Kawhi Leonard has surgery; Clippers confirm partial ACL tear
LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard had surgery Tuesday to repair a partial tear of his right ACL, an injury the Los Angeles Clippers did not specify as he sat out the team’s first-ever Western Conference finals appearance.
The Clippers said there is no timetable for his return.
Leonard averaged 30.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 11 playoff games. He first got hurt in Game 4 of the team’s second-round series against the Utah Jazz. He was held out of the last eight postseason games, including the Clippers’ 4-2 loss to the Phoenix Suns in the West finals.
The Clippers only said Leonard had a knee sprain. They never offered further details and he was ruled out on a game-by-game basis the rest of the playoffs.
Leonard has a player option for the 2021-22 season. He averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 52 regular-season games.
Manfred unhappy with Kasten’s flippant comments on Bauer
DENVER — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred was unhappy with flippant comments made by Dodgers president Stan Kasten that followed the start of the sport’s investigation of domestic violence allegations against Los Angeles pitcher Trevor Bauer.
Bauer was placed on administrative leave by MLB on July 2, three days after an allegation of assault was made by a woman against Bauer.
Kasten, speaking with reporters that day at Nationals Park after the World Series champion Dodgers visited the White House, said “it’s really great to follow up such a great morning.” He added: “and now I have to have this press conference.”
Then Kasten said he told manager Dave Roberts ahead of his meeting with reporters: ”Just say, ‘Can we please talk about foreign substances?’” Kasten said the team would await the investigation before commenting.
“It was pretty clear what people thought about it. I don’t think it was a helpful comment given all we’re trying to achieve in this area,” Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday. “But I can’t say much more than that.”
Bauer’s leave was imposed with pay under the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players’ union in 2015. It was extended through this Thursday and can be extended again by agreement between MLB and the union. It also can be the initial step leading to a longer suspension.
Players penalized in the past under the domestic violence policy include Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías, Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman and pitcher Domingo Germán, Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, Toronto pitcher Roberto Osuna, Colorado shortstop José Reyes and Atlanta outfielder Hector Olivera.
Anaheim Ducks re-sign Carrick brothers, Vinni Lettieri
ANAHEIM — The Anaheim Ducks have re-signed brothers Sam and Trevor Carrick and right wing Vinni Lettieri to one-year contract extensions.
The Ducks announced the moves Tuesday. Sam Carrick got a one-way contract, while Lettieri and Trevor Carrick will be on two-way contracts.
Sam Carrick scored an NHL career-high six points in his 13 games with the Ducks last season. The 29-year-old center has appeared in 47 NHL games with Anaheim and Toronto, but has spent most of his pro career in the AHL. He is the career scoring leader for the Ducks’ top affiliate in San Diego.
Trevor Carrick was acquired by Anaheim in a trade with San Jose last January. The defenseman has appeared in seven NHL games for the Sharks and Carolina while playing 434 AHL games.
Lettieri appeared in five games with the Ducks last season. He has 51 games of NHL experience with Anaheim and the New York Rangers.
Manfred: A’s fate in Oakland to be decided in coming months
DENVER — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says the fate of the Athletics in Oakland will be determined in the next few months.
A’s managing partner John Fisher and president David Kavak have proposed a new ballpark in the Howard Terminal area of Oakland, and Manfred said if the stadium project is not approved, the team would move forward with either a move to Las Vegas or a wider relocation search.
“John Fisher and Major League Baseball have done everything humanly possible to get a stadium built in Oakland,” Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association before Tuesday’s All-Star Game. “At the point in time that you come to the conclusion that it can’t get done, whether you like the market or not, you have to find someplace else to play because you need a facility. It’s that simple.”
The A’s have played at the Coliseum since 1968 and their lease expires after the 2024 season.
After proposing and withdrawing plans for ballparks in Fremont and San Jose, the team announced in November 2018 it had found a waterfront location for a new ballpark at Howard Terminal, close to the Jack London Square neighborhood. The stadium would cost more than $1 billion, with picturesque views toward San Francisco, the Bay Bridge and Port of Oakland.
The Oakland City Council is to consider a non-binding terms sheet on July 20.
