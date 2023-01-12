Heat suspend Dedmon 1 game for conduct detrimental to team
MIAMI — Reserve center Dewayne Dedmon, a Lancaster native, has been suspended without pay by the Miami Heat for one game for conduct detrimental to the club.
The move came one night after Dedmon had an outburst after being subbed out of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He exchanged words with coaches on the sideline, then angrily swatted at a massage gun and sent it flying onto the court during play.
That got him ejected from the game, further depleting an already short-handed Miami roster, and the Heat used only seven players over the final 33 minutes of what became a 112-111 victory.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, speaking after that game, said Dedmon’s actions as he left the floor were “unacceptable.” Dedmon will miss Miami’s home game Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Heat said they issued the suspension “in consultation with the NBA.” The league office reviewed Dedmon’s ejection and the actions that caused it, as is customary when any player is ejected.
The suspension will cost Dedmon about $32,414. He is making $4.7 million this season and has a non-guaranteed contract for next season.
Miami expects to have starting center Bam Adebayo back for its game Thursday against Milwaukee. Adebayo was one of seven players, including four would-be starters, who missed Tuesday’s game with injuries.
Point guard Kyle Lowry, forward Caleb Martin and shooting guard Tyler Herro — the other usual starters who were out Tuesday — will remain sidelined Thursday, the Heat said.
Dedmon has appeared in 29 games this season for Miami, all off the bench, averaging 5.9 points and 3.7 rebounds. He would be eligible to return Saturday, when the Heat play host to the Bucks for a second consecutive game.
Arizona State women forfeit games at No. 10 Utah, Colorado
The Arizona State women’s basketball team forfeited games Friday at No. 10 Utah and Sunday at Colorado because the Sun Devils said they didn’t have enough healthy players.
“We came to the conclusion after meeting with our doctors and medical staff we will not be making the trip to Utah and Colorado this weekend,” Arizona State coach Natasha Adair said in a statement. “We understand the games will be forfeited, but the reality is there was no decision to be made. With few healthy scholarship players, time to heal is our only option. Our plan is to get our team healthy over the course of this week and be ready when we host Arizona Jan. 22.”
Both games were forfeited under Pac-12 Conference rules and considered league victories for Utah and Colorado, but will not affect the teams’ overall records.
Utah and Colorado are now 4-1 in the conference. Colorado (13-3 overall) beat the Utes 77-67 on Friday to hand Utah (14-1) its first loss of the season.
Arizona State (7-9) drops to 0-7 in the Pac-12.
“We feel terribly for our team that wants to compete, but due to the medical circumstances we are not able to,” Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson said in a statement. “Admittedly this is a very unusual situation, one that requires us keeping the health of both injured and healthy players as the main focus.”
Another Division I women’s team, No. 4 UConn, was forced to postpone a game against DePaul this past weekend because it did not have enough healthy players, but the Huskies have yet to forfeit any games.
Tua Tagovailoa ruled out of Dolphins’ playoff game vs. Bills
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has not been cleared to return to football activities and has been ruled out for Sunday’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills as he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday.
The Dolphins are preparing for rookie Skylar Thompson to be their starter when they face the Bills for the third time this season. Backup Teddy Bridgewater is working his way back to full strength after dislocating his pinky finger.
McDaniel said he doesn’t know if Tagovailoa will be able to travel with the team this weekend, and although he hasn’t had any setbacks in the healing process, there are “compounding variables” at play that will keep him off the field indefinitely.
Tagovailoa was diagnosed with his second concussion of the season after a Week 16 loss to Green Bay and missed the Dolphin’s final two games of the regular season.
He missed two games earlier in the season after he was concussed in a Week 4 game against Cincinnati on a scary hit that briefly knocked him unconscious. That was four days after he was allowed to return to a game after appearing disoriented following a hit.
The NFL later changed its concussion protocol to mandate that if a player shows possible concussion symptoms — including a lack of balance or stability — he must sit out the rest of the game.
