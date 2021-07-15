Trevor Bauer paid leave extended through July 27 by MLB
NEW YORK — Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave was extended by nearly two weeks through July 27 by Major League Baseball and the players’ association while the sport’s investigators check into allegations of sexual misconduct against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.
Bauer was placed on seven days’ paid leave on July 2 under the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players’ union in 2015. This first extension had been through July 15.
Police in Pasadena, California, and MLB are investigating the allegations made against Bauer by a Southern California woman who says the pitcher choked her to the point where she lost consciousness and punched her during two sexual encounters earlier this year. The woman obtained a protection order against Bauer last month under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act.
According to the woman’s declaration attached to the request for the protection order, she suffered injuries as a result of the second encounter, including two black eyes, a bloodied swollen lip, significant bruising and scratching to one side of her face.
The pitcher’s agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, have disputed the allegations and Fetterolf has said his client’s interactions with the woman were wholly consensual. A hearing related to the protection order is scheduled for July 23 and Bauer’s lawyers plan to refute the allegations..
Bauer agreed to a $102 million, three-year contract to join his hometown Dodgers earlier this year after winning his first Cy Young with the Cincinnati Reds last season. Bauer is 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA in 17 starts this season.
Angels sign veteran OF Adam Eaton after White Sox release
ANAHEIM — The Los Angeles Angels signed veteran outfielder Adam Eaton two days after he was released by the Chicago White Sox.
The Angels announced the move Wednesday. They also designated left-hander Dillon Peters for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.
The White Sox designated Eaton for assignment July 7 after he batted .201 with five homers and 28 RBIs in 58 games during his return season with Chicago. After a strong start to the year, his production slumped badly from mid-April onward.
The 10-year major league veteran also struggled at the plate with the Washington Nationals in 2020, a year after playing well and winning a World Series ring with new Angels teammate Anthony Rendon. Eaton is a career .278 hitter with 65 homers and 317 RBIs across a decade with Arizona, Washington and two stints with the White Sox.
Eaton will provide immediate depth in the Angels’ injury-plagued outfield. Left fielder Justin Upton has been out since June 22 with a lower back injury, and three-time AL MVP center fielder Mike Trout has been out for two months with a left calf injury. Both should return relatively soon, but their injuries have been slow to heal, preventing them from even starting a rehab assignment before the All-Star break.
Los Angeles also lost right fielder Dexter Fowler for the season with a torn knee ligament in early April.
The Angels have been using infielders Luis Rengifo, Jose Rojas and Phil Gosselin as fill-in outfielders while Upton and Trout have been out. Juan Lagares, who is usually filling in for Trout in center field, and Taylor Ward were the only true healthy outfielders on the Halos’ roster for most of the past three weeks.
The Angels are still playing well offensively despite their significant injury problems and Rendon’s season-long slump. They rank eighth in the majors in runs (435) and fifth in team OPS (.759) behind All-Star sluggers Shohei Ohtani and Jared Walsh.
AP source: Beal in protocols, Tokyo Olympics status in doubt
A person with knowledge of the situation says U.S. Olympic guard Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards has entered the health and safety protocols related to the coronavirus, which raises the possibility that he might miss the Tokyo Games.
Beal will be tested multiple times in the coming days, according to the person who spoke Wednesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the player involved for USA Basketball was not revealed publicly. The results of those tests will likely determine if he remains on the roster, the person said.
USA Basketball could still replace Beal before heading to Tokyo. The Americans picked their 12-man team last month but noted that it may change if necessary.
Players, and their family members, in Las Vegas have been tested daily during their training camp there. Many have family with them now since those loved ones will not be allowed to travel to Tokyo for the Olympics because of virus-related restrictions there. Mask-wearing has been required and many of the same rules and policies that players had to adhere to during the NBA season has carried over to the U.S. camp.
Beal has played in, and started, all three exhibitions for the U.S. so far in Las Vegas, averaging 10.3 points on 10 for 21 shooting. He has improved with each game, starting with a two-point effort in a loss to Nigeria, a 12-point effort in a loss to Australia, then scored 17 in Monday night’s win over Argentina.
