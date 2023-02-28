AP source: Lakers bracing for James to miss multiple weeks
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers may miss multiple weeks with an injury to his right foot, a person familiar with the situation said Monday night.
The full extent of the injury is not yet known and more test results were pending, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither James nor the Lakers announced anything about a long-term absence.
The Lakers had already ruled James — the NBA’s all-time leading scorer — out for Tuesday’s game at Memphis with what they called right foot soreness.
James played 37 minutes in the Lakers’ 111-108 win at Dallas on Sunday, helping Los Angeles rally from a 27-point deficit. But he left the arena with a pronounced limp, with video from The Dallas Morning News showing how much the foot was bothering him.
He got hurt in the third quarter, grabbing at the ankle after spending some time on the floor in obvious pain. But he stayed in to finish the game, noting how important it was to the Lakers’ playoff hopes.
“It’s been better,” James said. “But I definitely wasn’t going to locker room and not finish the game. The importance of this game and then the momentum that we had, I felt like we could steal one after being down.”
James leads the Lakers in scoring at 29.5 points per game, and said at the All-Star break earlier this month that the team’s closing stretch this season would be some of the most important games he has played — noting he didn’t want to miss the postseason for a second consecutive year.
The Lakers (29-32) started Monday 12th in the Western Conference, a game from 10th and the final spot in the play-in tournament, and only 2½ games behind Dallas in the race for sixth. The top six teams in each conference are guaranteed playoff berths.
If James — a 19-time All-Star, playing in his 20th NBA season — misses extended time, the Lakers’ task of getting in figures to become significantly tougher.
Chargers promote Ansley to defensive coordinator
The Los Angeles Chargers have promoted Derrick Ansley to defensive coordinator.
Ansley was the secondary coach on Brandon Staley’s staff the past two seasons. He takes over for Renaldo Hill, who left to join Miami’s staff as pass-game coordinator.
Staley is expected to remain the defensive play-caller though.
The Chargers also announced on Monday the additions of quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier, linebackers coach Jeff Howard and defensive quality control assistant Robert Muschamp.
Ansley does have experience as a defensive coordinator. He spent two seasons leading the University of Tennessee’s defense (2019-20) before joining the Chargers.
The Chargers were ranked eighth against the pass last season as they made the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
However, Los Angeles was 20th in total defense and had the fourth-worst average in scrimmage yards allowed per play.
It is the first time since 2012 the Chargers will have new coordinators under a returning head coach. Kellen Moore was hired as offensive coordinator on Jan. 30 after Joe Lombardi was fired at the end of the season.
Nussmeier was Dallas’ quarterbacks coach the past three seasons with Moore as the offensive coordinator.
Howard comes from Cleveland, where he was the pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach for three years. Muschamp joins the Chargers after two seasons at the University of Georgia in the same capacity.
UCLA hires D’Anton Lynn as DC
LOS ANGELES — UCLA will have its third defensive coordinator in three years after the hiring of D’Anton Lynn on Monday.
This will be Lynn’s first stint as a coordinator after eight years as an NFL assistant. He was with the Baltimore Ravens for three seasons, including the past two as safeties coach.
Lynn replaces Bill McGovern, who will remain on staff as director of football administration.
McGovern was hired last year but missed most of the second half of the season due to health issues. Jerry Azzinaro was defensive coordinator during coach Chip Kelly’s first four seasons in Westwood.
“We are excited to add D’Anton to our staff as defensive coordinator,” Kelly said in a statement. “His energy and enthusiasm, along with his experience, will make an immediate impact.”
Lynn also had tenures with the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans. He was the head coach for the East for the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas.
Lynn is the son of San Francisco 49ers assistant and former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn.
Lynn will seek to turn around a UCLA defense that was 87th nationally in total defense and 117th out of 131 teams against the pass. The Bruins were 9-4 last season and ranked 21st in the final AP Top 25.
UCLA has one more season in the Pac-12 before joining the Big Ten in 2024.
UCLA also announced that running backs coach DeShaun Foster will also serve as associate head coach, Ikaika Malloe will coach the defensive line and outside linebackers and Brian Norwood will be assistant head coach, passing game coordinator and safeties coach.
Ellis, Peterson lead USC over Utah 62-49
SALT LAKE CITY — Boogie Ellis scored 16 points, Drew Peterson added 14 and Southern California picked up its fourth straight win with a 62-49 victory over Utah on Saturday night.
USC ties No. 7 Arizona for second place in the Pac-12 Conference with the win. Arizona State stunned the Wildcats 89-88 earlier Saturday on Desmond Cambridge’s 55-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Ellis made 6 of 12 shots, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, for the Trojans (21-8, 13-5). Peterson hit two 3-pointers and added eight assists and seven rebounds. Kobe Johnson finished with 12 points and three steals. Reese Dixon-Waters contributed nine points and six rebounds off the bench.
