49ers announce new assistant hires
SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers have announced several changes to coach Kyle Shanahan’s staff, with Brian Schneider being hired as special teams coordinator and Bobby Slowik and Chris Foerster sharing the offensive coordinator duties.
The moves announced Monday come after the Niners lost several assistants this offseason, with offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel getting hired as head coach in Miami and taking receivers coach Wes Welker and tight ends coach Jon Embree with him.
Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower was hired for the same job in Chicago and running backs coach Bobby Turner is taking the year off to deal with medical issues.
Slowik, who was a passing game specialist last season, will become passing game coordinator, while Foerster will add the run game coordinator duties to his role as offensive line coach. San Francisco previously split those duties between McDaniel and Mike LaFleur before promoting McDaniel to coordinator last season when LaFleur left for a job with the New York Jets.
Schneider is a long-time special teams coordinator, who previously held that role in 2007-08 for the Raiders and in 2010-20 for the Seahawks.
The Niners made official other moves that had been reported with former ESPN analyst and NFL quarterback Brian Griese getting hired as quarterbacks coach and former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn coming on as an assistant head coach and running backs coach.
The other assistants hired are Stephen Adegoke (defensive quality control), James Cregg (assistant offensive line), Joe Graves (assistant offensive line), Asauni Rufus (offensive quality control), Deuce Schwartz (offensive quality control) and Nick Sorensen (defensive assistant).
San Francisco also promoted Leonard Hankerson from offensive quality control to receivers coach, Klay Kubiak from defensive quality control to assistant quarterbacks coach, and Brian Fleury from offensive quality control coach to tight ends coach.
Raiders hire staff under new coach McDaniels
The Las Vegas Raiders have announced new coach Josh McDaniels’ staff, which includes former Giants coordinator Patrick Graham running the defense and former Patriots assistant Mick Lombardi coordinating the offense.
The staff announced Monday also includes former Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Ryan returning as a senior defensive assistant, Tom McMahon as special teams coordinator and former NFL star Antonio Pierce as linebackers coach.
Graham becomes a defensive coordinator for the third time. He also had that job with the Giants from 2020-21 and the Dolphins in 2019. He previously worked as an assistant with McDaniels on New England’s staff and brings a versatile scheme to Las Vegas.
Lombardi, the son of former Raiders executive Mike Lombardi, worked as assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 and receivers coach from 2020-21 with McDaniels in New England.
Ryan was defensive coordinator for the Raiders from 2004-08 and also held that job for Cleveland, Dallas and New Orleans. He most recently served as Baltimore’s inside linebackers coach.
Pierce joins the Raiders after spending the past four seasons at Arizona State. He played nine years in the NFL for Washington and the Giants.
McMahon has coached special teams in the NFL for the past 15 seasons, including the last four in Denver.
The other assistants hired are Chris Ash (defensive backs), Matt Feeney (defensive quality control), Frank Okam (defensive line), Jason Simmons (defensive backs, pass game coordinator), Carmen Bricillo (offensive line), Bo Hardegree (quarterbacks), Kennedy Polamalu (running backs), Jerry Schuplinski (senior offensive assistant), Mitch Singler (offensive quality control), Maurice Drayton (assistant special teams) and Matt Sheldon (director of football research and strategy).
Edgar Bennett remains on staff for his fifth season as receivers coach. The only other returners are assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons and the strength and conditioning staff that features A.J. Nebel, Deuce Gruden, D’Anthony Batiste and Rick Slate.
Michigan’s Howard returns, has meetings with players
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Juwan Howard has resumed his role as Michigan’s basketball coach after serving a five-game suspension for hitting a Wisconsin assistant in the head.
Howard met individually with each player Monday, when the team did not have a practice.
The Wolverines are on the NCAA Tournament bubble with a 17-13 overall record and 11-9 mark in the Big Ten.
With coach Phil Martelli filling in for Howard, Michigan closed the regular season with a win over then-No. 23 Ohio State on the road Sunday.
Howard will be back on the sideline Thursday in Indianapolis, leading the eighth-seeded Wolverines against ninth-seeded Indiana in the conference tournament quarterfinals.
Longtime Colts TE Jack Doyle announces retirement
INDIANAPOLIS — Longtime Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle is retiring, the team announced Monday.