Judge nullifies horse trainer Bob Baffert’s NY suspension
NEW YORK — A New York federal judge on Wednesday nullified the suspension of horse trainer Bob Baffert, finding that the New York Racing Association acted unconstitutionally by failing to let him adequately respond to claims made against him after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test.
In her written ruling, Brooklyn Judge Carol Bagley Amon said a prompt post-suspension hearing where Baffert could refute the claims was required to meet constitutional muster.
But she said the racing association “had held no hearing — let alone a prompt one.”
Attorney W. Craig Robertson III, who represented Baffert at a Monday hearing before Amon, said the ruling confirms that “following the Kentucky Derby, there was an improper rush to judgment and Mr. Baffert has been treated unfairly.”
He called Amon’s ruling “one step, in one venue, toward righting those wrongs,” and said he hoped it would lead to cooperation between the parties rather than division.
“Bob Baffert and NYRA have had a good relationship in the past. My hope is that they can get to that point again for the overall good of horse racing,” he said.
Dave O’Rourke, president of the NYRA, said in a statement the association is reviewing the court’s decision to determine its “legal options and next steps.”
AP source: Jays won’t learn if they’ll play at home soon
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays won’t find out by this weekend whether they will get permission from the federal government to play in Canada soon, a government official familiar with the talks told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
A team spokeswoman said the club continues to work with the federal government toward playing games at Rogers Centre starting July 30, and expected to receive a response by Friday.
But the government official familiar with the talks said the Blue Jays will not learn whether they will get to play in Toronto by the weekend. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because no one has been authorized to discuss the talks publicly.
The U.S.-Canada border remains closed to nonessential travel. Major League Baseball will require an exemption for vaccinated and non vaccinated players and team staff to play games in Canada.
The Blue Jays played home games during the shortened 2020 season in Buffalo and started this season in Dunedin, Florida, before moving to Buffalo. The Canadian government didn’t allow the team to play at home in Toronto because of the risk of spreading COVID-19, citing frequent travel required in the U.S. during a baseball season
Police: NFL’s Richard Sherman tried to break in at in-laws’
SEATTLE — Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman was arrested Wednesday after authorities said he crashed his SUV in a suburban Seattle construction zone, tried to break in to his in-laws’ home and then fought with officers, who used a police dog to apprehend him.
Sherman was booked into jail in Seattle on suspicion of resisting arrest, malicious mischief and residential burglary. The burglary charge is a felony that includes a domestic violence component because it was the home of relatives. Sherman did not enter the home, strike or try to hit any family members, authorities said.
“At this time, we’re going to make no statements, except he didn’t harm anybody,” Sherman’s wife, Ashley Moss, told The Seattle Times. “My kids were not harmed in the incident. He’s a good person and this is not his character. We’re doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured.”
Aztec Stadium topped-out less than 14 months before 1st game
SAN DIEGO — With the rubble of Qualcomm Stadium piled high about 150 yards away, the construction of San Diego State’s new football stadium reached a major milestone on Wednesday.
Construction crews performed a traditional topping-out ceremony at Aztec Stadium by hoisting the final steel beam into place at the top of one of the scoreboard frames. The beam was signed by guests and had a symbolic evergreen tree on it.
The ceremony came less than 14 months before the 35,000-seat stadium is scheduled to open on Sept. 3, 2022, with a game against Arizona.
“Today’s really important because when you’re done with steel, you can tell it’s a football stadium,” athletic director John David Wicker said after the brief ceremony. “It’s such a key part in the timeline and now we start with precast concrete, and before long we’re going to be standing here and the Aztec football team is going to be running on the field and we’re going to have a football game. It’s going to be awesome.”
Aztec Stadium is going up just west of where Qualcomm Stadium stood since 1967. After the NFL’s Chargers bolted for Los Angeles after the 2016 season, San Diego State won a ballot measure that gave it the right to buy the majority of the Mission Valley site for a campus expansion and new football stadium.