“The Oakland process is at an end,” Manfred said. “John Fisher, Dave Kaval have devoted literally millions of dollars to the effort to get a ballpark proposal that could be supported by the city of Oakland and Alameda County. That proposal is in front of the relevant governmental authorities. There are really crucial votes that are going to take place over the next couple of months, and that’s going to determine the fate of baseball in Oakland.
“I do want to say this: Those terms that are going to be voted on involve investments of well over a billion dollars by John Fisher and his family, and that is one heck of a commitment to a community. So it’s not about that. John Fisher has done everything I’ve asked him to do in terms of trying to keep the A’s in Oakland and more than I asked him to do in terms of financial commitments. So we’re going to know one way or the other what’s going to happen with Oakland in the next couple of months. And if you can’t get a ballpark, I think that that the relocation process, whether it’s Los Vegas or a broader array of cities that get considered, is going to take on more pace.”
MLB announced May 11 that it had instructed the A’s to explore relocation options.
Other possible cities for franchises Manfred has mentioned in the past include Charlotte, North Carolina; Montreal; Nashville, Tennessee; Portland, Oregon; and Vancouver, British Columbia.
Roger Federer says he’s out of Olympics after knee ‘setback’
Roger Federer will not participate in the Tokyo Olympics, writing on social media Tuesday that he “experienced a setback” with his knee during the grass-court season.
Federer had said before Wimbledon that he would make a decision about going to the Summer Games after the Grand Slam tournament ended.
The 39-year-old from Switzerland lost in the quarterfinals at the All England Club last week to Hubert Hurkacz.
Federer had two operations on his right knee in 2020 and went more than a full year between matches. He returned to Grand Slam action at the French Open and then pulled out of that tournament after three victories, saying he wanted to be rested and ready for the grass circuit — especially Wimbledon.
On Tuesday, he said in a post on Twitter that because of the setback, he has “accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games. I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honor and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland.”
Federer won a gold medal alongside Stan Wawrinka in doubles at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and a silver in singles at the 2012 London Olympics, losing to Britain’s Andy Murray in the final at the All England Club.
Federer sat out the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games because of problems with his left knee.
“I have already begun rehabilitation in the hopes of returning to the tour later this summer,” wrote Federer, who turns 40 on Aug. 8.
The U.S. Open, the year’s last Grand Slam tournament, is scheduled to begin Aug. 30 in New York.
Federer joins a growing list of tennis stars who are not going to Tokyo, where COVID-19 cases have been rising as the July 23 opening ceremony approaches.
Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Simona Halep, Dominic Thiem and Nick Kyrgios are among the players who will not be competing for medals.
Konrad wins Tour de France’s stage 16, Pogacar keeps lead
SAINT-GAUDENS, France — Austrian rider Patrick Konrad won the Tour de France’s hilly 16th stage on an otherwise uneventful day Tuesday as race leader Tadej Pogacar remained on course for his second overall victory.
Konrad made his decisive break with 36 kilometers (22.5 miles) to go, four kilometers (2.5 miles) before the summit of Col de Portet-d’Aspet and maintained the lead for his first Tour stage win.
The 29-year-old Konrad finished 42 seconds ahead of a group of five chasers — Sonny Colbrelli, Michael Matthews, Pierre Luc Perichon, Franck Bonnamour and Alex Aranburu Deba — on the second day of racing in the Pyrenees.
Pogacar, the defending champion, finished 13 minutes, 49 seconds after Konrad and maintained his general classification lead of more than five minutes over Rigoberto Uran and Jonas Vingegaard.
Pogacar remained in the peloton with his GC rivals as his UAE Team Emirates team enjoyed a comfortable ride in the 169-kilometer (105-mile) trek from the tiny mountain-locked nation of Andorra.
After the tour’s second rest day on Monday, Tuesday’s stage began in at the ski resort of Pas de la Casa at 2,080 meters altitude. It was tour’s highest-ever stage start and it gave riders a long confidence-boosting downhill ride before the day’s first climb at Col de Port.
NBA Finals ratings up from 2020 pandemic, down from 2019
NEW YORK — The NBA Finals has gained some, but not all, of its audience back after last year’s trip to the pandemic bubble.
