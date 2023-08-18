Bills’ Hamlin has little more to prove in completing comeback, coach McDermott says
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin has little more to prove to Bills coach Sean McDermott in the third-year safety’s bid to resume his football career after a near-death experience during a game at Cincinnati in January.
“From my non-medical standpoint, I think he’s checked all the boxes as far as that goes,” McDermott said on Thursday. “There’s just been enough of a sample where you’re saying, he’s executed well and come out of that healthy.”
McDermott based his assessment on how Hamlin has showed no signs of hesitation in passing each milestone of his recovery, and especially since the Bills began practicing with pads three weeks ago. Adding to that, the coach was further reassured by Hamlin’s performance in Buffalo’s preseason-opening win over Indianapolis last weekend.
Hamlin was in on three tackles — including stopping Evan Hull for no gain on fourth-and-1 — in playing 22 defensive snaps in his first competitive setting since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field after making what appeared to be a routine tackle against the Bengals on Jan. 2. Hamlin’s heart stopped as a result of commotio cordis, which is when a direct blow at a specific point in a heartbeat causes cardiac arrest.
Following the Colts game, McDermott called Hamlin’s performance “a remarkable display of courage and strength and faith,” while adding: “What we just witnessed, to me, is remarkable.”
McDermott’s backing of Hamlin represents the latest signal the player is on track to make the Bills roster and re-secure his backup spot behind starters Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.
Daniel Brown leads ISPS Handa World Invitational on European tour. 4 tied for lead in women’s event
BALLYMENA, Northern Ireland — Daniel Brown of England shot 7-under 64 to take a two-stroke lead after the first round of the ISPS Handa World Invitational on the European tour on Thursday.
In the co-sanctioned LPGA Tour event taking place concurrently, there was a four-way share of the lead between Gabrielle Cowley of England, Ellinor Sudow of Sweden, Kim Metraux of Switzerland and Karis Davidson of Australia, who all shot 4-under 69.
The parkland Galgorm Castle Golf Club and the links at Castlerock Golf Club are staging the tournament. Every men’s and women’s player plays one round at each venue over the first two days, before all the action takes place at Galgorm once the cut falls after 36 holes.
The best scores came at Castlerock, where Brown — an Englishman ranked No. 374 — played and made six birdies as well as an eagle at the par-5 15th. Alex Fitzpatrick and Callan Barrow of England, Manu Gandas of India and Gregorio De Leo of Italy were tied on 5 under, with only De Leo of them playing Galgorm.
The joint leaders on the LPGA Tour event all played Castlerock, too. Of the top 12, only American golfer Marissa Steen (70) played Galgorm.
Sweden’s Maja Stark won the women’s title last year but is not in the field this week.
Bengals RB Mixon found not guilty of aggravated menacing during traffic dispute
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon was found not guilty Thursday of aggravated menacing in a January traffic dispute.
Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Gwen Bender acquitted Mixon of the misdemeanor charge after a four-day bench trial.
A woman had accused the 27-year-old of pointing a gun at her as their cars were stopped next to each other at a traffic light. Mixon’s attorneys argued it couldn’t be proven that he ever had a gun in the car.
The woman involved, whose name wasn’t disclosed in court, said she and Mixon yelled at each other angrily after he cut her off in traffic. Mixon contended the woman started the confrontation by flipping him off.
She said Mixon then pointed the gun at her as their cars were stopped.
“This is a classic case of ‘he said, she said,’” defense attorney Scott Croswell said.
If Mixon had been convicted, he could have faced up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Tim Anderson of White Sox has suspension for fight with Guardians’ José Ramírez trimmed to 5 games
CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson had his six-game suspension for fighting Cleveland’s José Ramírez and triggering a benches-clearing brawl reduced to five games on Thursday under a settlement with Major League Baseball.
Anderson will start serving the punishment Friday, when the White Sox open a three-game series at Colorado. Ramírez served two games after initially being suspended for three.
