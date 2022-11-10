Judge, Goldschmidt win MLB’s Hank Aaron Awards
NEW YORK — New AL home run king Aaron Judge and St. Louis slugger Paul Goldschmidt won Hank Aaron Awards on Wednesday that reward the most outstanding offensive performers in each league.
Judge and Goldschmidt are both finalists for the Most Valuable Player honors that will be presented next week by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
Now a free agent, Judge hit 62 home runs last season with the New York Yankees, topping the American League record of 61 set by Roger Maris in 1961.
Judge also led the majors in slugging percentage (.686), on-base percentage (.425), OPS (1.111) and runs (133), and his 131 RBIs tied Pete Alonso of the Mets for most in the big leagues. Judge batted .311, second in the AL, and was in contention for a Triple Crown until the final days of the season.
Goldschmidt led the NL in slugging percentage (.578) and on-base average (.404) while hitting .317 with 35 home runs and 115 RBIs. The Cardinals first baseman also won the Hank Aaron Award in 2013 with Arizona.
Every team nominates candidates for the Aaron awards. A group of MLB.com writers choose the eight finalists in each league, and fan votes are added to the picks by a panel of Hall of Fame players.
The awards are sanctioned by Major League Baseball and named for the Hall of Fame Braves outfielder.
Oilers’ Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate
EDMONTON, Alberta — Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade, the team announced Wednesday.
The injury occurred during Edmonton’s 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.
Kane got tangled with Lightning defenseman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon’s skate blade 3:27 into the second period.
Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The team placed him on long-term injured reserve on Wednesday.
The 31-year-old Kane, who signed a four-year, $20.5 million contract with the Oilers in the offseason, has five goals and eight assists over 13 games this season.
“Thank you all for the kind wishes and prayers from over the past several hours,” Kane said Wednesday in a statement. “Obviously last night was an extremely scary moment for me and I’m still in a little bit of shock.
“I would like to thank the entire training staff of the Edmonton Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning, along with the all the doctors and paramedics who rushed to help treat and repair my injury. Without all of you, I know things would’ve been much worse and I’m sincerely grateful.”
The Oilers said forwards Mattias Janmark and Klim Kostin have been recalled from the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.
Nets make Jacque Vaughn coach, decide against Udoka pursuit
NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets made Jacque Vaughn their head coach Wednesday, promoting Steve Nash’s replacement instead of hiring suspended Boston coach Ime Udoka.
Vaughn has gone 2-2 as acting coach since the Nets and Nash parted ways on Nov. 1. His first game as the head coach will be Wednesday night at home against the New York Knicks.
“Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward,” general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “He has a proven ability to get the best out of our players, hold them accountable and play a cohesive, team-first style of basketball.”
After moving on from Nash, the Nets had been in discussions with Udoka, who along with Vaughn had been a Nets assistant before taking the Boston job. He led the Celtics to last season’s NBA Finals but was suspended for at least this season for violating team rules by having a relationship with a female staffer within the organization.
But the Nets decided not to go that route, perhaps unwilling to take on more negative attention while dealing with the fallout from Kyrie Irving’s decision to post a link to a film with antisemitic material on his Twitter page.
AP Source: WNBA to allow coaches challenge next season
NEW YORK — The WNBA will allow coaches to challenge one play a game next season, and the league is also heightening the penalty for transition take fouls, according to a person familiar with the decision.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because no official announcement about the rule changes has been made.
The league’s competition committee recommended the rules changes and the WNBA Board of Governors approved them.
Both rules, which will go into effect next season, are already used in the NBA.
Coaches will be able to challenge one time per game, regardless of whether the challenge is successful or not. The team can use its challenge to get an instant replay review of a foul called on its own team, an out-of-bounds violation or a goaltending call.
The new transition take foul, in which a team deliberately fouls a player to stop a fast break, will award one free throw to the team that gets fouled, which can be shot by anyone on the court, as well as give the ball to the offensive team. The player who committed the foul will also be assessed a foul.
Schlee’s 4 total TDs help Kent State beat Bowling Green 40-6
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Collin Schlee threw three touchdown passes — two to Devontez Walker — and ran for another score to help Kent State beat Bowling Green 40-6 on Wednesday night.
Schlee completed 17 of 29 passes for 214 yards with an interception and Walker finished with five receptions for 86 yards. Marquez Cooper added 93 yards rushing on 19 carries for Kent State (4-6, 3-3 Mid-American Conference).
Schlee connected with Bryan Bradford for a 14-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter. Schlee pulled the hand-off on a zone-read and ran for a 4-yard TD that capped a 12-play, 76-yard drive with 4:43 left in the first half. And — after a 7-yard punt by Bowling Green — Schlee threw a 21-yard TD pass to Walker that made it 20-0 less than three minutes later.
