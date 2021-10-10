Fury stops Wilder in 11th in another heavyweight thriller
Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) finished Wilder for the second straight time in their trilogy, but only after a wild back-and-forth bout featuring five combined knockdowns.
Wilder was knocked down in the third round and appeared to be on his way out, but he improbably rallied to knock down Fury twice in the final minutes of the fourth round.
Wilder (42-2-1) absorbed enormous punishment and appeared to be physically drained for much of the bout, but the veteran champion showed his toughness while still throwing power shots on weary legs.
Fury knocked down Wilder again with a concussive right hand midway through the 10th, but Wilder stunned Fury in the final seconds.
Fury finally finished it in the 11th, sending Wilder face-first to the canvas with a chopping right hand fired from high in the air. Fury climbed onto the ropes in weary celebration before a frenzied crowd of 15,820 at T-Mobile Arena on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip.
Chargers
activate CB Ryan Smith from
injured reserve
COSTA MESA — Cornerback Ryan Smith was activated from injured reserve by the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.
Smith was signed as a free agent from Tampa Bay during the offseason, but missed training camp and the first four weeks of the season due to a core muscle injury. He is entering his fifth season and is known as a stalwart on special teams.
The Chargers, who are 3-1 for the first time since 2014, go into Sunday’s game against Cleveland fairly healthy. Running back Justin Jackson is doubtful due to a groin injury. Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. — who has missed the last three games — is questionable due to shoulder issues.
Browns starting LT Wills out
versus Chargers, LB Walker back
CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield’s blind side — and damaged left shoulder — will be protected by a backup this week.
Browns starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. will not play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers due to a nagging ankle injury he suffered in the season opener at Kansas City.
After listing him as questionable, the Browns ruled out Wills on Saturday before flying to California. The 2020 first-round pick from Alabama started the past three weeks despite not practicing.
Wills was forced to leave last week’s win at Minnesota in the second half after aggravating the injury and was replaced by rookie James Hudson, who will likely start against the Chargers (3-1).
One of Hudson’s jobs will be keeping Chargers defenders off Mayfield, who has played the past two games with a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. If they’re worried about Hudson, the Browns could start Blake Hance, who filled in at left guard for last year’s playoff win and is versatile enough to play tackle.
49ers place TE George Kittle on IR with calf injury
SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers placed star tight end George Kittle on injured reserve Saturday with a calf injury that has been bothering him for weeks.
Kittle played through the injury last week but was unable to practice at all this week. The Niners decided to shut him down for at least the next three games in hopes he can be completely healed for the second half of the season.
Kittle will be eligible to return on Nov. 7 when the Niners host Arizona.
This is the third straight year Kittle has missed time with injuries. He missed two games in 2019 with a knee injury and eight games last season with injuries to his knee and foot.
Kittle has 19 catches for 227 yards in four games this season. His 283 career catches since being drafted in the fifth round in 2017 are third-most for any tight end in that span, and he ranks second to Kansas City’s Travis Kelce with 3,806 yards receiving.
AJ Allmendinger remains perfect on The Roval with 3rd win
CONCORD, N.C. — AJ Allmendinger charged into the second round of the Xfinity Series playoffs with an overtime victory Saturday in the elimination race on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Allmendinger remained a perfect 3-0 on the hybrid road course/oval added to the NASCAR schedule in 2018. He wasn’t in the inaugural race, won by Chase Briscoe.
Allmendinger took the lead for the first time with 20 laps remaining and had the win in sight when Tommy Joe Martins brought out the caution with four laps remaining. It pushed the race into overtime for a two-lap sprint to the finish and Allmendinger got the jump on the restart and cruised to a 3.192-second victory over reigning Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric.
Allmendinger, the regular-season Xfinity Series champion, collected the checkered flag and gave it to a young fan in the Charlotte grandstands wearing an Allmendinger shirt. It was Allmendinger’s fifth win of the season, tying his career high set in 2006 when Allmendinger raced in Champ Car.
The crowd chanted “AJ! AJ! AJ!” for the popular journeyman who was partially retired in 2018 and now racing for his first NASCAR championship.