Anderson was given the harsher penalty for instigating the fight on Aug. 5, when he and Ramirez faced off in the middle of the infield like boxers. Anderson connected with a couple of punches before Ramirez dropped him with a blow to the face.
The fight started after Ramirez slid headfirst into second base between Anderson’s legs with an RBI double. He seemed upset by a hard tag and jumped to his feet. The two exchanged words, with Ramírez pointing in Anderson’s face as second base umpire Malachi Moore tried to step between them.
Anderson then dropped his glove and challenged Ramírez by raising his hands and assuming a boxer’s stance. The players threw punches, with Ramírez connecting with a blind shot that dropped Anderson on his backside and triggered both teams to join in.
NASCAR indefinitely suspends 3, including pair of part-time drivers arrested on DWI charges
CHARLOTTE, N.C.— NASCAR indefinitely suspended part-time drivers Chris Hacker and Jason White on Thursday following their recent arrests for allegedly driving while impaired.
The sanctioning body also indefinitely suspended Joel Courage, who was arrested last week on charges he failed to register as a sex offender in North Carolina. The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said Courage, 44, was operating E33 Motorsports & Development in Mooresville. The business promotes itself as helping find and develop young drivers for NASCAR and other series.
Courage was convicted in California in 2008 on 14 sex offenses, the sheriff’s office said.
White, 44, was arrested in Huntersville on Aug. 3 and charged with driving while impaired, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. White has made 157 career starts in NASCAR’s Truck Series, 55 in the Xfinity Series and two in the Cup Series.
Hacker, 23, was arrested in Huntersville on Tuesday and charged with driving while impaired. He has competed in 14 Truck races and two Xfinity races.
The US Open is switching tennis balls for women’s matches so they’re the same ones the men use
NEW YORK — Men and women will use the same tennis ball this year at the U.S. Open, satisfying some women who complained last year they were hitting an inferior product.
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek — who eventually won the tournament — was among the women who felt their lighter ball didn’t hold its strength as long as the one that was used by men. The U.S. Open had been the only one of the four Grand Slam tournaments that used a different ball for men and women.
Stacey Allaster, the U.S. Open’s tournament director, said Thursday that the type of ball being used was entirely up to the players and their tour, and that the U.S. Tennis Association only needed to know their preference after last year’s tournament so enough balls could be ordered from provider Wilson.
“We have been unwavering. That’s been their decision,” Allaster said.
She met last year with some of the players who made clear their preference for the “extra duty” felt ball, rather than the “regular duty” felt ball the women had been using for decades. The extra duty ball is noted by Wilson to be ideal for hard courts, the kind used in Flushing Meadows.
Allaster said she told the players to talk to leadership of the WTA Tour and their players’ council.
“If the WTA wants to change the ball, no problem,” Allaster told them. “Wilson accommodates that, it’s no extra cost, and so the only condition we gave to the WTA was we need to know what ball you want to play with in 2023 at the end of the 2022 U.S. Open. That’s how far the lead times are for Wilson to produce the volume of our U.S. Open ball.”
Players have been using the ball during the hard-court warmup tournaments in Canada and Ohio and will continue on a trial basis at the U.S. Open, which starts Aug. 28. Allaster said the USTA will then await an answer on what balls to order for 2024.
Other changes being implemented include the use of tablets by coaches sitting in their boxes, giving them access to real-time stats and video, and players’ challenges to review situations such as a ball they believe bounced twice.
NASCAR Xfinity Series points leader Austin Hill signs contract extension with RCR
WELCOME, N.C. — Austin Hill has signed a multi-year contract extension to drive for Richard Childress Racing’s NASCAR Xfinity Series program.
The team announced the deal Thursday, a day before the series heads to Watkins Glen International Raceway in upstate New York. The 29-year-old Hill leads the Xfinity points standings and has locked up a playoff berth in the second-tier series thanks to four wins.
