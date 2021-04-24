Ducks’ Jakob Silfverberg has hip surgery, out 4-6 months
ANAHEIM — Anaheim Ducks forward Jakob Silfverberg will be sidelined for four to six months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum and a bone problem in his right hip.
Silfverberg had the surgery Thursday at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, the Ducks announced Friday.
Silfverberg had career lows of eight goals and eight assists in 47 games for the Ducks this season, along with a career-worst minus-17 rating. The Swedish forward has been with Anaheim for eight seasons, recording 136 goals and 152 assists.
“He did everything he could to continue playing, but after two years dealing with this issue, now is the right time to help him get to 100%,” Ducks general manager Bob Murray said. “He has been an impactful player in all situations for us, and we are confident he will return to full health by next season.”
Silfverberg is among several veteran forwards having disappointing offensive seasons for the Ducks, who rank last in the NHL with 103 goals (2.19 per game). Only Max Comtois and Rickard Rakell have scored more than 19 points for Anaheim this season, and only Comtois and Adam Henrique have scored more than eight goals.
Only Detroit (479) has scored fewer goals over the past three NHL seasons than Anaheim (481), which is highly likely to miss the playoffs for the third consecutive season. Before last year, the Ducks hadn’t had even two straight nonplayoff seasons since 2002.
Silfverberg is under contract for three more seasons at $15.75 million.
NHL’s Flames have positive test, plan to play on
The Calgary Flames have had one player test positive for COVID-19 and called off their morning skate due to the test.
The club said in a statement the player was in isolation and other players and staff members had tested negative for the coronavirus.
Montreal was prepared to play at Calgary on Friday night despite the positive test, and the Canadiens are familiar with schedule disruptions caused by the pandemic. Four of their games in March were rescheduled because one team member tested positive for a variant and another player was a close contact.
Calgary’s situation comes a few days after the Vancouver Canucks resumed play after an outbreak and long layoff. Twenty-one Vancouver players and four members of the coaching staff were affected.
COVID-19 has forced the rescheduling of 52 NHL games so far this season.
Japan issues 3rd virus emergency in Tokyo, Osaka area
TOKYO — Japan declared a third state of emergency for Tokyo and three western prefectures on Friday amid skepticism it will be enough to curb a rapid coronavirus resurgence just three months ahead of the Olympics.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced the emergency for Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo from April 25 through May 11.
The step is largely intended to be “short and intensive” to stop people from traveling and spreading the virus during Japan’s “Golden Week” holidays from late April through the first week of May, Suga said.
“I sincerely apologize for causing trouble for many people again,” said Suga, who earlier had pledged to do his utmost to prevent a third emergency. But he said he is alarmed by the fast=spreading new variant of the virus in the four prefectures and tougher steps are needed.
Suga said he will ensure enough vaccines are delivered to local municipalities so all of the country’s 36 million senior citizens can receive their second shots by the end of July.
— a month behind an earlier schedule.
Japan’s third state of emergency since the pandemic began comes only a month after an earlier emergency ended in the Tokyo area. For days, experts and local leaders said ongoing semi-emergency measures have failed and tougher steps are urgently needed.
Past emergency measures, issued a year ago and then in January, were toothless and authorized only non-mandatory requests. The government in February toughened a law on anti-virus measures to allow authorities to issue binding orders for nonessential businesses to shorten their hours or close, in exchange for compensation for those who comply and penalties for violators.
Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael says he has ALS
CHICAGO — Steve McMichael, a star defensive tackle on the Chicago Bears’ 1985 Super Bowl championship team, says he has been diagnosed with ALS.
The 63-year-old McMichael told the Chicago Tribune in an article published Friday that he is battling the condition known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, which affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control.
“I promise you, this epitaph that I’m going to have on me now? This ain’t ever how I envisioned this was going to end,” McMichael told the Tribune.
McMichael had been experiencing tingling in his arms for some time that he figured was a neck or spine issue stemming from his playing days or his work as a professional wrestler. A neurosurgeon at the Mayo Clinic suggested in September he had ALS. McMichael sought other opinions, and in January, doctors in Chicago confirmed the diagnosis.
He said he decided to go public with his condition because he wanted people to know why he will no longer make appearances or provide analysis of the Bears on Chicago’s WMVP-AM.
13 players, 5 from Alabama, to attend NFL draft in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Thirteen prospects will attend next week’s NFL draft in person.
One year after the entire draft was conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league is attempting to return to some normalcy. Most of the 13 players coming to Cleveland are expected to be selected in the first round.
Five members of national champion Alabama will attend: quarterback Mac Jones, defensive lineman Christian Barmore, cornerback Patrick Surtain II, and receivers Jaylen Waddle and Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith.
Also accepting invitations were BYU quarterback Zach Wilson and North Dakota State QB Trey Lance; LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase; Miami edge rusher Gregory Rousseau; Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater; Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons; and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts.
An additional 45 prospects, including likely No. 1 overall selection quarterback Trevor Lawrence of Clemson, will participate virtually, the NFL announced Friday. The draft’s first round is Thursday, with the second and third rounds next Friday and the final four rounds on May 1.
