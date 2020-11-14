Colts grab tiebreaker in AFC South by beating Titans 34-17
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Philip Rivers threw for 308 yards and a touchdown, and Nyheim Hines scored twice as the Indianapolis Colts beat the Tennessee Titans 34-17 Thursday night to grab the head-to-head edge atop the AFC South.
The Colts (6-3) will host the rematch in Indianapolis on Nov. 29 after helping coach Frank Reich improve to 4-1 against Titans coach Mike Vrabel. Indianapolis now is 14-5 at Nissan Stadium.
Indianapolis came in with the NFL’s best defense in terms of fewest yards allowed. The Colts smothered a Tennessee offense that had been averaging 384.6 yards a game, 10th-best in the NFL, and seventh-best averaging 29 points a game. E.J. Speed also blocked a punt that T.J. Carrie returned 6 yards for a TD late in the third quarter.
The Colts outgained Tennessee 430-294, though Derrick Henry ran for 103 yards.
The Titans (6-3) lost for the third time in four games as they head into the toughest stretch of their season with Indianapolis the first of four straight opponents currently with winning records.
Tennessee led 17-13 at halftime. Indianapolis took advantage of the Titans’ special teams woes to score twice in the third quarter for a 27-17 lead.
Tennessee went with a third different punter in three games, promoting Trevor Daniel after signing him to the practice squad last weekend. Daniel’s first punt went 17 yards, and Hines scored four plays later on a 2-yard TD run. The Titans gave Daniel no help on his second, with Speed easily breaking through for the block.
Boise St blocks 3 kicks for scores, routs Colorado St
BOISE, Idaho — Avery Williams blocked two punts that were returned for touchdowns in the first half, Boise State had three special teams touchdowns off blocked kicks, and the Broncos routed Colorado State 52-21 on Thursday night.
Williams recovered his own blocked punt for a touchdown 52 seconds into the game. Late in the first half, Williams came off the edge and blocked his second punt, this one picked up by DJ Schramm and returned 20 yards for a TD that made it 42-7.
Williams was the Mountain West special teams player of the year a season ago. He has seven career special teams touchdowns, the first six coming on kickoff or punt returns, including an 88-yard kickoff return fort a TD this season at Air Force.
CBS weighs options in case of Masters/NFL conflict Sunday
In a year in which few things are normal, CBS has been weighing contingencies if the Masters isn’t over by 4 p.m. EST on Sunday.
The tournament was moved to November from its usual April spot due to the coronavirus pandemic, thus creating potential conflicts with the network’s NFL coverage. Those issues took on more urgency when the Masters had a three-hour weather delay Thursday morning, forcing the tournament to play catch-up the rest of the week in limited daylight.
“We’re discussing that and there is obviously going to be a scenario in place if that happens,” CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said earlier this week. “We do have quite a bit of pad in between the final putt and when NFL football starts. But, we’re going to come up with a plan. That’s usually not the sort of thing you can really specifically plan out far in advance. But we’ll be ready and we’ll work with our partners as we always do and figure it out.”
No. 15 Coastal Carolina football game postponed
No. 15 Coastal Carolina’s game at Troy on Saturday has been postponed because of a combination of positive COVID-19 tests and injuries for a specific position group within the Troy football team.
Both schools announced the postponement Friday. The two schools and the Sun Belt Conference are working to reschedule the game.
Coastal Carolina athletic director Matt Hogue said the team was disappointed in not playing this weekend, but understood the reasons why.
The Chanticleers were looking to go 8-0 overall. Their next game is Nov. 21 at home against Appalachian State. Troy is scheduled to play Middle Tennessee at home on Nov. 21.
UAB postpones second consecutive game
UAB has called off a second consecutive football game because of positive COVID-19 tests.
The Blazers scrapped a trip to Texas next week to play UTEP. The game had already been moved to Midland, about 300 miles east of El Paso, because of a massive surge of coronavirus cases in the far West Texas city. The game was supposed to be played next Friday.