Marco Anthony scored 11 points to lead the Utes (17-13, 10-9), who have lost four straight. Branden Carlson totaled 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Osborne leads No. 17 UCLA women past Washington 70-62
LOS ANGELES — Charisma Osborne scored 11 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter to lift No. 17 UCLA to a 70-62 win over Washington on Saturday to close the regular season.
KiKi Rice added 15 points for the Bruins (22-8, 11-7 Pac-12 Conference), who pulled away by making 9 of 15 shots. Londynn Jones had 10 points as all 10 players scored for UCLA.
Haley Van Dyke scored 12 points for the Huskies (15-13, 7-11) and Elle Ladine and Hannah Stines added 11 each.
The Bruins scored the first seven points of the third quarter to take a 40-34 lead. Later, Rice made two free throws to make it 48-39. The lead was seven heading into the fourth quarter.
The Huskies pulled within 57-53 midway through the final quarter on a Ladine 3. Osborne then hit a jumper and a 3-pointer and had nine points in an 11-2 run for a 13-point lead with less than two minutes to play.
US women’s soccer coach paid 27% as much as men’s coach
NEW YORK — U.S. women’s coach Vlatko Andonovski earned 27% as much as men’s coach Gregg Berhalter in the year ending last March 31, down slightly from 28% in the previous year.
Andonovski earned $446,495, according to the U.S. Soccer Federation’s tax filing released Monday, including $50,000 in bonuses for the Americans’ third-place finish in the Tokyo Olympics. Berhalter earned $1,641,398, including $300,000 in bonuses during a year that included the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup title.
Berhalter remained the federation’s highest-paid employee. In the previous fiscal year, Andonovski earned $357,597 and Berhalter $1,291,539.
Earnie Stewart earned $799,380 as the USSF’s sporting director, virtually identical to his $799,699 the prior year. Men’s general manager Brian McBride earned $346,494, a slight increase from $338,417.
Women’s general manager Kate Markgraf was at $500,000 for the second straight year. She also has the title of head of women’s football and her duties include interacting with FIFA, CONCACAF and national associations.
CEO Will Wilson earned $642,348 and his predecessor, Dan Flynn, was listed at $251,886 as an ambassador and former officer.
In a huge management turnover, Wilson left Oct. 31, McBride on Jan. 31 and Stewart on Feb. 15.
Novak Djokovic breaks record for most weeks ranked No. 1
Novak Djokovic broke the record for the most time spent at No. 1 in the professional tennis rankings by a man or woman, beginning his 378th week in the ATP’s top spot on Monday to surpass Steffi Graf’s 377 leading the WTA.
He already held the men’s mark, eclipsing Roger Federer’s old ATP standard of 310 weeks in March 2021.
“I’m flattered, obviously. Extremely, extremely proud and happy for this achievement,” Djokovic said in a video posted on social media, in which he referred to Graf as “one of the greatest, most legendary, tennis players.”
After Djokovic and Graf on the all-time No. 1 weeks list are Martina Navratilova, with 332, and Serena Williams, with 319, followed by Federer. The computerized rankings began in the 1970s.
Djokovic has finished seven years atop the ATP, another men’s record.
The 35-year-old from Serbia returned to No. 1 this time by winning the Australian Open in January, jumping up from No. 5 to overtake Carlos Alcaraz. That title was Djokovic’s 22nd at a Grand Slam tournament, equaling Rafael Nadal for the most by a man in tennis history.
Djokovic is 12-0 so far in 2023, heading into this week’s tournament in Dubai.
Serbia grabs the last spot in Basketball World Cup field
The Basketball World Cup field is now filled, with Serbia grabbing the last spot in this summer’s 32-team tournament.
Serbia clinched the berth with a 101-83 win over Great Britain on Monday. The win means two-time reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets will have the chance to play for a World Cup this summer, when the tournament gets held in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.
Serbia’s win in Belgrade eliminated Belgium, the last team that still had a chance to qualify.
Most teams at the World Cup will use NBA players when they can. The U.S. used G League and internationally based players almost exclusively in its qualifying games, but it will go to a roster of NBA players for the tournament this summer.
“We’re looking forward to competing for another gold medal,” USA Basketball men’s coach Steve Kerr said in a video released by the federation Monday night. Kerr also lauded the work of U.S. qualifying team coach Jim Boylen, who led the Americans in all 12 of their games in those cycles.
Spain is the defending champion. The U.S. finished seventh at the last World Cup in 2019.
That’s an error: NYC road sign is spelled ‘Jakie’ Robinson
NEW YORK — New York City’s Department of Transportation swung and missed with a road sign for the Jackie Robinson Parkway that spelled the baseball Hall of Famer’s first name as “Jakie.”
