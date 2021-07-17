Blue Jays get approval to return to Canada on July 30
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays were given approval from the Canadian government on Friday for an exemption on border restrictions that would allow them to play in Canada later this month, Canada’s immigration minister said.
The Blue Jays asked the federal government to allow them to play at Rogers Centre starting July 30 and wanted a response by Friday.
“Following a careful review by public health officials at every level of government, a National Interest Exemption will permit the Toronto Blue Jays to return to Toronto and play home games at the Rogers Centre,” Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said in a statement.
Mendicino said the decision was made in conjunction with the Public Health Agency of Canada, with the approval of provincial and municipal public health officials.
“The plan contains significant measures to ensure the safety of players, personnel and the public. This begins with pre- and post-arrival testing of everyone, and additional testing four times a week for unvaccinated individuals,” Mendicino said.
“It also includes significant limitations on unvaccinated individuals, who will have to undergo a modified quarantine, not be permitted to go anywhere but the hotel and stadium and have no interaction with the general public.”
He said there will also be a designated compliance officer for each team.
“Anyone who breaches these stringent conditions will have their exemptions revoked and may also be subject to fines or prosecution under the Quarantine Act,” he said.
The Blue Jays played home games during the shortened 2020 season in Buffalo, New York, and started this season in Dunedin, Florida, before moving to Buffalo. The Canadian government didn’t allow the team to play in Toronto because of the risk of spreading COVID-19, citing frequent travel required in the U.S. during a baseball season.
The U.S.-Canada border remains closed to nonessential travel, though Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week those restrictions could end in mid-August.
Major League Baseball requires an exemption for unvaccinated players and team staff to play games in Canada. As of this month, fully vaccinated players who have valid work permits are no longer required to complete a 14-day quarantine upon entry into Canada, but some teams have players who are not vaccinated. A quarantine exemption and protocols around that need to be approved.
Dike scores twice as US routs Martinique 6-1 in Gold Cup
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Daryl Dike scored twice and helped force an own goal, helping the United States to overwhelm Martinique 6-1 Thursday night and clinch a berth in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals.
Miles Robinson, Gyasi Zardes and Nicholas Gioacchini also scored for the U.S., which started a lineup of players who have not been in coach Gregg Berhalter’s top-level player pool.
Canada leads the U.S. (both 2-0) on a total-goals tiebreaker going into their matchup Sunday, which will determine the Group B winner.
The U.S. improved to 37 wins, one loss and four draws in the Gold Cup group stage.
Berhalter changed seven starters from last weekend’s opening 1-0 win over Haiti, inserting defender James Sands along with Gianluca Busio, George Bello, Eryck Williamson, Christian Roldan, Matthew Hoppe and Dike. The lineup averaged five international appearances and was in effect a junior varsity, with only Roldan regularly getting much time with the primary player pool.
Hoppe, who started, and Donovan Pines, who entered in the 70th, raised the total to 47 debuts in 31 matches under Berhalter.
Defending champs Clanton, Suwannapura tied for LPGA lead
MIDLAND, Mich. — Defending champions Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura shot a bogey-free 5-under 65 in alternate-shot play Friday to take a share of the lead into the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.
Pajaree Anannarukarn and Aditi Ashok had a bogey-free 67 to match Clanton and Suwannapura at 15-under 195 at windy Midland Country Club. The teams will close Saturday with a best-ball round.
“Because today was just so windy, it wasn’t easy at all for today,” said Suwannapura, from Thailand. “I’m glad that me and Cyd is very patient.”
She made birdie putts on the final two holes.
“We’ve played good, and I think again today we stayed very patient because we didn’t have many good looks until the very end, and then Jasmine made some clutch putts on 17 and 18,” Clanton said. “And so we stayed really patient again, so I think that was another good key today.”
Suwannapura and Clanton won the inaugural event by six shots in 2019. The tournament was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You play to be in contention, you play to be in the last group,” Clanton said. “You take some of the memories from 2019 and the good ones and try to use it, but really tomorrow is all about trying to play each hole at a time and try to have as many opportunities as possible, which is easier said than done, just because there’s history.”
Suwannapura and Clanton had their third straight 65, playing alternate shot Wednesday and best ball Thursday.
Anannarukarn, from Thailand, and Aditi Ashok, from India, are winless on the LPGA Tour.
NFL’s Richard Sherman ‘deeply remorseful’ after arrest
SEATTLE — Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman said Friday that he is “deeply remorseful” following his arrest on accusations of drunkenly crashing his SUV in a construction zone and trying to break in to his in-laws’ suburban Seattle home this week.
