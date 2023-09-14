Ohtani out of lineup for 10th straight game due to oblique strain
SEATTLE — Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani was out of the lineup for his 10th straight game Wednesday because of a strained right oblique.
“We just had a conversation inside,” Angels manager Phil Nevin said prior to the series finale against Seattle. “That’s between us, but today just wasn’t the right day to go.”
Ohtani got hurt during batting practice prior to a Sept. 4 game against Baltimore.
The AL MVP front-runner was in the original lineup for Monday’s series opener but was scratched after his pregame workout.
The 29-year-old’s pitching season ended last month because of a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.
Ohtani is batting .304 with an AL-best 44 home runs, 95 RBIs and 20 stolen bases along with a 10-5 record, 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 132 innings. He is eligible for free agency after this season.
Rangers RHP Scherzer to miss rest of regular season because of strained muscle in shoulder
TORONTO — Texas Rangers right-hander Max Scherzer will miss the rest of the regular season because of a strained muscle in his shoulder, the team announced Wednesday.
Rangers general manager Chris Young said it was unlikely Scherzer would be able to pitch in the postseason if Texas qualifies.
The 39-year-old Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, left Tuesday’s game at Toronto in the sixth inning. The eight-time All-Star allowed three hits, walked one and struck out two in 5.1 shutout innings, picking up the win in a game that saw the Rangers leapfrog Toronto into an AL wild card position.
Scherzer does not require surgery. He will be reevaluated in two weeks. He finished the season 11-6 with a 3.77 ERA in 27 starts for the Mets and Rangers, striking out 174 in 52.2 innings.
Texas recalled right-hander Jonathan Hernández from Triple-A Round Rock.
Washington Nationals sign general manager Mike Rizzo to a multiyear extension
PITTSBURGH — The Washington Nationals are giving Mike Rizzo a chance to finish what he started as the team’s longtime president of baseball operations and general manager.
The club announced a multiyear extension with Rizzo on Wednesday. The deal comes with Rizzo — who put together the roster that won the 2019 World Series — overseeing a top-to-bottom rebuild that he believes is nearing completion.
Details were not released, but the 62-year-old Rizzo said he plans to remain in Washington for “a long, long time.”
The Nationals won the franchise’s only championship four years ago but went almost immediately into a makeover, trading the likes of Max Scherzer, Trea Turner and Juan Soto to give the club’s prospect pool a needed talent influx.
Washington is heading for a fifth straight last-place finish in the NL East but has already zoomed past its 2022 win total (55) with more than two weeks remaining in the season. The Nationals enter Wednesday night’s game against Pittsburgh at 65-80.
The extension comes after the team already signed manager Davey Martinez to a deal that runs through the 2025 season.
Netflix’s ‘Full Swing’ won’t be getting full access to the Ryder Cup team rooms
The Netflix golf documentary series “Full Swing” won’t have full access at the Ryder Cup.
U.S. captain Zach Johnson says he spoke to all 12 players on his team when concerns were raised about a film crew in the team rooms, and they unanimously decided to keep certain areas off limits.
“Netflix is going to be there,” said Seth Waugh, CEO of the PGA of America. “I would say all things involving the team we leave to the team and the captain. I think there’s a sanctity to the team room, and the experience is important to them. It’s part of being a team, right? Netflix has been great for the game. They’re doing great things. The team collectively decided there are areas of privacy that need to be respected.”
Netflix is in production for its second season of the series that has been popular with golf fans and even those who didn’t pay much attention to the sport. Nielsen Media Research analysis in U.S. markets showed 60% of viewers are between the ages of 25 and 54, and 63% of viewers watched the PGA Tour in the two months following the series’ debut.
The Ryder Cup, which starts the week of Sept. 25 outside Rome, presumably would be a big part of the upcoming season of “Full Swing.”
Retiring Cardinals pitcher Wainwright to say farewell by performing his own songs
BALTIMORE — Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright will perform on an entirely different stage before bidding farewell to St. Louis fans and life on the baseball diamond.
Wainwright will give a postgame concert during his final weekend playing at Busch Stadium. The 42-year-old will retire from baseball after this season, but not before treating fans to three original songs from his upcoming country album.
His performance is slated for Sept. 30, the second-to-last day of the season.
“I’m excited about sharing some music with everybody, and hopefully they’ll like it,” Wainwright said Wednesday before the Cardinals faced the Baltimore Orioles. “It’s a fun opportunity for me.”
Wainwright won his 199th career game on Tuesday night. The right-hander also was part of a World Series championship team. He’s a three-time All Star and has garnered two Gold Gloves.
Milwaukee bar patrons who took up ‘Jets Lose, You Win’ offer had to pay after Jets’ surprise win
MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of Milwaukee bar patrons who hoped to score free drinks through its offer to pay their tabs whenever the New York Jets, and former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, lose had to pay up after the Jets got an overtime win despite an injury that took Rodgers out of the game.
Jack’s American Pub announced its “Jets Lose, You Win” promotion two weeks ago, offering to pay the bar tabs of all participating customers when the Jets — and Rodgers — lose. Patrons faced conditions, including that Rodgers had to start the game and their tabs had to be opened 15 minutes before kickoff.