The 31-year-old Doyle played all 131 games of his nine-year career with his hometown team. His down-to-earth demeanor made him one of the locker room’s most respected players and even prompted a teammate to wear a T-shirt with four playing cards featuring Doyle’s face and the phrase “Jack of all trades.”
“Jack not only represented himself and his family with class, but represented our entire organization and the community with the utmost professionalism,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said in a statement. “Simply put, Jack was one of the most well-liked players in our locker room.”
He was productive on the field, too.
In nine seasons with the Colts, he caught 295 passes for 2,729 yards and 24 touchdowns, making two Pro Bowls. Among Colts tight ends, Doyle ranks third all-time in receptions, fifth in yards receiving and fourth in TD catches.
NFL cornerback Richard Sherman pleads guilty to 2 charges
SEATTLE — Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman pleaded guilty in Seattle on Monday to two misdemeanor charges stemming from a drunken driving and domestic disturbance last summer, as part of an agreement that spares him further jail time.
Sherman was arrested July 14 after police said he crashed his SUV in a construction zone and tried to break into his in-laws’ suburban Seattle home. His father-in-law, Raymond Moss, told officers that he armed himself with a handgun and fired pepper-spray at Sherman to protect his family.
The break-in attempt was captured on the home’s surveillance camera, which was later released by the court.
Sherman, who said after the arrest he was “deeply remorseful,” pleaded guilty Monday in King County Superior Court to two misdemeanor counts, first-degree negligent driving and second-degree criminal trespass. He also admitted to a criminal infraction of speeding in a roadway construction zone.
“I’m grateful for the community we have and the way people continue to accept you even though you’re a flawed human being and made a mistake,” Sherman told the court.
Sherman, a former star with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, will pay about $825 in legal fees, plus $500 for speeding in the construction zone, and be under court supervision for two years. He will be responsible for paying an as-yet-undetermined amount in restitution for damage to his in-laws’ house and to the state transportation department.
Zverev put on 1-year probation for outburst in Acapulco
Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Alexander Zverev was put on probation for one year by the ATP on Monday for violently hitting the chair umpire’s stand repeatedly with his racket following a loss in doubles at the Mexico Open.
If Zverev receives a code violation that results in a fine for unsportsmanlike conduct or for “verbal or physical abuse of an official, opponent, spectator or any other person while on-court or on-site,” he will be suspended from ATP events for eight weeks and fined an additional $25,000, the men’s tennis tour announced.
Zverev, who is currently ranked No. 3 and was the runner-up at the 2020 U.S. Open, has until Friday to appeal the ruling of Miro Bratoev, the ATP senior vice president of rules and competition.
Bratoev conducted a review of what happened last month in Acapulco, Mexico, and determined that Zverev committed what is termed aggravated behavior under the major offense section of the ATP rulebook.
The ATP characterized the decision as issuing Zverev a fine and suspension that are being “withheld,” unless his behavior warrants the punishments. The probation ends Feb. 22, 2023 — one year after the episode in Acapulco.
The 24-year-old German, who was the Mexico Open defending champion in singles, was kicked out of the tournament for yelling and cursing at official Alessandro Germani and violently striking the umpire’s chair no fewer than four times.
Just before Zverev and partner Marcelo Melo finished losing a doubles match against Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara, Germani gave Zverev a code violation for yelling and swearing while arguing about an opponent’s shot that was ruled in. That set up match point. And once the match was over, Zverev swatted the umpire’s stand.
In Zverev’s first competition since, he won two singles matches to help Germany beat Brazil in Davis Cup action this weekend.
Zverev already has been fined $40,000 and forfeited more than $30,000 in prize money, along with all of the rankings points he earned at the Mexico Open. The ATP said at the time Zverev was docked $20,000 each for verbal abuse and unsportsmanlike conduct, the maximum on-site penalty for each violation.
In October, the ATP opened an investigation into domestic violation accusations from a former girlfriend of Zverev.
Brittney Griner’s wife thanks fans for support after arrest
Brittney Griner’s wife, Cherelle, has thanked everyone for their support of the WNBA star, who was arrested last month in Russia.
Brittney Griner was detained at a Moscow airport after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges. They were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
The 31-year-old Griner, one of the most recognizable players in women’s basketball, has won two Olympic gold medals with the U.S., a WNBA championship with the Phoenix Mercury and a national championship at Baylor. She is a seven-time All-Star.
