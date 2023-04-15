Gauff, Pegula put US up 2-0 vs. Austria in BJK Cup qualifier
Coco Gauff enjoyed playing in front of family and friends in a Billie Jean King Cup qualifier in her hometown of Daytona Beach, Florida, on Friday, teaming with Jessica Pegula — who also lives nearby — to give the United States a 2-0 lead over Austria.
The No. 6-ranked Gauff, the runner-up at last year’s French Open, beat Julia Grabher 6-1, 6-3, before No. 3 Pegula defeated Sinja Kraus 6-0, 7-5. At No. 78, Grabher is the only member of Austria’s roster ranked inside the WTA’s top 150.
The best-of-five-match contest continues Saturday with up to two matches in singles and one in doubles. If the Americans win any one of those, they’ll clinch a spot in the 12-nation BJK Cup finals from Nov. 7-12.
Archie Bradley agrees to minor league contract with Marlins
MIAMI — Pitcher Archie Bradley has agreed to a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins as he tries to return from a broken elbow that ended his 2022 major league season in June.
The 30-year-old right-hander would get a $1 million base salary in the major leagues if added to the 40-man roster.
Bradley was 0-1 with a 4.82 ERA last year in 21 relief appearances for the Los Angeles Angels, striking out 15 and walking seven in 18.2 innings. He broke a bone in his elbow on June 26 when he slipped and fell while climbing over the dugout railing during a brawl with the Seattle Mariners.
He returned to make four rehab appearances for Triple-A Salt Lake from Sept. 15-24 and was activated on Sept. 27, then went back on the injured list two days later because of a strained right forearm.
“I feel like he got a raw deal with the injury and bench-clearing brawl,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said Friday. “Maybe lucky us, you know. We’ll see how he does. He’s been building up the right way and he’s ready for an opportunity. We’ll see how he looks in the minor leagues as far as being built up, but any time you can add a former closer, it can only help you.”
Bradley is 30-29 with a 3.92 ERA and 32 saves in 35 starts and 294 relief appearances over eight seasons with Arizona (2015-20), Cincinnati (2020), Philadelphia (2021) and the Angels.
Logan Webb, Giants agree to $90M, 5-year deal for 2024-28
DETROIT— Right-hander Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants agreed Friday to a $90 million, five-year contract covering 2024-28.
The 26-year-old has a $4.6 million salary this season in his first year of arbitration eligibility and would have been eligible for free agency after the 2025 season. He gets $8 million next year, $12 million in 2025, $23 million each in 2026 and 2027 and $24 million in 2028.
Webb went 15-9 with a 2.90 ERA in 32 starts last year, striking out 163 and walking 49 in 192.1 innings. He is 0-3 with a 4.76 ERA this season heading into a scheduled start Sunday at the Detroit Tigets.
Webb is 31-22 with a 3.59 ERA in five big league seasons, striking out 426 and walking 126 in 451.2 innings.
As part of the agreement, he will make donations to the Giants Community Fund of $40,000 next year, $60,000 in 2025, $115,000 in 2026 and 2027 and $120,000 in 2028.
Knicks’ Randle could return from ankle injury to face Cavs
CLEVELAND — The New York Knicks could have star forward Julius Randle back for their first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers after he missed the final two weeks of the regular season with a sprained left ankle.
Randle has been undergoing treatment and showing steady improvement. On Friday, the Knicks said that he’s questionable for Saturday’s Game 1 in Cleveland.
Randle played in New York’s first 77 games before rolling his ankle against Miami on March 29. He sat out of the final five games, including a win over Cleveland on March 31.
The 28-year-old averaged a career-high 25.1 points and 10.0 rebounds in his fourth season with New York.
The Cavs prepared all week as if Randle will be active. It’s not yet known if he’ll start or how long he’ll be able to play.
Randle will get some extra time to rest with Game 2 not scheduled until Tuesday night.
Finland advances to 5th-place game in women’s world hockey
BRAMPTON, Ontario — Petra Nieminen had three goals and an assist and Finland routed Germany 8-2 on Friday to advance to the fifth-place game in the women’s world hockey championship.
Finland will face the winner of the night game between Sweden and Japan.
Jenniina Nylund, Julia Liikala, Jenni Hiirikoski, Emilia Vesa and Nelli Laitinen also scored for Finland and Anni Keisala made 20 saves. Sonja Weidenfelder and Theresa Wagner scored for Germany.
In the semifinals Saturday, the United States will face the Czech Republic and two-time defending champion Canada will play Switzerland.