The decision not to go to Texas came a day after UAB called off a home game against North Texas. In both cases, officials say they might try to reschedule the games.
UTEP is still scheduled to play at UTSA on Saturday.
4 Dolphins assistants to miss Chargers game due to COVID-19
MIAMI — Four Miami Dolphins assistant coaches will miss Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers because of COVID-19 protocols.
Sidelined will be defensive line coach Marion Hobby, quarterbacks coach Robby Brown, quality control coach Kolby Smith and outside linebackers coach Austin Clark, the team said Friday.
All missed last week’s game at Arizona, as did defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander, who has since returned.
Linebacker Kyle Van Noy, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and reserve receiver Matt Cole went on the COVID-19 list Thursday and might also miss the Chargers game.
MLS plans to start 2021 season on time, play full schedule
Major League Soccer intends to open its 2021 season as planned in early March but will remain nimble because of the coronavirus.
The league plans to play an entire regular season while working around the international calendar, which was made busier because of events pushed back by the pandemic.
“Based on the crowded international calendar next year, we are targeting to start our season in early March as usual. The restrictions on our ability to have fans in our stadiums this year contributed to very significant financial losses,” MLS President Mark Abbott said. “Like all leagues, we are concerned about those restrictions continuing for a second year and are continually evaluating how to manage through the impact of the pandemic in 2021.”
It remains to be seen whether fans will be allowed to attend 2021 matches.
Like other professional sports leagues, MLS took a significant financial hit as a result of the virus. Commissioner Don Garber estimated $1 billion in losses earlier this year.
MLS team
Raptors present plan to play in Canada next season
Canada’s deputy chief of public health says the Toronto Raptors have presented a good plan to play at home during the upcoming NBA season, but concerns remain over enforcing strict health protocols and travel over the border with the United States.
Dr. Howard Njoo said Friday that public health officials from Ontario, Toronto and the Public Health Agency of Canada have had discussions with the Raptors, who are hoping to play at Scotiabank Arena despite spikes in COVID-19 cases at home and in the U.S.
Njoo said the Raptors presented a plan with good health protocols and have learned from the NBA’s “bubble” experiment, when the league finished the 2019-20 season at an isolated campus in Florida.
But Njoo said it would be “tough on everyone involved” to observe the same health measures over a months-long NBA season during which teams are not isolated together.
Critics speak out on Tokyo Olympic costs, pandemic, fairness
TOKYO — Three-time Olympic champion gymnast Kohei Uchimura wants the postponed Tokyo Olympics to happen next year. But he’s also talked openly about the skepticism in Japan where enthusiasm is muted by health risks, billions of dollars in taxpayer bills, and questions why the Games are a priority amid a pandemic.
Polls over the last several months show Japanese — and Japanese companies — are divided about holding the Games, or doubtful they should be held at all.
“Unfortunately, 80% of the Japanese don’t believe that the Tokyo Olympics can take place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Uchimura said after a one-day exhibition gymnastics meet last weekend.
“I would like people to change their minds from: We can’t hold the Olympics to — how can we do it?”
Postponed 7 1/2 months ago, the Olympics have been rescheduled to open on July 23, 2021. Despite the public’s ambivalence, the International Olympic Committee and Japanese organizers have unwavering support from Japan’s ruling party and Tokyo’s municipal government. The messaging is molded around the Games overcoming the odds — a heroic endeavor by Japan to lift global spirits, thanks to the Olympics.
Injured Neymar ruled out of Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers
SAO PAULO — Neymar has been ruled out of Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Uruguay next week because of a groin injury he sustained playing for Paris-Saint-Germain in a Champions League game.
Brazil’s soccer confederation on Thursday confirmed Neymar will not play in the South American qualifying match on Tuesday in Montevideo.
PSG coach Thomas Tuchel last week said it would be “impossible” for Neymar to play for Brazil as he recovered from the injury, but Brazil coach Tite insisted that the striker travel.
