Chargers suffer key loss on defense after Ingram goes on IR
COSTA MESA — The Los Angeles Chargers will be without two of their starting defensive linemen for at least the next three games after placing defensive end Melvin Ingram and defensive tackle Justin Jones on injured reserve Saturday.
Ingram practiced on Wednesday and Thursday but did not go Friday due to a knee injury. Ingram and Joey Bosa have combined to form one of the league’s top pass rushing duos in recent years, but Bosa could be drawing more double teams after recording two sacks in the first two games.
Jones suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday in a 23-20 overtime loss to Kansas City.
Uchenna Nwosu is expected to start in place of Ingram for Sunday’s game against Carolina while Jerry Tillery, last year’s first-round pick, would get the call for Jones. The team also placed linebacker Asmar Bilal on IR.
The Chargers have promoted guard Ryan Groy, linebacker Malik Jefferson and defensive end Jessie Lemonier to the roster. They also activated safety Jahleel Addae and running back Darius Bradwell from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.
Briscoe grabs 8th win of season in Xfinity playoff opener
LAS VEGAS — Chase Briscoe routed the field in the Xfinity Series playoff opener for his eighth win of the season, the number he’s said should earn him a promotion to NASCAR’s top level.
Briscoe, in a Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing, won all three stages Saturday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, then beat hometown driver Noah Gragson on a late restart to grab control of the Xfinity Series title race.
Briscoe earned an automatic berth into the second round of the playoffs and increased his series-best victory total. There will be a new Xfinity Series champion for the first time in three years this season and Briscoe is one of the favorites.
Improbable beats Maximum Security in Awesome Again Stakes
ARCADIA — Improbable rallied from last to a 4 1/2-length victory over stablemate Maximum Security in the $300,000 Awesome Again Stakes on Saturday at Santa Anita.
Ridden by Drayden Van Dyke, Improbable ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:49.01 to earn his third straight Grade 1 victory.
Dodgers 5 HRs, bounce Angels 9-5; Astros get last AL spot
LOS ANGELES — Justin Turner homered twice and AJ Pollock, Will Smith and Edwin Ríos also went deep as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Angels 9-5 on Friday to open the first-ever season-closing Freeway Series.
The loss mathematically eliminated the Angels from postseason contention in Joe Maddon’s first season as manager, and gave the final AL playoff spot to the Houston Astros.
The Angels’ longshot hopes had rested on sweeping the Dodgers in the Freeway Series and Houston losing its final three games. The Astros kept the Angels’ optimism flickering when they dropped a 5-4 decision at Texas in 10 innings. The Angels led 5-3 at the time.
But Turner hit a solo shot leading off the fifth and Max Muncy singled to chase Andrew Heaney. Smith followed with a two-run drive off Matt Andriese (2-4) that gave the Dodgers a 6-5 lead. It was the major league-leading 112th homer of the season for the team with the best record in baseball.
Corey Seager’s diving stop of Mike Trout at short saved the potential tying run for the third out in the seventh. Trout earlier homered off Clayton Kershaw.
The Dodgers’ victory allowed the Astros to finish second in the AL West and qualify for the 16-team postseason. Los Angeles lost to Houston in the 2017 World Series; the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal was later exposed.
Celtics control second half, top Heat to win Game 5 in East
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics clearly are not ready to see the world that exists outside the NBA’s restart bubble.
And a big second half extended their stay at Walt Disney World.
Tatum had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Jaylen Brown added 28 points and the Celtics staved off elimination by topping the Miami Heat 121-108 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Friday night.
The Heat lead the series 3-2, with Game 6 on Sunday.
Daniel Theis had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Celtics, who trailed by 12 early but took control with a big third quarter. Kemba Walker scored 15 points, Marcus Smart added 12 and Gordon Hayward had 10 for the Celtics.
Goran Dragic scored 23 points before fouling out with 4:27 left for Miami, which got 20 from Duncan Robinson. Jimmy Butler scored 17, Tyler Herro and Jae Crowder each had 14 and Bam Adebayo 13 for the Heat — which could get nothing to fall from 3-point range.
