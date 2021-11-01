USC WR Drake London out for season with broken ankle
LOS ANGELES — Southern California receiver Drake London will miss the rest of the season with a broken right ankle, likely ending the collegiate career of one of the nation’s top wideouts this season.
London was hurt when he was tackled by Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace as he crossed the goal line late in the first half to score in the Trojans’ victory over Arizona on Saturday night. He had with nine catches for 81 yards and two TDs before he was taken off the Coliseum field on a cart, and he returned to the USC sideline to watch the second half with a cast on his leg.
London had 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in just 7½ games this season. He was well on pace to set USC’s single-season records for receptions and yards receiving before the injury.
The former two-sport athlete gave up basketball this year to concentrate on his football career. He is expected to be among the top receiver prospects in the upcoming NFL draft if he leaves USC early as expected.
“He was about to put up one of the best statistical seasons any receiver has ever put up in college football, and that’s saying a lot,” USC interim coach Donte Williams said. “We’re going to miss him as a player, but the things that people forget about is who he is as a person to this team. He’s a team captain for a reason.”
USC (4-4, 3-3 Pac-12) visits Arizona State on Saturday night.
Patterson and TCU agree to part ways, coach won’t finish ‘21
FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU and football Gary Patterson have mutually agreed to immediately part ways.
The announcement came Sunday night, a day after the Horned Frogs (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) lost 31-12 at Kansas State, Patterson’s alma mater. It was their fifth loss in six games.
Patterson leaves TCU with a 181-79 record in 21 seasons, including an undefeated 13-0 season in 2010 that was capped by a Rose Bowl victory. He was the second-longest tenured FBS coach, trailing only Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, who is in his 23rd season.
Former Minnesota coach Jerry Kill, who was the best man in Patterson’s wedding and on his staff as an offensive analyst, will be the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. The Horned Frogs host 14th-ranked Baylor on Saturday.
The 61-year-old Patterson is the second Big 12 head coach let go in two weeks. Texas Tech fired third-year coach Matt Wells last week, also after a loss to Kansas State.
TCU’s only Big 12 win was 52-31 at Texas Tech on Oct. 9. A week after that, the Horned Frogs lost 52-31 to fourth-ranked Oklahoma.
Lucas Herbert holds steady in wind for 1-shot win in Bermuda
SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda — Lucas Herbert had two birdies during the toughest, wind-blown stretch of Port Royal and held steady to the end Sunday for a 2-under 69 to win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Herbert closed with four pars to hold off Danny Lee (71) and Patrick Reed, who finished with four birdies over his last six holes for a 65 and then waited to see if it would be enough.
Herbert, the 25-year-old Australian who won the Irish Open earlier this year, stayed in front by closing with two good par saves and missing a pair of 7-foot birdie attempts he didn’t need.
His first PGA Tour victory, and third worldwide, sends him to the Masters for the first time.
“It opens up so many doors,” said Herbert, who earned his PGA Tour card through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals two months ago. He had missed the cut in his other two starts this season.
The wind and rain, which caused tee times to be moved up, was as fierce as advertised, and play was halted briefly without having to bring the players off the course.
“I felt like I grinded really well early and I had the right attitude going into the day that it wasn’t going to be easy,” Herbert said. “You just knew it was going to be one of those days where you had to battle really, really hard. Under par was going to be a great score.”
He finished at 15-under 269.
Djokovic eyes records in Paris, no Australia decision yet
PARIS — Novak Djokovic is looking to set more records in his return to competition since his defeat in the U.S. Open final, while the 20-time Grand Slam champion again declined to confirm whether he would play at the Australian Open in January.
Djokovic will play both singles and doubles at the Paris Masters, which starts Monday.
The top-ranked Serb can break a tie with American great Pete Sampras with a record seventh year-end No. 1 finish. Djokovic currently has a lead of 1,900 points over No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the Race to Turin and could clinch the year-end No. 1 spot in Paris before the end of the season.
“The year-end No. 1 is on the line between Medvedev and myself, and I’m in a pretty good position in terms of the ranking points and the Race,” Djokovic told a news conference Sunday, “so that’s obviously the goal for the end of the season, other than trying to do well in the Davis Cup with the national team. So hopefully I can have a strong finish of the season and clinch that year-end No. 1.”
Both Djokovic and Medvedev will compete at the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals. The Paris Masters champion will earn 1,000 points while the winner of the ATP Finals can get up to 1,500 points with a perfect run.
Although the current ATP rankings still include some results from 2019 and 2020 to take into account the COVID-19 situation, the year-end No. 1 is based only on 2021 results as the ATP Tour wants it to reflect the world’s best performer of this calendar season.
Djokovic will play doubles to build up his fitness and prepare for the year-end Davis Cup with Serbia. There are questions marks about Djokovic’s fitness levels as he looked exhausted in the Tokyo Olympics and has not played any competitive match since Sept. 12.
“The season was very draining for me and demanding in every aspect,” Djokovic said, “but I have had similar situations before where I was just super tired, but somehow managed to find the strength and finish the year and finish the season strong. Hopefully that will be the case again.”
Cilic takes St. Petersburg Open title with win over Fritz
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Marin Cilic won the St. Petersburg Open final with a 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4 victory over American Taylor Fritz on Sunday.
The 33-year-old Cilic clinched his second title in St. Petersburg. He previously won in 2011.
It was his fourth title in Russia after two wins in 2014 and 2015 in Moscow, where he also lost the final last week.
The Croatian is the sixth active player to reach 20 tour-level titles after Roger Federer (103), Rafael Nadal (88), Novak Djokovic (85), Andy Murray (46) and Juan Martin del Potro (22).
Fritz, who celebrated his 24th birthday by beating compatriot Tommy Paul on Thursday, saw Cilic save a break point in the final set with a daring drop shot.
Cilic took advantage of Fritz’s double-fault on break point at 4-4 to serve for the match, winning with a forehand volley.