Walker added a 26-yard touchdown receptions early in the fourth quarter that gave Kent State a 30-6 lead and Marvin Pierre returned an interception 33 yards for a score.
Matt McDonald was 29-of-38 passing for 234 yards and a touchdown and interception for Bowling Green (5-5, 4-2).
The Falcons had their three-game win streak snapped.
Ferrari’s Leclerc looks to 2023 in last races of F1 season
SAO PAULO — Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc said on Wednesday he will be competing with 2023 in mind during the final two races of the Formula One season.
The next race will be this weekend at Interlagos in Brazil and the final one at Abu Dhabi on Nov. 20.
The 25-year-old Leclerc has three wins and 10 podiums this season. He’s third in the championship after the Red Bulls of defending champion Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, respectively.
Asked at a media event in Sao Paulo whether he is looking forward to challenging Perez for second place in the drivers’ championship, Leclerc replied: “My mind is mostly focused on next year.”
“It is hard to predict exactly what will happen next year, and we will not keep focusing on others. I think it is clear for us as a team which areas we need to improve,” Leclerc said. “We will focus on that and on being a better team. And then I hope we beat anyone next year, no matter if it is Mercedes or Red Bull.”
Leclerc, who is five points behind Perez, added he and Ferrari will do “everything to try and get the best results possible for the last two races.”
“But the most important is to try to build on these last two races in order to be a better team next year,” he added.
Ferrari is second in the constructors’ championship, 209 points behind champions Red Bull and 40 ahead of Mercedes.
Braves trade Odorizzi to Rangers for Allard in pitcher swap
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves re-acquired left-hander Kolby Allard, their former first-round draft pick, from the Texas Rangers on Wednesday for right-hander Jake Odorizzi and cash.
Allard, 25, was Atlanta’s top choice, No. 14 overall, in the 2015 draft. He was 1-2 with a 7.29 ERA in 10 relief appearances last season while also spending time at Triple-A Round Rock.
Odorizzi, 32, was an All-Star with Minnesota in 2019, when he had a career-best 15 wins.
Allard, drafted from San Clemente (California) High School, made his major league debut with Atlanta in 2018 but appeared in only three games with the Braves before he was traded to Texas in 2019 for righty Chris Martin.
Allard is 9-23 with a 6.07 ERA in 65 career games, including 35 starts. He was used as a starter in 20 games with Round Rock last season.
The Braves acquired Odorizzi from the Houston Astros on Aug. 2 for left-hander Will Smith. Odorizzi, 32, was 6-6 with a 4.40 ERA in a combined 22 games with Houston and Atlanta last season.
Odorizzi has a $6.5 million player option for 2023 and minimum buyout of $3.25 million.
Stricker beats favorite Musetti to reach Next Gen semifinals
MILAN — Seventh-seeded Dominic Stricker upset tournament favorite Lorenzo Musetti in five sets at the Next Gen ATP Finals on Wednesday to become the first player to qualify for the semifinals.
Stricker followed up Tuesday’s victory over Jack Draper by beating Musetti 4-3 (5), 4-3 (6), 3-4 (7), 3-4 (6), 4-3 (3). The Swiss player, who served up 20 aces on Wednesday, has now beaten the two highest-ranked players in the Milan draw.
Cheered on by the passionate home crowd, Musetti appeared to be on the verge of a comeback after saving a match point in the third-set tiebreaker and going on to level the match. He also saved another match point in the final tiebreaker but hit a return wide on the next.
Musetti is the highest-seeded player for the year-ending tournament for 21-and-under players after Paris Masters champion Holger Rune withdrew to be an alternate for the ATP Finals.
At No. 23, Musetti is also the only player in the eight-man field ranked in the top 40.
Musetti faces Draper in the final round of group-stage matches on Thursday, with the winner to take the other place in the semifinals from the Red Group. Draper earlier beat Tseng Chun-hsin 1-4, 4-2, 4-3 (2), 4-2.
In the Green Group, fourth-seeded Brandon Nakashima of the United States is the only one with two wins out of two after a commanding 4-1, 4-3 (2), 4-2 victory over Jiri Lehecka.
Francesco Passaro saved three match points on his way to beating fellow Italian Matteo Arnaldi 4-3 (7), 2-4, 3-4 (4), 4-3 (4,) 4-3 (8).
This is the fifth edition of the event, which features shorter sets of first to four games and other experimental format changes. New rules for this edition include no changeovers after the first game of each set and only one sit-down per set after three games; a 15-second serve clock after aces, double-faults and unreturned serves; and coaching during an opponent’s medical time out or toilet break.
