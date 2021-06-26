Hashimoto: ‘No spectators’ still possible for Tokyo Olympics
TOKYO — A “no-spectator games” remains an option for the Tokyo Olympics, which open officially in just four weeks, the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said Friday.
The admission by Seiko Hashimoto comes only four days after she announced on Monday that up to 10,000 local fans would be allowed into venues — with numbers not to exceed 50% of venue capacity regardless of indoor or outdoor events.
Organizers put off the decision on local fans for several months, and fans from abroad were banned months ago. The move to allow fans went against many medical experts who have said the safest Olympics would be with no fans due to coronavirus.
“What I feel is that no spectating should remain an option for us as we look into things,” Hashimoto said at a news conference. “The situation is changing from time to time so that is why we need to remain flexible and prompt in responding to any change. A no-spectator games is one of our options.”
Organizers seemed to back down slightly on fans after a COVID-19 panel for the Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported on Thursday that “there’s a sign of resurgence” of infections in Tokyo.
23rd MLB team reaches 85% COVID vaccinations as shots slow
NEW YORK — A 23rd Major League Baseball team has reached the 85% vaccination threshold for players and other on-field personnel, which allows relaxed protocols, but there were few additional vaccinations in the past week.
Major League Baseball and the players’ association said Friday that 85.4% of tier 1 and 2 tier individuals had been fully vaccinated, up just 0.1% from the previous week, and 86.5% had received at least one dose, unchanged from the previous week.
Tier 1 includes players, managers, coaches, team physicians, athletic trainers and strength and conditioning staff.
Tier 2 includes ownership, front office staff, travel staff, head groundskeepers and ballpark operations staff.
Once a team reaches 85% vaccinations among tiers 1 and 2, it has the option to apply loosened protocols to tier 2.
There were no positive tests in the last week. There were 1,854 tests, down from 9,104 the previous week.
Three teams vying for two spots in Copa America quarterfinals
BUENOS AIRES — Peru, Ecuador and Venezuela are in the fight for the last two spots in the Copa America quarterfinals. The prize is likely Lionel Messi’s Argentina.
The top four in each group advance to the knockout stage of the troubled tournament in Brazil, rife with the coronavirus.
Group B has Brazil with nine points, followed by Colombia and Peru with four, Venezuela at three, and Ecuador counting two. Colombia is the only team that has already played all of its four group games.
If Peru doesn’t lose to Venezuela on Sunday it will advance for sure.
Ecuador needs to beat host and defending champion Brazil. Ecuador can still advance with a defeat as long as Venezuela fails to win against Peru and the goal difference doesn’t change much. After three matches, the Ecuadorians have minus one and the Venezuelans minus three.
Group A has been decided with Bolivia missing out after three defeats. Argentina leads with seven points, followed by Paraguay with six, Chile five, and Uruguay four. Whoever finishes in the fourth position will face Brazil.
Kinsler, Valencia to play for Long Island Ducks
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — Former major leaguers Ian Kinsler and Danny Valencia will play for the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League to get in shape to be part of Israel’s team at the Olympic baseball tournament.
Kinsler, 39, was a four-time All-Star second baseman who played in the major leagues from 2006-19 with Texas, Detroit, San Diego, the Los Angeles Angels and Boston. He currently is an adviser to the Padres.
Valencia, 36, was a first baseman, third baseman and outfielder who played from 2010-19 for Minnesota, Baltimore, Oakland, Toronto, Kansas City, Seattle and Boston.
Israel will play a series of exhibitions from July 11-20 in New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Maryland.
Israel will be joined at the Olympic baseball tournament by host Japan, the United States, Mexico, South Korea and the winner of this week’s final qualifier among the Dominican Republic, the Netherlands and Venezuela.
Whittenburg making one last stand at US gymnastics trials
ST. LOUIS — Donnell Whittenburg can see the end. It’s lurking out there somewhere. Probably this fall, whether he finds his way onto the U.S. Olympic men’s gymnastics team or not.
Seven years have come and gone in a flash. Whittenburg turns 27 in August. Hardly ancient, but the sport’s physical and mental demands have taken their toll.
Even in the final months of an enigmatic career, Whittenburg remains a bit of a puzzle. Built like an NFL middle linebacker — albeit one who stands just 5-feet-4 — Whittenburg has struggled to deliver on the promise he showed during his first years on the U.S. national team, when he helped the Americans win bronze at the 2014 world championships and followed it up with an individual bronze on vault a year later.
Those remain his only medals in major international competition. The Baltimore native was an alternate on the 2016 U.S. Olympic team and hasn’t been back to a world championship since 2017.
