Wolves suspend Gobert post-punch for play-in game vs. Lakers
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves suspended center Rudy Gobert for their play-in game against the Los Angeles Lakers, after the 10-year veteran threw a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson in an argument in the huddle during a timeout.
The Timberwolves announced on Monday that Gobert would serve his one-game punishment when they face the Lakers on Tuesday night. Gobert took a swing at Anderson and hit him in the upper chest in the second quarter of Minnesota’s game against New Orleans on Sunday, when the flustered Timberwolves were trailing by 12 points.
The Timberwolves rallied to beat the Pelicans 113-108 and take eighth place in the Western Conference. That gives them two chances to win a play-in game to qualify for the playoffs. If they beat the Lakers they’ll get the No. 7 seed and face Memphis in the first round. If they lose, they’ll host the winner of the New Orleans-Oklahoma City game on Friday night for the No. 8 seed and a first-round date with Denver.
The Wolves also lost forward Jaden McDaniels on Sunday to a hand injury after he hit a wall in the tunnel that leads to the locker room after being called for his second foul in the first quarter. Another key player, backup center Naz Reid, is done for the season with a broken wrist from a fall on the court in the game on March 29 at Phoenix.
Ravens agree to 1-year deal with Odell Beckham Jr.
The Baltimore Ravens gave their wide receiver group a much-needed shakeup Sunday, agreeing to a contract with Odell Beckham Jr.
Beckham agreed on a one-year deal worth up to $18 million including $15 million guaranteed, a person familiar with the deal told the AP. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract hadn’t been officially signed.
The 30-year-old Beckham did not play last season following ACL surgery. He now joins a Baltimore team with a quarterback situation that is still quite uncertain. The Ravens used the franchise tag on Lamar Jackson, who has asked to be traded.
Jackson posted a screenshot Sunday on Instagram that appeared to be him and Beckham on a video call — as well as a video of himself dancing.
Even with Jackson, the Ravens’ passing game was limited by a lack of production from their wide receivers. Rashod Bateman played only six games last season, and aside from tight end Mark Andrews, no Baltimore player managed even 500 yards receiving.
Beckham has five 1,000-yard seasons, but none since 2019 with Cleveland. In his most recent season on the field in 2021, he caught 44 passes for 537 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games for the Browns and Rams.
He scored a touchdown in Los Angeles’ Super Bowl victory that season, although he also injured his knee in that game.
Family: QB Haskins was drugged before he was fatally struck
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The family of deceased Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has filed a lawsuit against several people, businesses and the state of Florida, claiming he was drugged, robbed and extorted before he was fatally struck while standing drunk on a highway after running out of gas.
The lawsuit, filed recently in Fort Lauderdale, alleges the former Ohio State star was drugged and robbed by a man and three women in the hours before the April 9, 2022, accident. They say it happened at a Boca Raton hotel, at an upscale golf driving range, a bar and a nightclub. The lawsuit does not give any specifics. Haskins, 24, had been in South Florida for offseason workouts with Steelers teammates when the accident happened.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of his widow and parents, also names the driver and owner of the dump truck that struck him, saying it was exceeding the speed limit, had worn tires and brakes and was overloaded.
It says the pickup truck Haskins had rented had a mechanical defect that caused it to run out of gas. The family also alleges that the state highway department didn’t properly maintain and light the road, or post a lower speed limit while construction work was being done. They say a temporary sign blocked visibility on the highway.
NASCAR suspends Cody Ware after arrest on assault charges
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — NASCAR suspended Cup Series driver Cody Ware indefinitely on Monday after he was arrested on charges of assault on a female and assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office incident report indicated Ware was arrested Monday, one week after an incident that occurred at a residence in Mooresville. A spokesperson said Ware is no longer in custody after being released on $3,000 bond.
It was not clear if Ware had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
The police report obtained by The Associated Press indicated the incident took place on April 3 just before midnight. There were no weapons involved. Because it is a domestic violence situation, no other details of the incident have been made available.
Ware didn’t participate in weekend events at Bristol Motor Speedway with Rick Ware Racing, which is owned by the driver’s father. Rick Ware Racing released a statement Saturday saying the 27-year-old driver had stepped away to focus on a personal matter.
He was replaced by Matt Crafton in the No. 51 Ford.
Ware currently is 31st in the Cup standings. He has raced in NASCAR’s top series since 2017 and his best finish in 97 career starts is sixth place last August at Daytona International Speedway.
Pirates’ Oneil Cruz out at least 4 months with broken ankle
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will have to see if they can keep their hot start going without Oneil Cruz. The 6-foot-7 shortstop had surgery late Sunday to repair a fractured left ankle and is out at least four months.
