Aaron Kromer is 7th assistant to leave Rams’ coaching staff
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams say they have mutually parted ways with Aaron Kromer, their offensive line coach and running game coordinator.
The Rams on Thursday confirmed the departure of Kromer, who had been with the team since head coach Sean McVay’s first season in 2017. Kromer added the title of running game coordinator in 2018.
Aaron Kromer is the seventh assistant coach to leave McVay’s staff in the last 4½ weeks since the Rams’ fourth consecutive winning season ended with a playoff defeat at Green Bay.
McVay has lost most of the top leaders among his assistants — including the popular Kromer, whose lengthy NFL career includes a six-game stint as the New Orleans Saints’ interim head coach in 2012.
Kromer’s son, Zak, is staying on the Rams’ coaching staff. He has been an offensive quality control coach for the past four seasons.
Great start and a better finish gives Burns lead at Riviera
LOS ANGELES — Sam Burns had the ideal start at Riviera. His finish was even better.
Burns opened with an 18-foot eagle putt and closed with three straight birdies Thursday in the Genesis Invitational, giving him a 7-under 64, the third time this season he has shot 64 in the opening round.
The 24-year-old Burns is still looking for his first PGA Tour victory. On one of the best courses of the year, against another stacked field, it was a good first step.
“This golf course at times doesn’t offer you a lot of opportunities,” Burns said. “So I think just with that mindset going in we were just going to take what we could get.”
He had a two-shot lead over Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa, who grew up 30 miles away in Valencia and used to attend the PGA Tour event at Riviera as a kid.
Patrick Cantlay, coming off chances to win in Palm Springs and Pebble Beach, extended his run of good play with four birdies on his back nine and was in a large group at 67.
Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world who has played Riviera as consistently well as anyone over the last 10 years, couldn’t take advantage of the par 5s and still scrapped his way around to a 68, mainly by taking five putts over the last six holes.
AP source: Eagles send Wentz to Colts for draft picks
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts, according to a person familiar with the deal.
The Eagles will receive a third-round pick in this year’s draft and a conditional second-round pick in 2022 that can turn into a first-round pick if Wentz plays 75% of the snaps this year or 70% and the Colts make the playoffs.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced.
Wentz is coming off the worst season of his five-year career and was benched for rookie Jalen Hurts after 12 games. He finished third in NFL MVP voting in 2017 when he led the Eagles to an 11-2 record before a knee injury ended his season and Philadelphia went on to win its only Super Bowl title.
The deal reunites Wentz with Colts coach Frank Reich, who served as Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator his first two seasons in the league. The Colts are turning to their fourth starting quarterback in Reich’s four years. Andrew Luck retired abruptly before 2019 season and Jacoby Brissett took over. Philip Rivers led the team to the playoffs in his only season in Indianapolis in 2020. After Rivers retired, Wentz became an ideal fit for the team.
Brissett is about to become a free agent and the only other quarterback on the roster is Jacob Eason, who never took a snap last season as a rookie.
Stars-Lightning postponed, 4th straight in Dallas called off
DALLAS — The NHL game between Tampa Bay and Dallas scheduled for Saturday has been postponed, marking four straight home games for the Stars to be called off because of frigid conditions and power outages in Texas.
The postponement announced Thursday also means the first four meetings between the teams from last season’s Stanley Cup Final have been been postponed.
The NHL said the decision to postpone was made after consultation with city and state officials. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson was among the first to encourage the club to postpone games as the city struggled with outages. The first two postponements were Monday and Tuesday against Nashville.
The defending champion Lightning and Stars were supposed to play twice in the first week of the season before COVID-19 issues with the Stars forced them to postpone their first four games. Two meetings in Dallas were called off by the weather.
Dallas now has eight games that need to be rescheduled. The next scheduled game for the Stars is Monday at Florida, the start of five road games in eight days. Two of those scheduled games are against Tampa Bay.
Nevada resumes high school sports, except in Clark County
LAS VEGAS — Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced high school sports regulated by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association can return to practices and games, nearly a year after they were halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association is expected to come up with the framework to relaunch, which could happen as early as Thursday, clearing the way for a five-week high school football season starting March 6.
The framework must include weekly testing for student-athletes and coaches.
Despite the announcement, sports in the Las Vegas area will not resume because there is no immediate plan to bring high school students back to in-person learning, a requirement for having high school sports.
Association Executive Director Bart Thompson said the Clark County School District, which includes Las Vegas schools, is the only one of 17 school districts in the state that has opted out of the fall season.
Astros’ Baker gets COVID-19 vaccine after initial reticence
HOUSTON — Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker said he had been vaccinated against COVID-19 as the team began spring training Thursday.
