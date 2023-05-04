Churchill Downs investigates 4 horse deaths ahead of Derby
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The death of four horses at Churchill Downs over a span of five days has overshadowed preparations for the Kentucky Derby.
Two horses trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. collapsed on the track and died over the past week. Two other horses also died as either a result of racing or training, including Derby entrant Wild On Ice.
Joseph is set to saddle Lord Miles in the first jewel of the Triple Crown on Saturday. But he has said he’s unsure of plans after the two deaths from his barn.
Churchill Downs Racetrack, in a statement Wednesday, expressed concern over the deaths and said officials would press for answers.
“While a series of events like this is highly unusual, it is completely unacceptable,” Churchill Downs said. “We take this very seriously and acknowledge that these troubling incidents are alarming and must be addressed. We feel a tremendous responsibility to our fans, the participants in our sport and the entire industry to be a leader in safety and continue to make significant investments to eliminate risk to our athletes.”
Braves Wright to go on IL with right shoulder soreness
MIAMI — The Atlanta Braves are placing right-hander Kyle Wright on the injured list after he left in the third inning of Wednesday’s 14-6 win over the Miami Marlins with right shoulder soreness.
“It sucks,” Wright said after the game, fighting back tears.
He opened the season on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation and had a cortisone shot in January, though he wasn’t sure Wednesday if it was the same issue that caused his early exit.
Wright said he started feeling discomfort in the second inning but felt good enough to stay in the game until three batters into the third.
“I didn’t feel good enough to keep going,” Wright said. “At that point, I wasn’t being smart. I give Kranny (pitching coach Rick Kranitz) a lot of credit for protecting me from myself.”
Manager Brian Snitker said he and Kranitz suspected something was off when they noticed a dip in Wright’s velocity. His fastball velocity hit 94.8 to start the game, dipped to 92.6 in the second and 93.6 when he faced his last batter in the third. He walked off the field with Snitker and Kranitz after a lengthy mound visit.
“When I got there I said, ‘Why am I out here?’” Snitker said. “He said ‘My shoulder.’” He wanted to stay, and I said ‘Nope, we’re not doing that.’”
Wright, the only 20-game winner in the majors last season, allowed six hits, four runs (three earned), walked one and struck out three Wednesday night.
Rays new acquisition RHP Chase Anderson earns first MLB save
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays acquired right-hander Chase Anderson from the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday in a minor league deal for cash.
The Rays later selected Anderson’s contract to the major league roster. Tampa Bay also placed closer Pete Fairbanks on the 15-day injured list with right forearm inflammation and designated right-hander Zack Burdi for assignment.
Anderson went three scoreless inning in relief of MLB’s first six-game winner, Shane McClanahan, to get his first major league save in the Rays’ 8-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The 35-year-old Anderson went 2-1 with a 4.30 ERA in five starts this season for Triple-A Louisville. He had been scheduled to start Wednesday’s game at Omaha.
“It’s an 11 a.m. game, so I’m glad I missed it,” Anderson said with a smile. “It worked out good.”
Fairbanks said the issue with his arm is near the wrist. It’s a separate problem from a recurrence of Raynaud’s syndrome that forced him out of a game Friday night against the Chicago White Sox with finger numbness.
Raynaud’s can affect blood flow to the hand and fingers in cold weather. Fairbanks’ medication has been adjusted to address it.
“It’s something that’s not bouncing back to the extent I expected it to,” Fairbanks said of his forearm injury. “Nothing towards the elbow. Not feeling exactly right towards the end of the delivery.”
Rays manager Kevin Cash expects Fairbanks to miss only a couple of weeks.
Jets sign former Packers WR Cobb to join buddy Rodgers
The New York Jets signed veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb on Wednesday, adding another of Aaron Rodgers’ former Green Bay Packers teammates to the roster.
The 32-year-old Cobb, who had two stints with Rodgers in Green Bay, adds depth to a suddenly crowded wide receiver room in New York.
The Jets also have Garrett Wilson, the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, as their No. 1 receiver to go along with Allen Lazard — another former Packers player — Corey Davis, Mecole Hardman and Denzel Mims. Malik Taylor, who spent four seasons in Green Bay, is also on the roster, along with Diontae Spencer and Irvin Charles.
Cobb was mentioned by Rodgers when he met with the Jets in March as someone he’d like to continue to play with.
The two walked off the field together in January after Green Bay’s season-ending loss to Detroit — which turned out to be both players’ final game at Lambeau Field.
The Jets acquired Rodgers from the Packers last week and formally introduced him at a news conference last Wednesday.
Cobb was a second-round pick of Green Bay in 2011 and played for the Packers for eight seasons before signing with Dallas as a free agent in 2019. He played the next season in Houston before being re-acquired by the Packers — at Rodgers’ request — in 2021.
Cobb, who has served primarily as a slot receiver, had 34 catches for 417 yards and a touchdown last season. In 12 NFL seasons, he has 625 receptions for 7,585 yards and 53 touchdowns.
In addition to Cobb, Lazard and Taylor, the Jets have backup quarterback Tim Boyle and offensive linemen Billy Turner and Adam Pankey as players who were teammates of Rodgers in Green Bay. Cobb is also reunited with Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, whose system Cobb played in for the Packers in 2021.
Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson charged with sexual battery
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was briefly jailed Wednesday on aggravated sexual battery charges over an alleged altercation at a Kansas restaurant in late February.
Jackson Mahomes, 22, was charged Tuesday in Johnson County, Kansas, with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery. He was released later Wednesday after posting $100,000 bond. During a brief virtual court appearance, the judge scheduled the next online hearing for May 11.
Under conditions of his bond, Jackson Mahomes won’t be allowed to discuss his case publicly.
The probable cause affidavit in the case was not immediately available. But The Kansas City Star reported that police previously confirmed they were investigating a Feb. 25 incident involving Jackson Mahomes at a restaurant in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, Kansas.
Jackson Mahomes’ attorney, Brandan Joseph Davies, said in a statement that the court prohibited him and his client from commenting. But he released a statement in March, when the allegations first surfaced, saying there was “substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser,” The Star reported.
Aspen Vaughn, the owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge, told the newspaper in early March that Jackson Mahomes was friends with her stepdaughter and had frequented the restaurant, where her stepdaughter works. She said he had been there earlier on the day of their encounter and had been pleasant.
Vaughn said after he returned to Aspens that night, Jackson Mahomes grabbed her neck with enough force that it left a faint bruise while they were talking in her office about an incident in which he allegedly shoved a member of the wait staff.
She provided The Star with a photo of a bruise on her neck and a video that she said showed Jackson Mahomes grabbing her by the throat and kissing her at least twice.
“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere,” she said, calling the advances unwelcome and shocking and noting that she thought he was intoxicated.
Aspen Vaughn didn’t immediately reply to a Facebook message, and the restaurant didn’t immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment about the charges.
The Chiefs declined to comment, saying it was a personal matter involving the relative of a player but not a member of the organization. Patrick Mahomes doesn’t have a spokesperson and he hasn’t commented about the matter on Twitter.
Orioles acquire catcher Luis Torrens from Cubs for cash
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles acquired catcher Luis Torrens from the Chicago Cubs for cash on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old Torrens hit .250 in 13 games for the Cubs this season. He signed with Chicago as a minor league free agent in January. He previously played for Seattle and San Diego.
The Orioles designated right-hander Joey Krehbiel for assignment.
Second-year star Adley Rutschman has played in every game this season for Baltimore, at either catcher or designated hitter. The Orioles also have James McCann as a backup catcher.
Torrens has hit .227 in 266 major league games, with 19 home runs and 78 RBIs.