Twins sign off on Correa’s physical, finalize $200M contract
MINNEAPOLIS — The fact that Carlos Correa picked richer offers from two other clubs didn’t create any ill will from the Minnesota Twins — nor deterred them from trying again.
The Twins truly felt they were Correa’s favorite all along, even if they were going to be outbid.
After Correa’s first agreement with the San Francisco Giants, whose deal fell through before a similar scenario unfolded with New York Mets amid concerns about his long-term health, Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey shared an emotional phone call with Correa that was supposed to be a farewell.
“The thing that I took away from him was how much of his heart was here,” Falvey said.
One month later, Correa was whole again. He passed his physical exam Wednesday and signed a $200 million, six-year contract to return to the Twins, who re-entered the most convoluted free agent negotiations in baseball history after the false starts with the Giants and Mets.
Correa agreed Tuesday to a contract that could be worth $270 million over 10 seasons if the All-Star shortstop stays healthy, a uniquely structured deal the Twins assembled to jump back in contention after it appeared they’d be outspent — twice — by bigger-market franchises.
Naomi Osaka says she’s pregnant, plans tennis return in 2024
Naomi Osaka is pregnant and plans to return to competition in 2024, the tennis star announced Wednesday.
The former world No. 1 posted what she called “a little life update for 2023” on social media, including a picture of an ultrasound.
The 25-year-old Osaka has been dating Cordae, a rapper, for years.
“I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’” Osaka wrote.
Osaka hasn’t played a competitive match since September and withdrew from the Australian Open, which begins Sunday.
She has won that tournament twice, along with two U.S. Open championships.
She has taken mental health breaks in recent years and didn’t play again after the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, shortly after falling in the first round of the U.S. Open. Osaka said the few months away have given her “a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to.”
Ash Barty, the 2022 Australian Open champion, announced last week she was pregnant. She retired last year while holding the No. 1 ranking.
But Osaka said she will return to tennis and plans to be in Melbourne next year for the start of the Grand Slam season.
“2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024,” Osaka wrote. “Love you all infinitely.”
Osaka closed by saying she doesn’t know if there’s a perfectly correct path in life, but that “if you move forward with good intentions you’ll find your way eventually.”
NFL Pro Bowl skills competitions announced
LAS VEGAS — The NFL announced all eight skills competitions for its revamped Pro Bowl week on Wednesday.
Five of the events will be Feb. 2 at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, the headquarters for the Las Vegas Raiders. Those will be televised but not open to the public.
The rest are Feb. 5 at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, and tickets are on sale for that day.
The events at the Raiders’ headquarters include a dodgeball tournament, a three-part elimination contest called the “Lightning Round,” a golf ball longest-drive contest, a quarterback passing challenge and the first round of a best catch game.
Stadium contests are the finals of the best catch event, a relay race through an obstacle course, a special teams competition and a strength contest using first-down chains.
Seven-on-seven flag football games will highlight the events at the stadium and take the place of the traditional Pro Bowl game. The NFL announced in September it was getting rid of the traditional AFC vs. NFC full-contact all-star game after years of criticism over the quality of play.
UFC’s Dana White says he has ‘no defense’ for slapping wife
LAS VEGAS — UFC President Dana White took responsibility in a news conference Wednesday for slapping his wife, Anne, on New Year’s Eve.
“There are no excuses for it,” he said. “It’s something I’m going to have to deal with and live with for the rest of my life.
“There’s no defense for this, and people should not be defending me over this thing, no matter what. All the criticism I have received this week is 100% warranted and will receive in the future.”
White was caught on video made public by TMZ slapping his wife while they vacationed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The video shows his slap came as a retaliation after she slapped him first. Others at the party then intervened.
White said he would not self-impose a punishment.
“What should the repercussions be?” he asked, rhetorically. “I take 30 days off? How does that hurt me? ... Me leaving hurts the company, hurts my employees, hurts the fighters. It doesn’t hurt me.”
White said he was especially disappointed in himself because he has been advocate against violence on women.
“I was very opinionated on this and I still am,” he said. “It’s crazy that I’m even sitting here having this conversation with you guys.”