Contentious penalty helps Everton to 3rd straight win in EPL
LONDON — Everton won its third straight match to open the English Premier League by beating Crystal Palace 2-1 thanks to a contentiously awarded penalty converted by Richarlison on Saturday.
Palace right back Joel Ward became the latest player to fall foul of the league’s newly adopted interpretation of defensive handballs, when the ball struck his left arm after being headed on by Lucas Digne.
Because his arm was adjudged to have made his body unnaturally bigger, a penalty was awarded and Richarlison struck his 40th-minute effort into the top corner after a stuttered runup.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin put Everton in the lead in the 10th minute, finishing off a flowing team move involving James Rodriguez and Seamus Coleman to score his fifth goal of the season.
Hill rebounds with win at Las Vegas to advance in playoffs
LAS VEGAS — Austin Hill, the regular-season Truck Series champion, rebounded from a poor opening race of the playoffs with a victory Friday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Hill had dropped from first in the standings — where he’d been ranked since the second race of the season — to eighth in points after he finished 25th last week in the playoff opener at Bristol. It was just the third time this season Hill finished lower than 12th and dropped him to the edge of playoff elimination.
He held just an eight points lead over ninth-place before Las Vegas and two drivers will be cut from the 10-driver field next week.
Hill also won at Las Vegas last September and has six career victories. He said the finish at Bristol made him determined to bounce back with a strong showing at Las Vegas.
Clay Millican tops qualifying at NHRA Gatornationals
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Clay Millican powered to the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel qualifying Saturday in the AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, the first NHRA Mello Yello event outside of Indianapolis since February.
Millican had a 3.821-second run at 313.51 mph at Gainesville Raceway.
“That was pretty cool,” Millican said. “This is a big race and we were proud to go No. 1. We’ve had the craziest racing gremlins on the car. We’ve qualified well and haven’t raced with a darn (at Indy). I lost this race in the final round last year, and that one was my fault. So, would I like to make up for it tomorrow? Absolutely.”
Matt Hagan topped Funny Car qualifying, Deric Kramer was the fastest in Pro Stock, and Matt Smith led the Pro Stock Motorcycle field.
Astros’ Pettis diagnosed with multiple myeloma, leaves club
ARLINGTON, Texas — Houston Astros third base coach Gary Pettis has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma and will miss the rest of the 2020 season.
The team announcement came before Saturday night’s road game against the Texas Rangers.
Pettis, 62, is expected to make a full recovery from this cancer of plasma cells. He most recently coached third base in a game on Sept. 15 before being sidelined with hip discomfort.
Adam Long posts 64 to take the lead in Dominican Republic
PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic — Adam Long took over the lead with a stretch of three straight birdies on the back nine and finished with key par saves for an 8-under 64 and a two-shot lead Saturday in the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship.
Hudson Swafford had to settle for nothing but pars on the back nine for a 69 and was two shots behind.
Outfielder Hunter Pence announces retirement after 14 years
SAN FRANCISCO — Four-time All-Star outfielder Hunter Pence announced his retirement Saturday following 14 major league seasons.
The 37-year-old Pence wrote on his Twitter page: “Nothing can really prepare you for this part of your career when you have to say: I am retiring from baseball. Forever thankful and Gr8ful.”
Most recently he was a fan favorite for the San Francisco Giants, helping the club to a pair of World Series championships after being acquired from the Phillies at the 2012 trade deadline.
A career .279 hitter, Pence had 244 home runs and 942 RBIs playing for Houston, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Texas.
Giants release veteran right-hander Jeff Samardzija
SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants released veteran right-hander Jeff Samardzija on Saturday, a day after he returned from a lengthy shoulder injury and rehab.
Samardzija, an 11-game winner in 2019, was designated for assignment and placed on unconditional release waivers days before his contract was to expire.
The 35-year-old pitcher signed a $90 million, five-year contract with San Francisco in December 2015, but spent much of his Giants tenure sidelined by injuries.
Red Wings sign Gagner to 1-year contract extension
DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings signed forward Sam Gagner to a one-year contract extension Saturday.