All-Star TV rating hits record low, viewers up slightly
NEW YORK — The television rating for baseball’s All-Star Game sank to a record low but viewers increased by 1%.
The American League’s 5-2 win over the National at Denver on Tuesday night featuring Shohei Ohtani as the first two-way All-Star got a 4.5 rating and 11 share, and was seen by 8,237,000 viewers ages 2 and up, Fox said Wednesday.
The previous low rating was 5.0 for the American League’s 4-3 victory at Cleveland two years ago, which had an 11 share and and was seen by 8,140,000 viewers.
Viewers peaked at 8,897,000 from 9-9:15 p.m. EDT.
The 2020 All-Star Game was canceled due to the pandemic.
The Home Run Derby drew a combined 7,126,000 on ESPN and ESPN2 on Monday night, up from 6.2 million in 2019 and its most viewers since 2017. This year drew 6,358,000 viewers on ESPN and 767,000 viewers for a Statcast-themed alternate telecast on ESPN2.
Bach meets Suga as Tokyo virus cases approach 6-month high
TOKYO — Tokyo reported its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in almost six months on Wednesday, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said with the Tokyo Olympics opening in just over a week.
The surging numbers came out on the same day that International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach paid a courtesy call in Tokyo on Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
Suga and Bach have both pledged that the Tokyo Olympics will be “safe and secure” despite the games opening with Tokyo and neighboring prefectures under a national government-imposed state of emergency.
Tokyo reported 1,149 new cases on Wednesday. This was the highest since 1,184 were reported almost six months ago on Jan. 22. It also marked the 25th straight day that cases were higher than they were a week earlier.
In Hamamatsu, 150 miles southwest of Tokyo, city officials reported a COVID-19 outbreak among staff at a hotel hosting Brazilian Olympic team members for pre-games training. Eight hotel workers have tested positive since Monday, the city said. The Brazilian athletes and coaches, whose rooms are in a separate area from other guests, have all tested negative.
Korda sisters team for share of LPGA Tour lead in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. — Nelly and Jessica Korda teamed to shoot a 5-under 65 in alternate-shot play Wednesday for a share of the first-round lead in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.
“I think our games are pretty similar,” Nelly Korda said. “We know each other really well, and I feel like we’re both aggressive. And it’s very soft out here this week, so you kind of have to be aggressive.”
Defending champions Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura joined “Team Jelly” and Pajaree Anannarukarn-Aditi Ashok and Jillian Hollis-Lauren Stephenson atop the leaderboard at Midland Country Club. The teams will play best ball Thursday, alternate shot Friday and close with best ball Saturday.
Nelly Korda is making her first start since winning the Meijer LPGA Classic and the KPMG Women’s PGA in consecutive weeks to take the No. 1 spot in the world ranking. The sisters will represent the U.S. in the Olympics, joining Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson in Tokyo.
AP source: Pelicans, Green negotiating, but no deal yet
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans are negotiating with Suns assistant Willie Green about taking over as head coach, but no deal is in place and discussions could extend beyond the NBA Finals, a person familiar with the situation said.
“He has not agreed to a deal,” the person said to The Associated Press Wednesday on condition of anonymity because talks were ongoing. “We are working through it and may wait until the Finals conclude.”
Should Green ultimately take the job, he’ll arrive in New Orleans at a time when pressure is rising to give young star Zion Williamson faith that he can find long-term satisfaction with the club that drafted him first overall two years ago.
Green, a former NBA player who turns 40 on July 28, would become a first-time head coach after serving as an NBA assistant coach the past five years — first with Golden State and then with Phoenix, who were facing Milwaukee in Game 4 of the NBA finals on Wednesday night.
Green was a member of two NBA title-winning staffs with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018. He moved to Phoenix two seasons ago to join the staff headed by Monte Williams, who also was the head coach in New Orleans when Green played there in the 2010-11 season on a team guard Chris Paul led to the playoffs.
With the Suns, Green has been widely credited as the architect of the team’s defensive system. Phoenix had the NBA’s sixth-best defensive rating (points allowed per 100 possessions), while high-scoring New Orleans missed the playoffs in part because of its 23rd rated defense.