Yet there remain flashes of what might have been and perhaps still could be.
Whittenburg, when he’s healthy and fully engaged, remains one of the most powerful vaulters on the planet. He showcased it on the opening night of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials on Thursday, making his way onto “SportsCenter’s” Top 10 by soaring through the air with a full-twisting double-back flip first done in competition by North Korea’s Ri Se Gwang.
The judges rewarded Whittenburg with a 15.05, one of two routines in any event that night to crack the 15.0 barrier. Yet four of Whittenburg’s other five rotations were nowhere near his best. While he remains a force on still rings — an event that caters to his combination of strength and control — he finished outside the top 10 on parallel bars, high bar, floor and pommel horse.
Steelers sign 5-time Pro Bowl guard Turner to 1-year deal
PITTSBURGH — It didn’t take long for the Pittsburgh Steelers to find a replacement for David DeCastro.
The Steelers signed five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner to a one-year deal on Friday, a day after cutting DeCastro in a somewhat surprising move.
Financial terms were not disclosed, but Pittsburgh did find itself with a little money to spend after releasing DeCastro, a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro who served as the linchpin of a line that was among the league’s best for the second half of the 2010s.
Turner comes to Pittsburgh three months after getting cut by the Los Angeles Chargers. The 28-year-old Turner spent just one season in Los Angeles, playing in a career-low nine games.
Pittsburgh is hoping Turner can return to the form he showcased during a six-year stint with the Carolina Panthers, when he became a Pro Bowl fixture after the Panthers selected him in the third round of the 2014 draft. Turner made the Pro Bowl every year from 2015-19 before being traded to Los Angeles in 2020 for Russell Okung.
Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos retiring after 3 years
Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos abruptly announced his retirement Friday, saying he will step down next week.
The announcement came as a surprise because the 70-year-old Moos has said publicly he wanted to stay in the job until he was comfortable the Cornhuskers football program had been turned around.
“To understand just how special Nebraska is, you need to spend time here, meet our people, visit our cities and towns and sit in Memorial Stadium in a sea of red on a Saturday afternoon in the fall,” Moos said in a statement. “I step away completely content, knowing that our athletic program is reborn and rebuilt and that it has a solid, stable foundation.”
Moos had told the Lincoln Journal Star late last year he had no plans to retire before his contract expired in December 2022.
“We’re going to move the dial here, and I don’t want to be looking at that success from afar,” he told the newspaper. “I have every intention of fulfilling the contract.”
Moos, whose salary was $1.15 million this year, hired 12 head coaches since leaving Washington State for Nebraska in October 2017. They include Scott Frost in football and Fred Hoiberg in men’s basketball.
Moos also was part of a major fundraising project to improve football facilities, though former university system president Hank Bounds took the lead role. A new football building is scheduled to open in 2023.
Kerber beats Kvitova to reach Bad Homburg Open final
BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Angelique Kerber upset top-seeded Petra Kvitova as she won two three-set matches in a day to reach the final of the Bad Homburg Open on Friday.
Seeded fourth, Kerber will bid to win her first title since Wimbledon in 2018 after she beat Kvitova 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3). The German last played a final in 2019.
“It’s unbelievable. To play in front of your home crowd, it’s something really special,” Kerber said. “Playing in front of them, they gave me the last few percent to really win this tight match against Petra.”
Kvitova had problems with her serve at key moments. She handed Kerber the second set with back-to-back double faults and double-faulted again when serving for the match at 6-5 in the decider.
Earlier, Kerber beat Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 in one of three quarterfinals rescheduled for Friday after rain washed out the entire Thursday schedule.
Kerber will face another Czech player, Katerina Siniakova, in the final after Siniakova beat Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 6-4 in the other semifinal.
Sorribes Tormo was fresh after progressing from the quarterfinals by walkover when Victoria Azarenka withdrew, but Siniakova had to come through a quarterfinal against Laura Siegemund 7-5, 6-4 in the morning.
Siniakova is a former top-ranked doubles player searching for her first tour singles title in nearly four years. She is 2-3 in career finals and has never before reached a final on grass.
Kearney takes 2-shot lead at BMW International Open
MUNICH — Irish golfer Niall Kearney took a two-shot lead after the second round of the BMW International Open on Friday.
Kearney shot a 4-under-par 68 to finish the day on 11 under as he chases what would be his first European Tour title.
Viktor Hovland, Bernd Wiesberger, Masahiro Kawamura, Adrien Saddier and Jorge Campill share second place on 9 under, with U.S. Open runner-up Louis Oosthuizen and two-time major winner Martin Kaymer part of a group two shots further back.
