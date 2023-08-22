Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to serve 3-game suspension to open season for NCAA recruiting violations
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will serve a three-game suspension to start this season as part of self-imposed penalties for NCAA recruiting infractions.
The suspension announced Monday will take Harbaugh off the sideline for the second-ranked Wolverines’ home games against East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green. He will be permitted to coach the team during the week, as per NCAA rules.
“While the ongoing NCAA matter continues through the NCAA process, today’s announcement is our way of addressing mistakes that our department has agreed to in an attempt to further that process,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said. “We will continue to support coach Harbaugh, his staff, and our outstanding student-athletes. Per the NCAA’s guidelines, we cannot comment further until the matter is resolved.”
Michigan said interim coaching appointments would be announced at a later date.
“I will continue to do what I always do and what I always tell our players and my kids at home, `Don’t get bitter, get better,’” Harbaugh said in a statement.
The Wolverines are coming off its second straight Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff appearance under Harbaugh, who is 74-25 in eight seasons at his alma mater.
USA Basketball pulls off big rally, Edwards scores 34 and Americans top Germany
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — USA Basketball dug deep to head to the World Cup with an unbeaten exhibition record.
Anthony Edwards scored 34 points, Austin Reaves and Tyrese Haliburton each added 16 and the U.S. rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit to beat Germany 99-91 on Sunday night in its final tuneup game before heading to the Philippines for the World Cup.
An 18-0 run in the final minutes saved the Americans, who finished the exhibition season 5-0.
Franz Wagner scored 17 points for Germany, which got 16 points and 10 assists from Dennis Schroder, and 14 points from Moritz Wagner. It became the first team this summer to take more than a four-point lead on the U.S. but couldn’t finish the win off.
Moritz Wagner’s 3-pointer with 6:58 left put Germany up 86-77. The Germans missed their next eight shots — and the Americans scored the game’s next 18 points.
The U.S. team has been together for only 2½ weeks yet has had very little trouble clicking to this point. The Americans opened the tuneup schedule with a 117-74 win in Las Vegas over Puerto Rico, then headed to Spain for wins over Slovenia (92-62, though the Slovenians played without Luka Doncic) and Spain (98-88). From Spain, they headed to Abu Dhabi to finish preparations, beating Greece 108-86 on Friday and then capping it all off by topping the Germans.
Next up: The stuff that matters — the World Cup, which will take place in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. The U.S. is the heavy betting favorite to win the tournament, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, and will face New Zealand, Greece and Jordan in group play that starts Saturday in Manila.
Bills’ offensive tackle depth thinned further with Doyle sustaining season-ending injury
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills backup offensive tackle Tommy Doyle sustained what coach Sean McDermott on Sunday described as a season-ending injury, further depleting the team’s thin depth at the position.
McDermott wouldn’t specify the nature of the injury, a day after Doyle was hurt early in the third quarter of a 27-15 preseason loss at Pittsburgh. The third-year player was carted off the field with his left leg in a protective brace.
Doyle has appeared in 12 games over his first two seasons. His injury leaves the Bills with David Quessenberry as the only backup tackle on the roster with NFL experience behind starters Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown.
The Bills’ depth at the position took a hit earlier last week after seventh-year player Brandon Shell was placed on the reserve-retired list.
“We remain confident in the guys that we have. That said, there’s certainly a numbers issue. Let’s start there,” McDermott said. “So we’ve got more practices ahead. And it’s an area that we’ve got to continue to look at it and analyze.”
The Bills close their preseason schedule at Chicago on Saturday, and are three weeks away from opening their season at the New York Jets on Sept. 11. One opportunity to add an experienced tackle will come on Aug. 29, when all NFL teams make their final cuts to establish their 53-player rosters.
In other injury updates, McDermott listed backup quarterback Matt Barkley as being day to day after he hurt his right throwing elbow against the Steelers. Backup defensive end Shane Ray is listed as day to day after hurting his hamstring.
Tight end Dawson Knox was expected to return to practice after missing the game with an injury to his pinky finger.