“I’ve found a home at Richard Childress Racing, and it’s an honor to be able to continue my career racing for one of the most successful organizations in the garage,” Hill said in a statement. “In looking at the next step of my career, I was presented with several opportunities, but it all came down to being surrounded by racers who want to win, believe in me, and will do their best to give me every opportunity to be successful.”
Hill, from Winston, Georgia, joined RCR in 2022. He has six wins, 24 top-five finishes and 38 top-10s in two seasons with crew chief Andy Street and the No. 21 team.
“Austin Hill has set a benchmark for competitiveness within the garage and has proven to be a talented racer who wants to win,” team owner Richard Childress said. “We’re pleased that Austin has found success at RCR and are looking forward to competing for a championship in 2023, 2024, and beyond.”
Ravens sign cornerback Ronald Darby to 1-year deal
The Baltimore Ravens have signed cornerback Ronald Darby to a one-year contract.
The Ravens, who announced the deal Thursday night, needed help at cornerback because of Marlon Humphrey’s foot issue. Several other Baltimore defensive backs have been dealing with health concerns as well.
The 29-year-old Darby is coming off his own major injury — to his ACL. That ended his 2022 season in early October after he’d started five games for Denver. He started 11 games for the Broncos in 2021 and 16 for Washington the season before that.
Baltimore coach John Harbaugh confirmed Wednesday that Humphrey needed surgery, but he said it wouldn’t be a long-term injury. On Thursday, defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald talked about the injuries at cornerback.
“We do have good players in our back end, and the expectation is to come in and to produce and execute and play the way that we play,” he said. “I’m sure there’ll be pieces moving from here — between now and when we get kicked off — and see where we’re at.”
Longtime Blackhawks leader Toews says he’s stepping away for health -- but not retiring
CHICAGO — Former Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews, a free agent after 16 years in Chicago, says he is stepping away from hockey to get healthy after playing in just 53 games last season.
“I’d like to announce that I am not fully retiring, but I am taking time away from the game again this season,” Toews, who also missed all of the 2020-21 season with symptoms of long COVID and chronic immune response syndrome, posted on social media. “I cannot deny my love for the game of hockey and still feel the passion for competing at my highest level. However, these last few seasons have been very difficult considering my health challenges.”
A three-time Stanley Cup champion, Toews had 15 goals and 16 assists last season, the final year of an eight-year, $84 million contract. Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson said at the end of the season that the team would not re-sign him.
“The thought of playing for another team right now is so far in the back of my mind right now, especially after that moment,” Toews said after receiving an emotional sendoff from the Chicago fans in the April 13 finale. “I always thought I’d retire a Blackhawk and part of me still believes in that, so we’ll see.”
The No. 3 overall pick in the 2006 draft, Toews was 20 years old when he was named Blackhawks captain. He scored 372 goals and 511 assists — all with Chicago — winning the 2010 Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP, the Selke Trophy in ‘13, the Messier Leadership Award in ‘15 and in 2018 was named one of the 100 greatest players in NHL history.
“My focus is to give myself the time and space to fully heal and enjoy life to the fullest once again,” he posted on Instagram. “Along the way I have met several people who have struggled with health issues pertaining to long COVID, chronic immune response syndrome, and other similar cases that are quite complex. I now recognize the importance of one day sharing the details of my health journey with you all.”
Auburn’s Freeze names Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne starting QB
AUBURN, Ala. — Transfer Payton Thorne has won Auburn’s starting quarterback job.
Coach Hugh Freeze said Thursday that the Michigan State transfer is set to start for the Tigers in their opener Sept. 2 against Massachusetts. Thorne, who signed with Auburn in May, has been competing with returning starter Robby Ashford and redshirt freshman Holden Geriner.
“The reason Payton is getting the nod is just the leadership ability and understanding of the offense,” Freeze said. “He’s been in some really good battles, and it just seems like he was more efficient in the decision-making to this point. Not that the others were terrible by any means. It was not just a slam-dunk.”
