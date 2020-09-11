Dodgers score twice in 10th to beat Diamondbacks 6-4
PHOENIX — Chris Taylor and AJ Pollock each hit a run-scoring single in the 10th inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers overcame a rare off night for ace Clayton Kershaw to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Wednesday.
Kershaw struggled early with his command and allowed four runs — three earned — on four hits in five innings.
Los Angeles tied the game with two runs in the fourth and its bullpen held to send the game into extra innings.
Jake McGee (3-1) struck out two in the ninth and Taylor lined a single off Kevin Ginkel (0-2) after Corey Seager started at second base under baseball’s new extra-inning rules.
Pollock made it 6-4 with a single off Hector Rondon, and Blake Treinen worked a perfect 10th for his first save in the Dodgers’ seventh straight win over Arizona.
Mookie Betts and Kiké Hernández each hit a solo homer for the NL West leaders.
Falefa gets 4 hits, leads Rangers over Angels 7-3
ARLINGTON, Texas — Isiah Kiner-Falefa matched a career high with four hits, Nick Solak drove in a pair of runs and the Texas Rangers have won consecutive games for only the third time this season, beating the Los Angeles Angels 7-3 on Wednesday night.
The Rangers had lost six in row, and 18 of 21, before winning the series opener Tuesday. They also ended a stretch of seven consecutive series losses by taking the first two games in the three-game set.
John King (1-0), the third of seven Texas pitchers, gave up an unearned run over his two innings for his first major league win. The left-hander took over after Jesse Chavez retired the only two batters he faced after coming on with the bases loaded in the third after rookie starter Kyle Cody had issued three consecutive one-out walks.
Matt Thaiss homered for the Angels, a solo shot in the seventh. They had arrived in Texas with season-best, five-game winning streak.
Texas went ahead to stay on Solak’s sacrifice fly that made it 3-2 in the fifth, and chased Angels starter Julio Teheran (0-3). That was part of a five-run inning that started with rookie Anderson Tejada’s one-double before Eli White followed with his first major league hit, an RBI double in his 17th at-bat, to tie the game at 2.
Joey Gallo had an RBI single to greet reliever Hoby Milner, who didn’t retire any of the four batters he faced. The bases were loaded when Milner walked Rougned Odor and then hit Ronald Guzman with a pitch.
Kreilach, Rusnák help Real Salt Lake beat LAFC
SANDY, Utah — Damir Kreilach scored, Andrew Putna had a career-high eight saves and Real Salt Lake beat Los Angeles FC 3-0 on Wednesday night.
Kreilach’s header in the ninth minute gave RSL a 1-0 lead. Mikael Chang lofted an entry to Kreilach between the penalty spot and the top of the 6-yard box for the finish that slipped under the crossbar and just over the fingertips of leaping goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega.
Salt Lake (3-2-5) rebounded from a 4-0 loss to Minnesota United on Sunday to snap a three-game winless streak.
Pablo Ruiz first-timed a corner kick by Albert Rusnák that was deflected by LAFC’s Jordan Harvey but Justin Meram controlled it, side-stepped, and then paused as a defender slid by before chipping in from 7 yards out to double the advantage in the 47th minute.
Rusnák capped the scoring when he converted from the penalty spot in the 79th after Harvey was called for a hand ball in the area.
Los Angeles (3-4-3) has lost back-to-back games and four of its last five.
Wallace leaving Richard Petty Motorsports at season’s end
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bubba Wallace, loaded with several new sponsors he personally signed, will leave Richard Petty Motorsports at the end of the season and take his new wealth elsewhere.
Wallace, who has driven Petty’s iconic No. 43 the last three seasons, told the team Thursday he would not sign a contract extension.
“This was not an easy decision as I have nothing but the utmost respect for Richard Petty and his family,” Wallace said in a statement, “but I believe it’s time for someone else to take over the No. 43.
“Thank you to the King and everyone at Richard Petty Motorsports for giving me the opportunity to start my Cup Series career. I’ve grown so much as a driver and as a person since joining them. We’ve got nine more races together, and I hope we can finish the 2020 season on a high note.”