Penguins fire GM Hextall, exec Burke after missing playoffs
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins fired general manager Ron Hextall, director of hockey operations Brian Burke and assistant general manager Chris Pryor on Friday after the club failed to reach the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.
The decision to part with the club’s leadership came a day after a wildly uneven season in which Pittsburgh went 40-31-11 and finished ninth in the Eastern Conference to end the longest active postseason streak in major North American professional sports.
Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry and company chairman Tom Werner said in a joint statement that “the team will benefit from new hockey operations leadership.”
They added they “believe in our core group of players and the goal of contending for the Stanley Cup has not changed.”
Hextall and Burke were hired in February 2021 shortly after the abrupt midseason resignation of former general manager Jim Rutherford, who built a team that won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017.
Capitals, coach Laviolette part ways after missing playoffs
Peter Laviolette won’t be back as coach of the Washington Capitals, who now have a big decision to make after missing the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade.
The Capitals parted ways with Laviolette on Friday, less than 24 hours after their season ended, a decision general manager Brian MacLellan described as mutual. Laviolette’s contract was set to expire after he coached the past year without an extension.
“We are grateful for Peter’s leadership and dedication to our organization for the last three seasons,” MacLellan said in a statement. “Peter is a first-class individual who has represented our club with integrity and guided our team through many difficult circumstances in his tenure as our head coach. We wish him all the best moving forward.”
Laviolette, 58, coached the Capitals for the past three seasons, making the playoffs in each of the first two to extend the organization’s postseason streak to eight years before it ended amid a torrent of injuries and misfortunes. They had 440 man games lost to injury.
He and MacLellan brushed off questions from training camp on about Laviolette’s contract status and negotiations to keep him around. Each side seemed content to let the season play out.
It did not end well. The team’s play down the stretch was not inspiring, including a blown three-goal lead in the series finale.
Washington went 115-78-27 in the regular season under Laviolette, who coached Carolina to the Cup in 2006 and also took two other teams to the final: Philadelphia in 2010 and Nashville in 2017.
The Capitals have not won a series since hoisting the Stanley Cup in 2018 under Barry Trotz.
Aaron Judge, union win dispute over ‘All Rise’ trademark
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge won a dispute over trademarks used to promote the New York Yankees slugger.
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Trademark Trial and Appeal Board ruled against a Long Island man who attempted to register “All Rise” and “Here Comes the Judge,” claiming it would cause confusion with slogans used by the record-setting home run hitter.
Michael P. Chisena, who lives in Nassau County in New York, attempted to register “All Rise” and “Here Comes the Judge” on July 14, 2017, four days after Judge won the All-Star Home Run Derby. Chisena filed that Oct. 12 to register a design mark for apparel.
The registration was opposed by Judge and the Major League Baseball Players Association.
US to play Jamaica, Nicaragua and a qualifier in Gold Cup
INGLEWOOD — The defending champion United States will play Jamaica, Nicaragua and either Curaçao, French Guiana, St. Kitts and Nevis or Sint Maarten in Group A during the first round of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.
The tournament opens June 24 and the final is July 16 at Inglewood, California. Sites and dates for specific group stage matches have not been announced.
Mexico was drawn Friday to play Haiti, Honduras and invited guest Qatar in Group B.
Costa Rica meets El Salvador, Panama and either Martinique, Puerto Rico, St. Lucia or Suriname in Group C.
Canada faces Cuba, Guatemala and either Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana or Trinidad and Tobago in Group D.
The U.S. has 38 wins, one loss and four draws in the Gold Cup group stage. The Americans are ranked 13th in the world, Jamaica 63rd, Curaçao 88th. St. Kitts and Nevis 139th and Nicaragua 140th. French Guiana and Sint Maarten are not ranked because they are not FIFA members.
Mexico has eight Gold Cup titles, the U.S. seven and Canada one.
Sites for this year’s tournament include AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina; Solider Field in Chicago; TQL Stadium in Cincinnati; DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona; Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey; NRG Stadium and Shell Energy Stadium in Houston; Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas; Citypark Stadium in St. Louis; Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego; Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California; and BMO Field in Toronto.
Coyotes’ André Tourigny to coach Canada in world hockey
CALGARY, Alberta — Arizona Coyotes coach André Tourigny will direct Canada in the world hockey championship in Tampere, Finland and Riga, Latvia.
Hockey Canada announced Friday that Tourigny, from Nicolet, Quebec, will coach the team, with Ottawa coach D.J. Smith, Detroit assistant Alex Tanguay and Canadian women’s coach Troy Ryan serving as assistants.