The first three games of the championship match between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks averaged just about 9 million viewers, the Nielsen company said.
That’s up 41% from the 6.38 million who watched the first three games of last year’s series between the L.A. Lakers and Miami Heat. The 2000 series was held in the odd time of late September and October and played without live audiences due to COVID-19 restrictions.
This year’s series is close to normal in timing, and live audiences have returned. Compared to the pre-COVID 2019 series where Toronto beat Golden State, this year’s audience is down 34%, Nielsen said.
Most events tend to lose viewers from year to year, with the increased choices that consumers have. The 2019 series also featured the well-known Golden State Warriors, who were competing in their fifth straight Finals.
The Finals helped ABC dominate the prime time ratings, as the network averaged 4.6 million viewers for the week. NBC had 2.9 million, CBS had 2.7 million, Univision had 1.8 million, Fox had 1.7 million, Ion Television had 1.1 million and Telemundo had 1 million.
Roster: Three-quarters of US Olympians have college ties
Three-quarters of the 613-person U.S. Olympic team that was released Tuesday competed in the American collegiate system — the most up-to-date number to illustrate the country’s dependence on NCAA and other college programs to bring home medals.
The roster released by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee for the Tokyo Games includes 329 women and 284 men, making this the third straight Summer Games in which the U.S. is sending more women than men to the Olympics.
Gymnast Simone Biles, who is a top contender for multiple gold medals, is making her second Olympic appearance. She is one of 31 athletes from Texas. California leads the way with 126, followed by Florida (51) and Colorado (34), which houses the Olympic Training Center and also is a high-altitude training site for some in endurance sports.
No single statistic, however, defines the United States’ unique situation in the Olympic world better than the number of college athletes who go on to wear the red, white and blue. Because the U.S. Olympic team does not receive government funding, it looks to universities as a major training ground and pipeline for talent.
Some recent cutbacks in college sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other financial strains were reversed, which gave the U.S. some breathing room in its long-term quest to develop new pipelines for future Games.
Canadiens give Dominique Ducharme 3-year deal as head coach
MONTREAL — Dominique Ducharme was hired as the head coach of the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday after leading the club on a playoff run all the way to the Stanley Cup Final.
The Habs announced that Ducharme has agreed to a three-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season, removing the “interim” qualifier that’s been attached to his title since he took over from the fired Claude Julien on Feb. 24.
“I always believe that when you do good things, good things happen to you,” Ducharme, 48, said in a news conference Tuesday following the team’s announcement.
“I have that belief that if we do things right — if we live the right way, if we commit like we should commit — at one point, you’ll get rewarded.”
Montreal managed a 15-16-7 record under Ducharme to finish the regular season and was the lowest-ranked team to qualify for the playoffs. The Canadiens couldn’t get any traction under the interim coach because of a combination of new systems, inconsistent play, a COVID-19 shutdown, key injuries and a condensed calendar.
Then the Canadiens got rolling in the postseason.
They came from 3-1 down to beat the favored Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round, then swept Winnipeg in the North Division final.
They then knocked off the Vegas Golden Knights in six games in the semifinal before losing in five to defending champion Tampa Bay in the Cup Final.
Barnes guaranteed $18.75M by Red Sox for 2022-23
All-Star closer Matt Barnes is guaranteed $18.75 million as part of his new contract with the Boston Red Sox covering 2022 and 2023.
Barnes has a $4.5 million salary this season and would have been eligible for free agency after the World Series.
He gets a $1.75 million signing bonus, payable this July 31, as part of the deal announced Sunday, and salaries of $7.25 million next season and $7.5 million in 2023. The Red Sox have an $8 million option for 2024 with a $2.25 million buyout.
His 2024 salary could increase to $9 million based on games finished in 2022 and 2023: $250,000 each for 40, 45, 50 and 55.
In addition, if he is traded before the fifth day after the 2023 World Series, the option price would increase by $1 million and the buyout by $500,000.
Barnes will contribute 1% of his earnings each year to the Red Sox Foundation or continue to host an annual charity event with the foundation.