AP Source: NBA investigating reasons behind Harden calling 76ers president Morey a liar
The NBA is investigating the reasons behind James Harden calling Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey a liar, a person with knowledge of the details said Saturday.
The league likely would seek to determine whether any promises were made to Harden that would have been in violation of salary cap rules.
Penalties could be possible, the person told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation has not been publicly announced.
It was first reported by ESPN.
Harden picked up his $35.6 million contract option for next season in June, apparently with the hopes that the organization would then trade him. However, the 76ers have not found a deal they like for the 2018 NBA MVP who led the league in assists last season.
The frustrated Harden then made his comments about Morey — who he also played under during his best seasons in Houston — at a promotional event in China.
“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said at the event. “Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”
Halep was dropped from the US Open field because of a provisional doping suspension
NEW YORK — Simona Halep was dropped from the U.S. Open field on Monday because of a provisional doping suspension.
The U.S. Tennis Association announced that Halep, a two-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player, “was automatically withdrawn” when the tournament’s qualifying draw was held.
Halep’s spot in the main draw for the women’s singles tournament in Flushing Meadows went to Taylor Townsend. Play begins on Aug. 28.
During a provisional suspension, a player is ineligible to compete in or attend any sanctioned events.
Halep tested positive at last year’s U.S. Open for the banned substance Roxadustat, according to the International Tennis Integrity Agency.
That is a drug approved for medical use in the European Union to treat the symptoms of anemia caused by chronic kidney failure. According to the EU’s medicines agency, it stimulates the body to produce more of the natural hormone erythropoietin, or EPO, which has long been a doping product favored by cyclists and distance runners.
Halep was accused of a second doping offense in May for for irregularities in her Athlete Biological Passport.
She was seeded No. 7 in New York in 2022 and lost in the first round to Daria Snigur of Ukraine.
Halep is a 31-year-old from Romania who first reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings in 2017. She won the French Open in 2018 by beating Sloane Stephens in the final, and Wimbledon in 2019 by defeating Serena Williams in the title match.
Venus Williams withdraws from Cleveland event with knee injury, but plans on playing in US Open
CLEVELAND — Venus Williams withdrew from Tennis in the Land on Sunday because of a knee injury, but the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion plans on playing in next week’s U.S. Open.
Williams released a video through the promoter of the WTA 250 event in downtown Cleveland, saying: “Unfortunately, my knee is just not acting right. It’s not supporting me being on the court.”
The 43-year-old Williams has received a wild card to compete at the U.S. Open, which begins on Aug. 28. She won back-to-back titles at Flushing Meadows in 2000-2001 after reaching the final in her debut in 1997.
“It’s such a bummer, but I’m going to work on myself and get myself together to be at the U.S. Open,” she said.
Williams had been scheduled to play her opening match in Cleveland on Monday, five days after she was defeated by Zheng Qinwen of China at the Western and Southern Open in Mason, Ohio.
Earlier at the tournament outside Cincinnati, she earned her first win over a top-20 opponent in four years, beating No. 16 Veronika Kudermetova of Russia.
Williams has a 3-6 record this season and is ranked No. 407 in the world after missing nearly six months with an injury.
Michael Oher greets fans at a Baltimore book signing a week after suing to end his conservatorship
BALTIMORE — Michael Oher, the former NFL player whose life story became the inspiration for the Oscar-nominated movie “The Blind Side,” greeted dozens of fans who lined up to get his latest book Monday evening but maintained his media silence a week since suing to end his conservatorship.
He declined to speak to reporters at a book signing for his recently released memoir, only addressing the assembled crowd in line at 6 p.m. A bookstore employee advised reporters in attendance of that before Oher emerged from inside for the patio.
Oher, who played his first five pro seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, spoke carefully to fans, telling some he couldn’t say much given the lawsuit and with reporters present.
“This book, it means a lot to me,” Oher said during brief remarks at the start of the event at The Ivy Bookshop. “Basically, it’s a playbook on life and how I continue to fight back and when your back’s against the wall. That’s how I’ve felt all my life.”