Cruz’s left leg bent awkwardly underneath him as he tried to score from third on a chopper in the sixth inning of Sunday’s 1-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Cruz opted to slide late and collided with the legs of White Sox catcher Seby Zavala, causing Cruz’s leg to fold up underneath him as his momentum carried the rest of his body across the plate.
While the Pirates believe Cruz will be able to return by mid-August, manager Derek Shelton stressed he’s more concerned about Cruz’s health and state of mind. Shelton added that there was a “sense of relief” that the injury wasn’t worse.
“My solace is in the fact that he’s OK,” Shelton said.
Pittsburgh placed the 24-year-old Cruz on the 10-day injured list and called up utility player Mark Mathias from Triple-A Indianapolis. Rodolfo Castro, who switched from second base to shortstop after Cruz was injured, started for the Pirates Monday when they began a three-game series against the World Series champion Houston Astros.
“I think in the early going (Castro) will get the majority (of the starts),” Shelton said. “We’ll probably see (Ji-Hwan) Bae over there at some point, too, just depending on the matchup and moving guys around or just actual off-days.”
Pittsburgh has won five of six to get to 6-3, the club’s best start since 2018, the last time the Pirates finished with a winning record. Cruz is part of the foundation the franchise is attempting to put in place under general manager Ben Cherington.
Shields to fight Gabriels in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena
DETROIT — The Motor City has landed a big punch to get back in the fight game.
Claressa Shields will fight Hanna Gabriels for the women’s world middleweight championship on June 3, bringing boxing to Little Caesars Arena for the first time since it opened in 2017.
DAZN, which will carry the match live, made the announcement.
Shields, who hails from Flint, Michigan, headlines the card that will include up-and-coming fighters from Michigan.
“Claressa opening up the building will forever be imbedded in the rich history of Detroit like the Joe Louis fist in downtown,” Shields’ promoter, Dmitriy Salita, said Monday. “This event will transcend sports because of Claressa, what she represents and accomplished as a young girl from one of the most challenged places in the USA, who believed in herself and made a positive choice every day of her life when she was a kid to be a champion.”
Gabriels, who is from Costa Rica, became the only opponent to knock Shields down before losing to her in 2018 at the Masonic Temple in Detroit. Gabriels is 21-2-1 as a professional.
Last October in London at the sold-out 02 Arena, Shields avenged her only career defeat by beating Savannah Marshall with an unanimous decision to become the undisputed women’s world middleweight champion.
Shields, a two-time Olympic champion, is 13-0 as a professional and lost to Marshall as an amateur in 2012.
White Sox SS Anderson leaves game with knee soreness
MINNEAPOLIS — White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson left Chicago’s game in Minnesota on Monday with left knee soreness after being involved in a minor collision at third base.
Anderson went to cover third base on an apparent double-play ball in the fourth inning. Michael Taylor’s groundball was fielded by third baseman Hanser Alberto, who hesitated before throwing to second for a forceout. Elvis Andrus then threw to Anderson, trying to get runner Matt Wallner.
Wallner slid into Anderson’s legs as he went into the base.
“He felt a little bit of pain when it happened and he felt like he could play through it, and then it just stiffened up a little bit,” White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. “We’ll see how that plays out, but I’m optimistic.”
Anderson was down for several minutes before getting up and staying in the game. He was replaced in the next inning by Romy González. The team announced after the game that Anderson is being further evaluated.
The two-time All-Star is hitting .298 while playing in every game so far this season.
Grifol also told reporters that third baseman Yoán Moncada, who was out of the lineup Monday, is dealing with a back issue similar to the one he experienced during spring training. Grifol said the team is being cautious with both players and called Moncada day to day.
“Ten games in, we’re going to err on the side of caution,” Grifol said. “We need those guys for the long run.”
Stone practicing for Golden Knights, game return uncertain
LAS VEGAS — Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone returned to practice Monday for the first time since back surgery Jan. 31 forced him out of the lineup.
He was in a blue noncontact jersey, and coach Bruce Cassidy said Stone’s return to game action was still unknown.
“This is his next phase of returning to playing and recovery and integrating with the team,” Cassidy said. “We’ll see how he responds to it (Tuesday). It’s just good to have him around.”
Stone was injured Jan. 12 against Florida, and at the time, he was second on the team with 17 goals and 38 points.
This was this second time in less than a year that Stone underwent back surgery. He also had a procedure May 19.
Jack Eichel, who shares the team lead with 27 goals and leads the Knights with 65 points, will miss his second straight game with a lower-body injury when Vegas hosts the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.
Zach Whitecloud will also miss the game after suffering a lower-body injury Saturday at Dallas. Cassidy said he didn’t believe Whitecloud would be out for an extended amount of time, but would know more following a doctor’s visit Monday afternoon.
The Knights, who have two games remaining, lead the Pacific Division and the Western Conference with 107 points. Edmonton, however, sits just two points back in the Pacific and owns the tiebreaker. Colorado, which is in first place in the Central Division, is three points behind Vegas.
