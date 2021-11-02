Chargers announce plans to build new complex in El Segundo
The Los Angeles Chargers have announced plans to build new team headquarters and a training facility in El Segundo.
The team said on Monday that it has reached an agreement with Continental Development Corporation and Mar Ventures, Inc. to construct the complex on a 14-acre site. The project still has to go before El Segundo’s city planning commission and is estimated to be completed by the spring of 2024.
The Chargers would be the third Los Angeles franchise to construct their training complex in El Segundo, joining the Lakers and Kings.
“When searching for a location to establish our hub of football and business operations, we didn’t leave a single stone unturned,” owner Dean Spanos said in a statement. “This process played out for more than four years because we weren’t willing to settle. Good enough wasn’t going to cut it. We wanted great, and we finally found it.”
The training facility will include three natural grass fields. There will be room to accommodate bleacher seating for more than 5,000, which means the Chargers will host training camp at the complex when completed.
The Chargers have been in Costa Mesa since 2017. The Rams have yet to announce plans for a permanent facility. They have been working out of temporary facilities on the campus of California Lutheran University since 2016.
Ravens LB Malik Harrison struck by stray bullet in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Baltimore Ravens starting linebacker Malik Harrison was recovering Monday after being struck in the leg by a stray bullet while police said he was outside a Cleveland nightclub.
The Ravens released a statement saying Harrison suffered a non-life-threatening injury when he was shot in the left calf while attending a gathering Sunday night. The 23-year-old was treated at a hospital and has been in touch with team doctors.
“I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for all the thoughts and prayers that you have sent my way the last 24 hours,” Harrison said in a message posted on Twitter on Monday night. “I want to thank the EMS crew and the staff at the hospital for treating me.”
Harrison said he’s excited to be back on the football field very soon.
“I don’t think it’s severe at all,” Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. “I’m optimistic that it’s going to be OK. I feel bad for the situation. Happy that he’s OK, very grateful that he’s OK and not hurt worse.”
The Ravens, who lead the AFC North, had their bye last week. They host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
According to a Cleveland police report obtained by The Associated Press, Harrison told officers, who were arresting four men involved in a shooting, that he was at a downtown club Sunday night when a fight broke out.
Harrison told police that security kicked people out of the club and he was outside with a group when they spotted someone with a firearm. Harrison said everyone began running and he heard shots fired.
Some details of the incident, as well as Harrison’s medical information, is redacted in the report.
Harrison, who played at Ohio State, was drafted by the Ravens in the third round last year. He started six games as a rookie, getting 44 tackles. The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder has started five games this season.
Verry Elleegant beats Incentivise to win Melbourne Cup
MELBOURNE, Australia — Verry Elleegant surged home to beat hot favorite Incentivise and win the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday, giving high-profile trainer Chris Waller his first victory in Australia’s most famous horse race.
It was the New Zealand-bred mare’s 10th Group 1 win. Spanish Mission was third in the 3,200-meter (2-mile) classic.
Waller was renowned for training record-breaking Winx, which won 33 consecutive races and had 25 Group 1 wins before retiring. Waller now has another impressive credential.
Winning jockey James McDonald described Verry Elleegant as a super hero after beating Incentivise by four lengths, and said “I love her to bits.”
“She is trained by a master — he gets them right,” McDonald said in a post-race TV interview. “She was relaxed the whole way. When I looked up about the 600 (meters to go), I was blowing kisses to her.”
Incentivise, trained by Peter Moody, was aiming for a 10th consecutive win, including the Caulfield Cup over 2,400 meters on Oct. 16.
Twilight Payment returned from Ireland to defend its title but ran in the middle for much of the race and finished 11th.
With Melbourne only recently coming out of a lengthy COVID-19 lockdown, the Flemington Racecourse was restricted to a crowd of 10,000 fully-vaccinated people. It can accommodate up to 120,000 spectators on major race days.
Still, it was an improvement on last year. There was no crowd allowed because of restrictions in place for the pandemic in 2020, when Twilight Payment beat Tiger Moth by a half length and Prince of Arran placed third for the third consecutive year.
The so-called “race that stops a nation” has been held since 1861 and regularly attracted crowds of more than 100,000.
D-backs hire former Rangers manager Banister as bench coach
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks hired Jeff Banister as the bench coach for manager Torey Lovullo on Monday.
The 57-year-old Banister managed the Texas Rangers from 2015-18 and had a 325-313 record while winning the AL West twice.
Banister’s hiring comes as Lovullo overhauls his coaching staff following a 52-110 season that marked the second-worst record in franchise history. Banister replaces Luis Urueta, who is still with the Diamondbacks but will have a new role.
Banister spent much of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates before managing the Rangers. He held a variety of positions with the organization from 1993 to 2014 and from 2019-20. He was the director of player development for the University of Northern Colorado this year.
Judge says Kobe’s widow won’t have to undergo mental exam
LOS ANGELES — Kobe Bryant’s widow won’t have to undergo psychiatric testing for her lawsuit over graphic photos of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed the basketball star, her 13-year-old daughter and others, a federal judge ruled Monday.
Los Angeles County sought to compel psychiatric evaluations for Vanessa Bryant and others to determine if they truly suffered emotional distress over photos of the crash scene and bodies that her lawsuit said were taken and shared by county sheriff’s deputies and firefighters.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles F. Eick said that the county’s motion to compel an evaluation was untimely. Bryant’s invasion-of-privacy lawsuit is scheduled to begin in February.
Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna and seven others were killed Jan. 26, 2020, when the helicopter they were aboard, on their way to a girls basketball tournament, crashed in the hills west of Los Angeles amid foggy weather. Federal safety officials blamed pilot error for the wreck.
Bryant’s lawsuit contends first responders, including firefighters and sheriff’s deputies, shared photographs of Kobe Bryant’s body with a bartender and passed around “gratuitous photos of the dead children, parents and coaches.”
Bryant, in a deposition, had said that “for the rest of my life I’m going to have to fear that these photographs of my husband and child will be leaked.”
The judge last week said the county sheriff and fire chief must give depositions in the case.
Attorneys for the county had argued that Bryant had never seen the photographs and they weren’t shared publicly and wanted to determine whether she truly had suffered emotional distress.
They had sought to require Bryant and other family members of the people who were killed in the crash, including children, to undergo psychiatric evaluations as independent medical examinations.