Sherman tweeted a statement before appearing in court and pleading not guilty to drunken driving, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and other charges.
“I behaved in a manner I am not proud of,” Sherman said. “I have been dealing with some personal challenges over the last several months, but that is not an excuse for how I acted. The importance of mental and emotional health is extremely real and I vow to get the help I need.”
Sherman, who was released from jail Thursday, was arraigned on five criminal charges that also include reckless endangerment of road workers and malicious mischief. They are all misdemeanors, punishable by up to 90 days in jail, or gross misdemeanors, punishable by up to one year.
AP Source: Wizards offering coaching job to Wes Unseld Jr.
The Washington Wizards are offering their coaching job to Wes Unseld Jr. and expect to reach an agreement with him, a person with knowledge of the details said Friday.
A deal with the Denver Nuggets associate head coach will bring him back to the organization that his father, Hall of Famer Wes Unseld, led to an NBA championship.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no deal has been reached. The Wizards’ plans were first reported by ESPN, which said Unseld completed two days of interviews Friday.
He would replace Scott Brooks, who was fired after three playoff appearances in five seasons.
Unseld spent six seasons as a Wizards assistant from 2005-11, then one season with the Golden State Warriors and two with the Orlando Magic. He then moved on to the Nuggets, where he was promoted to associate coach under Michael Malone last season after five seasons as an assistant.
Nats’ Starlin Castro placed on administrative leave by MLB
WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro was placed on administrative leave Friday as part of the joint Major League Baseball-MLB Players Association domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.
Castro can be on administrative leave for up to seven days barring an extension. He is paid during that time on leave.
Washington faces San Diego this weekend in the first series out of the All-Star break. Nationals manager Dave Martinez is expected to address Castro’s status later Friday.
Castro is hitting .283 with three home runs and 38 RBIs in 87 games so far this season. He is in his second season with the Nationals after stints with the Cubs, Yankees and Marlins.
Giants minor leaguer who attempted suicide last year retires
SAN FRANCISCO — Drew Robinson, the San Francisco Giants minor leaguer who survived a suicide attempt last year that took his right eye and has been outspoken about his ordeal and positive strides, announced he is retiring and will join the club’s front office as a mental health advocate.
President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said Friday the organization was still finalizing details of Robinson’s position.
In a lengthy farewell note on Twitter, Robinson said he would play his final games for Triple-A Sacramento this weekend.
“Over the last year I’ve promoted self-love and self-care and the Giants are offering me the opportunity to transition to a role as a mental-health advocate,” Robinson wrote.
“I couldn’t be more excited to remain in the game that saved my life. I remember the day after my suicide attempt, the first thought I had toward choosing to live came from thinking about playing baseball again. I did that, with one eye, and I’m grateful for the time I spent with the River Cats and the 11 incredible years I spent with the Rangers and Cardinals.”
Robinson said while for years he focused solely on the physical skills of preparing for his sport, there has been so much mental growth this past year. He hopes to use his experiences to help others address their emotional well-being and said being an example “is truly humbling.”
“This past season has been a steep learning curve as I’ve prioritized putting in the work mentally and emotionally,” Robinson wrote. “While I’m proud of my progress, growth is a continuous journey.”
The 29-year-old Robinson was a fourth-round draft pick by the Rangers in 2010 out of Silverado High in Las Vegas. The infielder/outfielder had a career .202 batting average with nine home runs and 22 RBIs over three major league seasons with Texas and St. Louis.
NFL suspends Saints’ Onyemata 6 games for banned substance
NEW ORLEANS — Saints starting defensive tackle David Onyemata has been given a six-game suspension after being notified by the NFL he tested positive for a banned substance and hand the player said in a social media post Friday morning.
In a statement from the NFL, the league said Onyemata had been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2021 regular season for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances. He will be able to participate in all preseason practices and games.
The statement said Onyemata will be eligible to return to the Saints’ active roster on Oct. 26, following the team’s Week 7 game at Seattle.
Onyemata said on social media that he suspected the test result stemmed from his use of a supplement that he mistakenly believed was permissible under league rules.
Lillard wants Blazers to step up pursuit of championship
Damian Lillard said Friday he has not requested a trade but wants the Portland Trail Blazers to be more urgent in their pursuit of a championship.
The All-Star guard added that he expects to be with the Blazers next season, but made clear that he feels it needs to be with more talent around him.