Tourigny assisted Claude Julien last year when Canada fell 4-3 to Finland in overtime in the title game in Tampere.
Doug Armstrong, general manager of the St. Louis Blues, is the team’s GM. Canada will hold a five-day training camp in Budapest, Hungary, starting May 5 before opening the tournament May 12 against Latvia.
Bridges gets multigame suspension for domestic violence
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Forward Miles Bridges will need to serve a 10-game suspension once he signs a contract with an NBA team and returns to the league.
The league officially suspended the restricted free agent for 30 games Friday following a domestic violence incident last summer. But the NBA said 20 games of the suspension have been served because Bridges sat out all 82 regular-season games this year.
Bridges, 25, did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment. He last played for the Charlotte Hornets two years ago, leading the team in scoring at 20.2 points per game and rebounding.
He appeared headed for a contract worth in excess of $100 million last summer as a restricted free agent, but was arrested and charged in Los Angeles on multiple counts of domestic violence just days before the start of free agency.
Bridges entered a plea of no contest in November to a felony domestic violence charge and the remaining counts against him were dismissed.
The contract offers never came and Bridges, the 12th overall pick in 2018 out of Michigan State, remains a restricted free agent.
The NBA conducted its own investigation into the matter, saying in a release that it reviewed all available materials and interviewing numerous third-party witnesses and the parties involved. The league also said it consulted with a group of domestic violence experts who provide the league with guidance.
The NBA said that “the 30-game suspension is based on all facts and circumstances of this matter and considers the conduct and its result, as well as the outcome of the criminal matter, among other factors.”
As a restricted free agent, Bridges can sign an offer sheet with another team but the Hornets would have the option to match.
“We are aware of today’s decision by the NBA regarding the situation involving Miles Bridges,” the Hornets said in a statement. “The investigation and ruling were the expected next steps in the process. We will have no additional comments at this time.”
Falcons add another pass rusher, sign OLB Bud Dupree
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons added another player to rush the quarterback, signing outside linebacker Bud Dupree to a one-year contract Friday.
A first-round pick by the Steelers in 2015, the 30-year-old Dupree started 11 games for the Tennessee Titans last season. He had nine quarterback hits, six tackles for losses and four sacks.
The Falcons ranked last in the league in sacks in 2021 and were ahead of only one other team with 21 sacks a year ago.
Atlanta previously signed defensive end Calais Campbell, who turns 37 on Sept. 1. He has 99 career sacks, including 5 1/2 with the Baltimore Ravens in 2022.
The Falcons also could add another edge rusher with the No. 8 pick in the upcoming draft.
The 6-foot-4, 269-pound Dupree has 46 1/2 sacks over eight seasons spent with Pittsburgh and the Titans. He is a native of Irwinton, Georgia.
In other moves Friday, Atlanta released outside linebacker Quinton Bell, defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe and safety Jovante Moffatt.
Memphis signee Mikey Williams arrested in March shooting
SAN DIEGO — High school basketball star and Memphis signee Mikey Williams has been arrested in a March shooting in San Diego County, authorities said.
The 18-year-old who is a top recruit in the 2023 class was arrested Thursday on multiple counts of assault with a firearm and was released after paying a $50,000 bond early Friday, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Gavin Lanning said.
The Memphis athletics department said it is “aware of the situation” and is gathering more information.
Williams is one of the name, image and likeness era’s earliest stars, securing a multiyear deal with shoe and athletic apparel maker Puma for an undisclosed amount in 2021. He has millions of followers across his social media platforms and On3.com estimates his NIL valuation at $3.6 million.
The arrest stems from a March 27 shooting at a home in San Diego County. An argument just before midnight ended with gunshots being fired at a car that was leaving the house with five passengers inside it, police said in a news release. Bullets hit the car, but nobody inside was injured, police said.
The shooting was reported to police the next day. On Thursday, officers executed a search warrant at the home in Jamul. Williams has a court date scheduled for April 20.
Williams played his senior year at San Ysidro High School in San Diego and signed with Memphis in November. A phone call to a number listed for San Ysidro coach Terry Tucker went unanswered.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether Williams has hired an attorney.
White Sox place 3B Yoán Moncada on 10-day injured list
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox placed third baseman Yoán Moncada on the 10-day injured list on Friday and reinstated outfielder Eloy Jiménez from the IL.
Moncada is dealing with lower back soreness. The IL move was made retroactive to Tuesday.
The White Sox also recalled left-hander Tanner Banks from Triple-A Charlotte before the opener of a three-game series against Baltimore. Right-hander Jesse Scholtens was optioned to the team’s top farm club, and reliever Matt Foster was transferred to the 60-day injured list.