Navy blazers, stripes and flag scarves for Team USA in Tokyo
NEW YORK — The Team USA flag bearers in steamy Tokyo will likely be the coolest members of their packs.
Ralph Lauren has built a personal air conditioning system into a roomy white jacket to be worn by the yet-unannounced athletes who will have that honor during opening ceremonies for the Olympics and Paralympics, the company said Wednesday.
The technology disperses heat from the wearer’s skin through a fan device at the back of the neck, with a lightweight personal battery controller stashed inside. It’s akin to how large computers are kept cool.
“The more we can think about our personal space and personal thermal dynamics, that’s the future that we’re all going to have to think about,” said David Lauren, Ralph Lauren’s son, vice chairman of the company’s board, and chief branding and innovation officer.
The rest of the team will walk in tailored navy blazers made of U.S.-grown wool, a red Olympic patch on one breast and the company’s Polo Pony emblem on the other.
They’ll wear a horizontal blue-and-white striped T-shirt dyed in a process that uses less water, chemicals and energy, slim blue denim pants and a flag-print scarf.
The athletes’ striped belts are made of recycled plastic water bottles. A patch on the back of the pants is a nod to leather alternatives, this one made of plant-based materials and agricultural byproducts free of synthetic plastics.
Candace Parker to be first woman on cover of NBA 2K game
NEW YORK — Candace Parker grew up playing video games, and now she’ll be the first female basketball player on the cover of one.
The Chicago Sky star will appear on the NBA 2K22 cover for the WNBA 25th Anniversary special edition when it’s released Sept. 10.
“I grew up a video game fanatic, that’s what I did, to the point where my brothers would give me the fake controller when I was younger where I think I was playing and I wasn’t,” Parker said. “All I wanted to do was just be like them. As a kid growing up, you dream of having your own shoe and dream of being in a video game. Those are an athlete as a kid’s dreams. To be able to experience that, I don’t take it lightly.”
Parker said that when she was just starting in the WNBA in 2008, she might not have appreciated it as much as she does now.
“I think when you’re young and experience these type of things, you’re onto the next thing,” she said. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve really savored the moment.”
Parker joins an exclusive group of female athletes to adorn covers of sports games. Shawn Johnson was on a Gymnastics by Wii game in 2010, and Jelena Dokic was on a tennis game in the early 2000s.
“I think it’s a benchmark of women’s basketball for sure. I think most importantly it speaks to visibility and how important it is and how important the WNBA is,” Parker said. “Everyone is looking at it that it’s impacting little girls, but it’s also impacting little boys and young men and young women and men and women. I think our game is different than the NBA, now it’s embracing that fact. Now more than ever, fans want to follow the athlete. Through social media, through video games, it’s adding and benefitting the WNBA.”
The 35-year-old former MVP knows there were a lot of players who could have been the first and was humbled that she was the one they chose.
Kyle Larson lands extension, full sponsorship through 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rick Hendrick gave Kyle Larson a second chance in NASCAR because Hendrick Motorsports had wanted him in its lineup for years. Now that Hendrick has his man, he has locked Larson down for two more seasons with full sponsorship.
Hendrick on Wednesday told his 93 dealerships that the hottest driver in motorsports has signed a contract extension through 2023 and Larson will be fully sponsored by HendrickCars.com.
It may seem like the sponsorship is all Rick Hendrick’s money anyway, but the sponsorship for 35 races the next two years is paid for from the marketing budget of Hendrick Automotive. The deal is somewhat unprecedented because the website will also sponsor Larson in all his non-NASCAR events with branding on the nose of his dirt cars, helmets, gloves and firesuits.
“My dealerships, the general managers and the employees, they didn’t want anyone else on the car,” Hendrick told The Associated Press.
Larson joined HMS this season on the cheap after a nearly yearlong NASCAR suspension for using a racial slur. Sponsors were initially skittish so the Hendrick website for new and used cars bought some of the ad space on the No. 5 Chevrolet.
Bruins extend defenseman Brandon Carlo for 6 years, $24.6M
BOSTON — It’s not the $24.6 million that’s going to change Brandon Carlo.
