Chargers sign K Hopkins, waive K Vizcaino
COSTA MESA — Dustin Hopkins was signed as the Los Angeles Chargers kicker on Tuesday after the team waived Tristan Vizcaino.
Hopkins was released by Washington on Oct. 20 after seven seasons. He was 12 of 14 on field goals and 10 of 12 on extra points through six games. Hopkins has made 84% of his field-goal attempts during his career and was Washington’s leader in field goal rate.
Hopkins joins Justin Tucker and Greg Zuerlein as the only three kickers to make more than 145 field goals from inside of 50 yards over the past seven seasons.
Vizcaino won a kicking competition with Michael Badgley during the preseason, but struggled during his six games. He missed five extra points, becoming the first kicker since Minnesota’s Fred Cox in 1974 to miss that many in a team’s first six games.
Coach Brandon Staley said on Monday that he still had a lot of confidence in Vizcaino, but that the team needed to keep its options open.
“We had a good chance to evaluate him and where we’re at with the kicking situation, both in field goals and on kickoff. I think that we’ve learned a lot about his game,” Staley said. “I still believe in my heart, that this guy has real talent. ... At the same time, we’re going to make sure that we keep all of our options open at that position.”
Kicking has been an area of frequent change for the Chargers. Hopkins will be the 11th kicker to suit up for Los Angeles since 2017 when it faces New England on Sunday.
NFL’s COVID-19 numbers encouraging, soft tissue injuries up
NEW YORK — The NFL is encouraged by the progress made in preventing any major spreads of COVID-19 among the 32 teams, while concerned about an increase in soft tissue injuries.
Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer, noted Tuesday at the first in-person owners meetings since December 2019 that a low positive COVID-19 rate between .04% and .06% is due greatly to vaccinations and protocols working. Nearly 100,000 COVID-19 tests have been taken, 1,200 a day on average across the league.
So far, 94.1% of players are vaccinated, as well as 100% of team and league staff.
“We’re continuing to work with the players association on the goal of 100% vaccination,” Sills said. “The CDC has been in contact with us about how that is achieved, a vaccination success story, and is pointing to the NFL as a model for other parts of society.”
Sills mentioned a recent mini-outbreak with the Arizona Cardinals that included coach Kliff Kingsbury.
“Of the first seven cases in Arizona, five were different strains of the virus,” he said, which indicated those people were exposed outside the team facility. “Definitely the impact of vaccinations, we’re not seeing the clustering or uncontrolled spread of the virus. Nor are we seeing the uncontained, unexplainable, uncontrolled spread we saw last year.”
The league is undertaking a voluntary study of antibody levels to measure and compare who was vaccinated when and which medication, and whether the person had COVID-19. Sills called it a “unique study because of size and the frequent testing.” Players can participate but are not the focus, club employees are.
As for the soft tissue injuries (hamstring, groin, calf, et al), the numbers are up to a five-year high even though the overall amount of preseason injuries went down. Of course, there were only three preseason games for 30 of the teams during the summer.
Blackhawks GM Bowman resigns after sexual assault probe
Chicago Blackhawks general manager and president of hockey operations Stan Bowman resigned Tuesday after an investigation commissioned by the team found he was among a group of leaders who failed to respond promptly to allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player in 2010.
The results of the independent review by Jenner & Block were handed over to the Blackhawks on Monday, and team CEO Danny Wirtz said the report “is both disturbing and difficult to read.”
Former federal prosecutor Reid Schar, who ran the investigation, said Tuesday that Bowman, former team president John McDonough, hockey operations executive Al MacIsaac, former executive vice president Jay Blunk and then-assistant general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff met with then-coach Joel Quenneville and mental skills coach Jim Gary to discuss allegations that then assistant coach Brad Aldrich had assaulted a player.
Schar said accounts of the meeting “vary significantly.”
“What is clear is that after being informed of Aldrich’s alleged sexual harassment and misconduct with a player no action was taken for three weeks,” Schar said.
The NFL responded by fining the team $2 million for mishandling the allegations.
The investigation was commissioned by the team after two lawsuits were filed against the Blackhawks: one alleging sexual assault by assistant coach Aldrich during the team’s Stanley Cup run and another filed by a former student whom Aldrich was convicted of assaulting in Michigan. Aldrich left the Blackhawks after the 2009-10 season.
Lazard is latest Packers WR to go on reserve/COVID-19 list
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay’s decimated receiving group has taken one more hit as the Packers prepare to face the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals.
Allen Lazard joined 2020 All-Pro wideout Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. Adams was placed on the list Monday.
