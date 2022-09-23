Clippers say Leonard is cleared for 5-on-5 play
Kawhi Leonard has been cleared for 5-on-5 basketball again, more than a year since his last NBA game.
Los Angeles Clippers President Lawrence Frank said Thursday that the team will proceed with some caution with Leonard, the two-time NBA Finals MVP and five-time All-Star who tore the ACL in his right knee during the playoffs in June 2021.
Leonard missed the remainder of that postseason, and the entirety of this past season.
“Well, I think, one, he feels great,” Frank told reporters in Los Angeles. “Two, his plan is, look, he wants to participate in everything. And I think, three, organizationally, we’re going to be cautious. So it will be a step-by-step approach.”
Leonard being cleared was expected, given how long he has been sidelined and the typical time it takes to recover from ACL surgery. But it still is a major step for the Clippers, who believe they can contend for a championship this season if healthy.
“You want those expectations,” Frank said. “Any time you have a talented team, there should be expectations. You embrace them, and you always have to shoot for the highest goal. Our goal is not just to try to compete and win a championship this year, but be in the same position the following year and the following year after that.”
There was other positive injury news from Frank on Thursday. He said forward Paul George’s elbow injury — one that limited him to 31 games last season — is also a thing of the past. Frank also said George was crucial to the Clippers’ recruitment of former All-Star guard John Wall, who signed with the team with hopes of reviving his career after a long series of injuries.
US builds 4-1 lead over Internationals in Presidents Cup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Americans have the stronger team and they looked the part, Thursday, at the Presidents Cup.
Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay improved to 5-0 in foursomes. They won the opening match and set the tone.
Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth won the next match, and the Americans were on their way. They wound up with a 4-1 lead over an outmanned International team.
The lone point for the visitors came from Si Woo Kim and Cameron Davis. Max Homa and Tony Finau won the final hole in the final match to add to the American lead at Quail Hollow.
US uses stellar defense to rout Puerto Rico 106-42
SYDNEY — Shakira Austin scored 19 points, Kahleah Copper added 16 and the United States played suffocating defense to rout Puerto Rico 106-42 in the women’s World Cup.
Alyssa Thomas added 11 points and six steals for the Americans, who forced Puerto Rico into 21 turnovers.
The U.S. jumped out to a 27-11 lead after one quarter as Thomas had 10 points and five steals in the opening 10 minutes.
The U.S. now has won 24 consecutive World Cup games since losing in the 2006 semifinals to Russia. The Americans are two wins short of matching their record 26-game run from 1998-2006.
Utah student charged for terrorism threat over football game
SALT LAKE CITY — A University of Utah student was arrested and charged with making terrorist threats on Wednesday after police said she threatened to detonate a nuclear reactor if the school’s football team failed to win a game last Saturday.
Charging documents filed in Salt Lake City on Wednesday allege the 21-year old student posted threats before Utah’s game against San Diego State University on Saturday, warning that she “was going to detonate the nuclear reactor that is located in the University of Utah causing a mass destruction.”
The threats were allegedly posted on YikYak, a social media platform that allows users to post anonymously and which rose to prominence on college campuses a decade ago.
According to the charging documents, the student studied engineering and had knowledge of the university’s nuclear reactor.
The University of Utah is among more than two dozen U.S. universities with nuclear engineering programs that use reactors for faculty and student research.
The university said in a statement on Thursday that the reactor was secured and campus law enforcement had protocols in place to ensure no breaches are made. Officials said the student, who it did not name, admitted to posting the threat and told investigators on Wednesday that it was meant as a joke.
“We have a zero-tolerance policy for these kinds of threats,” University of Utah Police Chief Jason Hinojosa said.
Court records did not list an attorney representing the student. A call made to her family’s listed home phone number went unanswered on Thursday.
Utah defeated San Diego State in Saturday’s game, 35-7.
AP source: Jazz trade Bogdanovic to Detroit for Olynyk, Lee
Utah continued to revamp its roster continued Thursday with the Jazz agreeing to send forward Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons for forward Kelly Olynyk and guard Saben Lee, according to a person with knowledge of the trade.
The person confirmed the trade Thursday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because not all details — such as physicals and league approval — had been completed, which prevented the deal from being announced by either team.
Detroit will become the fifth NBA club for Bogdanovic. He averaged 18.1 points for the Jazz last season in 69 games, all of them starts, and has averaged 15.0 points in eight seasons with Brooklyn, Indiana, Washington and Utah.
Olynyk is also joining his fifth team, after stints with Boston, Miami, Houston and the Pistons. He played in 40 games for Detroit last season, averaging 9.1 points.
Lee averaged 5.6 points in each of his first two NBA seasons, both with the Pistons. He appeared in 85 games for Detroit, all but seven of them off the bench.
Catcher Stephen Vogt retiring after 10 big league seasons
OAKLAND — Veteran Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt will retire after 10 major league seasons and a long, patient road to break into the big leagues at age 27.
Not to mention a nearly 15-month wait to finally get his first hit.
Vogt endured an 0-for-32 hitless streak to start his career that began in Tampa Bay and ended in San Francisco’s East Bay.
“It was like a year-and-a-half wait in between my first at-bat and when I got the first hit,” said Vogt, who shared his future plans with The Associated Press. “I couldn’t believe it had happened. It had been 32 at-bats and I was in my 33rd at-bat, got a pitch to hit and fortunately I got my first hit.”