The 31-year-old is 4-2 with a 2.68 ERA and has 19 saves in 23 chances this season. He is a first-time All-Star, among five Boston players picked for Tuesday’s game.
Mural in soccer star’s hometown becomes anti-racism symbol
LONDON — Through the pens and pencils of children, England is fighting back against racism.
After Marcus Rashford and two other Black players missed penalty kicks in the final moments of the national soccer team’s European Championship loss to Italy, bigots defaced a mural of the Manchester United star and hurled racist abuse at the three on social media. Children in Manchester rose to Rashford’s defense, filling spaces on the wall with messages of support, encouragement and consolation.
“I hope you won’t be sad for to (sic) long because you are such a good person,” 9-year-old Dexter Rosier wrote. “I’m proud of you. You will always be a hero.”
The mural, which occupies a brick wall not far from where Rashford grew up, has become a symbol of England’s fight against the bigotry that has blighted the sport loved by people of all backgrounds. The struggle is playing out across the country as politicians and pundits, athletes and activists, react to the racist comments that surfaced post-defeat and undermined the sense of national unity created by England’s uplifting run to its first major soccer championship final since 1966.
The online abuse of the Black players underscores the problems created by one vision of what it means to be English, which is rooted in visions of the past glories of empire and colonialism and often surfaces during international sporting events, said Professor Bridget Byrne, director of the Center on the Dynamics of Ethnicity at Manchester University.
UEFA to investigate England fan violence at Euro 2020 final
NYON, Switzerland — UEFA asked an investigator on Tuesday to study violence by England fans at the European Championship final including at least hundreds who got into Wembley Stadium without tickets.
The English Football Association was separately charged with multiple offenses by fans before and during their team’s loss to Italy in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.
The charges relate to booing Italy’s national anthem, a fan who stopped play by running on the pitch, throwing objects, and lighting fireworks.
While those offenses typically result in fines, more serious punishment such as full or partial stadium closures can follow the kind of violence seen on Sunday.
Fans without tickets broke through security barriers and turnstiles to get in to see England’s first major tournament final in 55 years.
The official attendance was around 67,000 of the stadium’s 90,000 capacity, with many seats intended to be left empty to distance fans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
UEFA gave no timetable for the disciplinary cases.
The FA was fined 30,000 euros ($35,000) for fan incidents after the team’s semifinal at Wembley last week, including booing Denmark’s anthem.
Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne retiring after 15 seasons
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Pekka Rinne made sure to stick around Nashville longer than usual after the season ended with the Predators’ first-round playoff exit.
The 2018 Vezina Trophy winner needed time to make a very tough decision to retire after 15 seasons.
“There was two options,” Rinne said Tuesday at a news conference. “Either retire or either continue playing with the Predators. And I appreciate (GM) David (Poile) and everybody else for giving me enough time to make this decision on my own and make a decision that I feel is the right one. And deep down I do feel that.”
Rinne, 38, announced his decision Tuesday morning through a release by the Predators and a post on The Players’ Tribune.
“It’s been an unbelievable journey,” Rinne said. “I feel like you need so much luck on your side too along the way, and I feel like I’ve had that.”
He made his last start on May 10 in Nashville’s regular-season finale, a 5-0 win over Carolina in which he tied Tom Barrasso for No. 19 in NHL history with his 369th victory. That also was his 60th career shutout, third among active goalies behind Marc-Andre Fleury (66) and Henrik Lundqvist (65).
His career goals-against average of 2.43 is tied for fourth best among goalies with at least 350 wins in NHL history behind only Dominik Hasek, Martin Brodeur and Jacques Plante. He also is one of 12 goalies in NHL history with at least 350 wins and 60 shutouts.
Sharks sign goaltender Josef Korenar to 1-year contract
SAN JOSE — The San Jose Sharks have signed goaltender Josef Korenar to a one-year contract.
San Jose, which has missed the playoffs the past two seasons, announced the deal on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old Korenar played in 10 games for the Sharks last season, coming in as a reserve on April 10 for his NHL debut against the Kings.
“Josef took a big step in his development last season, showing his athleticism and awareness in net while appearing in the NHL for the first time,” general manager Doug Wilson said in a statement.