Oher filed a petition Aug. 14 in a Tennessee probate court accusing Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago. Oher is asking for the conservatorship to be terminated, a full accounting of the money earned off his name and story to be done and to be paid what he is due, with interest.
He accused the Tuohys of falsely representing themselves as his adoptive parents, saying he discovered in February the conservatorship agreed to in 2008 was not the arrangement he thought it was — and that it provided him no familial relationship to them.
NASCAR, Netflix partner on documentary series offering in-depth look at the 2023 championship race
NASCAR and Netflix on Monday announced a partnership for a documentary series that will offer an in-depth look at the 2023 Cup Series Playoffs.
The docuseries is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in early 2024, providing behind-the-scenes insights into the battle for the championship in five 45-minute episodes.
NASCAR’s Cup Series has only one regular season race remaining, coming Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway. The playoffs, involving the top 16 drivers, feature three-race segments, after each of which the four lowest drivers in the postseason standings will be eliminated from contention, eventually leaving just the top four to battle for the championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5.
The playoffs are scheduled to begin Sept. 3 at Darlington Raceway.
Filming has already begun on the series, which has not yet been named.
NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. is among the list of executive producers, joining Ben Kennedy, Tim Clark, Matt Summers and Tally Hair of NASCAR Studios on the productions side. That group will partner with co-producers Connor Schell, Libby Geist and Aaron Cohen of Words + Pictures.
Netflix has delved into sports and NASCAR previously with last year’s Race for the Championship series, which featured an intimate look at drivers’ lives on and off the track during the 2022 season. The streaming service also has had releases featuring the NFL, Formula 1, the PGA Tour and professional tennis.
Iowa State’s Jirehl Brock, among football players charged in gambling sting, leaves the program
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State football player Jirehl Brock, who was charged in the state investigation into illegal sports wagering by ISU and Iowa athletes, has left the program, the school confirmed Monday.
Brock, the Cyclones’ leading rusher last season, was among five projected football starters since Aug. 1 to be charged with tampering with records for allegedly attempting to disguise his identity on a mobile sports betting account.
Brock, who is from Quincy, Illinois, placed 1,327 illegal wagers totaling over $12,000 between February 2022 and February 2023, according to a criminal complaint. The bets were made on a FanDuel account controlled by him but registered under another name, the complaint said.
Brock is accused of making bets on three Iowa State football games, two in which he played, and 13 ISU basketball games.
Defensive lineman Isaiah Lee left the team last week. Quarterback Hunter Dekkers, offensive lineman Jacob Remsburg and tight end DeShawn Hanika remain on the roster.
The tampering charge is an aggravated misdemeanor and punishable by up to two years in prison and fines. The players also could lose all of their remaining eligibility under NCAA rules.
The Des Moines Register first reported Brock’s departure.
A new charge for tampering with records was filed Friday against Iowa men’s basketball student manager Evan Schuster. He is suspected of having a FanDuel sportsbook account under the name of Anthony Schuster, his father, and using it to place more than 2,000 bets totaling over $15,800.
Most of those were placed before he was the legal betting age of 21, and nine were on Iowa basketball games while he was a student manager.
Cuban Little League coach Jose Perez goes missing at World Series
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A coach with Cuba’s first-ever Little League World Series team has gone missing, a tournament official said Monday.
Bayamo Little League coach Jose Perez left the Little League International Grove late Saturday night and did not return, Little League International spokesperson Kevin Fountain said.
“Little League International has communicated to all appropriate authorities and will ensure the Bayamo Little League team continues to have the best support and experience while in Williamsport,” Fountain said.
This was the Cuban team’s first visit to the LLWS, and Perez’s disappearance came hours after Little League and the Cuban Baseball Federation extended their relationship to 2025.
The relationship between Little League and Cuba began in 2019 with the affiliation of 170 youth programs and an entry into the LLWS as part of the World Series expansion in 2021.
