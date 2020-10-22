Editor’s Note
Mojave Elks Lodge hosting free-throw contest
The Mojave Elks Lodge will be hosting the Elks Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest on Oct. 25 at 2 p.m.
The scholarship program is for youth ages 8 to 13 and will be held at the new patio at the Mojave Elks Lodge.
Participants should bring their own basketball, although one will be provided if they don’t have one, and will be required to wear a mask when not shooting.
E-mail kpw.elks@gmail.com or call the lodge office at (661) 824-2240 to pre-register.
Time will be provided to help ensure safer distances.
The child’s name, age, parent or guardian name and a phone number, to coordinate schedule, will be required for preregistration.
Email questions to kpw.elks@gmail.com or visit their website, Mojaveelks.com, to learn more information.
The program has been held for almost 50 years and is dedicated to providing contestants an opportunity to build character and develop skills that aid them in achieving school and life success.
Learn more about the program at www.elks.org/hoopshoot/.
Chargers rested but still banged up coming off bye week
COSTA MESA — Anthony Lynn and the Los Angeles Chargers are rested and ready to go after their bye week. As for the team’s health, that’s another matter.
The Chargers had some of their injured starters return to the practice field Wednesday as preparations ramp up for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but this remains a banged up team that is looking to snap a four-game losing streak.
“There are a couple starters we may get back (this week) but mostly guys are still healing,” Lynn said.
Lynn is hoping defensive end Melvin Ingram and defensive tackle Justin Jones can return this week. Ingram (knee) and Jones (shoulder) have been designated to return from injured reserve after missing the past three games. Lynn said both players participated in individual drills Wednesday with their workload increasing depending on their progress.
If both players are moved to the active roster, they would be on a limited play count. That would still be welcomed by a defense that has blown 17-point, second-quarter leads over the past two games.
Offensive right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who has been dealing with back and knee issues, also practiced for the first time in nearly three weeks. Right guard Trai Turner did not practice and has only played in one game due to a lingering groin injury.
Running back Austin Ekeler (hamstring) is on IR for at least the next two games, but Lynn said Ekeler’s return is expected to be “later rather than sooner” due to the severity of the injury.
Quarterback Tyrod Taylor was a full participant in practice for the first time in five weeks.
New Rams DT A’Shawn Robinson moves closer to debut
THOUSAND OAKS — A’Shawn Robinson has been designated to return to practice with the Rams this week, moving the new defensive tackle closer to his debut for Los Angeles.
The Rams (4-2) announced the decision Wednesday. Robinson can be activated at any point in the next 21 days, or the Rams can place him on season-ending injured reserve.
Robinson left the Detroit Lions for a two-year, $17 million deal with Los Angeles in April. He was placed on the non-football injury list for unspecified reasons at the start of training camp in August, requiring him to miss at least the first six weeks of the season.
Robinson has stayed around his new team despite being unable to practice, and coach Sean McVay has been optimistic Robinson will play this season.
Robinson played his first four NFL seasons with the Lions, who drafted him out of Alabama in 2016. The Rams signed him as a probable replacement for Michael Brockers, only for Brockers to return to Los Angeles after his free agent deal with Baltimore fell through.
Dodgers, Rays draw record-low TV World Series audience
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 drew a record-low audience of television viewers for a World Series game.
Los Angeles’ 8-3 win received a 5.1 rating and was seen by an average of 9,195,000 viewers on Fox from 8:06 p.m. to 11:41 p.m. EDT on Tuesday night, Nielsen Media Research said Wednesday.
The previous low had been set the only other time the Rays were in the World Series, when their 5-4 loss to Philadelphia in Game 3 in 2008 was viewed by an average of 9,836,000 that Oct. 25, a Saturday night.
Until now the low for a Game 1 had been San Francisco’s 7-1 win over Kansas City on Oct. 21, 2012, viewed by an average of 12,191,000 on a Tuesday night.