San Jose struggled to get consistent goalie play, finishing in the bottom three in save percentage for a third straight season. Martin Jones had a save percentage of .896 as he has been unable to get back to the level of play he reached during his first three seasons in San Jose. He was pulled early eight times in 34 starts.
Wilson has made improved goalie play a priority for the offseason.
Lightning dent Stanley Cup after another Tampa boat parade
TAMPA, Fla. — Turns out the Stanley Cup is going to Montreal after all.
But it will return to the Tampa Bay Lightning’s possession for an extended party.
After the Lightning celebrated a second consecutive championship with another signature “Champa Bay” boat parade on Monday, hockey’s holy grail needed to be sent north of the border for repairs after slipping and hitting the ground during the storm. The bowl of the 128-year-old silver chalice was dented to the point that it looked like Flat Stanley Cup.
“All good, going in for a tuneup,” Cup Keeper Phil Pritchard of the Hockey Hall of Fame said.
It has been damaged and fixed before, including when the 2018 champion Washington Capitals did “Cup stands” (think kegstands) after winning the first NHL title in franchise history. The Cup is still scheduled to be ready for the start of the Lightning’s summer of Stanley that players didn’t get to enjoy after winning last fall.
“What we’re hoping is getting two days with the Cup: back-to-back days,” three-in-a-row champion Patrick Maroon said last week.
The second Lightning boat parade in 10 months was fitting of that desire for more celebration. Captain Steven Stamkos wore a T-shirt bearing the message “BACK TO BOAT,” and the back-to-back champs were toasted with a boat parade on the Hillsborough River, with thousands of fans no longer burdened by COVID-19 restrictions gathering downtown to join the fun.
Lightning GM: Kucherov played Final with broken rib
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois confirmed on Tuesday that star forward Nikita Kucherov played in the Stanley Cup Final with a non-displaced rib fracture.
Kucherov was hurt on a cross-check during Game 6 of the conference final against the New York Islanders.
“He played with a flak jacket from that point on, and also had a nerve block injection the day before every game,” BriseBois said. “It makes his performance during these playoffs both before the injury and post broken rib all the more impressive.”
After missing all of the regular season following right hip surgery, Kucherov led the NHL in playoff points with 32 points (eight goals, 24 assists).
“He’s a tough hockey player, he’s an incredible hockey player,” BriseBois said. “There isn’t a more determined player out there than Nikita Kucherov,”
The Lightning won their second consecutive Stanley Cup by beating the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 last week.
Bally’s Corp. buys AVP beach volleyball tour
Bally’s Corp. on Tuesday acquired the Association of Volleyball Professionals, the top American beach volleyball tour, and said it plans to broadcast AVP content on the Bally’s Regional Sports Networks.
The casino and sports betting company said in a statement the deal creates “a significant opportunity for the company to gamify and incorporate interactive content into beach volleyball, which, in turn, will drive traffic to Bally’s platforms and promote customer acquisition.”
Donald Sun, the AVP’s former owner, who will stay on to help with the transition, said the Bally’s partnership will “grow the sport, expand its footprint and provide new resources to better elevate the game and its athletes.”
First formed in 1983, the AVP is the foremost beach volleyball tour in the United States. But it declared bankruptcy in 2010, and held only one event the next year after emerging from bankruptcy.
Sun bought it the tour in 2012, with the hopes of capitalizing on U.S. Olympic success that made stars of players like Misty May-Treanor, Kerri Walsh Jennings, Todd Rogers and Phil Dalhausser. In 2020, the AVP planned eight events before shutting down in the pandemic and returning with a three-event bubble.
Three events are scheduled for this season -- with the possibility of a fourth -- starting in Atlanta, the week after the Tokyo Olympics.
Manny Pacquiao announces Aug. 21 fight with Errol Spence Jr
LOS ANGELES — Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr. formally announced Sunday that they will fight Aug. 21 in a bout pitting an eight-division world champion against one of the sport’s most dominant current champions.
Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) and Spence (27-0, 21 KOs) will fight for Spence’s WBC and IBF welterweight titles when they meet at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The 42-year-old Pacquiao is a senator in his native Philippines. He hasn’t fought since July 2019, when he beat Keith Thurman by split decision for his third consecutive victory.