Lillard praised Portland as a great city with great fans and said there is pride that the organization is a perennial playoff team.
“It’s a lot of positive,” Lillard said. “But I just think we’ve reached that point where it’s like, OK, but it’s not enough. Do we actually want to win it all? Is that what we’re shooting for and we’ve got to do things to show that. We’ve got to put action behind that desire to win at that level.”
Lillard is in Las Vegas with the U.S. Olympic team. He awoke to a report Friday from Truehoop.com, citing a person close to him, that he planned to request a trade in the coming days.
“No. 1, it’s not true,” Billups said, “and secondly I’d also say that I haven’t made any firm decision on what my future will be.”
Lillard maintained that he wanted to win a championship in Portland, where he has spent his entire career, but his belief in that possibility seems to be waning.
“I want to win it all in a Trail Blazers uniform but we all have to be making strides toward that,” Lillard said.
They were far from it this season, falling 4-2 in the first round to a Denver team that was playing without injured guard Jamal Murray. The Blazers then replaced Terry Stotts with first-time head coach Chauncey Billups.
Lillard said he is aware there have been teams that have changed coaches without changing up much of their personnel and found that was good enough.
Florida’s women’s hoops coach resigns for ‘personal reasons’
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida women’s basketball coach Cam Newbauer stepped down Friday for “personal reasons,” the school announced, a surprising move that came six weeks after he signed a three-year contract extension.
Newbauer, hired from Belmont in March 2012, failed to turn around the school’s only sport to never win a conference championship.
The 43-year-old Indiana native was 46-71 overall and 15-47 in Southeastern Conference play, including three three-win seasons in four years. Newbauer had four years remaining on a deal that paid him $500,000 annually.
His departure came two days after leading scorer Lavender Briggs entered the transfer portal, another indication the program was far from being on the right track.
Athletic Director Scott Stricklin named Kelly Rae Finley interim head coach for the 2021-22 season. Stricklin said he plans to hire a permanent replacement following next season.
Citing anxiety, Cambage pulls out of Aussie Olympic team
BRISBANE, Australia — After weeks of feeling so anxious she could hardly sleep or eat, WNBA star Liz Cambage decided the best way to ensure she maintained her mental and physical health was to pull out of Australia’s Olympic team.
The two-time Olympian has been worried about life inside the so-called bubble at the Tokyo Games, which are starting next week with the Japanese capital under a state of emergency because of rising COVID-19 cases.
Cambage posted a statement on social media Friday to say the prospect of having no friends, no family, no fans and no support system outside of the women’s basketball squad during the Olympics is “honestly terrifying for me.”
“It breaks my heart to announce I’m withdrawing from the Olympics,” Cambage said, “but I think it’s best for the Opals and myself.”
The absence of the powerful center and prolific scorer is a major setback for Australia’s medal chances in Tokyo. Cambage made headlines for a dunk at the London Olympics on the way to a bronze medal in 2012. She was among the leading players in the Olympic tournament four years later despite Australia’s fifth-place finish.
Ugandan athlete missing from training camp in Japan
TOKYO — Local officials are searching for a Ugandan athlete who went missing in western Japan on Friday in a case raising questions over Japanese organizers’ oversight of Olympic participants amid local coronavirus concerns.
The missing 20-year-old Julius Ssekitoleko was training as part of the nine-member Ugandan team in Izumisano, Osaka prefecture, city officials said.
Teammates realized the athlete was absent around noon Friday when his saliva test sample was not delivered and they found his hotel room empty, city officials said. There was no training Friday morning and he was last seen in his room in the early hours of Friday.
After failing to find him inside the hotel, officials notified police for a broader search.
Media reports said Ssekitoleko, who did not meet Olympic standards in the latest international rankings, was to return home next week. Kyodo News agency said he left a note saying he wanted to stay in Japan and work.
The mayor of Izumisano, Hiroyasu Chiyomatsu, said officials had received reports of possible sightings of Ssekitoleko at a nearby train station.
The pandemic-delayed Olympics begin on July 23 despite mounting concern about Tokyo’s upsurge of infections. The host city on Friday reported 1,271 cases, after hitting a six-month high at 1,308 the day before.
AP sources: Ogwumike files appeal to play in Olympics
LAS VEGAS — Nneka Ogwumike and Elizabeth Williams have filed appeals to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in a last-ditch effort to play basketball for Nigeria in the upcoming Olympics, said two people familiar with the situation.