It’s the six years.
The Boston Bruins defenseman said he’s not going to rush out and buy anything flashy after signing a new contract extension. But having a long-term commitment from the team was “a huge compliment,” and he wants to use the newfound job security to sharpen his leadership skills.
Carlo, 24, had three goals and one assist and averaged 18:43 in ice time this season, his fifth in Boston. But he missed most of March with an oblique muscle injury and then left Game 3 of the second round of the playoffs after a hit from Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck that sent his head crashing into the glass.
The 6-foot-4, 227-pound Colorado native was a second-round draft pick in 2015.
Penguins re-sign forward Blueger to 2-year deal
PITTSBURGH — Teddy Blueger is sticking with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The team announced Wednesday it signed the 26-year-old forward to a two-year contract with an average salary of $2.2 million.
Blueger, who worked on Pittsburgh’s fourth line, tied a career high with 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 43 games for the Metropolitan Division champions.
“Teddy has proven to be a versatile, two-way center, as well as a fixture on the penalty kill,” general manager Ron Hextall said in a statement. “He is a valuable player for our team.”
Blueger played a vital role on Pittsburgh’s penalty-killing unit and scored a career-best three shorthanded goals last season. His four shorthanded goals since breaking into the NHL during the 2019-20 season are the most on the team over that span.
New Jersey Devils sign defenseman White to two-way contract
NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils have re-signed restricted free-agent defenseman Colton White to a one-year, two-way contract.
New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said Wednesday that White will earn $750,000 at the NHL level and $130,000 at the AHL level.
White has skated in 11 NHL games over three seasons with New Jersey, from 2018-19 to 2020-21, including two games in 2020-21. The 24-year-old made his NHL debut in March 2019.
White has spent parts of the past four seasons (2017-18 to 2020-21) with the Binghamton Devils, New Jersey’s AHL affiliate. He has 11 goals and 47 assists in 190 regular-season games. He served as an alternate captain for the 2020-2021 season.
White was New Jersey’s fourth selection, 97th overall, in the 2015 draft. He spent four seasons in the OHL with the Soo Greyhounds before being drafted.
Injured Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller retires at 33
BOSTON — Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller, who has played in just 28 games since breaking his kneecap in 2019, announced his retirement on Wednesday in an Instagram post that he signed “Forever a Bruin.”
“Although my spirit for the game is there, unfortunately my body isn’t,” he wrote. “My overall health and my family are now the priority. This was not an easy decision to make but it’s time to hang up my skates.”
Miller, 33, played in 352 games over eight seasons with the Bruins, scoring 13 goals with 58 assists. After going undrafted out of Vermont, he signed with Providence of the AHL in 2010, earned a promotion to Boston in 2013 and was in the regular defensive rotation by 2015.
He was injured in April 2019, and was rehabbing the knee during the Eastern Conference finals when he broke it again. He missed all of the 2019-20 season.
UC Davis suspends varsity baseball team over allegations
DAVIS — A Northern California state university suspended its entire varsity baseball team and put the team’s coaching staff on administrative leave Wednesday while it investigates unspecified allegations of misconduct.
The University of California, Davis, Office of Compliance and Policy is investigating the allegations, “and the entire baseball program has been placed on suspension pending the outcome of this review,” the university’s intercollegiate athletics department said in a statement.
The investigation is expected to last for the first two months of the fall quarter that begins in September, but it is too soon to determine when team activities including practices may resume, it said.
“We are committed to conducting a thorough assessment to determine the best path forward to provide a safe and inclusive experience for all team members,” the department said without elaborating.
It added that “the safety of students is of utmost importance” and that confidential resources like counseling are available to help those affected.
University spokeswoman Melissa Blouin said she could not provide more details, including when the allegations surfaced, because the process “protects the privacy of all parties during an investigation.”
The team is at the bottom of the Big West Conference standings, with a record of eight wins and 32 losses this year.