Anne White previously said in a statement to TMZ that the slap was “out of character.”
“Nothing like this has ever happened before,” she said. “Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year’s Eve and things got out of control on both sides. We’ve talked this through as a family and apologized to each other.”
Boston deferring $75M to Rafael Devers, paying through 2043
BOSTON — Rafael Devers has $75 million in deferred salaries in his new contract with the Boston Red Sox, who committed $331 million over 11 seasons to the third baseman but will not fully pay the money until 2043.
Boston on Wednesday finalized a 10-year contract worth $313.5 million that covers 2024-33 and follows a $17.5 million, one-year agreement reached on Jan. 3.
Devers’ long-term deal includes a $20 million signing bonus, of which $5 million is payable each February from 2023-26.
He gets salaries of $27.5 million a year from 2024-26, $31 million annually from 2027-30 and $29 million per season from 2031-33.
In each season of the long-term deal, $7.5 million will be deferred. The money will be payable 10 years after the season in which is is earned, half on Feb. 1 and half on Nov. 30.
Devers would receive a $2 million assignment bonus if traded, payable by the receiving team.
Devers was the AL’s starting All-Star third baseman each of the past two years. In 141 games last season, he batted .295 with 42 doubles, 27 home runs and 88 RBIs.
Boston hopes to bounce back after finishing last in the AL East at 78-84. The Red Sox won 92 games in 2021 and reached the AL Championship Series.
Last week, the Red Sox agreed to a $21.7 million, two-year contract with third baseman Justin Turner. His deal includes a $8.3 million salary this year and a $13.4 million player option for 2024 with a $6.7 million buyout. Turner can earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses this year based on plate appearances: $200,000 for 480 plate appearances and each additional 20 through 560.
Chicago State mulls adding Division I football program
CHICAGO — Chicago State is considering adding a Division I football team.
A predominantly Black institution with an enrollment of about 2,300, the South Side school announced Wednesday a committee of faculty, staff, students, partners, community leaders and “long-standing stakeholders across all levels of football in and around Chicago” will study in the coming months the impact a football program would have. That group will make recommendations to the university’s president.
The school did not mention which Division I tier it would join — FBS or FCS — or where a football team would play.
Chicago State has 15 Division I teams and operates as an independent after nine years in the Western Athletic Conference.
Tigers change Comerica Park’s dimensions, encourage offense
DETROIT — The home of the Detroit Tigers is set to become a little more hitter friendly.
The outfield dimensions at Comerica Park are changing, with the center field wall being moved in 10 feet to 412 feet from home plate. The Tigers announced the changes on Wednesday.
In addition, the outfield wall has been lowered in center field from 8 1/2 feet to 7 feet, in right-center field from 13 feet to 7 feet and in right field from 8 1/2 feet to 7 feet.
The Tigers say the goal is to “reward hitter outcomes on balls hit to the deepest parts of the park” and also “maintain the high number of extra-base hits on balls in play to the gaps, resulting in action on the basepaths.” The Tigers also said they hope the lowered outfield wall will encourage “more electric defensive plays such as home run robberies.”
The Tigers hit just 110 homers last season, which ranked last in the big leagues.
Though the actual distance hasn’t changed, the left field corner will be labeled 342 feet instead of 345 after laser measurements were taken.
“This has been a topic of conversation for quite some time within our organization,” Tigers President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris said. “We’re confident that this plan accomplishes our goals of improving offensive conditions on the hardest hit balls, while maintaining Comerica Park’s unique dimensions and style of play.”
Comerica Park will still have the second deepest center field wall in baseball behind Colorado’s Coors Field at 415. The league average is 402.
Jockey Manny Franco ties mark with 6 wins on Aqueduct card
NEW YORK — Jockey Manny Franco tied a New York Racing Association record with six victories on Friday’s nine-race card at Aqueduct.
The 28-year-old rider from Puerto Rico tied a mark shared by Hall of Famers Steve Cauthen, Angel Cordero Jr., Javier Castellano, Mike Smith and Ron Turcotte, as well as Dylan Davis.