Stan Van Gundy agrees to become New Orleans Pelicans’ coach
Stan Van Gundy announced Wednesday that he is headed to the New Orleans Pelicans, where he’ll take over a promising team that includes No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson and reigning Most Improved Player Brandon Ingram.
Van Gundy agreed to a four-year contract, said a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the terms had not been revealed publicly.
Van Gundy said on his Twitter account that he was “excited” and thanked Pelicans owner Gayle Benson and others for the opportunity.
“I’m excited to join a talented New Orleans Pelicans team,” Van Gundy wrote. “It will be an honor to work with our players and to work for Mrs. Benson and David Griffin, Trajan Langdon, their staff and the great people of New Orleans. I can’t wait to talk to our players and get the process started.”
In New Orleans, Van Gundy will replace Alvin Gentry, who was let go after the Pelicans missed this season’s playoffs. Part of the problem for the Pelicans this season was that Williamson missed most of the season; he averaged 22.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game on 58% shooting, albeit in only 24 games.
The Pelicans were 30-42 this past season, getting to the NBA’s restart bubble at Walt Disney World but falling well short of the playoffs. They have a promising young core with Williamson, Ingram, Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, plus currently hold four picks in this year’s draft.
Big West basketball to reduce travel; no fans at games
IRVINE — The Big West Conference will play 20 league games in men’s and women’s basketball under a modified format that will reduce travel during the coming season because of the coronavirus.
The league announced its schedules on Wednesday.
No spectators will be allowed at games initially, although the league said it will revisit that issue as the season progresses.
The traditional home-and-home round-robin schedule has been altered so that teams will play the same opponent on consecutive days at one site, with the majority of games being played on Friday and Saturday.
Each school’s schedule will be played over 11 weeks, with a bye week built in. Games won’t be rescheduled if a team needs to quarantine because of the coronavirus during the season. Tie-breaking procedures will be used at the end of the regular season.
Big West play will begin with back-to-back games on Dec. 27-28. The regular season will end on March 6. Men’s and women’s teams will play the same opponent at opposite venues.
Aramark to lay off 975 in Colorado, most at Coors Field
DENVER — A large food service contractor has announced plans to lay off 975 workers in Colorado, most of whom work at Coors Field and are responsible for concession stands that were closed during the season.
Aramark informed the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment on Tuesday that the company plans to dismiss 71 bartenders at the Mission Ballroom in Denver and 904 workers at Coors Field, where the Colorado Rockies play, The Denver Post reported.
The stadium workers include beverage attendants, cashiers, cooks, food prep workers, bussers, hosts, security workers, suite attendants and food stand staff. Many had no one to serve because no fans were allowed at Major League Baseball games in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
U.S. won’t send wrestling team to world championships
The United States won’t send a team to the world wrestling championships because of health and safety concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The executive committee of USA Wrestling, the national governing body for wrestling, unanimously approved the proposal not to send a team to Belgrade, Serbia, for the Dec. 12-20 event.
“My heart breaks for our athletes, as nobody is more affected by this decision than they are,” said Veronica Carlson, executive committee member and chair of the USA Wrestling Athlete Advisory Committee. “In the same breath, abstaining from the 2020 World Championships is the right decision. I am proud that the athlete voice was solicited and considered through every step of this process. In choosing to make this decision now, versus delaying it, the athletes have time to recover and refocus on what is most important — the 2021 Olympic Games.”
United World Wrestling, the international federation for wrestling, announced Monday that its executive committee approved existing plans to host the event.
Penn State coach Pat Chambers resigns after investigation
Pat Chambers resigned as Penn State’s basketball coach Wednesday following an internal investigation by the school into allegations of inappropriate conduct.
Chambers, 49, had been at Penn State for nine years and was coming off the team’s best season under his directions.
Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said during a press news conference that she would not disclose details of the school’s investigation, but did say NCAA matters were not part of the investigation.
The investigation followed July story by ESPN’s “The Undefeated” that quoted a former Penn State player saying Chambers made an insensitive remark to him, referencing a noose during the 2018-19 season.