Freeze and Thorne are trying to improve a passing game that ranked 119th in yards per game last season, averaging just 173. Ashford proved dangerous as a runner and completed only 49% of his passes while Tigers quarterbacks combined for just nine passing touchdowns.
Inconsistent quarterback play has plagued Auburn in recent seasons and contributed to the Tigers’ sixth-place finishes in the Southeastern Conference Western Division in the past two years.
Freeze emphasized that Ashford would have a role in the offense and said he hoped he continues to compete.
Tobi Amusan, world-record holder in hurdles, is declared eligible to run at worlds
BUDAPEST, Hungary — World-record hurdler Tobi Amusan had her temporary suspension lifted Thursday after an appeals panel found she had not violated antidoping rules that call for a suspension for missing tests.
The decision came two days before the start of world championships, and about a month after the Nigerian hurdler went on social media and announced she had been charged for missing three tests in the span of 12 months.
Amusan’s event, the 100-meter hurdles, start next Tuesday. World Athletics said Nigeria had entered Amusan in the race and if she was confirmed to compete by 9 a.m. Monday — normally only a formality — she would be eligible to run.
As part of her post, Amusan insisted she was clean and said she had faith the penalty would be overturned. Less than 48 hours before the start of the championships, the Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping issues in track, sent out an announcement that an appeals tribunal had overturned the decision.
In its release, the AIU said it was “disappointed by this decision and will review the reasoning in detail before deciding whether to exercise its right of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”
Missing three doping tests can result in a two-year ban, though exceptions can be made for different circumstances. The full details of the decision have not been released. When she announced she had been charged, Amusan said, “I was tested within days of my third ‘missed test.’”
Amusan set the record at worlds last year when she ran 12.12 seconds in the semifinals. She returned to the track later the same evening and won gold in 12.06, but that time did not go into the record books because there was too strong a tailwind.
Kansas City Superfan ‘ChiefsAholic’ charged with stealing almost $700,000 in bank heists
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City Chiefs superfan known as “ChiefsAholic” and familiar for attending games dressed as a wolf in the NFL team’s gear has been indicted by a federal grand jury that accuses him of armed robbery and money laundering in a string of bank heists across four states that netted him almost $700,000.
Xaviar Babudar robbed six banks — and tried unsuccessfully three other times — and laundered the proceeds at casinos and sportsbooks, according to the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Missouri. The 19-count indictment handed down Wednesday replaces and supplements a criminal complaint filed against Babudar in May.
Babudar, 29, is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, said his attorney, Matthew T. Merryman.
“It’s now the fourth quarter of the most important game of Xaviar’s life,” Merryman said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press. “And his legal team believes his innocence will ultimately be proven to the public and we are confident that once all of the facts are known that he will be redeemed in the eyes of his supporters, admirers and the Chiefs Kingdom.”
According to the U.S. attorney’s office, Babudar robbed banks and credit unions in Iowa, Nebraska, Tennessee and Oklahoma and used money to finance his Chiefs fandom. The charges include three counts of armed bank robbery, one count of bank theft, 11 counts of money laundering and four counts of transporting stolen property across state lines.
Babudar was active on social media as “ChiefsAholic” and was well known for attending home and road games dressed in his wolf costume. The indictment says he used some of the robbery loot to bet on the team to win the Super Bowl and for quarterback Patrick Mahomes to win the game’s MVP Award — bets that turned $10,000 into $100,000.
After receiving a check for his winnings, Babudar, who had been charged with robbing a Tulsa credit union and was out on bond, cut his ankle monitor and fled the state, the U.S. attorney said in a news release. He was arrested in California last month and remains in federal custody without bond, the release said.
“The government’s announcement today of its 19-count indictment provides an unfair and unjust portrayal of Xaviar,” Merryman said. “The truth is that since 2018 Xaviar Babudar, aka ‘ChiefsAholic’ has entertained, inspired, unified and motivated Kansas Citians, the Chiefs Kingdom and hundreds of millions of football fans around the globe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.