The Red Wings acquired Gagner on Feb. 24 in a trade with Edmonton. He played six games for Detroit.
In 42 games last season with the Red Wings and Oilers, Gagner had six goals and seven assists. He turned 31 in August.
This was Gagner’s 13th NHL season. He has 164 goals and 295 assists in 844 games.
Rapids, FC Cincinnati report positive COVID-19 tests
Colorado’s MLS game against Sporting Kansas City has been postponed after a Rapids player and three staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.
A player for FC Cincinnati also tested positive and is in isolation, the team announced. The player, who was not identified, was symptomatic, the team said.
The Rapids suspended training while the player and staff members who tested positive were isolated. They were not identified. The team has conducted additional testing and contact tracing.
The match between the Rapids and Sporting in Commerce City, Colorado, originally scheduled for Sunday, is the first game to be postponed because of positive COVID-19 cases since the teams returned to play in their local markets following the MLS is Back tournament in Florida.
Spirit, Red Stars play to 1-1 draw in NWSL fall series
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — Crystal Thomas scored in the 88th minute to pull the Washington Spirit into a 1-1 draw with the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday.
Savannah McCaskill took a cross from Sarah Luebbert and scored from close range against Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe in the 73rd minute, giving Chicago (1-1-1) the lead.
But Thomas sprinted past Chicago goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher and scored for the Spirit (1-1-1).
It was the second and final meeting between the teams in the National Women’s Soccer League’s fall series. The Spirit previously defeated the Red Stars 2-1.
Chicago defender Tierna Davidson entered late in the second half. It was her first fall series appearance following a right foot injury.
The NWSL’s teams are playing a series of regional matches in local markets following the Challenge Cup tournament in a bubble in Utah this summer.
Reign, Royals play to 2-all draw in NWSL fall series
SANDY, Utah — Rosie White scored in the 28th minute to give OL Reign a 2-2 draw with the Utah Royals on Saturday in a National Women’s Soccer League fall series match.
Aminata Diallo gave the Royals the early lead in the ninth minute. Tziarra King’s goal off a cross from Brittany Ratcliffe made it 2-0 in the 22nd.
About a minute later, Bethany Balcer got the Reign on the board. Five minutes after that White scored the equalizer and the Reign held off the Royals the rest of the way.
It was the first fall series game for the Reign. The team was scheduled to play the Portland Thorns but the match was postponed because of poor air quality caused by wildfires in Oregon, Washington and California. That match has been rescheduled for Wednesday night.
Taylor keeps super lightweight belts after 1st-round KO
LONDON — Josh Taylor retained his WBA and IBF super lightweight belts after knocking out unbeaten challenger Apinun Khongsong in the first round on Saturday.
Taylor (17-0, 13 KO) caught the Thai (16-1, 13 KO) with a left-hand body shot to secure victory after 2 minutes, 41 seconds at York Hall.
Apinun rolled off the canvas and left the arena on a stretcher.
The title bout was Taylor’s first fight in 11 months, since winning the WBA title against Regis Prograis.
Of his knockout punch, the Scot told BT Sport: “That sank right in. I felt it sinking in straight away.
F1: Hamilton takes pole in dramatic Russian qualifying
SOCHI, Russia — Lewis Hamilton took a step closer to equaling the Formula One win record on Saturday by clinching pole position at the Russian Grand Prix, after narrowly avoiding early elimination when Sebastian Vettel crashed.
Hamilton charged to a track-record time of 1 minute, 31.304 seconds, beating the Red Bull of Max Verstappen by .563 for his fifth straight pole position. Hamilton can achieve his 91st career win in the race on Sunday, matching the record held by Michael Schumacher.
Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate, Valtteri Bottas, was beaten into third by Verstappen’s fast run at the end of the session and was .652 off Hamilton’s time.
Morbidelli takes 1st MotoGP pole at Catalonia
MONTMELÓ, Spain — Franco Morbidelli topped qualifying at the Catalonia Grand Prix to claim his first MotoGP pole position on Saturday.