Neymar had already been ruled out of Friday’s game against Venezuela.
49ers get Bourne back, will play again without Samuel
SANTA CLARA— The San Francisco 49ers will have to wait at least one more game to get receiver Deebo Samuel back on the field but will have Kendrick Bourne available when they visit New Orleans.
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Samuel has been ruled out for a third straight game since injuring his hamstring on Oct. 25 against New England. Bourne was also activated from his second stint on the COVID-19 list and took part in a walkthrough after missing last week’s game.
The Niners also will have rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk on the field after he missed last week as a “high risk” close contact with Bourne after his positive coronavirus test.
Udonis Haslem returning to Heat for 18th season
MIAMI — Udonis Haslem announced Friday that he’s returning for an 18th season with the Miami Heat, and left the door open for extending his career after that.
Only five NBA players have spent a career of that length with one franchise. Dirk Nowitzki spent 21 years with Dallas, Kobe Bryant 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers, Tim Duncan spent 19 with San Antonio, John Stockton spent 19 with Utah and Reggie Miller spent 18 with Indiana.
Haslem doesn’t play regularly and hasn’t for years: He got into just four games last season and has scored 76 points in the last four seasons combined. His impact on the team comes from what he says and does in the locker room, and that’s why Heat coach Erik Spoelstra lobbied for Haslem to come back.
AP source: Heat hiring Caron Butler as assistant coach
MIAMI — A person with knowledge of the situation says Caron Butler is coming back to the Miami Heat, agreeing to begin his coaching career as an assistant on Erik Spoelstra’s staff.
Butler and the Heat are in the process of finalizing his contract, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press Friday on condition of anonymity because the hiring has not been publicly announced.
Butler was the No. 10 pick by the Heat in the 2002 draft and spent two seasons with the team, getting moved to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2004 as part of the deal that brought Shaquille O’Neal to Miami. He takes the opening on the staff that was vacated by Dan Craig, a longtime Heat assistant who was hired earlier this offseason by the Los Angeles Clippers.
Heath, Press selected by Louisville in NWSL Expansion Draft
Racing Louisville selected U.S. national team players Tobin Heath and Christen Press on Thursday in the National Women’s Soccer League expansion draft.
Both players are currently playing with Manchester United, but Heath’s rights were retained by the Portland Thorns, while Press’ rights were retained by the Utah Royals.
Heath and Press were on the national team that won the Women’s World Cup last year in France. They were among 14 total NWSL players taken by Racing in the expansion draft.
Sabalenka advances to Austria semi after opponent injured
LINZ, Austria — Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the semifinals of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz after her opponent was injured and left the court in a wheelchair on Friday.
French qualifier Oceane Dodin trailed 6-3, 3-3 when she slipped on her right foot while attempting to change direction after landing from a serve. Dodin received medical treatment for her ankle and knee for several minutes. She limped back to her chair before deciding not to play on.
“She played really well, she fought for every point and it was a really tough match. I hope she will get better soon,” said Sabalenka, who won the opening set from a break down.
Sabalenka will play Barbora Krejcikova for a place in Sunday’s final, while the second-seeded Elise Mertens will take on Ekaterina Alexandrova in the other semifinal.
The 11th-ranked Sabalenka, who won in Doha and Ostrava, remained on course for her third title of the year and eighth overall.
She could join Simona Halep as the only player with three WTA titles in the shortened 2020 season.
Earlier, Krejcikova advanced to her first semifinal in three years by winning eight of the last nine games against Aliaksandra Sasnovich for a 6-3, 6-1 win.
Mertens earned her record-extending 33rd match win of the season by beating Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 6-1.
Champions League clubs fined over fan safety during pandemic
NYON, Switzerland — Three Champions League clubs were fined by UEFA on Friday for breaking rules drafted to help protect fans in stadiums during the coronavirus pandemic.