Cherelle Griner posted a picture Sunday on Instagram of the couple.
“Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me regarding my wife’s safe return from Russia. Your prayers and support are greatly appreciated,” she wrote. “I love my wife wholeheartedly, so this message comes during one of the weakest moments of my life. I understand that many of you have grown to love BG over the years and have concerns and want details. Please honor our privacy as we continue to work on getting my wife home safely.
“Thank you!”
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday the U.S. will provide assistance to any American citizen being held on foreign soil.
“There’s only so much I can say given the privacy considerations at this point. Whenever an American is detained anywhere in the world, we of course stand ready to provide every possible assistance, and that includes in Russia,” Blinken said. “We have an embassy team that’s working on the cases of other Americans who are detained in Russia. We’re doing everything we can to see to it that their rights are upheld and respected.”
Oklahoma St., women’s hoops coach Littell agree to part ways
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State will mutually part ways with women’s basketball coach Jim Littell at the end of this season, the school announced Monday.
Littell enters Thursday’s Big 12 Tournament game against Texas Tech with a 203-139 record at Oklahoma State. He was Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2016 and 2021, and has led the Cowgirls to six NCAA Tournament appearances, highlighted by a Sweet 16 berth in 2014.
The Cowgirls are 8-19 and lost their last five games.
Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg said he spoke with Littell over a two-day stretch, and they agreed it was time for a change.
“I want to thank coach Littell for everything he has done for our program over the past 17 years, first as associate head coach and these past 11 seasons as our head coach,” Weiberg said in a statement. “We are greatly appreciative of the leadership and direction he has provided over the years, including shepherding our program through the most difficult circumstances imaginable.”
Littell became coach after the Nov. 17, 2011, plane crash that killed four members of the Oklahoma State program, including women’s basketball coach Kurt Budke and assistant coach Miranda Serna, just one game into the 2011-12 season.
Bengals place franchise tag on safety Jessie Bates III
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals on Monday placed the franchise tag on safety Jessie Bates III, keeping him with the team for the 2022 season.
The Bengals had tried unsuccessfully to come to terms on a long-term contract for the 25-year-old Bates, whose rookie deal expired at the end of the season, putting him on the verge of becoming a free agent.
Bates was selected in the second round of the 2018 draft and has emerged as one of the team leaders. He was a key player in 2021 as the Bengals reached their first Super Bowl in 33 years.
The franchise tag means Bates will be under contract through the 2022 season for roughly $13 million as the team continues to negotiate a long-term deal with him.
“Jessie has been an outstanding player here for four years,” Cincinnati executive vice president Katie Blackburn said in a statement. “Over the past year, we’ve tried to extend his contract here in Cincinnati, and while that hasn’t come to pass, we want him here for 2022 to be a part of what we think should be an exciting football season and bright future for our organization.”
Bates has played in 163 games — all starts — for Cincinnati, and has 406 tackles and 10 interceptions, one for a touchdown.
Russian gymnast facing ban for pro-invasion symbol on podium
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak is expected to be investigated after displaying a symbol on his uniform supporting the invasion of Ukraine.
Kuliak taped the “Z” symbol — seen on Russian tanks and military vehicles in Ukraine and embraced by supporters of the war — to his vest for a medal ceremony at a World Cup event on Saturday in Doha, Qatar. He took bronze in parallel bars and stood next to a gold medalist from Ukraine.
The International Gymnastics Federation, known as FIG, denounced the “shocking behavior” by Kuliak and pledged to ask its independent integrity unit to investigate.
“We can confirm that (FIG) has informed us that they will formally be seeking the opening of disciplinary proceedings against male artistic gymnast Ivan Kuliak,” the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation said Monday.
The 20-year-old Kuliak was able to compete in Qatar because the exclusion of all gymnasts and officials from Russia and Belarus did not take effect until Monday. The Russian flag was already barred from his uniform by an earlier FIG decision.
Kuliak, a former national junior all-around champion who did not compete at the Tokyo Olympics, now faces a ban under the FIG disciplinary code. The code allows gymnasts to be punished for acts that “behave in an offensive way,” “damage the image of gymnastics” or “demonstrate anti-sport behavior.”
The sport’s ethics foundation was created in 2018 following the sex abuse scandal involving former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.
