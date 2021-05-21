Indian Wells tennis returns to California desert in October
The BNP Paribas Open is returning to the Southern California desert this fall after being knocked out of its usual March dates this year and last because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two-week tennis tournament featuring the men’s and women’s pro tours will be held in October at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Tournament director Tommy Haas said Thursday that dates will be announced after the ATP and WTA tours confirm their fall schedules.
“Everyone in our sport has missed the BNP Paribas Open over the past two years and its return this October is great for tennis,” ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said.
It will return to its usual place in March in 2022.
The event never began last year after a case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Coachella Valley, where many players were already in the desert practicing.
The tournament typically draws upwards of 450,000 fans to Indian Wells, located 110 miles east of Los Angeles. It is referred to as the “fifth slam” because of its popularity among the players and its stature, ranking points and over $17 million in prize money that place it one rung below tennis’ four Grand Slam tournaments.
LA Galaxy go to France again, add midfielder Rayan Raveloson
CARSON — The LA Galaxy have signed midfielder Rayan Raveloson to a three-year contract, adding the fourth product of France’s top leagues to their roster in the past two months.
The five-time Major League Soccer champions announced Raveloson’s signing Thursday. The deal includes a one-year option.
The 24-year-old Raveloson started 34 of 38 games this season with ES Troyes AC, which secured promotion to France’s top flight by winning the Ligue 2 title two weeks ago. He has six goals and six assists in 89 career games with Troyes, but his contract expired this summer.
Raveloson was born in Madagascar, which he has represented internationally with 10 appearances.
“Rayan is a talented, young and versatile midfielder who was a key player in leading his team to a title in France this season,” Galaxy general manager Dennis Te Kloese said. “We think he brings a valuable experience and skillset to our midfield and will be a positive addition to our team.”
Raveloson joins the Galaxy’s recent French invasion along with designated player Kévin Cabral, winger Samuel Grandsir and defender Séga Coulibaly. Grandsir and Cabral recently made their debuts for the Galaxy, while Coulibaly is still sorting out the visas necessary to move stateside.
French forward Romain Alessandrini also played three impressive but injury-plagued seasons for the Galaxy before leaving for China in early 2020.
First-year coach Greg Vanney has the Galaxy off to an impressive 4-1-0 start, putting them second in the overall MLS standings. The Galaxy have missed the MLS playoffs in three of the past four seasons, but their thorough roster overhaul also included the addition of Spanish midfielder Victor Vázquez, defenders Jorge Villafaña and Derrick Williams, and English goalkeeper Jonathan Bond.
Wooden Legacy returns with 4 college basketball teams
ANAHEIM — The Wooden Legacy is back on for November with a tweaked format for the college basketball event that was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Georgetown, Saint Joseph’s, San Diego State and Southern California will play Nov. 25 and 26 at the Anaheim Convention Center.
The event, which is owned and run by ESPN Events, will announce matchups and ticket information this summer.
Previously, the event named for Hall of Fame coach John Wooden featured eight teams playing in a bracket format over three days during the Thanksgiving weekend. Last year’s event was to have featured Georgetown, Kansas, UCLA and Virginia.
San Diego State and USC finished last season ranked in the AP Top 25. The Aztecs won the Mountain West regular-season title, while the Trojans reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Georgetown won the Big East Tournament and made the NCAA Tournament.
Reunited: Tebow signs with Jags, rejoins Meyer as tight end
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer are together again, this time in the NFL and with Tebow playing a new position.
The former Florida star and 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback signed a one-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday and will attempt to revive his pro career as a tight end. The move also reunites two of college football’s most polarizing figures over the past 15 years.
The 33-year-old Tebow is returning to the NFL after five years (2016-20) in the New York Mets’ organization and he’ll be playing for Meyer for the first time since his senior year in 2009.
Photo shoot nearly causes crash during Indy 500 practice
INDIANAPOLIS — A photo opportunity for Rahal Letterman Lanigan caused the first hiccup in preparations for the Indianapolis 500 when Colton Herta and Scott McLaughlin nearly crashed Thursday trying to avoid the on-track stunt.
The track opened as scheduled for practice and defending race winner Takuma Sato slowed alongside Indy 500 teammates Graham Rahal and Santino Ferrucci for a three-wide photo opportunity on Indy’s frontstretch.
McLaughlin saw the three RLL cars had slowed to a crawl ahead of him and adjusted his speed accordingly as he drove through the fourth turn. But Herta was completely unaware and had to quickly dive inside of McLaughlin alongside the wall to avoid a full collision.
Both Herta and McLaughlin immediately returned to pit lane for repairs, with Herta estimating he’d miss at least an hour of practice.