That means neither receiver is likely to play Thursday at Arizona (7-0).
Lazard’s potential absence would make it even tougher for the Packers to maintain their uncanny level of success in games Adams has missed.
Adams has sat out six games since 2019 because of injury. The Packers have won them all.
“We’re not a better team without him, that’s for sure,” Rodgers said. “I’d have to look at each of those games, but we’ve just found a way to win those games.”
Rodgers said he had spoken with Adams since the news broke Monday.
“He seems to be health-wise doing OK,” Rodgers said. “Obviously, he’s disappointed.”
None of the other games the Packers won without Adams were quite as challenging as this one.
The Packers (6-1) have a short week to prepare for a road test against the NFL’s lone remaining unbeaten team.
Giants place Peppers on injured reserve with ACL injury
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have placed safety Jabrill Peppers on injured reserve with a rupture to the ACL and a high ankle sprain, both on his right leg.
Peppers was hurt in the third quarter on a punt return in the Giants’ 25-3 victory over the Carolina Panthers. He is the third of the Giants’ team captains to suffer a season-ending injury, joining center-guard Nick Gates (broken leg) and linebacker Blake Martinez (ACL).
The Giants also waived cornerback Josh Jackson and wide receiver David Sills on Tuesday. Defensive back J.R. Reed terminated his practice squad contract with the Los Angeles Rams and will join the Giants’ active roster Wednesday. Defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton’s contract was terminated from the practice squad.
Peppers is a five-year veteran who is in his third season with the Giants. He had 30 tackles (19 solo), including a 3-yard sack of Sam Darnold on Sunday, two tackles for loss, four quarterback hits and one pass defensed.
Clemson RB Pace in COVID-19 protocol, out for Florida State
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson leading rusher Kobe Pace will miss the game with Florida State this week as he’s in COVID-19 protocol.
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney announced Pace’s status Tuesday.
The 5-foot-10, 210-pound Pace has started five games for Clemson and leads the team with 327 yards on 59 carries.
Clemson (4-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) faces the Seminoles (3-4, 2-2) on Saturday.
Pace’s absence is the latest blow to a backfield that had its share of changes this season as its tries to make up for the loss of two-time ACC player of the year Travis Etienne. Highly regarded freshman Will Shipley missed two games with a lower leg injury, returning this past week at Pittsburgh.
Two other backs with experience — Lyn-J Dixon and Michel Dukes — have entered the transfer portal since the season began and have left the team.
Bueckers, Boston, Clark headline AP preseason All-Americans
Paige Bueckers made history as a freshman and is poised for an even better sophomore season.
UConn’s sensational guard was the latest Huskies player to be honored as a preseason Associated Press All-America on Tuesday. She was a unanimous choice from the 29-member national media panel that selects the AP Top 25 each week.
Bueckers was joined on the five-player team by fellow sophomore Caitlin Clark of Iowa, junior Aliyah Boston of South Carolina, and seniors NaLyssa Smith of Baylor and Rhyne Howard of Kentucky. Boston and Howard were on the preseason team last year.
Bueckers became the first freshman ever to win the AP’s Player of the Year award last March as she helped UConn reach the Final Four. She averaged 20 points, 5.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds last season.
Illini QB Artur Sitkowski out for season with broken arm
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois quarterback Artur Sitkowski will miss the rest of the season after breaking his left arm against Penn State. Brandon Peters will start the Illini’s home game against Rutgers on Saturday.
Coach Bret Bielema announced Monday that Sitkowski would have surgery on his arm Wednesday and have another operation in two to four weeks to correct a chronic problem in his right shoulder. Bielema said Sitkowski would miss spring practice and should be full strength next fall.
Sitkowski’s arm was broken when he was hit as he threw a rollout pass in the fourth overtime of Illinois’ 20-18 nine-overtime win at Penn State last Saturday.
Sitkowski completed half his passes (74 of 148) for 704 yards and six touchdowns with two interceptions in his five games. The sophomore was in his first year with the Illini after transferring from Rutgers.
He replaced an injured Peters early in the opener against Nebraska and led the Illini to a 30-22 win. Sitkowski started the next two games and backed up Peters the following four.
Peters was injured against Wisconsin on Oct. 9 and cleared to play against Penn State, but Bielema started Sitkowski. Peters entered after Sitkowski got hurt and threw the winning pass to Casey Washington.
2-time WNBA executive of year Padover named Atlanta Dream GM
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Dream have announced the hiring of Dan Padover as general manager and executive vice president of basketball operations, with former interim head coach Darius Taylor taking over as assistant GM.