UK to ban online racists from games after Euro 2020 uproar
LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the government plans to ban anyone guilty of online racist abuse from soccer matches as authorities continue to respond to the lawlessness connected to England’s loss in the final of the European soccer championship.
Johnson on Wednesday told lawmakers that it was time to act after three Black members of England’s national team were targeted by racist abuse on social media after they failed to score during the penalty shootout that sealed the team’s loss to Italy on Sunday night. The government plans to add online racism to the list of offenses for which fans can be barred from matches, he said.
FINA suspends 2 Russian swimmers for Tokyo Olympics
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Two Russian swimmers set to compete at the Tokyo Olympics were provisionally suspended on Wednesday for anti-doping violations by world governing body FINA.
Alexandr Kudashev and Veronika Popova Andrusenko were suspended based on evidence supplied by the World Anti-Doping Agency, according to FINA. It said the evidence came from WADA’s examination of materials recovered from the former Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, including the lab’s management information system.
Kudashev and Andrusenko were set to compete for the non-federation Russians. The Russian federation is barred from competing as a country in Tokyo because of ongoing doping issues found by WADA.
Andrusenko competed for Russia in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics in several events. The 30-year-old swimmer also competed in the International Swimming League in 2019.
Kudashev would have been competing in his first Olympics. The 25-year-old swimmer was a gold medalist at the 2019 World University Games.
Nebraska picks Trev Alberts to serve as new Husker AD
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska hired Trev Alberts as its new athletic director Wednesday, hoping a star from the school’s glory years can restore what was once among the nation’s most dominant football programs.
Alberts, the athletic director at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, will fill the job that opened with last month’s retirement of Bill Moos. At a news conference at Memorial Stadium, an emotional Alberts alluded to his time in Lincoln and promised to work collaboratively.
“Other than my faith and my family, everything I have materially and otherwise is a result of an opportunity to be a student at the University of Nebraska,” he said. “I don’t take this responsibility lightly.”
Alberts will start his new job Monday, weeks after Moos abruptly announced his retirement. Moos, the athletic director for three years, had 18 months left on his contract.
Alberts was an All-American at Nebraska, playing from 1990 to 1993 and winning the Dick Butkus and Jack Lambert awards as the top college linebacker along the way. He was the fifth overall pick in the 1994 NFL draft but retired in 1997 after three injury-plagued seasons for the Indianapolis Colts.
‘Not bad for 55 years’: Ohio coach Frank Solich retires
Ohio coach Frank Solich had one of the great second acts in college football history.
After a six-year stint as Tom Osborne’s replacement at Nebraska was deemed good but not good enough, Solich returned to his home state and led a downtrodden Ohio football program to 16 years of unprecedented success.
Solich announced his retirement Wednesday, stepping away from coaching after a 55-year career because of a health issue he initially thought he could work through.
Solich, 76, called his condition a “rare cardiovascular situation.”
American Grace Min rallies to make Prague Open quarters
PRAGUE — Grace Min came from a set down to eliminate seventh-seeded Nina Stojanovic 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 on Wednesday and advance to the quarterfinals of the Prague Open.
The American player will next meet Xinyu Wang or Conny Perrin.
Eighth-seeded Tereza Martincova knocked out American qualifier Asia Muhammad 6-3, 6-4 and now faces Viktoria Kuzmova who defeated fellow Slovak Rebecca Sramkova 6-4, 7-5.
The encounter between fifth-seeded Katerina Siniakova and fellow Czech Tereza Smitkova was interrupted by rain. Siniakova was leading 2-6, 7-6 (3), 5-3 and the game will resume on Thursday.
Casey Stoney hired as coach of San Diego NWSL team
SAN DIEGO — Casey Stoney, who has led Manchester United in the Women’s Super League for three seasons, has been hired as the new head coach of the National Women’s Soccer League’s expansion team in San Diego.
The former standout for England’s national team led Manchester United to a 52-19-6 record during her tenure as coach. The team won the FA Women’s Championship her first season and gained promotion.
As a defender for the national team, Stoney appeared in 130 matches and scored six goals. She appeared in three World Cups and helped lead England to the bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics.