Nick Solak was claimed off waivers from Seattle and optioned to Charlotte. A 28-year-old utilityman and Woodridge, Illinois, native, Solak was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Monday.
The 26-year-old Jiménez strained his left hamstring during the team’s home opener on April 3 against San Francisco. He went 4 for 19 with three RBIs in his first five games of the season.
Jiménez was in the starting lineup for the series opener against the Orioles, batting fourth while serving as the designated hitter.
Moncada, 27, is off to a strong start, batting .308 with two homers and five RBIs in nine games.
Rory McIlroy to give up $3 million by skipping Hilton Head
Rory McIlroy withdrawing from the RBC Heritage this week means he will forfeit $3 million from his Player Impact Program bonus.
The PGA Tour confirmed Friday that McIlroy, who received $9 million of his potential $12 million bonus in January, will not be getting the balance.
The PIP, which began two years ago, rewards players based on various metrics of their popularity. McIlroy finished second to Tiger Woods and stood to gain $12 million — 75% paid after the first week of the year, the remainder when they fulfilled obligations such as playing in all the designated events on the schedule.
Players were allowed to opt out of one. McIlroy missed the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua. And then he withdrew from the RBC Heritage without giving a reason after missing the cut in the Masters.
His manager, Sean Flaherty, said in a text message only that McIlroy did not make any comment regarding Hilton Head and that he would next play the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow next month.
The PIP program is being cut in half to $50 million next, and players will not be required to play designated tournaments in 2024 to receive the bonus.
Umpire Vanover released from hospital after ‘scary’ beaning
CLEVELAND — Major League Baseball umpire Larry Vanover was released from the hospital Friday, two days after being hit in the head with a relay throw by a Guardians player during a game against the New York Yankees.
Vanover was discharged from the Cleveland Clinic after being under care for two nights and will remain off the field until he’s cleared by MLB’s medical personnel. He had been scheduled to work Thursday in Cincinnati.
The 67-year-old was struck on the left side of his head in the fifth inning Wednesday by a throw from Guardians All-Star second baseman Andrés Giménez, who was firing toward home plate on the play. Giménez was less than 50 feet away.
Vanover was on the grass between second base and the pitching mound when he got hit by the throw, which was clocked at 89 mph. It knocked off Vanover’s hat and sunglasses, and the moment drew a collective gasp from the Progressive Field crowd.
Vanover quickly crumbled to his feet as the ball caromed off him and rolled toward first base. He appeared dazed as he was being checked by a Guardians trainer and the three other umpires in his crew. He left the field under his own power.
South Carolina’s Staley hires Duke assistant for Gamecocks
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has hired Duke assistant Winston Gandy for a spot on coach Dawn Staley’s staff.
The school announced the hire Friday, less than a week after Staley’s long-time assistant Fred Chmiel left to become coach at Bowling Green.
Gandy worked for the Blue Devils in the past three seasons, including 2020-21 when the team cut short its season due to COVID-19 concerns. He helped Duke go 14-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference this past season and advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Staley said in a statement Gandy was exactly the right person for her team because of how he connects with young people.
“He is a highly sought after young talent in our game, and I’m so happy he is bringing his great basketball mind and ability to recruit and develop talent” to the Gamecocks, she said.
Gandy was an assistant at Rice for three seasons before moving to Duke. Gandy also spent three seasons with the Washington Wizards, where he was coordinator of player development for the NBA team.
Chmiel had spent 11 seasons coaching with Staley, three at Temple and eight with the Gamecocks.
Daniss Jenkins follows Pitino to St. John’s as grad transfer
NEW YORK — Guard Daniss Jenkins is following coach Rick Pitino from Iona to St. John’s and joining the Red Storm program as a graduate transfer.
St. John’s announced the signing of the Dallas native on Friday. It’s the first since Pitino was hired last month by the Big East Conference school to rebuild a once-proud program.
“Daniss Jenkins is a lightning quick guard who is a tremendous leader on and off the court,” Pitino said in a statement. “He is someone we will rely on heavily to lead us into next season.”
Jenkins was the only Iona player to start all 35 games this past season, helping the Gaels win the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference regular season and tournament titles and make the NCAA Tournament. Iona was beaten in the opening round by eventual national champion UConn.
The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 15.6 points and 4.9 assists, which led the MAAC and ranked top-50 in Division I.
This will be the fourth college for Jenkins. He played his first two seasons at the University of the Pacific, the 2021-22 campaign at Odessa College and last season at Iona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.