The appointments Monday round out the leadership team of the WNBA franchise, which has undergone a radical makeover under new ownership after three straight losing seasons.
Padover was WNBA executive of the year the past two seasons as general manager of with the Las Vegas Aces.
Before his three-year stint with the Aces, Padover was vice president of basketball operations for the New York Liberty.
The hiring of Padover and Taylor follows the appointment of longtime WNBA player Tanisha Wright as head coach and former NFL executive Morgan Shaw Parker as president and chief operating officer.
Charities benefit from fans’ return to golf tournament
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Travelers Championship announced Tuesday that June’s golf tournament, with limited fans in attendance, raised more than $2.2 million for Connecticut charities.
That was up from $1.6 million raised during 2020 when the tournament in Cromwell was the third post-quarantine event on the PGA Tour and held without fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It also was more than the $2.1 million raised during the 2019 tournament.
Just under 10,000 spectators per day were allowed in this June.
The PGA event, which donates all of its net proceeds, will give money to more than 125 local charities this year, officials said.
Penalties for Chelsea, smoother for Arsenal to win in cup
LONDON — Chelsea advanced in the League Cup thanks to its third penalty shootout success of the season. Arsenal had a smother path into the quarterfinals.
Reece James netted the penalty that sealed Chelsea’s 4-3 victory against Southampton in the shootout at Stamford Bridge. The game was tied 1-1 through 90 minutes on Tuesday after Kai Havertz’s header for Chelsea just before halftime was canceled out by Che Adams’ tap-in two minutes into the second half.
But Southampton saw Theo Walcott’s penalty saved by goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and Will Smallbone shoot over, while visiting goalkeeper Fraser Forster denied only Mason Mount.
Thomas Tuchel’s Premier League leaders had reached the fourth round by beating Aston Villa on penalties, having also started the season by winning the UEFA Super Cup in a shootout against Villarreal in August.
There was another all-Premier League encounter in London at Emirates Stadium where Arsenal beat Leeds 2-0.
Calum Chambers put Arsenal in front with his first touch after replacing the injured Benjamin White, heading in a knock back from Nicolas Pépé in the 55th minute. It was the defender’s first goal since 2019.
Eddie Nketiah, who previously spent time on loan at Leeds, doubled Arsenal’s advantage. He latched onto a weak defensive header from Liam Cooper, rounded goalkeeper Illan Meslier and came close to missing a tap-in before being able to celebrate.
Arsenal has now won six of its last eight games in all competitions and is unbeaten since August but is 10th in the Premier League.
There will be a third-division team in the last eight after Sunderland beat second-tier Queens Park Rangers 3-1 on penalties after the game at Loftus Road in west London ended 0-0 after 90 minutes.
Whyte planning to fight Fury for world heavyweight title
LONDON — British heavyweight Dillian Whyte wants his next fight to be against Tyson Fury for the world title instead of rescheduling his canceled bout with Otto Wallin.
Whyte last week pulled out of his scheduled fight with Wallin this Saturday, citing a shoulder injury.
Whyte holds the WBC interim title and is next in line to fight Fury, the WBC champion who retained his belt by beating Deontay Wilder this month to complete their trilogy.
Asked if he will fight Fury in early 2022, Whyte told the BBC: “That’ll be the plan.”
Wallin and his promoter, Dmitriy Salita, are pushing for the fight against Whyte to be rescheduled, with the Swedish boxer wanting an independent doctor to look at whether the British heavyweight’s injury is genuine.
In a statement to The Associated Press, Salita called on the WBC to “make a fair decision relating to this fight and for boxing fans worldwide.”
Stadium planned for Kansas City’s women’s pro soccer team
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The owners of Kansas City’s professional women’s soccer team announced Tuesday they plan to build a $70 million stadium for the team.
The stadium for Kansas City NWSL will be the first built in the U.S. specifically for a women’s soccer team.
Kansas City NWSL owners Angie Long, Chris Long and Brittany Matthews announced the 11,000-seat stadium will be built along the Missouri River close to downtown Kansas City. It will be privately financed.
Construction is expected to start next spring or summer, with the stadium ready for use by 2024, The Kansas City Star reported. Kansas City NWSL had previously announced plans to build a $15 million training facility in the Kansas City suburb of Riverside.
The team’s final match of its inaugural season will be played on Saturday at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. The team plans to play next year at Children’s Mercy Park, which is the home of Sporting KC of the MLS.
New York Islanders sign Ross Johnston to 4-year contract
EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — The New York Islanders have signed tough guy forward Ross Johnston to four-year contract extension.