The Italian steered his Yahama through the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit for a flying lap of 1 minute, 38.798 seconds.
Teammate Fabio Quartararo will start from second, followed by Valentino Rossi, Jack Miller and Maverick Viñales.
Points leader Andrea Dovizioso struggled and will start Sunday from 17th.
Tsitsipas to play Rublev in Hamburg Open final
HAMBURG, Germany — Stefanos Tsitsipas continued his impressive tune-up for the French Open by beating clay-court specialist Christian Garin in the Hamburg Open semifinals on Saturday to set up a final against Andrey Rublev.
The sixth-ranked Greek hit 12 aces on his way to winning 7-5, 3-6, 6-3. That denied Garin his third clay final of the year and ended the Chilean’s 5-0 unbeaten record in tour semis.
Tsitsipas’ run to the Hamburg final has seen him recover from his third-round exit at the U.S. Open and a first-round elimination in Rome last week in his first clay tournament of the year.
The man standing between Tsitsipas and his second title of 2020 is Andrey Rublev after the Russian beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-2 in the first semifinal.
Rublev overcame Ruud, who has the most clay-court wins on the ATP Tour this year with 15.
Dortmund slumps to 2-0 Bundesliga defeat in Augsburg
BERLIN — One week after its young attacking stars impressed in the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Augsburg.
Gio Reyna, Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham grabbed the headlines in beating Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-0 in the opening round, but were frustrated by a stubborn defense marshaled by Augsburg goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz on Saturday.
Dortmund dominated the first half with eight efforts on target, but Felix Uduokhai scored with Augsburg’s only chance of the half, heading home a free kick from close range in the 40th minute.
Former Schalke player Daniel Caligiuri doubled the lead in the 54th, holding off Thomas Meunier’s challenge before shooting past Dortmund ’keeper Roman Bürki.
Dortmund coach Lucien Favre sent on Marco Reus and Julian Brandt with half an hour to play, to little effect. The 18-year-old Brazilian Reinier followed for his Bundesliga debut in the 69th, but he couldn’t lift the side either.
Van der Breggen wins road race to add to time trial gold
IMOLA, Italy — Dutch rider Anna van der Breggen made it two wins out of two at the road cycling world championships, adding the women’s road race title on Saturday to her time trial gold medal.
Van der Breggen became the first rider to win both races at the same championships since Jeannie Longo in 1995.
Rennes moves top of French league in style with 3-0 win
PARIS — Unbeaten Rennes moved to the top of the French league in style with two spectacular goals in downing rival Saint-Étienne 3-0 on Saturday.
Saint-Étienne needed only a draw to go first on goal difference but fell behind in the 33rd minute when center half Nayef Aguerd headed in Benjamin Bourigeaud’s corner.
Winger Romain Del Castillo set up striker Serhou Guirassy for an expert scissor kick in the 52nd, and forward Adrien Hunou completed the scoring in the 89th with a superb lob after latching onto Raphinha’s pass.
Rennes leads Lille by two points in the fifth round.
Rai leads Irish Open by 1 shot after 3rd-round 67
BALLYMENA, Northern Ireland — English golfer Aaron Rai shot 3-under 67 to take a one-stroke lead after the third round of the Irish Open on Saturday as he looks for his second win on the European Tour.
Maverick Antcliff of Australia is the closest challenger to Rai after completing a second-round 65 in the morning — leaving him tied for the lead at the time — and then shooting 68 in the afternoon in Ballymena.
Dean Burmster (68), Jazz Janewattananond (66) and Oscar Lengden (66) are a further shot behind.
Rai, who is on 8 under overall, won his only European Tour title in Hong Kong in November 2018.
Napoli vs Genoa delayed after Perin positive for virus
GENOA, Italy — Genoa’s Serie A match at Napoli has been delayed for a few hours after goalkeeper Mattia Perin tested positive for the coronavirus.
The match on Sunday was scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. local time (1300 GMT) but will start three hours later.
Genoa announced Perin’s test result on Saturday. The players and staff underwent further tests and the results will be known later.
That means the team will fly to Naples on Sunday morning instead of Saturday night as originally planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.