salary when those earnings are more than $200,000 per year, or 5% when the player earns up to $200,000. Those limits would be 6% and 10%, respectively, when the agent acted for both the player and the club signing them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.