But the 71-year-old Baker, who is Black, understands the reticence of some in his community to get the vaccine because of this country’s history with medical studies on Black people without permission.
Baker was only convinced to get the vaccine after seeing a television interview with a Black doctor connected to one of the vaccines who guaranteed this would not be “another Tuskegee Experiment.”
The Tuskegee Experiment was a study of syphilis conducted on Black men in Tuskegee, Alabama, from 1932-72. It provided no treatment for the disease and was done without the informed consent of its participants.
“I was very aware of the experiment and so was my mom and dad,” Baker said. “And so, I was a little leery about getting the vaccine.”
Baker, the second-oldest manager in the majors, also noted that getting the vaccine was important for him because his age makes him more susceptible to severe complications from the coronavirus.
Blue Jays expect to play in Florida, Buffalo and Toronto
TORONTO — The Blue Jays expect to split the home portion of this year’s regular-schedule among their spring training complex in Dunedin, Florida, their Triple-A ballpark in Buffalo, New York, and the Rogers Center in Toronto.
Toronto announced Thursday it will play the first two homestands of the season in Dunedin because of Canadian government restrictions during the pandemic.
Team president Mark Shapiro said a return to Buffalo is a likely option in June because of the heat and humidity in Florida. He hopes for games in Toronto at some point during the summer.
“The alternatives for our season lie with some combination of Dunedin, Buffalo and Toronto,” Shapiro said.
The Blue Jays played home games during the shortened 2020 season in Buffalo and were 17-9 at Sahlen Field, home of their Buffalo Bisons Triple-A farm team. The Canadian government didn’t allow the team to play at home because of the risk of spreading COVID-19, citing frequent travel required in the U.S. during a baseball season.
Minor leagues switch to 6-game series, common off day
NEW YORK — Baseball’s minor leagues will shift to regionalized six-game series with a common off day in an effort that cuts scheduled travel mileage by 28-56% and reduces expenses in their first season of operations under Major League Baseball.
MLB reduced affiliated farm teams to 120 from 160 in the first season after the end of the Professional Baseball Agreement between Major League Baseball and the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, which governed the minors. The PBA had existed since 1901 but was allowed to expire at the end of 2020 as MLB took over running the minors.
Triple-A teams are scheduled for 142 games each starting April 6 in the Triple-A East League and April 8 in Triple-A West, as the new leagues are called for now. However, opening day is likely to be pushed back to May 4 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. That would match opening day at Double-A and Class A, where teams are scheduled for 120 games apiece.
Prospects from Triple-A are likely to spend April at alternate training camps, used for minor leaguers to stay in shape when the entire 2020 minor league season was wiped out because of the pandemic. Double-A and below would remain at extended spring training.
Playing 2 seasons in 1 year could take toll on FCS players
North Dakota State has played 16 football games in a season twice and no fewer than 14 every year since 2010.
Now imagine the Bison playing 27 or 28 in a calendar year.
It could happen, considering they have won eight of the last nine Football Championship Subdivision titles.
With the COVID-19 pandemic pushing the 2020 FCS season from fall to spring, and the 2021 fall season planned to be played as usual, it begs the question: How much football is too much football?
Sports medicine experts are wary of the physical and mental toll on players who will have two seasons shoehorned into 10 or 11 months.
NHL’s COVID-19 numbers on the decline
The NHL’s COVID-19 numbers have dropped steadily over the past five days.
After peaking at 59 players last Friday, the number was down to 18 after Wednesday night’s action. That marks the fewest on the list since 17 were listed on Jan. 19.
The New Jersey Devils still lead all NHL teams in both the number of players and the number of combined days on the COVID-19 list. The Devils have had 21 players with a combined 256 days on the list, while the Flyers have pushed into fifth place with players having spent 63 combined days on the list, one more than Carolina.
Andreas Athanasiou of the Los Angeles Kings has now spent 21 consecutive days on the list. That’s a high among players.
Pro Fighters League raises $65 million for growth, expansion
LOS ANGELES — The Professional Fighters League says it has raised $65 million in new financing to boost its expansion and growth.
The mixed martial arts promotion announced in a statement Thursday that the money will go toward talent acquisition and international expansion. The PFL returns to competition this spring after canceling its 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Unlike most combat sports entities, the PFL competes in a season-long format that includes playoffs and championship fights. The promotion hasn’t held an event since December 2019, but will begin its current season April 23 in Las Vegas.
Despite its hiatus, the PFL has continued to grow by reaching a broadcast deal with ESPN and acquiring several well-known fighters who have yet to compete for the organization. The PFL returns this year with Canadian welterweight Rory MacDonald, former UFC heavyweight champion Fabrício Werdum and former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis.