A three-year rotation was established between Cuba, Puerto Rico and Panama in 2021. Under the rotation, two teams earn an automatic bid to the tournament each year, and the remaining team competes for a spot in the LLWS through its regional tournament.
To get the Cuban national champs from Bayamo to this year’s tournament, Little League worked with the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control and the State Department to get 20 visas for the Cuban team, plus coaches and baseball officials.
Wednesday marked Cuba’s first game in the LLWS, a 1-0 loss to Japan. After defeating Australia 11-1 in the opening round of the elimination bracket Saturday, the Cubans lost 3-2 against Panama on Sunday and were eliminated from the tournament. Even after being eliminated, teams typically stay at the Little League campus and play exhibition games for a few days around the area.
Perez served as one of two coaches for the Cuban team, which is managed by Vladimir Vargas.
Cave Rock, a 3-year-old colt trained by Bob Baffert, dies of laminitis
LOS ANGELES — Cave Rock, runner-up in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and trained by Bob Baffert, has died from complications of laminitis that developed after surgery in July.
The 3-year-old colt who died Friday had not raced since last year’s Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland.
His second-place finish to Forte in the BC Juvenile had placed Cave Rock among the early favorites for this year’s Triple Crown. He recorded six workouts this year, his last coming on April 2.
Cave Rock won three of four career starts and had earnings of $748,000 for owners Mike Pegram, Karl Watson and Paul Weitman.
Veterinarian Dr. Vince Baker at San Luis Rey Equine Hospital in Bonsall, California, said Cave Rock showed signs of colic after a morning workout on July 28. After being treated with a tranquilizer and an anti-inflammatory, the colt didn’t improve and went to the hospital.
Baker said tests showed Cave Rock had a congenital inguinal hernia. Surgery was done to re-section 18 inches of small intestine and the recovery went well, according to Baker, until signs of laminitis developed six days later.
Laminitis is inflammation that affects a horse’s feet and can lead to the inability to stand up, which requires euthanasia. Barbaro, the 2006 Kentucky Derby winner, developed the condition in both his front feet, which led to his death.
“We are deeply saddened by the sudden illness and irreversible medical condition which led to the death of Cave Rock,” Baffert posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “He was a talent at the top of his class and adored by our entire team. Learning of his death from the caring team at SLR Equine Hospital was like a gut punch to everyone who cared for this special horse. We are left with the great memories with which he graced us but we will miss him dearly.”
Baffert and owners Pegram, Watson and Weitman lost another 3-year-old colt earlier this year. Havnameltdown broke down in the Chick Lang Stakes ahead of the Preakness in May at Pimlico and had to be euthanized on the track.
Ben Foster quits Hollywood-owned Wrexham and heads back into retirement
WREXHAM, Wales — Ben Foster is heading back into retirement, months after helping Wrexham — the soccer team owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney — gain promotion back into the English Football League.
The former Manchester United goalkeeper came out of retirement in March to sign a short-term deal with Wrexham and played a key role in the team winning the fifth-tier National League.
The 40-year-old Foster agreed to extend his stay at Wrexham for another year but decided, after a 5-5 draw against Swindon on Saturday, that he will quit the game again.
“The honest truth is that my performances this season haven’t reached the level I demand of myself and I feel that now is the right time to retire,” Foster said. “At the forefront of my mind when making this decision, was not only what was best for me but also the club, and making the decision now gives the club every opportunity to assess their options before the (transfer) window closes. Wrexham will always have a special place in my heart.”
Foster was the most famous player in a Wrexham team that has been thrust into the spotlight because of its A-list owners and for being the subject of a television series that streams worldwide.
Foster, who has his own YouTube channel, made 12 appearances for Wrexham since returning to the club.
“Ben has been the model professional while at Wrexham and has done everything we have asked of him,” Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said. “It takes a big person to make the decision he has.”
Schauffele earns final spot and bumps Koepka from an automatic Ryder Cup berth
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. — PGA champion Brooks Koepka went from a remarkable feat of getting among the six automatic spots on the Ryder Cup to now needing a phone call from U.S. captain Zach Johnson.