Ceferin warns 4 clubs to reject Super League to avoid CL ban
The Spanish and Italian clubs still clinging to the Super League must disavow the breakaway or face being banned from the Champions League, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin told The Associated Press on Friday.
Although the Super League imploded this week after being rapidly abandoned by most participants, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and AC Milan have not left the project and officials could “suffer some consequences,” Ceferin said.
“It’s crystal clear that the clubs will have to decide if they are Super League or they are a European club,” Ceferin said in a telephone interview with the AP. “If they say we are a Super League, then they don’t play Champions League, of course ... and if they are ready to do that, they can play in their own competition.”
It took UEFA only 48 hours to see off the threat of a group of 12 clubs forming a Super League with largely closed access, splitting from the Champions League where qualification is determined annually from domestic competitions.
But Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez, who was to chair the Super League, continues to defy Ceferin by pledging to keep working on reviving the Super League. While Madrid’s place in the Champions League semifinals next week is not at risk, participation in the future will be unless the ultimatum is dropped.
The Super League launch became unviable when it was deserted on Tuesday night by the six English clubs — Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham — followed by Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan the next day.
Chiefs get Ravens star OT Orlando Brown for draft picks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs have acquired Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown from the Ravens for a package of draft picks that includes one in each of the first three rounds next week.
Baltimore announced the trade Friday.
The Ravens will get the No. 31 overall pick on Thursday night, along with third- and fourth-round picks this year and a fifth-round pick next year. The Chiefs will get the Ravens’ second-round pick next week and a sixth-round selection in 2022.
The Chiefs have spent the offseason rebuilding an offensive line that was decimated by opt outs and injuries by the end of last season, when they were dominated up front by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Super Bowl rout. But most of the work in free agency had been along the interior of the line, leaving both offensive tackle jobs up for grabs.
Nadal beats Norrie in 2 sets to move into Barcelona semis
BARCELONA, Spain — Rafael Nadal brushed aside Cameron Norrie 6-1, 6-4 to ease into the semifinals of the Barcelona Open on Friday and moved closer to a record-extending 12th title at the event.
After Nadal breezed through the first set, Britain’s Norrie won back a break in the second. Nadal, however, took the advantage right back and closed it out when he converted on a second match point by smashing a forehand just inside the line.
“I had a good first set, dominating with my drive and moving the ball around,” Nadal said. “In the second set I let up a bit and …. I need to make sure that doesn’t happen tomorrow.”
Nadal will face countryman Pablo Carreno or Diego Schwartzman on Saturday for a spot in the final.
The top-seeded Nadal needed three sets to get past Kei Nishikori and Ilya Ivashka in the first two rounds in Barcelona. Nadal is looking to rebound from a quarterfinal exit at Monte Carlo last week.
Second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-3 for the Greek’s eighth straight-set victory in a row including his title run last week at Monte Carlo.
Tsitsipas will next face Jannik Sinner after he defeated Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-4.
Barty beats Pliskova to reach semifinals at Stuttgart
STUTTGART, Germany — Top-ranked Ash Barty moved a step closer to her first clay title since the 2019 French Open as she came back from a break down in the deciding set to beat Karolina Pliskova 2-6, 6-1, 7-5 on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Porsche Grand Prix.
Pliskova served for the match at 5-4 up in the decider but Barty earned five break points and converted the last of them to level the scores. The Australian then held to love and broke Pliskova again to win when the Czech sent a forehand long.
“That was an incredible match,” Barty said. “Just a really, really good battle.”
Pliskova’s late slip meant she still has not won three consecutive matches since she reached the final in Rome in September. Barty is into her first clay-court semifinals this year after a quarterfinal exit in Charleston.
Barty will play either Elina Svitolina or Petra Kvitova in the semifinals.
Former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke dies in LA car crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky freshman guard Terrence Clarke died Thursday following a car accident in Los Angeles. He was 19.
The university announced Clarke’s death in a release Thursday night, but did not include any more details. Coach John Calipari said he was “absolutely gutted and sick tonight” and called the player “a beautiful kid, someone who owned the room with his personality, smile and joy.”
“We are all in shock,” Calipari said. “I am on my way to Los Angeles to be with his mother and his brother to help wherever I can. This will be a difficult period for all those who know and love Terrence, and I would ask that everyone take a moment tonight to say a prayer for Terrence and his family. May he rest in peace.”
Los Angeles Police Department Sergeant John Matassa, who works in the Valley Traffic Division, told ESPN that Clarke was a solo occupant in a vehicle that ran a red light going “at a very high rate of speed” in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles at approximately 2:10 p.m. PDT.
Matassa said surveillance video showed that Clarke collided with another vehicle preparing to turn left, hit a street light pole and then a block wall. Clarke was taken to Northridge Hospital Medical and later pronounced dead.
Jessica Korda shoots 65 to take 3-shot lead in LA Open
LOS ANGELES — Jessica Korda shot a 6-under 65 on Thursday in the HUGEL Air Premia LA Open to break the tournament 36-hole scoring record and increase her lead to three strokes.