Jeb Burton, Myatt Snyder, Jeremy Clements and Riley Herbst were all eliminated from playoff contention as NASCAR cut the Xfinity field from 12 to eight.
All four eliminated started the race on The Roval below the elimination cutline.
Cindric was the only driver locked into the next round after non-playoff drivers Josh Berry and Brandon Brown won the first two playoff races. With the win, Allmendinger reclaimed the lead in the Xfinity standings.
Ko gets 13th straight round in 60s, leads by 4 at Founders
WEST CALDWELL, N.J. — One more round in the 60s at the Founders Cup is all Jin Young Ko needs to join Annika Sorenstam in the LPGA Tour record book.
That might be all it takes to win the Founders Cup, too.
Ko picked up her fourth birdie on the par-5 16th and closed with two pars for a 2-under 69, giving her a four-shot lead Saturday at Mountain Ridge as she tries to win for the third time this year.
The 26-year-old South Korean star has been on a tear since July, with two victories, a runner-up and three other top 10s in her last six events. Even more impressive is her last month.
Saturday was her 13th consecutive round in the 60s, one off the LPGA record Sorenstam set during a four-tournament stretch in 2005, when she had 10 wins and was halfway to the calendar Grand Slam.
Ko played bogey-free on the back nine and stretched her lead to four shots over U.S. Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso (67), Elizabeth Szokol (65), two-time major champion So Yeon Ryu (71) and Lindsey Weaver (69).
Ko was at 13-under 200 as she tries to match Nelly Korda as the only three-time winners on the LPGA Tour this season.
US Open champ Raducanu upset at Indian Wells; Murray wins
INDIAN WELLS — Emma Raducanu came down to earth in her first tournament since her surprising U.S. Open victory, losing in straight sets to Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday night.
Raducanu lost 6-2, 6-4 in the second round, ending her 10-match winning streak that began in New York. She received a wild-card into the combined ATP and WTA tournament in the Southern California desert.
It was Raducanu’s fifth Tour-level event since making her WTA Tour debut in June.
“I’m kind of glad that what happened today happened so I can learn and take it as a lesson so going forward I’ll just have more experience banked,” she said.
Former world No. 1 Andy Murray beat Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-2 in his first match as a wild-card. Murray fired five aces and connected on 82% of his first serves against the French lefty-hander. Murray converted three of six break points; Mannarino failed in his lone chance to break.
Leyla Fernandez, who lost to Raducanu in the U.S. Open final, defeated Alize Cornet 6-2, 6-3. Fernandez converted 5 of 9 break points and hit 71% of her second serves.
Sasnovich, a 27-year-old from Belarus ranked 100th in the world, reached the doubles semifinals last month at the U.S. Open while Raducanu was completing a stunning run from qualifier to champion at age 18.
Late surge gives Schenk 1-shot lead in Vegas over Wolff
LAS VEGAS — Adam Schenk let the wind do the work for a driver onto the par-4 15th green, the start of three birdies over his last four holes Saturday that led to a 5-under 66 and a one-shot lead over Matthew Wolff in the Shriners Children’s Open.
The wind also helped him rip another drive on the 18th that set up a gap wedge for his final birdie, giving the 29-year-old from Indiana another shot at his first PGA Tour victory.
It doesn’t get any easier from here.
Right behind was Wolff, one of the more dynamic young players who is comfortable with where he is and how he’s playing. Wolff hit a pitching wedge on the 514-yard 16th hole and made eagle from 18 feet that led to a 65.
Schenk was at 18-under 195, the second time he has held a 54-hole lead. The other was at the Barracuda Championship in August, when he had the equivalent of an even-par 71 on the final day of modified Stableford and finished fourth.
Six players were separated by three shots going into the final round at TPC Summerlin, a group that includes Sam Burns.
Coming off a victory last week in Mississippi, Burns had his game in control and took the lead with a birdie on the 11th hole. He was tied coming up on the back-to-back scoring holes at Summerlin — the reachable 15th, and the par-5 16th with the front pin tucked behind a pond.
Burns hit a pedestrian pitch and missed his birdie chance on the 15th, and he came up short and into the water on the 16th, leading to a bogey. He had to settle for a 68, and only a few words when he finished. He was two back.
