Angels sign pitcher Carlos Estévez to 2-year contract
SAN DIEGO — Pitcher Carlos Estévez has agreed to a two-year, $13.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels. The team made the announcement on Monday during the first day of the winter meetings.
The 29-year old right-hander appeared in 62 games for Colorado last season with a 4-4 record, 3.47 ERA and 54 strikeouts.
Estévez allowed only seven earned runs in 31 innings from July 3 through the end of last season, which was eighth lowest among NL relievers.
Estévez, a native of the Dominican Republic, originally signed with Colorado as an international free agent in 2011 and made his major league debut in 2016. Since the start of the 2019 season, he is tied for the NL lead with 223 appearances.
“We thought he was a really good fit and our bullpen is wide open,” general manager Perry Minasian said. “He’s going to have a chance to pitch late on the back end. We feel like we’ve got multiple guys and options when the eighth and ninth inning rolls around.”
Ohtani keeping watch on Angels’ offseason moves from afar
SAN DIEGO — Even though Shohei Ohtani is back in Japan for the offseason, he has been in frequent contact with Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian about the team’s offseason moves.
“We talk a lot. He’s asking me daily who we’re getting,” Minasian said during baseball’s winter meetings. “He’s into it. We have a lot of players like that. Mike (Trout) and Anthony (Rendon) are like that. I think it’s a very motivated group.
“They want to see activity. They want to see the organization making a commitment to making the team better. We’ll see how it shakes out when we get to spring training what exactly we have, but we’re going to continue to look for opportunities to improve,” he said.
Minasian also reiterated his support for Ohtani taking whatever role he deems best for Japan during the World Baseball Classic in March. Ohtani said he is open to being a reliever.
“I don’t have any issue with whatever he does. He’s not one I’m worried about,” Minasian said. “He knows what he needs to do to get ready for the season. I know when the bell rings, he’ll be ready to go. There’s a comfort and trust to that.”
The Angels’ offseason moves, their future owner and the team’s performance will all be under the microscope as the two-way Japanese superstar begins his final season before hitting free agency.
Ohtani agreed to a $30 million contract for next season in September. After winning the AL MVP award in 2021, Ohtani finished second to New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge after going 15-9 with a 2.33 ERA on the mound and batting .273 with 34 home runs and 95 RBIs.
AP source: Cody Bellinger, Cubs agree to $17.5M, 1-year deal
Former National League MVP Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a $17.5 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.
Bellinger, the 2019 NL MVP, was cut by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Nov. 18 after the 27-year-old outfielder hit .210 with 19 homers, 150 strikeouts and a .654 OPS in 144 games.
“Got a track record of a lot of success and dynamic defense,” Cubs manager David Ross said at the winter meetings in San Diego. “I remember when he first got in the league first base, smooth hands, dynamic center fielder, great outfielder. Hadn’t had the success he had early on, but definitely a lot of potential for a great player.”
Bellinger figures to play center for the Cubs. He had a $17 million contract this season and likely would have received a slight raise in arbitration.
Pirates win top pick in baseball’s first draft lottery
SAN DIEGO — The Pittsburgh Pirates won baseball’s first draft lottery Tuesday night and will get the first pick of eligible amateur players in July.
The Washington Nationals will select second after finishing last season with the worst record in the majors at 55-107. The Detroit Tigers will choose third.
The Minnesota Twins also were big winners, moving up from 13th in the pre-draft order based on their 2022 record to fifth when the ping pong balls were plucked at baseball’s winter meetings.
Oakland was a significant loser, falling from the second-worst record to the No. 6 draft pick.
The Nationals, Athletics and Pirates entered the lottery with the best chance for the No. 1 pick at 16.5% for each team.
It will be the sixth time the Pirates pick first and second in three years. They snagged Louisville catcher Henry Davis with the top choice in 2021.
LSU outfielder Dylan Crews, Tennessee right-hander Chase Dollander and Mississippi shortstop Jacob Gonzalez are among the top prospects for the 2023 draft, to go along with prep outfielders Max Clark and Walker Jenkins.
The lottery was instituted this year as part of Major League Baseball’s labor agreement with the players’ association in March, a measure intended to discourage tanking for top draft picks among struggling teams.
All 18 clubs that failed to make the 2022 postseason were part of the lottery and eligible to win the No. 1 pick.
After the Nationals, A’s and Pirates, the Cincinnati Reds had the next-best chance to win at 13.2%. They will select seventh.
Kansas City, which had a 10% chance for the top pick, will choose eighth. Detroit entered with the sixth-best odds to win at 7.5% and jumped up to the No. 3 pick.
After the top six, the remaining teams will make their selections in reverse order of their 2022 winning percentage.
Titans fire GM Robinson in midst of his 7th season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee owner Amy Adams Strunk fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday in the midst of his seventh season with the Titans off to a 7-5 start.
The Titans announced Strunk’s decision in a statement. Ryan Cowden, the vice president of player personnel, will handle player personnel for the rest of this season.
The Titans plan to start searching for a new general manager soon with a full search at the end of the season.