NFL to test new position-specific helmet designed for pros
SEATTLE — The NFL says the first position-specific helmet created for its players represents a major step in helmet technology, though it must still undergo testing by the league and the players’ union before being authorized for use.
The helmet released this week by VICIS provides additional support in the front, where most head impacts take place for offensive and defensive linemen.
“It’s the stated goal of ours when we started down this road of helmet testing and better understanding concussions and on-field impacts that we would get to the place where helmets would be built for individual positions,” NFL spokesman Jeff Miller said Thursday.
The league has shared tracking data about head impacts and in turn the data has allowed manufacturers to develop new technologies in an attempt to create a safer helmet.
LPGA to have Match Play event at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas
LOS ANGELES — Shadow Creek opened its course to the PGA Tour in the fall, and now it’s the LPGA Tour’s turn.
The LPGA announced Thursday its new match play event is headed to the exclusive course north of Las Vegas in May, one week before the U.S. Women’ Open. Along with going to Shadow Creek, the LPGA says Los Angeles-based Bank of Hope will be the title sponsor.
Bank of Hope, one of the leading Asian-American banks in he U.S., previously was title sponsor of the Founders Cup.
Gut-Behrami wins again, edges Shiffrin in giant slalom
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy — After going her entire career without a major championship title, Lara Gut-Behrami added a second gold medal to her burgeoning collection from this year’s skiing world championships.
Mikaela Shiffrin, meanwhile, earned a silver medal to give her one of each color — and with her best event still to come.
Gut-Behrami edged Shiffrin for gold in the giant slalom on Thursday, making up a deficit on the first-run leader with a blistering final leg to beat the American by two-hundredths of a second.
After Shiffrin had completed her run, Gut-Behrami hugged the American and stormed through the finish area to celebrate with her coaches.
“GS has always been so important for me in my entire career,” the Swiss skier said. “I always knew that if I’m skiing well in GS then it’s easy to be fast even in the other disciplines.”
However, Gut has been struggling in GS in recent years and failed to win a race in the discipline since triumphing in the season-opening World Cup race in 2016.
Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto has fracture in right thumb
Philadelphia Phillies two-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto has a small fracture in his right thumb and will be evaluated again in two weeks.
Realmuto was injured while blocking a pitch six days ago. He practiced on the first day of spring training Wednesday but an MRI later revealed the break. His hand will be immobilized but it’s possible he’ll still catch pitchers during bullpen sessions.
Realmuto said he’s confident he’ll be ready for the season opener on April 1, but wants to make sure hs thumb has healed.
NFL increases salary cap minimum to $180 million
The NFL has increased the salary cap to a minimum of $180 million for the 2021 season.
The league and the NFL Players Association had previously set a minimum of $175 million because of revenue losses incurred during the coronavirus pandemic.
In a memo sent to clubs Thursday and obtained by The Associated Press, the league says a decision to increase the floor by $5 million came after discussion with the union about 2020 revenues and projected attendance for 2021.
The final cap number will be determined following further review of revenue figures for 2020 and other accounting. The cap was $198 million last season.
Total attendance was 1.2 million, down from 17 million in 2019. Thirteen teams didn’t allow fans in the regular season and other clubs limited crowd size to provide social distancing in compliance with health and safety regulations in their state.
Seiko Hashimoto takes over as Tokyo Olympic president
TOKYO — Seiko Hashimoto has appeared in seven Olympics, four in the winter and three in the summer — the most by any “multi-season” athlete in the games.
She made even more history on Thursday in Japan, where women are still rare in the boardrooms and positions of political power.
The 56-year-old Hashimoto was named president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee after a meeting of its executive board, which is 80% male. She replaces 83-year-old Yoshiro Mori, a former Japanese prime minister who was forced to resign last week after making sexist comments about women.
Former Twins 2B Brian Dozier retires after 9 years in majors
MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minnesota second baseman Brian Dozier has retired after nine years in the major leagues and 167 career home runs, the Twins announced on Thursday.
Dozier played his first seven seasons for the Twins, who traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers right before the deadline in 2018. He hit 20 homers and won the World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019. Last year, Dozier signed with the San Diego Padres, was released before the pandemic-delayed season began and played briefly for the New York Mets.
The 33-year-old, drafted by the Twins in the eighth round in 2009, said during a conference call he eventually would like to go into the coaching side of the game.
Cubs finalize 1-year contract with veteran reliever Workman
MESA, Ariz. — The Cubs finalized a $1 million, one-year contract with reliever Brandon Workman on Thursday.
The 32-year-old right-hander can earn an additional $2 million in bonuses.