At a news conference in Los Angeles, Pacquiao admitted he is taking a significant risk in returning against one of the top active fighters in boxing. Pacquiao said he could have picked “a much easier fight compared to Errol Spence” for his comeback bout, but chose to take on the unbeaten 147-pound champion “because I want to give a good fight to the fans. I want a real fight.”
The 31-year-old Spence will be in the ring for only the second time since October 2019, when he survived a single-car crash in which he was ejected from his Ferrari 488 Spider. He returned last December in his native Dallas area with a unanimous decision over Danny Garcia.
Minnesota Wild buy out Parise and Suter contracts
Nine years after Zach Parise and Ryan Suter signed twin contracts together worth nearly $200 million with the Minnesota Wild, they are being bought out together in a stunning turn of events early in the NHL offseason.
General manager Bill Guerin made the announcement Tuesday that the team is buying out the final four years of each player’s contract, which were originally structured to last 13 years. It is a sudden end for a tenure that began with such promise when the two American stars signed identical $98 million contracts on July 4, 2012.
Perhaps it was only fitting they were a package deal on the way out like they were on the way in. Parise and Suter will enter free agency at the same time July 28.
“It seemed like the right thing to do,” Guerin told reporters. “I felt this was the cleanest way. This way gives them more of an opportunity to go out and do what they can do.”
Parise and Suter were signed through 2025 at matching salary cap hits of $7.538 million each year. The buyouts save over $10 million next season but extend dead money on the cap through 2029. They will combine to cost the Wild almost $15 million against the salary cap in 2023-24 and 2024-25 for Parise and Suter not to play for them.
UConn’s NIL policy prohibits conflicts with school sponsors
STORRS, Conn. — The University of Connecticut released its policy for allowing athletes to make money from their names, images and likenesses and has hired a firm to help those students navigate that policy.
Among other things, the policy that was released Tuesday prohibits athletes from signing deals that link pay with their athletic performance. It also bars them from endorsing products that conflict with already established sponsorships at the school and prohibits them from associating with products linked to alcohol, tobacco, controlled substances including marijuana, gambling or sexual content. They also are banned from raising money through crowd-funding Internet sites.
UConn said its partnership with the firm Opendorse will help its athletes “understand, build, and protect their brands with the industry’s leading education, marketing, and compliance technology,” the school said.
Under its policy, the athletes must disclose any deals to Opendorse.
Among other things, the company will provide athletes with custom brand value assessments, live consultation sessions with industry leaders, and on-demand access to an education series featuring experts on brand building, monetization and financial literacy, the school said.
The NCAA announced this month that it was adopting a policy to allow athletes to monetize their names, images and likenesses. That decision came after states, including Connecticut, adopted NIL laws for athletes.
Sagan, Haig withdraw from Olympic road race with injuries
Three-time world champion Peter Sagan withdrew from the Olympic road race Tuesday, a day after minor surgery to treat an infection in his knee, eliminating another potential favorite less than two weeks before the start of the Summer Games.
Sagan hurt his knee when the chainring of his bike left a deep gash during a crash near the end of the third stage of the Tour de France. He continued on while his Bora-Hansgrohe team treated the injury with antibiotic ointment, but an infection set in and Sagan was forced to withdraw and have surgery Monday in Monaco.
The 31-year-old Sagan was supposed to ride alongside brother Juraj in the Olympic road race on July 24. The Slovak Olympic Committee confirmed Tuesday that he would be replaced by Lukas Kubis in one of the first medal events of the Games.
“We did everything possible on site at the Tour, but even antibiotic treatment couldn’t prevent an infection,” said Bora-Hansgrohe team physician Christopher Edler. “The only option was to stop racing and get the bursa surgically removed. ... The surgery went well, and I think Peter will be able to start with light training again in a couple of days.”
Sagan would have been a medal favorite on the punchy Olympic course. It starts at Musashinonomori Park, climbs the slopes of Mt. Fuji and finishes at the Fuji Speedway west of Tokyo. That profile should favor riders such as Sagan, who have enough climbing ability to tackle the ascents and enough speed to win a sprint from a reduced field.
