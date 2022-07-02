MLB batting average, home runs down through June
NEW YORK — The major league batting average was .242 in June, down from .245 in May, and home runs are down 9% from last season at this point, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
The season batting average began Friday at .242.
Batting average was an especially low .231 through April. Last year, it rose steadily from .232 through April and .239 through June to finish the season at .244. the lowest since 1972.
Runs per team per game have averaged 4.34, down from 4.44 per game through June 30 last year.
Home runs averaged 1.07 per team per game, down from 1.18 at this point last season. Long balls in June averaged 1.19, down from 1.28 in June 2022.
Strikeouts have dropped to 8.33 per team each game through June from 8.89 at a similar point last season, and walks declined from 3.32 to 3.12.
JT Poston opens 4-stroke lead in John Deere Classic
SILVIS, Ill. — J.T. Poston took a four-stroke lead into the weekend in the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic, following an opening 9-under 62 with a 65 on Friday at TPC Deere Run.
Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut after also opening with a 62, Poston got to 15 under with a birdie on the par-4 13th and parred the final six holes in the afternoon round.
“I feel great,” Poston said. “My last few rounds out here have been great going back into last week, so just going to try and keep riding that momentum and doing what I’m doing. Don’t change anything and just kind of take the good looks when they come. And when I don’t have a good number or don’t feel good over it, just be smart about it.”
Poston was a stroke off the tournament 36-hole record set by Steve Stricker in his 2010 victory.
Denny McCarthy was second at 11 under after a 65, also playing in the afternoon after rain delayed play in the morning.
“Got to make birdies,” McCarthy said. “No other way around it at this place. You can’t just coast around making pars around here.”
Christopher Gotterup, the former Rutgers player in the field on a sponsor exemption, had a 67 to match Matthias Schwab (65), Emiliano Grillo (64) and Chris Naegel (66) at 10 under.
Venus’ mixed doubles bid at Wimbledon ‘inspired by Serena’
WIMBLEDON, England — Inspired by her sister’s comeback, Venus Williams made one of her own at Wimbledon on Friday.
Williams and partner Jamie Murray won a mixed doubles that was the first in any tennis discipline for the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion in more than 10 months.
They defeated Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-3 in a first-round match on No. 1 Court.
“(Entering) it was definitely super last minute. Just inspired by Serena,” the 42-year-old Williams said.
Serena Williams played her first match in a year on Tuesday night on Centre Court, losing to Harmony Tan.
Jamie Murray, who also has a famous tennis sibling, said that Venus’ camp texted him asking to play.
“I think you played great,” Murray said at their joint news conference. “Like, she hasn’t played for a long time. First match, big court, a lot of people. It’s not easy. It was a great experience (to) play with Venus Williams. When am I going to get the chance to do that?”
Venus said she had “no plan to play. I saw the grass and I got excited ... I haven’t played in a year so you don’t know what you’re going to get.”
The new pair’s siblings — Serena Williams and Andy Murray — joined forces in mixed doubles at Wimbledon in 2019 and reached the third round.
Five of Williams’ major singles titles came at Wimbledon. She has also won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, all with sister Serena, including six at the All England Club. In addition, she has two major titles in mixed doubles.
In Grand Slam tournaments, Jamie Murray has won two doubles titles and five mixed doubles titles.
Venus echoed her sister’s post-match comments when asked what’s in her future.
“You never know where I’ll pop up,” she said.
Lampaert wins first Tour de France stage in the rain
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Although Belgian rider Yves Lampaert caused a surprise by winning the Tour de France opening stage, two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar wouldn’t have been bothered at finishing third on Friday.
His priority was testing his race legs and placing ahead of his Slovenian countryman and main rival Primoz Roglic, the 2020 runner-up, who was eighth in the time trial.
“I’m feeling confident, satisfied, even though it was tense and tight for me,” Pogacar said. “It’s still one of my best Tour starts.”
Lampaert is a former world champion in team time trial but this was his first stage win at the three-week Tour. He clocked 15 minutes, 17 seconds on the 13-kilometer (eight-mile) route around Copenhagen.
The Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider was five seconds ahead of countryman Wout van Aert — Roglic’s Jumbo-Visma teammate — and seven ahead of Pogacar, who leads UAE Team Emirates. Pogacar was a measly nine seconds clear of Roglic.
Biden to award Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will present the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to 17 people, including actor Denzel Washington, gymnast Simone Biles and the late John McCain, the Arizona Republican with whom Biden served in the U.S. Senate.
Biden will also recognize Sandra Lindsay, the New York City nurse who rolled up her sleeve on live television in December 2020 to receive the first COVID-19 vaccine dose that was pumped into an arm in the United States, the White House announced Friday.
Biden’s honors list, which the White House shared first with The Associated Press, includes both living and deceased honorees from the worlds of Hollywood, sports, politics, the military, academia, and civil rights and social justice advocacy.
The Democratic president will present the medals at the White House next week.
Biden himself is a medal recipient. President Barack Obama honored Biden’s public service as a longtime U.S. senator and vice president by awarding him a Presidential Medal of Freedom in January 2017, a week before they left office.
San Jose Sharks fire coach Bob Boughner, assistants
San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner and his staff were fired two months after the regular season ended, a move the team said it made to clear the decks for the next general manager to pick new leadership behind the bench.