Kearney recorded his best European Tour finish in a share of fourth in the Canary Islands Championship in May thanks to a closing 61, but had missed the cut in his last three starts.
Sam Horsfield and Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez were the leaders when the first round was completed on Friday morning after play was suspended on Thursday due to the threat of lightning. Garcia Rodriguez finished the second round on 7 under, while Horsfield dropped back to 3 under for the tournament after shooting a 5-over 77.
Sonego-de Minaur, Ostapenko-Kontaveit in Eastbourne finals
EASTBOURNE, England — Alex de Minaur and Lorenzo Sonego will meet for the title at the Eastbourne grass-court tournament after ending the runs of lucky losers Kwon Soon-woo and Max Purcell in the semifinals Friday.
The No. 2-seeded de Minaur, an Australian who was a quarterfinalist at last year’s 2020 U.S. Open, beat Kwon 6-3, 7-6 (2) to improve to 7-2 on grass this month, including getting to the semifinals at Queen’s Club last week.
De Minaur, who is ranked a career-high 18th, seeks his fifth ATP title and second of the season.
Sonego, an Italian ranked No. 27 and seeded No. 3 at the tuneup for Wimbledon, defeated Purcell 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 to reach his fourth career ATP final and second on grass.
By both appearing in the semifinals, Kwon and Purcell made Eastbourne the first tournament in ATP Tour history where more than one man who lost in qualifying made it that far at the same event. Lucky losers move into the main draw at a tournament when someone else withdraws.
Kwon is ranked 77th, Purcell 283rd.
In the women’s final, 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia will face Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.
Ostapenko reached her first WTA title match since winning the Luxembourg event in October 2019 by beating Elena Rybakina 6-4, 6-1 on Friday.
Kontaveit advanced when 75th-ranked qualifier Camila Giorgi stopped playing because of an injured left thigh while trailing 5-4 in the first set. Giorgi eliminated top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals.
Bayern Munich to kick off Bundesliga season at Gladbach
FRANKFURT, Germany — Bayern Munich will kick off the new German season at Borussia Mönchengladbach after the 2021-22 schedule was released Friday.
The game on Aug. 13 will be the first Bundesliga match in charge for both teams’ new coaches after Bayern hired Julian Nagelsmann from Leipzig and Gladbach brought in Adi Hütter from Eintracht Frankfurt.
Nagelsmann has been tasked with extending Bayern’s record streak of German titles to 10 in a row.
Borussia Dortmund starts its title challenge against Frankfurt on either Aug. 14 or 15 and Leipzig visits Mainz the same weekend.
The German Super Cup between Dortmund and Bayern is set for Aug. 17. Bayern visits Leipzig in the league on Sept. 11 or 12 and plays Dortmund away in the first week of December.
The second division starts with a clash between two former German champions as newly relegated Schalke hosts Hamburg on July 23.
Verstappen fastest at Styrian GP, Bottas spins in pit lane
SPIELBERG, Austria — Formula One leader Max Verstappen was fastest in both practices at the Styrian Grand Prix on Friday, with defending champion Lewis Hamilton finishing nearly four-tenths of a second off the pace in fourth place.
Hamilton’s teammate, Valtteri Bottas, was punished with a three-place grid penalty at Sunday’s race and two penalty points for “dangerous driving in the pit lane” after his involvement in a rare incident in the second practice.
His Mercedes spun shortly after its release following a tire change and Bottas just avoided colliding into McLaren mechanics in the next box.
According to the FIA, Bottas said in the hearing with stewards “that in the past they have been losing time in the pit departure. So they tried something new, which was to leave in second gear. As a result, the wheel spin was much higher and the result unexpected.”
Bottas didn’t return to the track and finished P2 in 12th.
Practice took place in a drizzle, though the track was not slippery.
Turkish GP back on F1 calendar after Singapore canceled
LONDON — The Turkish Grand Prix is back on this year’s Formula One calendar for the second time after the race in Singapore was canceled.
“We hope to see another fantastic race again in one of the best tracks in the world,” F1 president Stefano Domenicali said Friday.
The Istanbul Park circuit takes the place of the canceled night race on the Singapore street circuit on Oct. 3. Singapore dropped out June 4, with F1 citing “safety and logistic concerns” caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Turkey was originally a stopgap replacement for another canceled race in Canada but was cut last month and replaced with a second race in Austria when Britain introduced tougher travel restrictions on Turkey. Most F1 teams are based in Britain.