Strunk said she thinks the Titans have made “significant progress” but she believes “there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met.”
A native of Union City, Tennessee, Robinson was hired as general manager in January 2016. He posted a winning record in each of his seasons as GM, including earning the AFC’s No. 1 seed in 2021 with a 12-5 record despite setting an NFL record using 91 players in a non-strike season.
The Titans currently sit atop the AFC South with a chance to win the division for a third straight year, something that this franchise hasn’t done since its beginning in the original AFL.
But they just were routed 35-10 in Philadelphia, a loss that featured a big performance by the wide receiver Robinson traded to the Eagles during the first round of the NFL draft. A.J. Brown wanted a new contract and got it from Philadelphia in the deal Tennessee used to draft rookie Treylon Burks at No. 18.
Japanese outfielder Yoshida to negotiate with MLB teams
SAN DIEGO — Outfielder Masataka Yoshida will be able to negotiate with Major League Baseball teams starting Wednesday under the posting system with the Japanese big leagues.
A member of Japan’s Olympic team last year, Yoshida will be posted at 8 a.m. EST on Wednesday and MLB teams have until 5 p.m. EST on Jan. 20 to reach an agreement, the commissioner’s office said Tuesday.
The 29-year-old hit .335 with 21 homers and 88 RBIs in 119 games this year for the Orix Buffaloes of Japan’s Pacific League. A left-handed batter, he has a .327 average with 133 homers and 467 RBIs over seven seasons in the Japanese majors.
Yoshida hit .350 with two RBIs as Japan won last year’s Olympic gold medal.
Under 2017 changes to the posting system, the posting fee will be 20% of the first $25 million of a major league contract, including earned bonuses and options. The percentage drops to 17.5% of the next $25 million and 15% of any amount over $50 million. There would be a supplemental fee of 15% of any earned bonuses, salary escalators and exercised options.
Hard-throwing right-hander Kodai Senga, another member of the Olympic team, is a free agent and does not have to go through the posting system because he has 11 seasons of service time in the Japanese major leagues.
Senga, who turns 30 in January, was 11-6 with a 1.94 ERA in 22 starts for the Pacific League’s Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks. He pitched three scoreless innings in two outings against the U.S. in the Olympics, allowing one hit and striking out six with two walks.
Ravens sign DeSean Jackson from practice squad to 53-man
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens have signed receiver DeSean Jackson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
The team announced the move Tuesday. Baltimore signed Jackson to the practice squad in October. He was promoted to play in three games so far, catching five passes for 100 yards, including a 62-yarder in a loss at Jacksonville two weekends ago.
Jackson turned 36 on Dec. 1, but the Ravens need all the help they can get at receiver with Rashod Bateman out because of foot problems.
UNLV hires former Missouri coach Barry Odom to head program
LAS VEGAS — UNLV hired former Missouri football coach Barry Odom on Tuesday for the same position.
He coached the Tigers from 2016-19, going 25-25 with two bowl appearances.
Odom was Arkansas’ defensive coordinator and associate head coach the past three seasons.
“I’m honored and excited to begin developing a relationship with our student-athletes and provide them a great foundation for success in every area of their lives,” Odom said in a statement.
UNLV will formally introduce Odom at a news conference Wednesday morning.
Odom replaces Marcus Arroyo, who was fired after going 5-7 this season and 7-23 over three years.
Canadiens’ Carey Price apologizes for timing of pro-gun post
MONTREAL — Canadiens star Carey Price apologized Tuesday to people affected by the 1989 Montreal massacre after he made a social media post in support of a firearms rights group in the days leading up to the anniversary of the mass shooting.
The goaltender said on Instagram that he stands by his opinions but acknowledged the timing may have been hurtful.
“I acknowledge that amplifying any conversation around guns this week may have upset some of those impacted most by the events here in 1989, and to them I apologize,” he wrote in a statement posted to his Instagram story.
His apology came on the 33rd anniversary of the fatal shootings of 14 women at the École Polytechnique engineering school.
Price on Saturday posted a photo of himself dressed in camouflage holding a rifle, with a caption expressing his opposition to a federal bill that would ban assault-style firearms.
“I love my family, I love my country and I care for my neighbour. I am not a criminal or a threat to society,” the caption read. Price called the Liberal gun legislation “unjust.”
He also expressed his support for the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights, which has been criticized in recent days for using “POLY” as a promo code to offer discounts in its online shop.
The Montreal Canadiens apologized Monday for the controversy and said they were making a donation to Polytechnique’s annual fundraiser in memory of the victims. The team said Price was not aware of the promotional code nor of the “unfortunate timing” of his message.
Price wrote Tuesday that “despite a previous statement released,” he was aware of the Dec. 6 tragedy and the importance it holds to Montreal residents.
“I think the people of Montreal know my heart and my character and know I would never intentionally cause pain to those impacted by gun violence,” he wrote, adding that his “heart and prayers” are with the victims.
Auburn’s top 2 pass rushers heading to NFL draft
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn’s top two pass rushers are leaving for the NFL.