The sign spotted Sunday in Queens featured a picture of Robinson, Major League Baseball’s first African American player in the modern era, over the words “Jakie Robinson Parkway.”
Department of Transportation spokesperson Scott Gastel said the botched sign was replaced Monday.
Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. He is celebrated as a civil rights trailblazer and as a superstar athlete who made the All-Star Game six times and batted .313 over his 10-year MLB career.
The road formerly know as the Interboro Parkway was renamed for Robinson in 1997, the 50th anniversary of his groundbreaking rookie season.
Commanders release quarterback Carson Wentz after one season
The Washington Commanders released Carson Wentz on Monday, an expected move that puts an end to the one-season experiment with the veteran quarterback that did not work out.
After giving up draft picks to acquire him in a trade with Indianapolis last March, the Commanders were able to get out of the final two years of Wentz’s contract without any salary cap penalty.
Wentz threw for 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions in eight games, going 2-5 as the starter sandwiched around a broken finger that sidelined him for several weeks.
When Taylor Heinicke struggled late in the season, coach Ron Rivera turned back to Wentz, who had three interceptions in a loss to Cleveland that contributed to knocking Washington out of playoff contention.
From that point forward, Rivera gave no thought to handing the job back to Wentz. Rookie Sam Howell started the regular-season finale and goes into offseason workouts as the starting QB.
Wentz, on the other hand, faces a very uncertain future at age 30. If signed, he would join his fourth NFL team in as many seasons after flaming out in Philadelphia, Indianapolis and Washington.
The Commanders also released veteran safety Bobby McCain, whose presence was made redundant by the emergence of Darrick Forrest. McCain’s release saves roughly $2.32 million in salary cap space.
McCain, 29, had four interceptions in 34 games over two seasons with Washington but none in 2022 for a defense that often played with three safeties on the field at once.
The Commanders must next decide what to do about standout defensive tackle Daron Payne, who led the team with a career-high 11½ sacks and could get a big payday in free agency. Putting the franchise tag on him at a price of $18.9 million — much less than the money saved by cutting Wentz — is one option.
If Payne is back, Washington’s defense will again have high expectations, especially with Chase Young fully healthy after recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee.
The Commanders are expected to change more on offense than defense after hiring two-time Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl-winning assistant Eric Bieniemy as coordinator and assistant head coach. That includes at quarterback after Wentz was shown the door.
Panthers hire Adrian Wilson as VP of player personnel
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers added to their front office, hiring Adrian Wilson as vice president of player personnel on Monday.
Wilson spent the last eight seasons with the Arizona Cardinals’ scouting department, including the last two as vice president of player personnel. He was promoted to co-interim general manager of the Cardinals near the end of last season.
Wilson played 12 seasons with the Cardinals and made five Pro Bowls before retiring after the 2012 season. He played in college at North Carolina State.
Browns hire Bill Musgrave as offensive coaching assistant
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski continued to overhaul his coaching staff following a 7-10 season on Monday, hiring Bill Musgrave as a senior offensive adviser and making several other changes.
Stefanski’s offseason has previously included firing both defensive coordinator Joe Woods and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer. They were replaced by Jim Schwartz and Ray “Bubba” Ventrone, respectively.
As the Browns got ready for this week’s scouting combine in Indianapolis, Stefanki made more tweaks with Musgrave’s addition the most notable move.
The 55-year-old Musgrave spent the past three season as California’s offensive coordinator. But he also has 12 years of experience in the NFL, including three seasons in Minnesota, where he worked with Stefanski.
Musgrave will work alongside coordinator Alex Van Pelt, who will have more input into coaching quarterback Deshaun Watson and Cleveland’s other QBs following Drew Petzing’s departure to take Arizona’s offensive coordinator job.
On defense, Stefanski hired Ephraim Banda to coach the team’s safeties. He’s worked at the college level since 2011, most recently with Utah State.
Kevin Rogers, a senior offensive assistant since 2020 with Stefanski, has been moved into a senior assistant/special projects role.
Ashton Grant, an offensive quality control coach last season, is now an offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach. Grant began with the Browns in 2020 as a Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow.
Callie Brownson, who was hired by Stefanski as his chief of staff three years ago, is now a full-time assistant wide receivers coach — one of only a handful of female assistants in the NFL.
Former run game coordinator Ben Bloom is the team’s new defensive line coach, replacing Chris Kiffin, who went to Houston.
Brandon Lunch, who worked previously as an assistant defensive backs coach, will now coach Cleveland’s cornerbacks.
Also, Riley Hecklinski is now a coordinator of coaching logistics after serving as a scouting assistant since 2020.