Wallace, who is 26, has a career-best five top-10 finishes this season and is ranked a career-best 23rd in the Cup Series standings. Wallace did not make the playoffs in any of his three Cup seasons and is winless at NASCAR’s top level.
USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker opts out to prepare for NFL draft
LOS ANGELES — Southern California offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker has opted out of the upcoming season to enter the NFL draft.
Vera-Tucker started 13 games at left guard for the Trojans last season, making the All-Pac-12 first team. He was expected to move to left tackle this season as the replacement for first-round pick Austin Jackson, who won the starting job for the Miami Dolphins this week.
Vera-Tucker is the second player lost to the NFL by the Trojans while the Pac-12 determines whether it can play a football season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Defensive tackle Jay Tufele left the school in August.
If the Trojans play this season, they’ll have to replace three starting offensive linemen. Jackson left school a year early, and right tackle Drew Richmond graduated.
USC was allowed to return to football workouts this week after nearly a two-week pause following a spate of positive COVID-19 tests among athletes on the football and men’s water polo teams.
Tour de France rookie Hirschi wins longest stage
SARRAN, France — Tour de France rookie Marc Hirschi won the longest stage of this year’s race with a bold solo breakaway Thursday on a previously unused sharp ascent, making up for two previous near misses.
The Swiss rider powered away on the Suc au May climb, new to the 117-year-old Tour. He extended his lead by racing with hair-raising speed down the other side and held off pursuers over the last 25 kilometers (15 miles) to win Stage 12 by a comfortable margin in Sarran.
It was the 22-year-old Hirschi’s inaugural victory at his inaugural Tour, after podium finishes on Stages 2 and 9. On the ninth stage, he also launched an early solo breakaway only to be caught by four riders near the end and then lost a sprint when he was overtaken in the final meters.
“It’s hard to finds words. It’s my first pro victory,” Hirschi said. “I would never have believed that I could win here, a stage, at this age.”
The Tour’s top contenders, including yellow-jersey wearer Primoz Roglic, were more than two minutes behind when Hirschi finished the 218-kilometer (135-mile) stage into the Massif Central, one of five mountain ranges scaled by this Tour. French rider Pierre Rolland placed second, 47 seconds behind. Hirschi covered the distance in just under 5 hours, 9 minutes.
Kang beats desert heat and shares early lead in LPGA major
RANCHO MIRAGE — Nelly Korda has had Grand Slam events on her mind for the last two weeks, not just her own, and she made it through the first round Thursday of the ANA Inspiration with just the start she wanted.
With heat-baked greens so firm she couldn’t find pitch marks, Korda hit hybrid off the tee on the par-5 18th with a front pin. That set her up for a wedge to 3 feet below the hole for birdie and a 6-under 66, giving her a one-shot lead.
Two-time major champion In Gee Chun had to scramble for par on the 18th for a 67. Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden matched that score with a par on her closing hole at the par-5 ninth with a third shot out of rough so thick she could barely see her golf ball.
Danielle Kang, projected to reach No. 1 in the world with a victory at Mission Hills, and Brooke Henderson of Canada were among those two shots behind.
Start of college hockey season will be delayed
The start of the college hockey season will be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 11 Division I men’s and women’s hockey conferences represented by the Hockey Commissioners Association issued a joint statement saying their seasons would be delayed.
Each conference is expected to announce plans for the season individually.
Russell Knox shoots 63 to take 1st-round lead at Safeway
NAPA — Russell Knox shot a 9-under 63 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the Safeway Open, the first event of the new PGA Toiur season.
After missing the FedExCup playoffs by two spots to close last season, Knox had seven birdies and eagled the 550-yard, par-5 fifth hole.
Sam Burns, Cameron Percy and Bo Hoag were a stroke back. Two-time Safeway Open champ Brendan Steele joined Pat Perez at 65.
Knox is seeking his first victory since 2016 when he captured both the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions and Travelers Championship for his only PGA Tour wins.