During Monday’s game between the Jets and the Buffalo Bills, many customers at the Milwaukee bar cheered, sensing a free night of drinking, when Rodgers left in the first quarter with an injury. That injury turned out to be a torn left Achilles tendon that ended Rodgers’ debut season with the Jets. But the team went on to win the game 22-16 in overtime, dashing customers’ free drink hopes.
Following Rodgers’ injury, bar owner Scott Schaefer said people began ordering more drinks because they felt more certain of a Jets loss. He said emotions in the bar were “mixed” when they ended up winning.
Olivia Fallon, a manager at Jack’s American Pub, said about 350 patrons took up the bar’s offer Monday night and the average tab ended up being between $50 and $60.
“But there was some outliers. There was a $160 tab, a $130 tab, here and there,” she told WDJT-TV on Tuesday, calling Monday night one of the bar’s biggest nights of the year.
With Rodgers now out for the season, Schaefer said his establishment still wants to do a promotion related to the Jets, but the bar has not yet determined what that will be.
“We’re going to try to do something else. We want to see what happens over the next couple of days,” he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “We want to keep the promotion going, but in what form, we don’t know.”
Canada beats Italy to start Davis Cup title defense; U.S., Britain, Czech Republic also win
BOLOGNA, Italy — Canada started the defense of its Davis Cup title by beating Italy 3-0 in the group stage of the finals, with the United States, Britain and the Czech Republic also winning on Wednesday.
Alexis Galarneau beat Lorenzo Sonego 7-6 (8), 6-4 before Gabriel Diallo also won in straight sets — 7-5, 6-4 — against Lorenzo Musetti to assure victory for the Canadians in the Unipol Arena in Bologna. Galarneau then teamed up with Vasek Pospisil to win the doubles match, too.
Canada beat Australia in last year’s final to win the biggest men’s team event in tennis for the first time. Both countries qualified directly to the group stage of the finals, which consists of four groups of four teams — with the top two in each advancing to the Final 8 taking place in Malaga, Spain, in November.
Australia opened with a 2-1 loss to Britain in their group in Manchester, England. The Australians lost both singles matches in three sets, with Thanasi Kokkinakis beaten by Jack Draper and Alex de Minaur defeated by Dan Evans, before a consolation victory in the doubles for Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell.
The Americans opened their match in Split against host nation Croatia with a 6-4, 6-2 win for Mackenzie McDonald over Dino Prizmic only for 11th-ranked Frances Tiafoe to lose surprisingly to No. 77 Borna Gojo, 6-4, 7-6 (6).
In the deciding doubles, Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram beat Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 6-2 to secure a 2-1 win for the U.S.
The Czechs won 3-0 against Spain, which is without Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz, in the Spanish city of Valencia.
Big Ten reprimands Iowa’s Nico Ragaini for his obscenity-laced comment about officiating
ROSEMONT, Ill. — Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini has been reprimanded by the Big Ten for his comment about officiating in last week’s game against Iowa State, the conference announced Wednesday.
Ragaini gave an obscenity-laced response to a reporter Tuesday when asked if he thought Iowa State’s Jeremiah Cooper committed pass interference against him before making an interception in the second quarter.
“Is the NCAA or Big Ten going to fine me if I say that’s a (expletive, expletive) call or what? Yeah, I don’t know. I probably shouldn’t have dropped an F-bomb in there, but (expletive) Jesus.”
The Big Ten referenced Conference Agreement 10.01, which states, “The Big Ten Conference expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship. Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials.”
Ragaini issued a public apology through the Iowa athletic department shortly after the reprimand was announced.
“I want to apologize for my public criticism of Saturday’s officiating,” he said. “I am a competitive person and player. My comments reflected my passion for the game, and I apologize for my choice of language.”
Television replays showed Cooper appearing to pull down Ragaini just before Cade McNamara’s pass arrived. Fox commentator Brock Huard said during the telecast that it appeared to be interference. Iowa won 20-13 in Ames.
Nottingham Forest defender Harry Toffolo gets 5-month suspended ban for breaching betting rules
LONDON — Nottingham Forest defender Harry Toffolo was given a suspended five-month ban for breaching English soccer’s betting rules, the Football Association said Wednesday.
Toffolo admitted to 375 breaches of gambling regulations and was fined 20,956 pounds ($26,177), the FA said.
The FA has not yet revealed details of the violations, which occurred between Jan. 22, 2014 and March 18, 2017. The ban was suspended until the end of the 2024-25 season.
The sanctions were imposed after a hearing with an independent regulatory commission and the full reasons for the decision will be published at a later date, the FA said.
FA rules state participants “shall not bet, either directly or indirectly, or instruct, permit, cause or enable any person to bet on” matches or competitions.
Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney was suspended for eight months in May after 232 counts of breaching betting rules.
Toney’s ban extends to Jan. 16, 2024, though he is allowed to return to training with Brentford starting next week. He was also fined $62,000.
An independent commission said Toney’s punishment could have been worse if he had not been diagnosed with a gambling addiction.