A day after matching the Wilshire Country Club tournament record with a 64, Korda opened her bogey-free morning round with birdies on three of her first four holes — holing a 15-footer to start on the par-4 10th. At 13-under 129, she broke the event mark of 8 under set by Moriya Jutanugarn in 2018 in the inaugural tournament.
“It’s going to sound crazy, but I actually lipped out a good amount out there today, so it actually could have been lower,” Korda said. “I don’t complain. I know I made a bogey yesterday, but I made up for it with some birdies. Just had a little bit of a harder time with some speed today.”
Top-ranked Jin Young Ko was second after a 65. Playing in the afternoon on the cool day, she lost a late stroke with a bogey on the par-4 17th.
Steelers CB Layne arrested on gun charge after traffic stop
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio — Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne was arrested Friday in Ohio after police said they found a loaded gun in his car during an early morning traffic stop.
Layne, 23, was arrested on a fourth-degree felony charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, Willoughby Hills police said.
Police said they stopped Layne at about 1:20 a.m. when his Dodge Charger was going 89 mph in a 60 mph zone. A records check showed he was driving with a suspended license and he had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a traffic violation in another jurisdiction, police said.
They said they searched the car after smelling marijuana and seeing loose particles of it scattered throughout the vehicle. That search revealed a loaded Glock pistol in the center console, police said. They said Layne wasn’t a licensed conceal-carry permit holder in Ohio.
Browns exercise QB Mayfield, CB Ward’s contract options
CLEVELAND — For all their drafting mistakes and missteps over the past two decades, the Browns got it right in 2018.
On Friday, the team exercised the fifth-year contract options on quarterback Baker Mayfield and cornerback Denzel Ward, the respective Nos. 1 and 4 overall picks three years ago who have become integral to Cleveland’s newfound success.
Mayfield bounced back from a shaky 2019 season to threw 30 touchdown passes last season while leading the Browns to an 11-5 regular-season record, their first playoff appearance since the 2002 season and their first postseason win since 1994 — a wild-card victory over rival Pittsburgh.
The 25-year-old is the franchise QB the Browns have longed for, and now the club will consider signing him to a long-term extension. In the meantime, Mayfield is under contract for the next two seasons, with his 2022 salary guaranteed for $18.8 million.
Olesen hits course record 61 at Gran Canaria to take lead
LAS PALMAS, Spain — Denmark’s Thorbjorn Olesen shot 9 under for a course record 61 to take the lead of the Gran Canaria Open after two rounds on Friday.
Olesen hit an eagle on a par-5 hole to go with seven birdies on an error-free day at the Meloneras Golf Course on Spain’s Canary Islands.
Olesen, who became a father this month, said his laid-back approach was key to his good play in his first event of the season after recovering from a wrist injury.
Texas sweeps No. 1 Badgers to set up final against Kentucky
OMAHA, Neb. — Texas used a powerful all-around performance to post a surprising three-set sweep of top-seeded and previously unbeaten Wisconsin in the NCAA women’s volleyball semifinals Thursday night.
No. 4 Texas (27-1) will play No. 2 Kentucky (23-1) in the championship match Saturday. The Wildcats advanced to their first final with a four-set victory over Washington.
The Longhorns will be making their seventh appearance in the final and first since 2016.
“We’re super fired up. It’s been a while,” said coach Jerritt Elliott, whose team will try to add to national titles won in 1988 and 2012.
Texas has beaten three straight opponents from the Big Ten to reach this point. The Longhorns posted 3-1 wins over Penn State and Nebraska before taking down the Badgers 26-24, 25-19, 25-23.
The Badgers (18-1) hadn’t been swept since the 2019 national championship match against Stanford.
NCAA to allow bigger crowds outdoor championships
The NCAA will allow up to 50% capacity at venues for 2021 outdoor spring championships and Division I fall championships being held this spring.
The new policy was based on recommendations from the NCAA COVID-19 medical advisory group.
The policy will begin Wednesday with the Division I men’s and women’s soccer tournaments and May 1 with the FCS quarterfinal games.
Exact capacity percentages will vary by site, depending on state and local health mandates. Winter championship COVID-19 testing protocols will remain in place through the remaining championships.
Orioles offer fans free COVID-19 tests at games
The Baltimore Orioles and the Maryland Department of Health are going to offer spectators free COVID-19 testing during the AL East team’s home games.
The Oriole Park at Camden Yards test site will be available from when the stadium’s gates open to fans until the eighth inning or 2½ hours after the game’s first pitch, whichever comes first. Testing is not required to get into the ballpark.
The team says results usually will be available within 24 to 48 hours via text, email or a phone call.
SAmerica World Cup qualifying to resume before Copa America
SAO PAULO — South American qualifying for the 2022 World Cup will resume in June with rounds seven and eight before the Copa America. The dates were yet to be decided, CONMEBOL said on Friday.
It also said the fifth and sixth rounds, which were to be played in March, will be rescheduled sometime from September to November.
The competition was stopped due to the rise of coronavirus cases, which are hitting Brazil and Peru especially hard.
The Copa America, co-organized by Argentina and Colombia, will start on June 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.