Andrew Putnam (66) and Chad Ramey (69) also were two shots behind, while Sungjae Im spent too much time mixing birdies and bogeys for a 70 to finish three back.
Mickelson rides hot stretch to 2-shot lead on Champions Tour
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Phil Mickelson needed only three holes to go from lagging behind to seizing control with an eagle-birdie-birdie stretch that carried him to a 5-under 67 and a two-shot lead Saturday in the Constellation Furyk & Friends Invitational.
Making only his fourth PGA Tour Champions start — and second this year — Mickelson will be going after his third title on the 50-and-older circuit.
Miguel Angel Jimenez (65), Steve Flesch (66) and Matt Gogel (69) were two shots behind at Timuquana Country Club.
Flesch had run off three straight birdies when Mickelson took over.
First, he hit 7-iron to about 15 feet for eagle on the par-5 13th hole. Mickelson followed that with a 40-foot birdie putt across the green at the par-3 14th, and then he made birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Mickelson made his lone bogey on the 16th hole, closed with two pars and finished the opening two rounds at 11-under 133.
Taurasi makes it back in time for birth of daughter
PHOENIX — Diana Taurasi made it back home in time to see her wife Penny Taylor give birth to a baby girl — the couple’s second child.
Taurasi flew back to Phoenix from Las Vegas immediately after helping the Mercury beat the Aces in Game 5 of their semifinal series. She had 14 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter of the 87-84 win on Friday night.
The league’s all-time leading scorer playfully said in a postgame interview to Taylor to “hold it in babe”.
Taurasi had a plane waiting for her for the short flight and then took a car straight to the hospital to see the birth. Taylor gave birth at 4:24 a.m. local time.a
Gonzaga coach Mark Few to miss 3 games following DUI arrest
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga coach Mark Few will miss two exhibition games and the first game of the regular season after he was arrested last month on suspicion of driving under the influence.
The school made the announcement before the Bulldogs’ kickoff event — “Kraziness in the Kennel” — on Saturday.
Few will not be on the sideline for Gonzaga’s exhibition games on Oct. 31 against Eastern Oregon and Nov. 5 against Lewis-Clark State, and the regular-season opener on Nov. 9 versus Dixie State. His first game will be Nov. 13 against Texas, a showdown of expected top-10 teams.
“I have had a month to reflect on the regretful decisions I made on Sept. 6. I again offer my sincere apology and I remain committed to learning from this mistake,” Few said in a statement. “As a consequence of my error in judgment, I will not be present at Kraziness in the Kennel and the first three games of our season. I know this impacts our student-athletes and the coaching staff as we begin the season. I understand the severity of my actions and am sorry for the impact this consequence has on our team.”
Few was pulled over on Sept. 6 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, about 30 miles east of the Gonzaga campus. The officer was responding to a report of a black SUV swerving erratically and speeding.
Few’s breath smelled of alcohol and he had bloodshot eyes on the night he was arrested, though he initially told a police officer he had not been drinking, according to probable cause documents from police.
Rahm struggles in 3rd round of Spanish Open, 6 shots back
MADRID — World No. 1 Jon Rahm will need a big comeback to have a chance at successfully defending his Spanish Open title.
Rahm started Saturday one shot off the lead, but a rough third round left him six strokes behind new leader Rafa Cabrera Bello heading into the final round.
Rahm holds a share of ninth after carding a 1-over-72 through the third round at Madrid’s Club de Campo Villa. He hit a double bogey on the sixth hole and bogeyed the fourth, 11th and 12th holes, to go with four birdies.
“Everything that could go wrong did go wrong,” Rahm said. “Now I have to see if I can start well tomorrow to give myself a shot. It is too bad that I played so poorly. (But) in golf, unless it is the last day, you always have an opportunity.”
Rahm is back playing in Spain for the first time in two years. The U.S. Open champion is the two-time defending champion at the Spanish Open, which was called off last year due to the pandemic. A third victory would tie him with Seve Ballesteros at the event.