Defensive end Colby Wooden announced in a video on social media posted Tuesday that he is skipping his senior season to enter the draft. Edge rusher Derick Hall also posted a video to announced his plans to leave.
The 6-foot-3, 256-pound Hall is a senior who already had accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl but could have returned for a fifth season. He was a second-team All-Southeastern Conference selection.
Hall is projected as a potential second-round draft pick while projections have the 6-5, 284-pound Wooden in the mid-round range.
Hall finished last season with 60 tackles, seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss. Wooden had 45 tackles, six sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss. He also forced and recovered three fumbles.
A’s get reliever Chad Smith from Rockies for minor leaguer
DENVER — The Oakland Athletics picked up right-handed reliever Chad Smith in a trade with the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.
The Rockies acquired minor league pitcher Jeff Criswell in the deal.
Smith made 15 appearances for the Rockies last season, going 0-1 with a 7.50 ERA. The 27-year-old Smith spent a chunk of the 2022 season at Albuquerque, where he had 12 saves for the Rockies’ Triple-A affiliate.
Criswell worked his way through the Athletics’ minor-league system last season. He went a combined 4-10 with a 4.03 ERA while pitching at High-A Lansing, Double-A Midland and Triple-A Las Vegas. He also had 119 strikeouts over 118.1 innings and walked 45.
The right-handed Criswell was a second-round pick by Oakland in 2020. He was 4-10 with a 4.07 over 29 career appearances for the University of Michigan.
Orioles sign OF Nomar Mazara to minor league deal
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles have signed outfielder Nomar Mazara to a minor league contract.
The team announced the move Tuesday. The 27-year-old Mazara hit .264 with two home runs and 18 RBIs in 55 games with San Diego this season.
Prior to 2022, Mazara played the previous two seasons with the Tigers and White Sox. His first four seasons were with the Texas Rangers, when he hit 20 home runs in the first three and 19 in the fourth.
AP source: Guardians, 1B Josh Bell reach $33M, 2-year deal
SAN DIEGO — The Cleveland Guardians and slugging first baseman Josh Bell have agreed to a $33 million, two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a review of medical records.
Bell played for Washington and San Diego last season, batting .266 with 17 homers and 71 RBIs in 156 games.
Cleveland is coming off a surprising 2022 season, going 92-70 and winning the AL Central for the first time since 2018. The addition of Bell gives the Guardians more power for their lineup after they hit just 127 homers this year — the second-lowest total in the majors.
The 30-year-old Bell is a .262 hitter with 130 homers and 468 RBIs over seven seasons with three big league teams. He had his best year with Pittsburgh in 2019, making the NL All-Star team while batting .277 with 37 homers and 116 RBIs in 143 games.
The switch-hitting Bell also is expected to benefit from restrictions on defensive positioning coming to the game next year.
NBA adds Maurice Podoloff Trophy for team with best record
There’s now another trophy for NBA teams to chase.
The league announced Tuesday that the team with the best regular season record will now receive The Maurice Podoloff Trophy, named for the first commissioner of the NBA.
And that name strongly suggests that another trophy tweak is coming — since until last season, the league’s MVP trophy was named for Podoloff. Denver’s Nikola Jokic received the Podoloff Trophy when he won his first MVP award in 2021; when he won MVP again last season, he also received a crystal ball amid a leaguewide redesign of many trophies.
The new Podoloff Trophy has a crystal ball cut into 82 panels — a nod to the 82-game regular season — and sits atop a pedestal that combines the structures of the Eastern Conference posts and Western Conference rings.
The league also unveiled several more redesigned trophies Tuesday. The Joe Dumars Trophy for sportsmanship, The Red Auerbach Trophy for coach of the year, The Twyman-Stokes Trophy for the league’s best teammate and the NBA Executive of the Year Trophy all have new looks. Each features an embedment inside a 15-inch crystal net structure.
“Winning the first NBA Sportsmanship Award and being the trophy’s namesake are among the greatest honors of my career,” said Dumars, who is now an NBA Executive Vice President and the league’s head of basketball operations. “The reimagined trophies represent the enduring legacy of past recipients and are a fitting way to honor those who will continue to raise the standard of excellence in our game.”
Last season, the league changed the look of the NBA’s championship trophy, The Larry O’Brien, with the golden ball atop it now tilting in a different direction than the previous version and with a rounded base instead of the square one that the trophy had for decades.
It also made design changes for many other awards, including the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP trophy along with the Eastern Conference and Western Conference championship trophies — naming them for Bob Cousy and Oscar Robertson, respectively. The league also added two new prizes last season, the Larry Bird Trophy for East finals MVP and the Magic Johnson Trophy for West finals MVP.
All the trophies handed out at All-Star weekend, including the Kobe Bryant MVP award, were also redesigned last season. The league also began issuing divisional championship trophies, naming them for Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton (Atlantic Division), Wayne Embry (Central), Earl Lloyd (Southeast), Willis Reed (Southwest), Sam Jones (Northwest) and Chuck Cooper (Pacific).