Court dates for Saints’ Kamara, Chiefs’ Lammons delayed
LAS VEGAS — A judge has pushed back court dates in a felony assault case involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men accused of severely beating a man at a Las Vegas nightclub the weekend of the 2022 Pro Bowl.
A status conference has been set for Jan. 23 and a preliminary hearing has been set for March 1, said attorney David Chesnoff, who represents Kamara.
The adjusted timeline for the case likely precludes either player from being punished by the NFL this season.
Traditionally, the league has waited until the legal process plays out before fining or suspending players.
The two other defendants are Darrin Young and Percy Harris. All four have been free on bond, allowing Kamara and Lammons to play this season.
Police have said video evidence shows Kamara put his hand on alleged victim Darnell Greene Jr.’s chest to stop him from stepping toward the elevator early Feb. 5 at the rooftop Drai’s nightclub. The man pushed Kamara’s hand away and Lammons punched the man, authorities have said.
The man fell unconscious on the floor and the defendants allegedly stomped on his face, chest and legs, leaving him with facial fractures and injuries to his head, knees and arms.
Kamara played in the Feb. 6 Pro Bowl before he was arrested. Lammons turned himself in several days later. Young and Harris were arrested Feb. 14.
Kamara also faces a civil lawsuit filed by Greene in New Orleans which seeks $10 million in damages and a jury trial.
The lawsuit includes stills from surveillance footage at the the hotel and casino, as well as a photo of Greene after the beating and details from the police report.
The lawsuit claims Kamara “deliberately used violent force against (Greene) with the intent to inflict actual damage.”
Greene, of Houston, is represented by the Buzbee Law Firm, which also was involved in the numerous lawsuits against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, and the New Orleans-based firm Garner & Munoz.
Ben Olsen hired to coach MLS’s Houston Dynamo
HOUSTON — Ben Olsen was hired as coach of Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo, two years after he left D.C. United.
Olsen was hired Tuesday to replace Paulo Nagamura, who was fired on Aug. 8. Dynamo 2 coach Kenny Bundy served as senior team interim coach for the rest of the season.
The Dynamo missed the playoffs for the fifth straight season, finishing 13th among 14 teams in the Western Conference with 10 wins, 18 losses and six draws.
Olsen, 45, played for D.C. from 1998 to 2009 and took over as head coach in 2010. The team had 113 wins, 137 losses and 84 draws during his tenure and made the playoffs in five of the last six years. United won the U.S. Open Cup in 2013.
Olsen was voted MLS Coach of the Year in 2014.
He was hired by the National Women’s Soccer League’s Washington Spirit as team president in September 2021 when Steve Baldwin resigned as CEO and managing partner after coach Richie Burke was fired for violating the league’s anti-harassment policy.
Olsen quit in May after helping oversee the team’s first NWSL title and the transition of majority ownership to Michele Kang.
Nadal in Sydney, Swiatek in Brisbane before Australian Open
SYDNEY — Rafael Nadal and world No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek were among the top players who had their pre-Australian Open tournament destinations set when the draw was held for the new United Cup mixed teams event on Thursday.
Nadal, who will team with world No. 13 Paula Badosa for Spain, is headed to Sydney and will play in Group D with Australia and Britain.
Swiatek and her No. 11-ranked teammate Hubert Hurkacz from Poland will play in Group B in Brisbane with Switzerland and a yet-to-be-determined qualifier.
Top-seeded Greece, led by No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas and the sixth-ranked Maria Sakkari, is headed to the Western Australian state capital of Perth where they’ll play in Group A with Belgium and another qualifier.
The 18-country team competition from Dec. 29 to Jan. 8 will open the 2023 tennis season ahead of the Australian Open, which begins in Melbourne on Jan. 16.
The third-seeded United States team, including No. 3 Jessica Pegula, ninth-ranked Taylor Fritz, No. 11 Madison Keys and U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe, will play in Group C at Sydney with Germany and Czech Republic.
Rounding out the groups are France, Croatia and Argentina in Group F in Perth and Italy, Brazil and Norway in Group E in Brisbane.
Nick Kyrgios, Ajla Tomljanovic and Alex de Minaur will be among the players representing Australia. The host country was guaranteed a spot in the field.
Round-robin matches will be played in Brisbane, Sydney and Perth with each city hosting two groups of three countries before the top four — the three group winners and the next-best placed team — play in Sydney in the finals from Jan. 6-8.
Each squad will include up to four women and up to four men with each contest comprising four matches in singles — two each in men’s and women’s — and one in mixed doubles.
“The playing group is very excited about the United Cup, and that’s confirmed in the high quality and caliber of those who’ve committed to the event,” tournament director Stephen Farrow said. “We are delighted with the depth and breadth of the teams.”