It came at last on June 28, 2013, a line-drive homer off Cardinals reliever Joe Kelly to end the longest hitless streak to begin a career by a non-pitcher since Chris Carter began 0-for-33 with the A’s in 2010.
Even after all that, Vogt eventually turned into a two-time All-Star and earned his own signature chant of “I believe in Stephen Vogt!” from fans who appreciated his path and struggles.
The 37-year-old journeyman played for Tampa Bay, Oakland, Milwaukee, San Francisco, Arizona and Atlanta, joining the A’s for a second stint this year. He will be honored at Oakland’s final game of the season, at home Oct. 5 against the Angels.
Red Sox place 2B Trevor Story on 10-day IL
NEW YORK — Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story went back on the 10-day injured list on Thursday, 11 days after he left a game against Baltimore because of a bruised left heel.
Boston made the move retroactive to Monday and recalled first baseman/third baseman Bobby Dalbec from Triple-A Worcester.
The 29-year-old Story, a two-time All-Star, is hitting .238 with 16 homers and 66 RBIs after leaving Colorado and signing a $140 million, six-year contract with the Red Sox. He switched from shortstop to second with Boston.
He was on the injured list from July 16 to Aug. 27 because of a hairline fracture near his right wrist. He hit .362 (17 for 47) in 12 games following his return.
Bears’ Smith misses second straight practice with hip injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith missed his second consecutive practice Thursday because of a hip injury, leaving his status for this week’s game in question.
The Bears are scheduled to host former coach Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans on Sunday. Smith has played every snap this season.
Defensive coordinator Alan Williams said before practice he expected him to be ready to play “as far as I know.”
Smith, who does not have an agent, missed the preseason after he opted to “hold-in” with contract extension talks at a standstill. The 2018 first-round draft pick went public with a trade request while accusing new general manager Ryan Poles of negotiating in bad faith by making take-it-or-leave-it offers he said would have been bad for the linebacker market. The standoff ended with no new deal and Smith participating in his training camp practice on Aug. 20.
Rockies’ IF Rodgers to injured list, Tovar called up
DENVER — Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers was placed on the 10-day injured list on Thursday with a left hamstring strain, and the team called up infielder Ezequiel Tovar from Triple-A Albuquerque.
The move with Rodgers was retroactive to Monday. He left Sunday’s game at the Chicago Cubs early due to tightness in the hamstring.
Tovar is one of the Rockies’ top prospects. He batted .318 through 66 games with Double-A Hartford before a groin injury sidelined him for more than two months. He was reinstated from the injured list last week and placed with Albuquerque where he was 7-for-21 with a home run and two RBIs in five games before being called up.
Chilean tennis coach gets lifetime ban for match-fixing
LONDON — A former professional tennis player-turned-coach from Chile received a lifetime ban from the sport Thursday for a record-high number of match-fixing offenses.
The International Tennis Integrity Agency said Sebastián Rivera was found guilty of 64 match-fixing offenses, “the highest number ever detected for a player by the ITIA or its predecessor the Tennis Integrity Unit.”
Rivera, whose highest ATP ranking was 705, was also fined $250,000. He had been provisionally suspended in June while the charges were investigated, but he “failed to engage meaningfully with the disciplinary process,” the ITIA said.
Fan arrested for allegedly throwing bottle at Browns owner
BEREA, Ohio — A fan was arrested for allegedly throwing a plastic water bottle and hitting Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam during the closing moments of Sunday’s 31-30 home loss to the New York Jets.
Cleveland police said Tuesday that Jeffrey Miller, 51, of Rocky River, was arrested on suspicion of assault, disorderly conduct and failure to comply. Miller was spotted by stadium video surveillance throwing the bottle and was followed with cameras.
After the Jets scored their go-ahead touchdown on a pass from Joe Flacco to rookie Garrett Wilson with 22 seconds left, Haslam was seen on a video walking toward an end zone tunnel in FirstEnergy Stadium when he was struck by the projectile.
Haslam stopped and pointed in the direction that the bottle came from.
According to the police report, Miller initially failed to stop when ordered by officers. Once he was detained, Miller told police “it never hit the field” as he was being taken to a holding room inside the stadium. He was later booked and held in the Cuyahoga County jail.
In the report, police said Miller appeared to be intoxicated.
The Browns intend to ban Miller from the stadium, a person familiar with the team’s decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity while the legal process plays out.
NCAA gives LSU 1-year probation for ex-assistant’s conduct
BATON ROUGE, La. — The NCAA placed LSU’s football program on one year of probation Thursday after determining that former offensive line coach James Cregg violated recruiting restrictions during the 2020 football season.
The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions found that Cregg violated restrictions against in-person contact with prospective recruits during the COVID-19 pandemic, and provided improper inducements to a recruit.
The committee also issued a three-year “show cause” penalty against Cregg, meaning his own recruiting activities would be restricted for that period if he were hired by another NCAA member program.
“Although the (committee) has encountered more egregious conduct in past cases, the violations in this case represent intentional misconduct that should be of concern to the membership,” the panel said. “The COVID-19 recruiting dead period was intended to protect the health and safety of prospects, student-athletes and institutional staff. It also leveled the playing field for recruiting at a time when government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions varied across the country.”
The investigation also involved a former assistant director of recruiting, whose name has not been made public.