Hoppe on US roster for Switzerland friendly, Yedlin returns
CHICAGO — Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe and Bayern Munich youth team defender Justin Che were among 27 players selected Thursday for a training camp ahead of the United States’ exhibition against Switzerland in St. Gallen on May 30.
Galatasaray defender DeAndre Yedlin, who has not played for the U.S. since November 2019, was picked along with Greuther Fürth midfielder Julian Green, who made his last international appearance in November 2018. Yedlin, who has regained playing time since his transfer from Newcastle in January, is the most experienced player, with 62 appearances.
A pair of goalkeepers with no appearances also were selected: Leicester’s Chituru Odunze and Salt Lake’s David Ochoa.
Hoppe, a 20-year-old from Yorba Linda, California, has six goals in 21 league games this season. On Jan. 9 against Hoffenheim, he became the first American to score a hat trick in the Bundesliga.
Hawks F Reddish (Achilles) expected to miss opening round
ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish is expected to miss the opening round of the playoffs as he continues his extended recovery from an ailing right Achilles.
The team said Thursday that Reddish has expanded his rehabilitation to include unrestricted individual workouts and limited participation in team practice.
His status will be reviewed again in 10-14 days.
Huskers, Northwestern to open ‘22 football season in Ireland
EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern will play Nebraska in Ireland to open the 2022 football season.
The schools said Thursday that the game is set for Aug. 27 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. That’s where the Cornhuskers were supposed to open the 2021 season against Illinois, but the game was canceled because of the pandemic.
Olympic 800-meter champion Rudisha will miss Tokyo Games
GENEVA — Two-time Olympic 800-meter champion David Rudisha will not defend his title at the Tokyo Games.
Rudisha’s agent, Michel Boeting, told The Associated Press on Thursday that Tokyo was “out of the question” for Rudisha because of a persistent hamstring problem.
The Olympics are set to open on July 23 and the 800 heats start July 31.
“He is just contemplating his next step, whether it’s retirement or to continue training,” Boeting said in a telephone interview.
Now 32, Rudisha has not run at the international level since the 2017 season, and the current injury is linked to chronic inflammation of his sitting bone, Boeting said.
Gauff beats Anisimova to reach Emilia-Romagna semifinals
PARMA, Italy — Coco Gauff advanced to the semifinals of the Emilia-Romagna Open after beating Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday in a match between two American teenagers.
The 17-year-old Gauff, who last week reached the Italian Open semifinals for her career-best result on clay, came from 3-0 down in the second set.
“In the second set I was missing a lot of balls. In the first three games I think I lost seven or eight points in a row,” Gauff said. “And then I honestly just decided to go for bigger targets and focus on hitting the ball deeper instead of trying to hit winners.”
The third-seeded Gauff will next face Czech player Katerina Siniakova, who beat eighth-seeded Caroline Garcia 7-5, 6-1.
Siniakova eliminated Serena Williams on Tuesday.
Former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens also reached the semifinals by beating Sara Errani of Italy 6-3, 6-0.
Swiss teen Stricker’s Geneva Open run ended by Andujar
GENEVA — Swiss teenager Dominic Stricker’s promising tournament debut ended Thursday in the Geneva Open quarterfinals with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 loss to veteran Pablo Andujar.
The 18-year-old Stricker was up a break in the second set against the 35-year-old Andujar, who beat Roger Federer in the previous round.
Stricker, the French Open junior champion, practiced with Federer before the season in Dubai and came to Geneva with a wild-card entry and No. 419 ranking.
That ranking is set for a big move after Stricker beat top-50 players Marin Cilic and Marton Fucsovics in the first two rounds of the rain-affected clay-court event.
Another 35-year-old, Pablo Cuevas, eliminated fourth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (3), 6-3 to advance to the semifinals.
Third-seeded Casper Ruud struggled early before overcoming Dominik Koepfer 2-6, 6-1, 6-4. Ruud will face Andujar in the semifinals Friday.
Vendrame claims 1st Grand Tour stage win, Bernal keeps lead
BAGNO DI ROMAGNA, Italy — Italian cyclist Andrea Vendrame held off the rest of the breakaway pack to win the 12th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Thursday for his first victory in a Grand Tour and Egan Bernal kept the leader’s pink jersey.
Vendrame, who rides for AG2R Citroën, edged out Chris Hamilton in a sprint at the end of the 212-kilometer (132-mile) route from Siena to Bagno di Romagna that featured four categorized climbs.
“What an incredible feeling. I can’t even speak or find the right words to describe how I feel now,” the 26-year-old Vendrame said. “After a difficult period where I had an injury, this win at the Giro is something indescribable.”
There was also a sprint for third, with Gianluca Brambilla narrowly beating George Bennett, but only after a late swerve that left Bennett throwing up a hand in frustration. Brambilla was later relegated to fourth.
The duo finished 15 seconds behind Vendrame.
All four had been part of a large breakaway.