Red Sox slugger Adam Duvall going on IL with fractured wrist
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Boston Red Sox slugger Adam Duvall is going on the injured list with a fractured left wrist.
Boston manager Alex Cora announced the injury before Monday night’s game at Tampa Bay, saying the center fielder has a distal left wrist fracture.
Duvall was hurt while attempting a diving catch in the outfield in Sunday’s game with Detroit. He was hitting .455 with AL-tying best four homers and 14 RBIs in eight games through Sunday.
Duvall was undergoing additional tests Monday in Boston. Although Cora had no timetable for his return, Duvall will be out for an extended period. Cora didn’t know if surgery would be needed.
“The guy’s a good player,” Cora said. “It’s a big blow. But, at the same time, somebody has to step up. At one point we hope he comes back.”
Duvall had surgery last summer to repair a torn tendon sheath on the same wrist.
“It’s in the other side,” Cora said on the new injury. “From everything I hear with the procedure he had last year, nothing happened there but obviously there’s more testing going on just to make sure.”
White Sox trade reliever Ruiz to Diamondbacks for $100,000
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox traded reliever José Ruiz to Arizona on Sunday for $100,000.
The White Sox designated the 28-year-old for assignment on Friday following a difficult start to the season. Ruiz allowed nine runs, eight hits and four walks with three strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings across four appearances for Chicago.
Ruiz spent five-plus with the White Sox, who claimed him off waivers from San Diego in December 2017. Ruiz went 3-7 with a 4.53 ERA in 177 appearances for Chicago.
Hendrick won’t appeal penalties to No. 24, No. 48 cars
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hendrick Motorsports said Monday it won’t appeal the latest penalties handed down by NASCAR on the race teams of drivers Alex Bowman and William Byron last week.
NASCAR took both the No. 48 and No. 24 cars to its R&D center following the race at Richmond and found illegal modifications in the greenhouse, or center, area of the car. NASCAR docked the team’s 60 points and five playoff points apiece last Thursday. Also, interim crew chiefs in Greg Ives for the No. 48 and Brian Campe for the No. 24 were fined $75,000 and suspended for two races.
A statement released by Hendrick Motorsports said the organization will be best served using its time and resources on competing each weekend.
“The area of the race cars NASCAR focused on is not related to our performance on the track,” the statement said.
Hendrick Motorsports had a successful appeal of penalties it incurred following the Phoenix race last month when its four race teams were assessed penalties of 100 points and 10 playoff points. All four crew chiefs were fined $100,000 and suspended four races.
But an appeals panel rescinded the points penalties for illegally modified radiator ducts, while letting the fines and suspensions stand.
An appeal last week by Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin was upheld by a three-person panel. Hamlin had hoped to rescind his 25-point penalty and $50,000 fine for acknowledging he intentionally hit Ross Chastain while fighting for track position at the end of the Phoenix race.
In response to driver and team calls for more clarity and openness in the process, NASCAR has modified its appeals process going forward. An appeals panel or final appeal officer may no longer rescind in full any part of the penalties assessed, a NASCAR spokesman said in an email to the AP.
It can lessen the fine, the length of a suspension or reduce the points that were docked, but not fully remove any of them.
NASCAR also has the right to publish the justification for any action taken by an appeals panel or final appeals officer.
In addition, NASCAR also plans to display illegally modified parts it has confiscated at race venues.
Michigan State guard Tyson Walker returning for 5th season
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State standout Tyson Walker is returning for his fifth season.
Walker announced his decision Monday with an Instagram post, giving a boost to coach Tom Izzo’s chances of contending for a title.
The 6-foot-1 guard averaged a team-high 14.8 points and ranked second with nearly three assists per game.
Walker attended Northeastern for two years before transferring and playing for the Spartans the past two seasons. He is eligible for a fifth season because the NCAA granted college athletes an extra year if they were enrolled two years ago when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Duke’s Roach to enter NBA draft, keep college eligibility
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke guard Jeremy Roach is entering his name into the NBA draft but maintaining his college eligibility.
The 6-foot-2 junior announced his decision in a social-media post Monday, saying he was looking forward to getting feedback on his game during pre-draft workouts.
Roach was the team’s No. 2 scorer at 13.6 points per game for a team that won the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. Roach was coming off a strong postseason performance in a Final Four run in 2022 and battled through a lingering toe injury that briefly sidelined him as a team captain last season.
Duke big man Dereck Lively II and wing Dariq Whitehead have declared for the NBA draft after one season in Durham, though fellow freshmen Tyrese Proctor and Mark Mitchell have announced his plans to return.
Kyle Filipowski, The Associated Press’ newcomer of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference, hasn’t announced his plans for next season.