Interim general manager Joe Will informed Boughner, assistants John MacLean and John Madden and video coach Dan Darrow on Thursday night they were being let go. The team announced the changes Friday, with Will linking the decision to the lengthy GM search getting down to a handful of potential candidates.
“We just came to the conclusion that, amongst everything else, we just want this fresh start moving forward with a general manger and a head coach,” Will said during a video news conference. “That will also create the opportunity for the general manager to find their head coach and partner up with them moving forward.”
The organization is still in the middle of a lengthy search for a GM after Doug Wilson stepped down after nearly two decades on the job. Will said the team conducted 12 interviews to narrow the pool for in-person talks to roughly three to five finalists.
Former Sharks players Mike Grier and Ray Whitney and longtime NHL forward-turned-Montreal Canadiens assistant GM Scott Mellanby have all been linked to the opening, with the process expected to last beyond the draft next week and potentially the start of free agency July 13.
Marlins part ways with Denbo, one of Jeter’s first hires
MIAMI — Derek Jeter’s first significant hire when he was leading the Miami Marlins is no longer with the club.
The Marlins said they parted ways with Gary Denbo, who had been the team’s vice president of player development and scouting. The move happened earlier this week.
Jeter left the Marlins in February after 4½ years as CEO and one of the shareholders in the ownership group. When he came on board in Miami, one of his very first moves was to hire Denbo — one of the Hall of Fame player’s mentors when he was a shortstop for the New York Yankees.
Jeter was a minor leaguer in the early 1990s when he first met Denbo, who was a coach in the Yankees’ minor league system at that time and one of Jeter’s first managers at the minor league level.
Jeter brought Denbo to Miami to oversee player development and amateur scouting.
Bruins hire Montgomery as coach to replace Cassidy
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one.
Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, filling one of the league’s final high-profile coaching vacancies hours after the San Jose Sharks created another by firing their staff. Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired after the team’s loss in the first round of the playoffs.
“Jim has a winning history, and throughout the interview process he conveyed his ability to connect with all types of players while also demanding that his teams play with structure,” Sweeney said in a statement. “We are excited for Jim to begin to make his imprint on our team.”
Montgomery, 53, spent the past two seasons as an assistant with the St. Louis Blues. He was fired from his first NHL head job by the Dallas Stars in December 2019 with the team citing unprofessional conduct.
In early 2020, Montgomery called that decision “appropriate” and a “wake-up call” while announcing he was going to a rehab facility for alcohol abuse.
When he was hired by the Blues, Montgomery said: “Sometimes it takes an unbearable consequence in your life to happen to have an unbelievable breakthrough, and that’s the way I look at it. I’m just very thankful for what happened because now I’m a much better person every day and obviously a better husband, father and son.”
Montgomery, who played parts of six NHL seasons, coached in the minors and college and won two United States Hockey League titles. He spent five years at the University of Denver before advancing to the NHL as one of the hottest up-and-coming coaches in the game.
The Stars reached the playoffs in 2019 under Montgomery, who was fired 32 games into the next season for what general manager Jim Nill said was behavior inconsistent with “core values and beliefs of the Dallas Stars and the National Hockey League.”
Seeking parole, Pistorius meets with girlfriend’s father
CAPE TOWN, South Africa — South African former track star Oscar Pistorius has met with the father of Reeva Steenkamp, the woman he shot to death in 2013, as part of his parole process, the Steenkamp’s family lawyer told The Associated Press on Friday.
Lawyer Tania Koen said in a text message that Pistorius and Barry Steenkamp met face-to-face on June 22 as part of what’s known in South Africa as a victim-offender dialogue. It gives victims of crimes or their relatives a chance to meet with the offenders, if they choose to, before the offender can be eligible for parole.
Koen confirmed the meeting but declined to give any more details. She wrote in her message: “The dialogue is a private and confidential matter, hence we ask that our clients’ privacy be respected.”
Pistorius, once a double-amputee track star who made history by running at the Olympics, became eligible for parole last year, eight years after killing his girlfriend in his home in the South African capital, Pretoria. Pistorius, who is now 35, was ultimately convicted of murder in 2015 after a long and dramatic trial and numerous appeals. He was sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison.
He has served most of his sentence at a prison in Pretoria but was moved to a facility in the southern city of Gqeberha, the Steenkamps’ home town, ahead of the meeting with Barry Steenkamp.
Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million.
General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta.
Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled several roles, helping the Lightning reach the Stanley Cup Final for the third consecutive year.
The Colorado Avalanche ended the team’s bid or a third straight title, winning the NHL title in six games.
Paul, who will earn an average of $3.15million under his new contract, had five goals and four assists in his first playoff action. He filled various roles with Brayden Point sidelined by a torn quadriceps muscle for most of a 23-game postseason run.
Paul appeared in 21 games with Tampa Bay during the regular season, finishing with five goals and nine assists. He made his playoff debut against Toronto and scored his first two career postseason goals the Lightning’s 2-1 victory in Game 7 of the first-round series.
Paul, who made $1.35 million last season, also scored two goals against Colorado in the Stanley Cup Final.
A fourth-round draft pick of the Dallas Stars in 2013, Paul spent part of seven seasons with the Senators before being traded to Tampa Bay in exchange for Mattieu Joseph and a fourth-round pick in the 2024 draft.
He skated in a combined 80 games for the Lightning and Senators, setting career-highs for games, goals (16), assists (16) and points (32). He has 34 goals and 80 points in 248 games since making his NHL debut in February 2016.