The as-yet unnamed San Diego NWSL team will begin play next season along with Los Angeles-based Angel City FC, bringing the league to 12 teams.
Jill Ellis, who won a pair of World Cups as coach of the U.S. national team, is the San Diego team’s president.
Titans adding Phillips, Fisher, former GM to ring of honor
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bum Phillips and Jeff Fisher and former general manager Floyd Reese will be the newest members of the Tennessee Titans’ ring of honor.
The Titans announced Wednesday that the trio will be inducted this season with Phillips being honored Sept. 26 during a game against Indianapolis. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk gave Fisher, Reese and Phillips’ family the news.
“I am so excited to recognize these important figures in our team’s history,” Adams Strunk said. “Each had a significant hand in the success of their eras.”
Phillips took over the then-Houston Oilers after eight losing seasons and led them to back-to-back AFC championship games as part of the “Luv Ya Blue” era. His .608 winning percentage is the best for a coach with at least two full seasons at 59-38.
His son, Wade Phillips, said this has special meaning for their family. He credited Strunk for keeping the Oilers alive.
PSG signs Italy’s star goalkeeper Donnarumma on 5-year deal
PARIS — Italy’s European Championship-winning goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma signed a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old Donnarumma starred at Euro 2020 and made decisive saves in the penalty shootout as Italy beat England in the final.
PSG said that Donnarumma has signed a deal until the end of June 2026.
“I feel ready to take on this new challenge and continue to grow here,” Donnarumma said. “With Paris, I want to win as much as possible and to bring joy to the supporters.”
He was a free agent after leaving AC Milan, where he broke into the side as a 16-year-old and made 251 appearances.
Five years ago, Donnarumma became the youngest goalie to play for Italy at 17 years and 189 days when he featured against France.
Hot Rod Charlie favored in $1 million Haskell at Monmouth
Belmont Stakes runner-up Hot Rod Charlie has been installed as the morning-line favorite for Saturday’s $1 million Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park.
For the first time in the history of the Grade I stakes at the Jersey Shore racetrack, the race drew all three second-place finishers in the recent Triple Crown events for 3-year-olds.
Kentucky Derby runner-up Mandaloun was made the 2-1 second choice in Wednesday’s draw for the 1 1/8-mile race. Preakness second-place finisher Midnight Bourbon is the 9-2 fourth choice.
Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher’s Following Sea drew the inside No. 1 post position and was made the 3-1 third choice in the field of seven colts. The son of Runhappy is coming off an impressive six-plus length win in an allowance race at Belmont Park last month.
Also entered were longshots Antigravity, Pickin’ Time and Basso.
Hot Rod Charlie, who finished third in the Kentucky Derby, has not raced since finishing 1 1/4 lengths behind Essential Quality in the Belmont on June 5. Flavien Prat is listed to ride the 6-5 favorite, whose only win in four starts this year was in the Louisiana Derby. The colt drew the No. 4 post position.
Mandaloun, who is in line to be named the winner of the Kentucky Derby if first-place finisher Medina Spirit is disqualified for testing positive for the presence of an anti-inflammatory steroid after the race, will be making his second start at Monmouth. The colt overcame a slow start last month and rallied to win the Pegasus by a neck. Florent Geroux has the mount on the Juddmonte Farms colt, who drew the No. 3 post position.
China sending more than 400 athletes to Tokyo Olympics
BEIJING — China will send 431 athletes to the Tokyo Games as part of a 777-member delegation, its largest at an Olympics outside China, the official Xinhua News Agency said Wednesday.
The team includes 298 female athletes, more than twice the 133 male competitors. They range in age from 14-year-old female diver Quan Hongchan to 52-year-old male equestrian rider Li Zhenqiang, Xinhua said.
“This is the largest ever Olympic delegation China has sent overseas,” Gao Zhidan, deputy director of China’s State General Administration of Sport, was quoted as saying.
The delegation to the Beijing Games in 2008 was larger, with 1,099 people including 639 athletes.
China expects to win gold medals in table tennis, badminton, gymnastics, weightlifting, shooting and diving, Xinhua said.