Ted Purdy out of PGA Tour event with positive COVID-19 test
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Ted Purdy withdrew from the Barbarsol Championship on Tuesday after testing positive for the coronavirus, the third PGA Tour player in 12 days to get a positive test.
The Barbasol Championship is held opposite the British Open. Purdy, a one-time winner on the PGA Tour, started out as the sixth alternate when the field was posted on Friday.
He was replaced by Eric Axley.
Zach Johnson had a positive COVID-19 test after the John Deere Classic and had to withdraw from the British Open.
Hideki Matsuyama received a positive test after the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Even though he is asymptomatic and completed his 10 days of isolation, Matsuyama kept testing positive and had to withdraw from the British Open.
Britain’s Johanna Konta to miss Olympics due to COVID-19
LONDON — Johanna Konta of Britain won’t compete at the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, she said Tuesday, after being dropped from Wimbledon just over two weeks ago when a member of her team contracted the virus.
The three-time Grand Slam semifinalist announced on Twitter that while self-isolating as a close contact, she developed symptoms and subsequently tested positive.
“As a result, I have been unable to train for the last two and a half weeks and sadly, this has put my body in a situation where I am unable to ask it to be fully ready in time for the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” wrote Konta, who is ranked 38th.
The opening ceremony is in 10 days.
The Australian-born Konta competed in the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016, saying Tuesday it was “one of my most treasured memories from my career so far.”
The 30-year-old Konta had been required to self-isolate for 10 days after a member of her team tested positive just before Wimbledon.
DeWine optimistic Indians to extend Progressive Field lease
CLEVELAND — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine expressed optimism that the Cleveland Indians will sign a long-term lease extension for Progressive Field with the city.
The team’s current lease is set to expire in 2023.
On Tuesday, DeWine said he plans to ask for state funding to renovate the 27-year-old downtown ballpark, which opened in 1994 and is owned by Cuyahoga County. DeWine did not say how much money the state would allocate for upgrades and any renovations.
DeWine believes the team is “moving toward” a 15-year extension.
With the lease nearing its end, owner Paul Dolan slashing the team’s payroll over the past year and seeking a minority owner, there has been speculation the Indians could be planning a move — something Clevelanders fear after the Browns bolted in 1995.
British teen sensation Raducanu gets wild card for San Jose
SAN JOSE — British teen sensation Emma Raducanu has received a wild card into the main draw of next month’s Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.
The 18-year-old Raducanu made plenty of fans during a stellar run to the second week of Wimbledon earlier this month.
Raducanu was forced to retire from her fourth-round match against Ajla Tomljanovic because of difficulty breathing. She trailed 6-4, 3-0 when she stopped playing in her Grand Slam debut and second tour-level event.
“Having Emma join our player field is very exciting,” San Jose tournament director Vickie Gunnarsson said. “She really took Wimbledon by storm and having her in San Jose along with rising international players Paula Badosa, Karolina Muchova and Elena Rybakina will give Bay Area fans a chance to glimpse some of the sport’s future stars.”
Others in the field include Grand Slam winners Sofia Kenin, Jelena Ostapenko and Sloane Stephens and 2017 San Jose champion Madison Keys.
This marks the third year the tournament will be played in San Jose after moving from Stanford. It was canceled last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.
French Open champion Krejcikova makes Prague Open 2nd round
PRAGUE — French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova advanced to the second round of the Prague Open by beating qualifier Isabella Shinikova 6-2, 6-3 on Tuesday.
The second-seeded Krejcikova, who is warming up for the Tokyo Olympics at this hard-court tournament in her home country, will next face unseeded Ysaline Bonaventure after the Belgian eliminated Naiktha Bains 6-3, 6-2.
The third-seeded Marketa Vondrousova withdrew from the tournament due to a leg injury.
Storm Sanders, an unseeded Australian player, came back to upset fourth-seeded Czech Marie Bouzkova 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 while fifth-seeded Czech Katerina Siniakova beat Jodie Burrage of Britain 6-0, 6-4.
Eighth-seeded Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic advanced by beating Britain’s Samantha Murray Sharan 6-1, 6-4.