Franco won the day’s first race aboard Uncorrelated. Then he swept races four through six with Quick Chaos, Vallarand and Baron’s Legacy. He won the eighth race with Kant Hurry and the ninth with Bourbon Calling to complete the feat.
He failed to win with his only other mount.
“Unbelievable day,” Franco said. “I didn’t have all favorites, but every day I come in feeling positive and I just want to do well. The horses were running for me today.”
Franco is best known for winning the 2020 Belmont Stakes with Tiz the Law. He’s been riding professionally since 2013.
Ravens say Stephens fell ill, went to hospital last weekend
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens say cornerback Brandon Stephens became “acutely ill” at the team hotel before their game at Cincinnati on Sunday and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Stephens remained in Cincinnati for treatment but is now back in Baltimore and feeling better, according to the team’s statement Wednesday.
“It’s a health issue, illness-type issue,” coach John Harbaugh said later Wednesday. “I don’t think anybody had a real scare in terms of anything really bad happening, but it was surprising, because he was ready to play, and then all of a sudden that popped up in the morning.”
The 25-year-old Stephens has started four games for Baltimore this season, including the two before last weekend. The Ravens play at Cincinnati again Sunday night in their playoff opener.
With Stephens and Marcus Peters both inactive last weekend, cornerback Daryl Worley made his first start of the season in the Baltimore secondary.
Rapinoe re-signs with OL Reign for upcoming NWSL season
SEATTLE — Megan Rapinoe has re-signed with OL Reign for the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League season.
Terms of the deal announced Wednesday were not made public. The move comes exactly 10 years after Rapinoe was allocated as a national team player to the Reign.
“I’m back, Seattle! This club means the world to me, and I’m fully committed to helping this team to the best of my ability,” Rapinoe said in a statement.
Rapinoe, 37, is one of just five players who have been with the same club since 2013, the NWSL’s first season. She has scored 47 regular-season goals during her career, tying her for sixth all-time in the league.
She shared the team lead in both goals (seven) and assists (four) in 14 matches last season.
Rapinoe first played for the U.S. senior national team in 2006. She has won two Women’s World Cup titles and an Olympic gold medal for the United States. She won the Ballon d’Or and the Best FIFA Women’s Player award in 2019, the year the United States won its most recent World Cup title.
Last year she was awarded the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Mariners to induct Félix Hernández into team Hall of Fame
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners will induct Félix Hernández into the team’s Hall of Fame during the 2023 season, the team announced Wednesday.
Hernández, widely regarded as one of the best pitchers in franchise history, will be the 11th inductee for the club. The ceremony will be held Aug. 12 during a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.
Hernández pitched parts of 15 seasons with the Mariners after debuting as a 19-year-old during the 2005 campaign. He was a six-time All-Star, won the 2010 AL Cy Young Award and twice finished second in Cy Young voting.
Hernández went 169-136 with a 3.42 ERA but he played on several terrible teams and should have ended his career with better numbers. Hernández threw the last perfect game in baseball on Aug. 15, 2012, against Tampa Bay and for many seasons was the main draw on an underachieving franchise.
Hernández started 418 of the 419 games he pitched for Seattle, but never got the opportunity to pitch in the postseason.
He had a rocky departure from the team after the 2019 season but seemed to reconcile any hard feelings and returned to throw out the first pitch before Game 3 of the ALDS against Houston last October.
“Fans were captivated by Félix from his first start in 2005 until his final pitch in 2019 with every game of his career in a Mariner uniform,” Mariners chairman John Stanton said in a statement.
Montgomery, Brind’Amour, DeBoer, Cassidy to coach All-Stars
Boston’s Jim Montgomery will coach the Atlantic Division, Carolina’s Rod Brind’Amour the Metropolitan, Dallas’ Peter DeBoer the Central and Vegas’ Bruce Cassidy the Pacific at NHL All-Star Weekend.