The team did not release contract terms in making the announcement on Tuesday.
Johnston has seven goals and eight assists in 87 games with the Islanders. He has played in one game this season.
The Islanders signed Johnston as a free agent during his final season of junior hockey in 2014-15. He played in the NHL, AHL and ECHL during his first professional season in 2015-16, making his NHL debut on April 10 against the Philadelphia Flyers.
In 141 AHL games with Bridgeport, Johnston has 12 goals and 18 assists and 327 penalty minutes. He has appeared in 13 ECHL regular-season games and five playoff games with the Missouri Mavericks during the 2015-16 season.
Vaccine uptake over 90% for soccer players, staff in Germany
BERLIN — The German soccer league (DFL) says more than 90% of players, coaches and staff from the 36 clubs in the Bundesliga and second division have received vaccines against the coronavirus.
The DFL said Tuesday that the figure is based on voluntary information provided by the clubs and that it does not have specific information on individuals, whether they have received one or two doses or which manufacturer’s vaccine they received.
The governing body for Germany’s top two soccer leagues said it recommends vaccination against the coronavirus for all involved in match operations.
“The DFL has already made this attitude clear many times and it has also started campaigns to draw attention to the importance of vaccinations in the fight against the coronavirus,” the DFL said.
A debate is taking place in Germany after Bayern Munich and Germany defender Joshua Kimmich expressed his reluctance to get vaccinated over concerns of potential long-term risks.
Experts have said the risks of contracting COVID-19 far outweigh any dangers from a vaccine, and Kimmich was urged by German government spokesman Steffen Siebert, among others, to seek answers to his concerns and then maybe “decide in favor of the vaccination.”
Top-seed Tsitsipas, Zverev advance with straight-set wins
VIENNA — Stefanos Tsitsipas saved three set points before beating Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (6), 6-4 on Tuesday to join Olympic champion Alexander Zverev in the second round of the Erste Bank Open.
Zverev also advanced in straight sets but had to rally from 5-2 down in the second to overcome Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 7-5.
The top-seeded Tsitsipas, who lost to Dimitrov in the second round last year, was 6-3 down in the tiebreaker before reeling off five straight points to claim the opening set.
Tsitsipas converted his first match point with Dimitrov serving at 5-4 when the 22nd-ranked-Bulgarian hit a forehand wide.
The third-ranked Greek, who is striving for his third title of the season, next plays Frances Tiafoe, who defeated Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 6-4.
Tiafoe beat Tsitsipas in straight sets at Wimbledon this year, but Tsitsipas leads the American 2-1 in career meetings.
Zverev avoided break points against Krajinovic until he was serving for the opening set, but the second-seeded German fought off all three chances for the 40th-ranked Serb.
Zverev lost his serve early in the second but dropped just five more points from 5-2 down to close out the win with five straight games and set up a second-round match against Alex De Minaur.
Casper Ruud and Cameron Norrie, who both are in the race for the remaining two berths at next month’s ATP Finals, also advanced with two-set wins.
Raducanu beats Hercog in Romania for 1st win since US Open
CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania — Emma Raducanu rallied to beat Polona Hercog of Slovenia 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 at the Transylvania Open on Tuesday for her first win since her stunning run to the U.S. Open title more than six weeks ago.
It was also the teenager’s first victory on the WTA Tour.
“Super happy to get my first ever WTA win today,” the 18-year-old Raducanu wrote on Twitter.
Raducanu, whose father is Romanian, became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam tournament. Less than two weeks later, she split from her coach, Andrew Richardson. She had only played in Indian Wells since, falling in the opening round.
The 23rd-ranked Raducanu, of Britain, lost five straight games from 4-1 up in the opening set against Hercog but eased to victory after breaking her 124th-ranked opponent at 6-5 in the second.
Grand Slam tournaments are not run by the WTA or ATP Tours.
In other first round play, Varvara Gracheva of Russia outlasted Andrea Petkovic of Germany 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to set up a match against either top-seeded Simona Halep or Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania.
Milan beats Torino 1-0 to move 3 points clear atop Serie A
MILAN — AC Milan again struggled in a 1-0 win that saw it move three points clear at the top of Serie A on Tuesday.
Olivier Giroud scored the only goal of the match in the 14th minute to help Milan move clear of second-place Napoli, which hosts Bologna on Thursday.
“We take the three points, that’s the most important,” Giroud said. “We play every three days and it’s very difficult for the body. Everything was not perfect, but we are very pleased with the win tonight. Torino is a tough team to play against.”