Xander Schauffele did enough right Sunday in the BMW Championship that a bogey on the final hole didn’t cost him. He closed with a 2-under 68 at Olympia Fields and tied for eighth, giving him the sixth and final automatic spot on the Ryder Cup team.
Koepka fell from No. 5 to No. 7, finishing 29 points behind Schauffele. Max Homa had been in the final spot and shot 68 to tie for fifth
The BMW Championship was the final qualifying tournament. After the Tour Championship next week, Johnson will get six captain’s picks.
Scottie Scheffler led the points list by such a margin that he had more points than the next two players behind him, U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark and British Open champion Brian Harman. They were followed by Patrick Cantlay, Homa and Schauffele.
Koepka left the PGA Tour for Saudi-backed LIV Golf last June and only had access to Ryder Cup points in the majors. He was a runner-up at the Masters and won the PGA Championship, with points counting double for winners of a major.
Schauffele finished with 9,450 points in 26 qualifying tournaments. Koepka had 9,421 points in 10 counting events.
Two men die during swimming portion of Ironman event in Ireland
LONDON — Two men died during the swimming portion of an Ironman event in Ireland on Sunday, local authorities said.
Cork County Council said it was “deeply saddened over the tragic loss of two race participants” during the event in Youghal in southwest Ireland.
Irish broadcaster RTE said the two men, one in his mid-60s and one in his mid-40s, died in separate incidents during the 1.9 kilometer (1.2 mile) swimming portion of the competition. The event had originally been scheduled for Saturday but was pushed back one day because of severe weather conditions.
“During the swim portion of Sunday’s race, safety personnel provided immediate medical attention upon recognizing the athletes were in need of assistance,” organizer Ironman Ireland said in a statement on Facebook.
“We share our greatest sympathies with the families and friends of the athletes and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time. We thank the safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athletes with medical assistance.”
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, local media reported.
They were competing in a so-called half Ironman event, which also features a 90 kilometer (56 mile) bike course and a 21.1 kilometer (13.1 mile) run.
Timbers fire coach Giovanni Savarese after 5-plus seasons as MLS returns from 5-week break
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Timbers fired coach Giovanni Savarese on Monday, parting ways with the winningest coach in franchise history a day after a shutout loss to the Houston Dynamo.
Savarese was named Portland’s coach before the 2018 MLS season and went on to lead the Timbers to the MLS Cup finals in 2018 and 2021, two of the four times he guided the team into the postseason. The 52-year-old from Caracas, Venezuela, had a record of 74-62-47 in over five seasons and was let go after a 5-0 loss to Houston as the MLS returned from a five-week break for the Leagues Cup tournament.
The team said assistant coach Miles Joseph will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season as the Timbers (6-10-8, 26 points) try to improve on their 12th-place standing in the Western Conference with 10 regular-season matches remaining.
“Gio has been an exceptional coach for the Timbers and a joy to work with,” owner Merritt Paulson said in a statement. “He has achieved some fabulous results during his tenure with the club ... He will be missed.”
Portland GM Ned Grabavoy said the team was set for a new direction.
“I believe the club is ready for a new direction and voice to help lead us forward,” Grabavoy said. “Miles Joseph will take over as interim head coach as we begin our process to identify who will help lead our team in the years ahead. This moment serves as a chance for our club to reset, with a goal of re-establishing our ability to consistently compete at the highest level.”
Savarese, a former MLS player who previously coached the New York Cosmos of the NASL for five seasons, became the fifth MLS coach fired since the start of the season. Chicago replaced Ezra Hendrickson with Frank Klopas on May 8, the same day the New York Red Bulls’ Gerhard Struber was replaced by Troy Lesesne. Miami’s Phil Neville was fired on June 1 and replaced by Javier Morales and later Tata Martino. Toronto’s Bob Bradley was replaced by Terry Dunfield on June 26.