Workman struggled last year, going 1-4 with a 5.95 ERA and nine saves in 21 appearances for Boston and Philadelphia. He was traded from the Red Sox to the Phillies in August.
But Workman was terrific in 2019 with Boston, going 10-1 with a 1.88 ERA in 73 appearances. He is 25-20 with a 3.89 ERA in 209 career games.
Indians bringing back crafty left-hander Oliver Pérez
CLEVELAND — The Indians are bringing back reliable and crafty reliever Oliver Pérez.
The 39-year-old agreed Thursday to a minor league deal with Cleveland, which also invited the left-hander to big league training camp. Pérez. has spent the past three seasons with the Indians, appearing in 139 games.
The deal will be finalized when Pérez passes a physical.
Pérez went 1-1 with a 2.00 ERA in 21 games last season while helping the Indians gain a wild-card spot. Pérez has a 73-92 record and 4.35 ERA in 18 seasons with the Mets, Pirates, Diamondbacks, Padres, Nationals, Mariners, Astros and Indians.
LaJoie gets fast start in first race with Spire Motorsports
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Corey LaJoie notched a ninth-place finish in the Daytona 500 in his debut race with Spire Motorsports — not a victory, yet still celebrated as a milestone by his new team.
NASCAR’s biggest race of the season is a showcase for the superstars. They pull into the speedway to start the year with shiny new cars splashed with sponsor logos, everyone full of swagger after a winter spent prepping for the Daytona 500.
Most of the attention goes to the elite teams — and the winner, of course — while the smaller programs toil in anonymity at the back of the NASCAR garage. There is occasionally a surprise winner, as there was this year when Michael McDowell overcame 100-1 odds to score the victory for Front Row Motorsports, but nobody really notices the backmarkers, field fillers or start-and-park teams.
Indians’ Bieber slowed by COVID-19, not yet at training camp
CLEVELAND — Indians ace Shane Bieber tested positive with COVID-19, delaying the AL Cy Young winner’s arrival at training camp.
President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said Thursday that Bieber has only dealt with very mild symptoms from the virus. Antonetti anticipates that Bieber, who had been working out at the team’s training complex in Goodyear, Arizona, will join the club in the next few days.
Antonetti would not disclose when Bieber tested positive.
The team’s pitchers and catchers reported earlier this week and the Indians will have their first full-squad workout on Sunday.
The 25-year-old Bieber was dominant last season, leading the league in wins (8), ERA (1.63) and strikeouts (122) in 12 starts. Bieber has gone 34-14 over the past three seasons.
Finals of Billie Jean King Cup postponed amid virus concerns
LONDON — The finals of the Billie Jean King Cup, formerly the Fed Cup, were postponed for a second time on Thursday.
The International Tennis Federation said the 12-nation tournament cannot take place as scheduled as an indoor event from April 13-18 in Budapest, Hungary.
Citing “continued uncertainty and the challenges due to the COVID-19 virus, locally and internationally,” the ITF said it would be rescheduled later in the year. A venue was not confirmed.
Former Marlins owner to reimburse government $5.5 million
MIAMI — Former Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria reached a final lawsuit settlement to reimburse local government $5.5 million for the cost of building Marlins Park, which opened in 2012.
The Miami-Dade County commission approved the deal after Loria agreed to a last-minute increase in the amount. A tentative settlement of $4.2 million was reached last month.
The payment stems from the $1.2 billion sale of team by Loria in 2017 to Derek Jeter and his ownership group. Loria bought the Marlins for $158.5 million in 2002.
Man United, Spurs win big in relocated Europa League games
BERLIN — Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Manchester United took a big step toward the last 16 of the Europa League with a 4-0 “away” win over Spanish team Real Sociedad in Italy on Thursday.
The first leg of was played in Turin due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions on visitors from Britain to Spain during the pandemic.
Fernandes had Sociedad’s defense to thank for his first goal in the 27th, when two defenders collided with their own goalkeeper, leaving him free to score into an empty net. He then finished off a quick counterattack to make it 2-0 in the 57th. Fernandes let Marcus Rashford’s pass go behind him to Daniel James, then received the ball back and fired inside the right post.
Soccer official wants Champions League entry shared wider
GENEVA — With four places likely to be added to the Champions League starting in 2024, the president of the European Leagues group is working to ensure those extra spots go to smaller teams instead of more clubs in England or Spain.
UEFA is close to finalizing a plan that would increase the number of teams in the Champions League from 32 to 36, abolish the traditional group stage and give teams more money from 10 guaranteed games instead of six.
The latest proposal for adding teams would give one spot to the the third-place team in the fifth-ranked nation, currently France, plus three teams ranked highly by their UEFA coefficients that didn’t qualify.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.