The Rossoneri were still dealing with an injury crisis, but defender Theo Hernández was fit for a place on the bench after recovering from the coronavirus.
Milan was the only team in the top six in Serie A to win over the weekend but only narrowly avoided embarrassment as two late goals helped it beat nine-man Bologna 4-2.
It seemed as if matters had improved when Milan took the lead after Rade Krunić nodded on a corner for Giroud to tap in from a couple of yards. It was the 35-year-old’s fourth goal in his six league matches for Milan.
However, the Rossoneri barely had another sight of a goal in a mediocre match. Torino went closer, with one of its best chances coming in the 76th as Antonio Sanabria ran onto a through ball but Milan goalkeeper Ciprian Tătărușanu managed to parry his effort and Fikayo Tomori cleared the loose ball off the line.
The visitors almost scored a last-gasp equalizer. Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić had come up for a free kick and stayed in the area for the ensuing corner. He managed to flick it on toward Sanabria but the forward couldn’t adjust to get a proper shot in and Milan cleared the danger, much to the relief of coach Stefano Pioli who celebrated as if his side had scored a goal.
Pioli will be hoping to have more of his first-choice players back heading into a difficult week in which Milan plays title rivals Roma and Inter Milan, either side of a match against Porto in the Champions League, where it is bottom of its group with zero points.
Hazard scores 2, leads Dortmund into 3rd round of German Cup
BERLIN — Substitute Thorgan Hazard got both goals, and got defending champion Borussia Dortmund a spot in the third round of the German Cup.
Dortmund beat second-division club Ingolstadt 2-0 Tuesday with Julian Brandt twice setting up Hazard after the Belgium forward came on in the 71st minute.
Dortmund had failed to impress before the goals, with Jude Bellingham hitting the crossbar in a rare first-half highlight. There were even some whistles from the home fans at the break.
But Hazard and team captain Marco Reus brought some urgency with their introduction and the Belgian scored a minute later after some good play on the right. Brandt crossed again for Hazard’s second easy finish in the 81st.
Dortmund again played without forward Erling Haaland, who is out with a hip muscle problem after previously missing three games with what the club said were muscular problems.
Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel was also out with a thigh injury, forward Donyell Malen had a gastrointestinal infection, and the trio of Reus, Hazard and Manuel Akanji all were on the bench at the start.
“We have to be careful with the guys,” Dortmund coach Marco Rose said of his players’ busy schedule.
Dortmund played in the Champions League last week, then the Bundesliga over the weekend. The team has another Bundesliga game against Cologne on Saturday before hosting Ajax in the Champions League on Nov. 3.
Hertha Berlin progressed to the third round earlier Tuesday with a 3-1 win at fourth-division club Preußen Münster, which had a player sent off late in the first half when Nicolai Remberg was shown a second yellow card for diving.
Villarreal scores in stoppage time in 3-3 draw with Cádiz
MADRID — Arnaut Danjuma scored five minutes into stoppage time as Villarreal salvaged a 3-3 draw against Cádiz in the Spanish league on Tuesday.
Danjuma got the equalizer with a shot from inside the area to keep Unai Emery’s team from losing its third league match in a row.
Anthony “Choco” Lozano scored a hat trick for Cádiz, whose winless streak reached six matches.
Lozano scored twice in the first half and once after halftime to give Cádiz a two-goal lead until Boulaye Dia pulled the hosts closer in the 80th minute. Pau Torres had evened the match for Villarreal in the first half.
Cádiz has only one win this season and is one point from the relegation zone.
Villarreal, with only two victories, stayed in 12th place.
Former MLB manager Valentine runs for mayor in hometown
STAMFORD, Conn. — Former Major League Baseball manager and player Bobby Valentine scoffs at any suggestion he might be out of his league running for mayor in his hometown of Stamford, Connecticut’s second-largest and fastest-growing city.
The 71-year-old rookie mayoral candidate rattled off a list of accomplishments, from his years managing baseball in the MLB and Japan to owning a chain of restaurants and serving as Stamford’s public safety director.
“I have passion for this city. I have a skill set that meets the requirements of leadership, management, of team building,” Valentine said in an interview. “I mean, I would think if there was a job description out there for a mayor, those things would be in it.”
With the Nov. 2 general election looming, the former Republican who submitted 188 signatures to get on the ballot as an unaffiliated candidate finds himself in a closely watched, competitive race against Caroline Simmons, a 35-year-old Harvard-educated state representative who already upset the shoreline city’s two-term mayor in the Democratic primary in September.