They were chosen because each of their teams is atop the division at the midway point of the season. The league announced the All-Star coaches Wednesday, less than a week after revealing the first 32 players picked for the Feb. 3-4 event in Sunrise, Florida.
Montgomery’s Bruins are atop the league standings at 68 points and on pace to break the record for the best regular season in NHL history. DeBoer’s Stars and Cassidy’s Golden Knights are tied for first in the Western Conference.
All three are in their first year with a new team after DeBoer was fired by Vegas and Cassidy by Boston. DeBoer coached the Pacific in the annual All-Star Weekend skills competition and 3-on-3 tournament last year in Las Vegas.
Montgomery’s last head job was with Dallas before he was fired in 2019 for unprofessional conduct, and his rehab and return with the Bruins has been one of the best stories in hockey.
Brind’Amour’s Hurricanes lead the Metropolitan Division in his fifth season in charge and are cruising toward a fifth consecutive playoff appearance.
The NHL’s hockey operations department chose one All-Star from each team. Fans are voting for the other 12, who will be announced Jan. 19.
Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena
MIAMI — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange’s brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play.
The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin.
That will be a massive undertaking. There is FTX branding on the arena’s roof, on the basketball court, over many of the entrances, on the polo shirts worn by security personnel and even on many of the electronic cards employees use to gain access to the facility.
Terminating the rights deal “shall be effective immediately upon entry of this order,” U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey wrote.
Christian Pulisic out for up to 2 months after injury
LONDON — Christian Pulisic is facing up to two months out with a knee injury, Chelsea manager Graham Potter said Wednesday.
The United States forward sustained damage to his right knee in Chelsea’s 1-0 loss to Manchester City last week.
“Christian’s going to be out for a couple of months, we think. Hopefully it will be less, but that’s the timeframe there,” Potter said ahead Thursday’s Premier League game against Fulham.
It is the latest injury setback for Pulisic, whose Chelsea career has been disrupted by issues with his fitness.
The 24-year-old former Borussia Dortmund player had started all three of Chelsea’s games since returning from the World Cup in Qatar, but was forced off after 22 minutes against City.
The United States has friendlies against Serbia on Jan. 26 and Colombia on Jan. 29.
Pulisic’s injury is the latest blow for Chelsea, with Reece James, Raheem Sterling, N’Golo Kante, Wesley Fofana and Ben Chilwell among the list of players on the sidelines.
Potter will have Pierre Emerick Aubameyang available after a back problem kept the striker out of Sunday’s 4-0 loss to City in the FA Cup.
Chelsea has also been boosted by the signing of Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix on loan until the end of the season.
“He is a quality player, and he will make a difference in the final third of the pitch,” Potter said. “He is young, but has really good experience. The signing gives everybody a lift.
“He is a good age and he can play as a second striker between the lines and making a difference in the final third. We are looking forward to working with him.”
Northwestern hires attorney to probe alleged football hazing
EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern has hired an outside attorney to investigate alleged hazing within its football program.
The school said Wednesday in a statement it “immediately” hired attorney Maggie Hickey of law firm ArentFox Schiff to lead the investigation after it was made aware of the alleged hazing following this past season. The school said Hickey will likely interview players, coaches and staff members. ESPN first reported the investigation.
“While we do not yet know whether the allegations are true, hazing is prohibited by University policy, and we take these claims seriously,” Northwestern said in a statement. “The health, safety and well-being of our students is the first priority.”
Northwestern would not say if a player made the allegation, or if players, coaches or staff members were involved.
“The purpose of Ms. Hickey’s investigation is to find the underlying truth of the allegations — including the scope of any potential hazing activity or harmful culture,” Northwestern said.
The Wildcats finished 1-11 for their worst record since the 1989 team went 0-11. They’ve lost 17 of their past 18 games.
Coach Pat Fitzgerald is 110-101 in 17 seasons leading his alma mater and is by far the school’s winningest coach. He led the Wildcats to Big Ten West championships in 2018 and 2020 plus five bowl victories. But they are 4-20 over the past two seasons.