Historically a slow starter, the 35-year-old Scot had the first-round lead at Silverado Resort despite more early struggles.
Knox hit his first tee shot of the day into the rough and had to scramble for par. After two-putting on the par-3 second hole, Knox left his approach on No. 3 41 feet short of the pin, forcing another two-putt.
A birdie on No. 4 got Knox back on track, and the eagle on No. 5 jump-started his rise up the leaderboard.
UT students need negative virus test before game
The University of Texas will require students to pass a COVID-19 test before they’ll be allowed to attend the No. 14 Longhorns’ season opener against UTEP on Saturday night.
Texas has up to 3,000 student tickets available for the football game. To claim a ticket, a student must pass a university-provided rapid test on Friday, the school said. The test will be free to students at a cost of about $90 per test to the university.
Texas will allow about 18,000 fans to attend the game at a stadium that typically seats close to 100,000. The testing requirement doesn’t apply to the general public attending the game.
Texas doesn’t require students to be tested before they attend classes, although most are taking classes online, and gatherings of 10 or more people are generally not allowed.
Giants part ways again with third baseman Pablo Sandoval
SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants released Pablo Sandoval on Thursday, parting ways for a second time with the former fan favorite and 2012 World Series MVP.
Sandoval ends a second stint with the club after he rejoined the Giants following parts of three seasons away with the Boston Red Sox after winning a third World Series in five years with the Giants in 2014.
The Giants posted a thank you to the Kung Fu Panda on their Twitter page. A switch-hitter, the 34-year-old Sandoval was batting .220 with one home run and six RBIs in 33 games. He had a prorated salary of $740,741.
Liam Johnston shoots 10-under 61 to lead Portugal Masters
VILAMOURA, Portugal — Liam Johnston shot a 10-under 61 to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Portugal Masters on Thursday.
It was the lowest round of Johnston’s European Tour career, leaving the Scot ahead of Frenchman Julien Guerrier. Englishman Laurie Canter was three shots off the lead.
Johnston had 10 birdies and no bogeys at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura.
Minnesota dropping men’s track, gymnastics, tennis programs
Minnesota is dropping men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, gymnastics and tennis because of budget concerns brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.
Minnesota President Joan Gabel and athletic director Mark Coyle said Thursday that the athletic department is facing a projected loss of $75 million in revenue for this fiscal year following the Big Ten’s decision to postpone fall sports.
School officials said the elimination of the sports will be effective at the completion of their 2020-21 competition seasons, which the teams will play if “health and safety precautions allow.”
The athletic department is eliminating eight other positions in addition to those that will be cut because of the four programs being discontinued. School officials said that’s part of a personnel cost-reduction that should save $1.3 million this fiscal year.
Forbes: Cowboys most valuable NFL team at $5.7 billion
Forbes estimates the Dallas Cowboys are the NFL’s most valuable franchise at $5.7 billion, the 14th consecutive year they’ve held that distinction.
According to the magazine, Jerry Jones’ team is also the most valuable franchise in the world.
After the Cowboys, the six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots are second in the league at $4.4 billion followed, by the New York Giants at $4.3 billion, the Los Angeles Rams at $4 billion and the San Francisco 49ers at $3.8 billion.
Black Lives Matter will no longer feature on EPL jerseys
LONDON — Premier League jerseys will no longer feature a Black Lives Matter badge, which has been replaced by the competition’s own No Room For Racism campaign branding.
The change was announced after a league call with club captains on Thursday, two days before the start of the season.
The BLM logo was placed on shirts following global protests in support of the movement sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota in May.
EPL denies Newcastle’s claim Saudi-led takeover was rejected
LONDON — The English Premier League has contested Newcastle’s assertion that a Saudi-led takeover of the club had been rejected, saying on Thursday it could still proceed if further information on the proposed new owners is provided.
Newcastle on Wednesday said the league leadership had not “acted appropriately” regarding the takeover that would have seen Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund acquire an 80% stake in the northeast English club.
