Yes: Marv Albert, NBA’s ‘soundtrack,’ retiring before Finals
NEW YORK — From Michael Jordan soaring through the air to Willis Reed simply walking onto the court, Marv Albert supplied the sound that went with the sights.
Albert has called numerous sports during a Hall of Fame career that spans nearly 60 years, though he is mostly linked to basketball.
“There is no voice more closely associated with NBA basketball than Marv Albert’s,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement released Monday by Turner Sports.
Albert plans to retire after calling the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals, ending a career that began on the radio in 1963.
Albert will call the series for TNT. He has been with Turner for 22 years, 19 as an NBA play-by-play announcer.
“My 55 years of broadcasting the NBA has just flown by and I’ve been fortunate to work with so many wonderful and talented people,” Albert said. “Now, I’ll have the opportunity to hone my gardening skills and work on my ballroom dancing.”
Albert, known for his signature “Yes!” call, turns 80 next month. He has covered everything from football and boxing to hockey, baseball and tennis.
But his voice is known to most through basketball, having called 13 NBA Finals and 25 All-Star Games for NBC and Turner, along with the Dream Team’s romp to the gold medal in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.
Braves’ Ynoa punches bench, breaks hand, to miss 2 months
ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves right-hander Huascar Ynoa suffered a broken right hand when he punched the dugout bench following a poor start at Milwaukee on Sunday and is expected to miss two months.
Braves manager Brian Snitker said Ynoa’s hand was hurting on the flight back to Atlanta, leading to the tests which revealed the fracture.
Ynoa was frustrated after giving up five runs and nine hits in 4.1 innings of the 10-9 loss to the Brewers.
“I knew he had done it and it was sore but in the flight it started bothering him more,” Snitker said Monday. “They checked this morning and it was a fracture. It’s a shame.”
Ynoa (4-2, 3.02) has the lowest ERA and most wins on the Braves staff. He allowed only one earned run in his previous three starts before Sunday.
Ynoa’s emergence has been especially important as Mike Soroka, the team’s opening day pitcher in 2020, experienced a setback in his recovery from surgery for his torn right Achilles tendon.
Soroka had a follow-up surgery on Monday, leaving his hopes for a return this season uncertain. Soroka experienced discomfort which led to the follow-up surgery.
New York suspends Bob Baffert pending Kentucky Derby probe
Bob Baffert was suspended Monday from entering horses at New York racetracks, pending an investigation into the failed drug test of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit.
Baffert will temporarily not be allowed to stable any horses at Belmont Park, Aqueduct and Saratoga or run any of his horses at the New York Racing Association’s tracks. That ban includes races at Belmont Park, with the Belmont Stakes coming up June 5.
Baffert had not committed to entering any horses in the third leg of the Triple Crown but had many in consideration for other races on Belmont Stakes day. NYRA said it took into account Baffert’s previous penalties in Kentucky, California and Arkansas, along with the current situation with Medina Spirit.
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive for the steroid betamethasone in post-race testing and faces disqualification unless a second test comes back negative. Maryland officials required Medina Spirit and Baffert-trained Preakness runner Concert Tour and Black-Eyed Susan entrant Beautiful Gift undergo three rounds of prerace testing before they’d be allowed to run last weekend at Pimlico.
Federer to face Andujar in clay-court comeback in Geneva
GENEVA — Pablo Andujar set up a second-round meeting with Roger Federer at the Geneva Open by beating Jordan Thompson 6-0, 6-4 on Monday.
Federer is set to face the 75th-ranked Andujar on Tuesday evening in Geneva where persistent rain has fallen for several days and is forecast through the weekend.
It will be Federer’s first match on clay in almost two years, since a semifinal loss to Rafael Nadal at the 2019 French Open.
Federer is top-seeded for the Geneva Open, which is just his second tournament in the past 15 months after having two surgeries on his right knee. He lost his second match at the Doha Open in Qatar in March.
“When you come back from an injury, you’re in a different place than everyone else,” the 39-year-old Federer said Monday. “I am excited about the comeback and won’t be focused on being at the same level as Rafa (Nadal) or Novak (Djokovic) right now.”
In Federer’s half of the tournament draw, 67th-ranked American Tennys Sandgren won 6-3, 6-4 against Salvatore Caruso.
In the opposite half, eighth-seeded Adrian Mannarino was beaten 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3 by fellow Frenchman Arthur Cazaux.
Russian swimmer Kolesnikov improves 50 back world record
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov improved his own world record in the 50-meter backstroke Monday.
The 20-year-old Kolesnikov touched in 23.93 seconds during the semifinals of the European Championship. That was 0.07 quicker than his previous mark set at the last Euros in Glasgow three years ago.
The 50 back is not an Olympic event.
The final is scheduled for Tuesday.
Jaguars sign 6th-rounder Jalen Camp, waive Ryquell Armstead
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars signed sixth-round draft pick Jalen Camp on Monday and waived third-year running back Ryquell Armstead, who spent all of last season on the COVID-19 list.