The pair were notified earlier this week by FIBA that their petition to play for the African nation had been denied because they played for the U.S. national program for too long. The people spoke to The Associated Press Friday on condition of anonymity because no official announcement had been made.
The two WNBA players would need to have FIBA’s decision overturned by Sunday’s registration deadline for the Olympics or have the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) grant them a provisional allowance and add them to the roster until a hearing can occur.
The CAS, which is located in Switzerland, helps facilitate the settlement of sports-related disputes through arbitration or mediation.
Williams, Ogwumike and her younger sister Chiney also sent a letter to FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis hoping he might overturn the decision.
Ogwumike and her two sisters have dual citizenship with the United States and Nigeria and feel they believe they should eligible to represent the country in Japan. The Ogwumikes’ parents, Peter and Ify, were both born in Nigeria and came to the United States before their daughters were born.
Ryan Graves hopes to be shutdown defenseman for NJ Devils
New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald has been talking to Colorado counterpart Joe Sakic for almost two years about acquiring defenseman Ryan Graves.
They could never seem to agree on a price — that is, until the NHL expansion draft for the Seattle Kraken loomed on the horizon.
Teams have to put together a list of players they intend to expose in the draft to stock the new team by Saturday night. It led the two general managers to renew their discussions about the 26-year-old Graves, and they beat the deadline with a deal on Thursday night.
“I slept very well,” Fitzgerald said Friday, less than a day after he sent forward Mikhail Maltsev and a second-round pick in this year’s draft to the Avalanche for the former New York Rangers draft pick.
Graves gives the Devils’ coaching staff everything it was looking for to help a so-so back line. Coach Lindy Ruff wanted to be bigger, more mobile and harder to play against.
Isles acquire Panik, 2nd-round pick from Red Wings for Leddy
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — The New York Islanders acquired forward Richard Panik and a second-round draft pick this year from the Detroit Red Wings on Friday for defenseman Nick Leddy.
Detroit will retain 50% of Panik’s salary.
Panik has 88 goals and 106 assists in 517 regular-season games in nine seasons with Tampa Bay, Toronto, Chicago, Arizona, Washington and Detroit. The 30-year-old Slovak split last season with Washington and Detroit, finishing with four goals and nine assists in 48 games.
Leddy, also 30, has 65 goals and 271 assists in 776 regular-season games in 11 seasons with Chicago and New York. He has seven goals and 26 assists in 121 playoff games, helping the Blackhawks win the 2013 Stanley Cup. Last season, the former University of Minnesota star had two goals and 20 assists in 56 games.
Rangers agree to terms on 1-year deal with F Julien Gauthier
NEW YORK — The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with restricted free agent forward Julien Gauthier on a one-year contract.
President and general manager Chris Drury announced the agreement on Friday.
Gauthier played in 30 games with the Rangers this past season, collecting two goals and six assists. He scored his first career NHL goal on Feb. 10 against Boston.
The 23-year-old has skated in 47 career NHL games over parts of two seasons with Carolina and the Rangers. He has two goals and nine assists.
The Quebec native was acquired by the Rangers from Carolina last year. He was originally selected by the Hurricanes as the 21st overall pick in the 2016 NHL draft.
French Open champ Krejcikova cruises to Prague Open semis
PRAGUE — French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova eased past doubles partner Katerina Siniakova on Friday, winning an all-Czech quarterfinal 6-3, 6-0 at the Prague Open.
The second-seeded Krejcikova next faces China’s Xinyu Wang, who beat Grace Min of the United States 6-3, 6-3.
The eighth-seeded Tereza Martincova beat Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia 6-2, 6-2.
In the other quarterfinal, ninth-seeded Greet Minnen of Belgium beat Australia’s Storm Sanders 6-2, 6-1.
Messi moves closer to signing new contract with Barcelona
BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi and Barcelona are closer to signing a new deal that would keep the Argentina star at the Spanish club through the end of his playing career.
A person with knowledge of the negotiations between club and player told The Associated Press on Friday that Messi was prepared to accept Barcelona’s offer of a five-year contract at 50% of his previous salary. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the negotiations.
In his previous contract, signed in 2017, Messi earned a massive 138 million euros ($163 million) per season.
The person with knowledge of the negotiations did not indicate the other aspects of the contract still being worked out between the club and Messi’s father, Jorge Messi, who acts as his agent.
Barcelona as a club has officially said nothing publicly about the details of the negotiations with the soccer great.