Cabrera Bello shot a bogey-free 7-under 64 to move to the top of the leaderboard. He finished second to Rahm here in 2019. He is seeking his first win since the 2017 Scottish Open.
Uruguay qualifies for ‘23 Rugby World Cup, Canada misses out
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — Uruguay qualified for the 2023 Rugby World Cup after downing the United States 34-15 on Saturday while Canada will miss the tournament for the first time after an historic loss to Chile.
Uruguay overturned a 19-16 loss to the U.S. in Colorado last weekend to win comfortably in Montevideo and advance on aggregate 50-34.
The Teros will appear in their fifth Rugby World Cup, joining tournament host France, New Zealand, Italy and an African side to be determined in Pool A.
The U.S. will face Chile next year for the right to go to the World Cup as the Americas 2 qualifier in Pool D.
Chile defeated Canada for the first time 33-24 in Valparaiso, after blowing a win a week ago in Langford. There, Chile conceded a penalty with 30 seconds to go and Canada escaped as a 22-21 winner.
Canada was within four points of Chile after halftime on Saturday, but Chile scored three consecutive tries while Canada was down to 14 men to secure the win with 10 minutes to go.
But Chile progressed 54-46 on aggregate, with an eye on its first World Cup appearance.
Denmark, England cruise in World Cup qualifying wins
GENEVA — Denmark added to the most perfect campaign in World Cup qualifying on Saturday and England also eased toward winning its group.
Wins for Scotland, Serbia, Sweden, Switzerland and Ukraine moved each closer to at least a place in the playoffs next year with the finals tournament in Qatar in sight.
Cristiano Ronaldo did not even play in Saturday’s World Cup program yet still set one men’s international soccer record and extended another playing against the 2022 tournament host.
In his European record 181st game for Portugal — breaking a tie with his former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos’s mark for Spain — Ronaldo score his 112th goal to stretch his men’s world record.
Hamilton mitigates grid penalty with strong qualifying run
Lewis Hamilton mitigated the damage from his 10-place grid penalty at the Turkish Grand Prix by posting the fastest time in Saturday qualifying. It should have given the world champion his record-extending 102nd Formula One pole, but it didn’t count in the record books.
Instead, Hamilton will start 11th on Sunday as penalty for changing the internal combustion engine on his Mercedes, and teammate Valtteri Bottas assumed the pole. Max Verstappen, locked in one of the tightest championship fights Hamilton has faced, will start second alongside Bottas.
Hamilton knew he would lose 10 spots on the starting grid, which made qualifying critical. The penalty puts Verstappen in strong position to close the two-point gap on Hamilton in the standings as the championship fight goes down to the wire. The Turkish Grand Prix is the first of seven races remaining on the schedule.
After the qualifying session, Hamilton, Bottas and Verstappen all thought Formula One should reconsider its regulations and the pole should still be counted. The rule is in place to address reliability concerns and Mercedes has gone over its allocation of three combustion engines for Hamilton this season.
“That was my best pole ever,” Hamilton joked. “I got pole, I don’t think the penalty should affect that necessarily.”
WADA revokes Moscow anti-doping laboratory’s license
MOSCOW — The World Anti-Doping Agency has revoked the Moscow laboratory’s license to test samples in a new twist in the long-running Russian doping saga, WADA said on Saturday.
WADA’s executive committee voted on Friday to strip the Moscow facility of its approved status, citing “the laboratory personnel’s manipulation of data” which was extracted from the lab in 2019. At the time, the data was located on servers and equipment at the laboratory which were sealed off by Russian law enforcement.
WADA wanted to use the data to prosecute cases which were covered up in the past but said later that year that entries for many cases had been tampered with, and fake messages were added to implicate witnesses. Russian authorities have denied the data stored at the lab was deliberately altered.
The laboratory had already been suspended since January 2020 and couldn’t accept new samples, but the process to revoke the status completely was held up by hearings at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland last year.
The laboratory was stopped from carrying out most drug testing in 2015 when cover-ups were first suspected, but it was allowed to resume some blood testing in May 2016. It accepted samples from sports including tennis, swimming and athletics, and was transferred by the government to the control of Moscow State University.