A fifth-round pick from Temple in 2019, Armstead was hospitalized twice and dealt with respiratory issues. The team said last season he was expected to make a full recovery.
Armstead became expendable after the emergence of running back James Robinson in 2020. The Jaguars also signed veteran Carlos Hyde in free agency and selected Clemson standout Travis Etienne with the 25th overall pick in the draft.
Under the NFL’s rookie slotting system, Camp was expected to sign a four-year deal worth about $3.64 million. The contract includes a $161,000 signing bonus. He will count about $700,000 against the salary cap in 2021.
Camp was the 209th overall choice. He played in 49 games at Georgia Tech, finishing his college career with 48 catches for 808 yards and five touchdowns.
Fenway Park will open to 100% capacity May 29
The Boston Red Sox will be allowed to fill Fenway Park to capacity as of Memorial Day weekend. They would be one of the first teams in major league baseball to play to a full house.
If still alive in the NHL and NBA playoffs, the Boston Bruins and Celtics would also be able to play to full capacity as of May 29, when Massachusetts lifts all remaining COVID-19 restrictions.
The Texas Rangers played to 100% capacity for opening day, and the Atlanta Braves on May 7 were the first baseball team to go to full capacity full-time. The Diamondbacks, Nationals, Twins, Phillies and Brewers have also announced plans to go to full capacity.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday that the state is on track to meeting its goal of vaccinating 4.1 million of the state’s 7 million residents by the first week of June. The state’s face-covering order will also be rescinded on May 29 for most settings, Baker said.
Baker said 75% of adults in Massachusetts have already received at least one dose, with 3.2 million fully vaccinated. New cases in the state have dropped by 89% since January 8.
Knicks, Nets to have fully vaccinated fan sections
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that starting May 22 the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets will have fully vaccinated fan sections.
The change will increase capacity at their NBA home playoff games at Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center. More than half the seats in each arena will be used for fully vaccinated fan sections. The Garden seats nearly 21,000 for basketball and Barclays Center just under 18,000.
Individuals seated in those sections will have to show proof they’ve been fully vaccinated. Young adults and children under age 12 who are not yet eligible for the vaccine, and those under age 16 who have not yet been vaccinated, may be seated with a vaccinated adult in a fully vaccinated section as long as they’ve received a recent negative COVID-19 test result.
Appropriate social distancing, masks and other applicable health protocols will still apply throughout the arenas.
Grizzlies expanding capacity to 40%
The Memphis Grizzlies are expanding capacity to 40%, or approximately 7,000 fans before hosting the San Antonio Spurs in a play-in game Wednesday night.
The Grizzlies announced the expanded capacity Monday after consulting with the Shelby County Health Department and the NBA league office. That’s a bump up from 20% the Grizzlies had in the regular season. Tickets for the play-in game go on sale Tuesday.
Mask and social distancing still will be required inside FedExForum.
New York City Marathon set for Nov. 7
The New York Road Runners announced Monday that the 50th running of the New York City Marathon will be staged on Nov. 7.
NYRR says a modified field size of 33,000 runners was determined after consulting with state and city officials.
Race director Ted Metellus says the return of the race after a one-year hiatus “will showcase our great city’s strength, inspiration, and determination.”
The race was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Runners registered for last year’s marathon were provided the option to receive a full refund of their entry fee or a guaranteed complimentary entry for the 2021, 2022, or 2023 New York City Marathon. This year’s race will accommodate all runners who chose to run in 2021.
Among the more than 30,000 runners who were registered prior to the cancellation last year, NYRR said 54% chose to run this year.
In order to prioritize the 2020 marathon runners who were already guaranteed entry, a drawing will not be held for this year’s marathon. Registration for runners with guaranteed entry will begin June 8 and last for one week.
NYRR’s guidelines for the marathon will include social distancing, elimination of touchpoints, enhanced health and safety protocols, and testing and tracing. Runners should be prepared to provide a negative COVID-19 test result or proof of a complete vaccination series prior to running.
The fourth annual Virtual New York City Marathon will also return, in October. Registration for that race opens on June 10. Last year, 16,031 runners finished the virtual race.
La. Senate votes for college athlete endorsement deal bill
BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Senate unanimously voted Monday to let college athletes make money off endorsements and sponsorship deals, similar to actions being taken across several states.
Sen. Pat Connick’s bill could have had Louisiana as the first state to allow student athletes to earn cash off their name, image or likeness. But an amendment added on the Senate floor likely ensures that other states’ laws will take effect first.
The provision added to the bill requires each university system governing board to adopt implementation policies before the endorsement and sponsorship deals could begin.
Connick’s proposal and others like it stem from the NCAA’s inaction on a policy for athletes to earn cash off their name, image or likeness. The Marrero Republican said 15 states have passed legislation similar to the measure sent to the House with a 32-0 vote, and he said two dozen others are considering it.
Compensation only would be allowed in deals struck with outside, third-party groups unaffiliated with the school. Deals could not involve tobacco, alcohol, illegal substances, banned athletic substances or gambling. Athletes would have to disclose the contracts to their colleges, and the schools could block certain deals.
The bill is filed as Senate Bill 60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.