Vols end Vitello’s suspension; transfer shortstop eligible
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Coach Tony Vitello will be in the dugout for Tennessee’s home game against Charleston Southern on Tuesday after serving a three-game suspension, and transfer shortstop Maui Ahuna has had his eligibility reinstated, the school announced.
Tennessee suspended Vitello on Friday while university officials, Vitello and the NCAA addressed a violation in the program. Josh Elander was acting head coach while the Vols swept a three-game series against Dayton.
Tennessee, citing NCAA bylaws, declined to disclose the nature of the violation.
Ahuna sat out the first eight games while waiting to be cleared to play after transferring from Kansas last June. Ahuna was an All-Big 12 pick who batted .396 with eight homers and 48 RBIs last season.
Jays hire former Astros GM Click as baseball strategy VP
TORONTO — Former Houston Astros general manager James Click was hired by the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday as vice president of baseball strategy.
Click, 45, helped build the Houston teams that went to three straight AL Championship Series and back-to-back World Series, winning it all last year. But he clashed with owner Jim Crane, and the Astros announced six days after clinching the title that he would not be back.
It’s believed to be the first time a World Series-winning GM did not return since 1947, when the Yankees’ Larry MacPhail was replaced by George Weiss.
The Blue Jays said Click will work closely with GM Ross Atkins across both professional and amateur levels.
A Yale graduate, Click spent 14 years with the Rays, starting as a coordinator of baseball operations before becoming the team’s director of baseball research and development and director of baseball operations. He spent three seasons as vice president of baseball operations before Houston hired him.
Falcons announce several changes to coaching staff
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons announced a plethora of changes to head coach Arthur Smith’s staff on Monday, further restructuring his assistants after a fifth straight losing season.
Most notably, Steve Jackson will take over as secondary coach, while David Huxtable has been hired as a senior defensive assistant after spending 40 years at the collegiate level.
Jackson and Huxtable will work under new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, who was hired away from the rival New Orleans Saints last month after the retirement of Dean Pees.
Three assistants were not retained by Smith after a 7-10 season: secondary coach Jon Hoke, defensive line coach Gary Emanuel and outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino.
Hoke will be replaced by Jackson, who was on staff as a senior offensive assistant last season. He spent 19 seasons as a secondary coach prior to joining the Falcons.
Huxtable’s long tenure in the college ranks includes 18 seasons as a defensive coordinator. His most recent coordinator stint was at North Carolina State from 2013-19, where he coached with Nielsen.
Huxtable spent the past two seasons as an analyst for Alabama coach Nick Saban.
In other changes, the Falcons announced Nick Perry as assistant wide receivers coach, Shawn Flaherty as assistant offensive line coach, Lanier Goethie as defensive front specialist, Patrick Kramer as offensive assistant, Steven King as offensive assistant, Mario Jeberaeel as special projects assistant for defense, Matt Baker as special teams assistant, Michael Gray as football analyst, and Mateo Kambui as a diversity coaching hire working with the offensive line.
The Falcons did not announce a replacement for quarterbacks coach Charles London, who left to take a similar job with the Tennessee Titans. Smith calls plays and largely runs the offense, while Dave Ragone serves as coordinator on that side of the line.
Rangers’ Miller to have disciplinary hearing for spitting
NEW YORK — K’Andre Miller of the New York Rangers will have a hearing with the NHL’s department of player safety for spitting at L.A. Kings defenseman Drew Doughty.
The league announced Monday that Miller would have a hearing for unsportsmanlike conduct.
It was not immediately clear when the hearing would take place. The Rangers do not play again until Wednesday at Philadelphia.
Miller in a message posted on social media earlier Monday called his actions “completely accidental.”
“I would never intend to do something like that on purpose,” Miller wrote. “It goes against everything I am as a person and player. I felt awful about it.”
The 23-year-old also thanked Doughty for giving him the opportunity to apologize after the game. Miller was given a match penalty and ejected late in the first period, and the Rangers played the remainder of their 5-2 victory down to five defensemen.
Every match penalty carries an automatic suspension, pending review. In this case, Miller’s audience with the player safety department serves as that review.
There’s recent precedent for this kind of incident. Garnet Hathaway, then with Washington, was suspended three games in 2019 for spitting on Anaheim’s Erik Gudbranson.
After the game Sunday, Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said he didn’t see the play when it happened and added Miller “feels bad about it.”
Doughty said he was caught off guard.
“I was just shocked, obviously,” Doughty said. “I don’t even know if I said anything to him after. You don’t want to see things like that in this game. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that. I’m sure it has happened, not that I’ve seen. It’s unfortunate.
“Whether or not he meant to do it, I have no idea. It’s pretty big loogie on my face, so I was pretty (miffed).”