Rennes was fined 10,000 euros ($11,800), and Dynamo Kyiv and Ferencváros must each pay 5,000 euros ($5,900) for breaching safety protocols, UEFA’s disciplinary panel judged. The rules include enforcing social distancing, wearing masks, and ensuring fans sit in the seats they were allocated.
Rennes and Dynamo were also fined 22,000 euros ($26,000) and 14,000 euros ($16,600) for blocking stadium walkways for opening home games in a Champions League season where fans are not allowed to attend at most venues.
In the Europa League, CSKA Sofia and Rijeka was also fined 5,000 euros ($5,900) for similar charges.
Cavani, Suárez score as Uruguay crush Colombia in qualifier
SAO PAULO — Uruguay thrashed Colombia 3-0 in a South American World Cup qualifier marked by goals from its 33-year-old strikers Edinson Cavani and Luis Suárez on Friday.
Darwin Nuñez added the third in Barranquilla.
Uruguay, fourth in the standings after three matches, will on Tuesday face Brazil.
Brazil was playing Venezuela late Friday for the lead in the 10-team pack.
Colombia remained in sixth place. It next plays Ecuador in Quito.
Uruguay was without key players including goalkeeper Martín Silva, defender Sebastián Coates, midfielder Federico Valverde, and striker Maxi Gómez.
Ukraine reports 5 virus cases before Germany game
LEIPZIG, Germany — The Ukraine Football Association reported five cases of the coronavirus on Friday, one day before its national team’s Nations League game against Germany.
Players Andrii Yarmolenko, Serhii Sydorchuk, Viktor Kovalenko and Viktor Tsyhankov, and staff member Vadym Komardin all tested positive for COVID-19.
The association said they remained isolated in their hotel rooms while the rest of the team went training. Ukraine can still call on 17 outfield players and four goalkeepers for Saturday’s game in Leipzig.
Qatar lined up to stage Pacquiao-Crawford fight in 2021
LONDON — It could be the Duel in Doha.
Preparing to host the 2022 World Cup, Qatar is now looking to attract big-name boxing.
Promoter Bob Arum has been in talks with Qatari officials about bringing a welterweight unification bout between Manny Pacquiao and Terence Crawford to the energy-rich Gulf nation. The coronavirus pandemic prevented it from taking place this weekend but the Top Rank CEO hopes it goes ahead there next year.
“We had closed the deal,” Arum, who represents Crawford, told The Associated Press. “They were very good people, big government people, and then the minister of health said, ‘I’m not going to approve spectators at the fight.’”
No fans means millions of dollars in lost revenue. Instead Crawford, the undefeated WBO welterweight champion, will fight Kell Brook, the former IBF welterweight title holder, in a lower-profile bout Saturday in Las Vegas.
Former 1,500m world champ Manangoi banned for 2 years
MONACO — Former world champion runner Elijah Manangoi was banned for two years on Friday over missed drug tests and will miss the Tokyo Olympics.
The 1,500-meter gold medalist at the 2017 worlds accepted he missed three tests in less than six months last year, track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit said.
Athletes risk a two-year ban if they are unavailable for testing, or fail to update details where they can be found by sample collection officials, three times within 12 months.
The 27-year-old Kenyan is banned through Dec. 21, 2021.
Manangoi’s case is similar to a two-year ban imposed last month on men’s 100-meter world champion Christian Coleman for whereabouts failures.
Russian athletics marks 5 years under suspension for doping
MOSCOW — Russia marked five years under suspension from international track and field on Friday, with its return from the doping sanction seemingly still far away.
Russia was suspended in 2015 by World Athletics, then known as the IAAF, after investigations found widespread doping and cover-ups. Runner Yulia Stepanova and her husband, former anti-doping official Vitaly Stepanov, testified and provided undercover footage showing top athletes appearing to discuss using banned substances.
Since then, Russians have been primarily competing at track meets as neutral athletes without national symbols.