Group launches fundraiser to save university hockey team
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Supporters have started a fundraising drive to save the University of Alaska Anchorage hockey team.
Save Seawolf Hockey, the group behind the fundraiser, has until February to bring in $3 million to prevent the University of Alaska Board of Regents from eliminating the program, The Anchorage Daily News reported this week.
School Chancellor Cathy Sandeen in August proposed eliminating hockey, alpine skiing and gymnastics in response to state funding cuts.
The Board of Regents said in September that it would consider keeping the programs if they can raise enough money to cover two years of operating costs.
Under those terms, gymnastics must raise $880,000, the ski team needs $628,000 and hockey requires $3 million to stay alive.
Marquette halts all basketball for 2 weeks
Marquette University has paused all men’s and women’s basketball team activities for 14 days after each program received one positive COVID-19 test.
School officials said the most recent round of testing that took place Monday produced two positive results out of 45 tests of men’s and women’s basketball players as well as NCAA-defined Tier 1 team personnel. All individuals within Tier 1, which includes coaches, trainers, physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and other team personnel will quarantine for 14 days.
Marquette’s athletic department has conducted a total of 809 tests of athletes and staffers since Aug. 28. There have been eight positive cases.
Jones lands iconic No. 43 with Richard Petty Motorsports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Erik Jones will drive NASCAR’s iconic No. 43 next season for Richard Petty Motorsports, a pairing of a driver and a team both in need of fresh starts.
Jones in August was dropped by megateam Joe Gibbs Racing after six seasons, while Bubba Wallace and RPM are splitting at the end of the year. Wallace’s social activism this year became the defining characteristic of the storied Petty organization.
“They still have something to prove and I have something to prove,” Jones told The Associated Press. “We are both motivated to write a new chapter. It’s just a really clean slate, a chance to start from scratch and do something completely different.”
Wallace, NASCAR’s only full-time Black driver, this season has been outspoken on racial inequality and injustice. He ran a Black Lives Matter paint scheme on the No. 43 and RPM adopted Wallace’s “compassion, love, understanding” platform.
Real Madrid beaten again, Bayern surges in Champions League
GENEVA — Real Madrid couldn’t halt its losing streak in the Champions League, and no one seems able to stop Bayern Munich’s winning run.
Madrid’s 3-2 loss to a depleted Shakhtar Donetsk team was the most surprising result of Wednesday’s opening group games — while Bayern delivered the most impressive performance with a 4-0 win over Atlético Madrid.
It was a third straight loss in the competition for Real Madrid — its worst run in 34 years. For defending champion Bayern, it was a 12th straight Champions League victory.
Wins for Liverpool and Manchester City capped a good round for English clubs, and Atalanta again showed its free-scoring style to win 4-0 at overmatched newcomer Midtjylland.
Real Madrid has been unconvincing, especially at home, in the Champions League since lifting a record-extending 13th European title three seasons ago.
Yet Shakhtar was missing several starters after a COVID-19 outbreak at the club. The Ukrainian champion still led 3-0 at halftime, exposing a Madrid defense missing injured captain Sergio Ramos.
“It’s my job to find solutions because these kind of games can’t happen,” said coach Zinedine Zidane, who left veterans Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema on the bench ahead of playing Barcelona on Saturday.
Few fans attended the eight games, because of the spiking coronavirus infections across Europe, and there were none at Olympiakos to see a stoppage-time goal earn a 1-0 win over Marseille.
Aaron Lynch comes out of retirement, looks to rejoin Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Veteran defensive end/linebacker Aaron Lynch has unretired and been reinstated to Jacksonville’s roster.
Lynch walked away in August, just a few days into training camp. It was another blow to a position group that had two opt-outs, two season-ending injuries and another setback when defensive tackle Rodney Gunter was forced to step away from football because of an enlarged heart.
Lynch was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list. He will have to go through COVID-19 protocols before he’s allowed to return to the facility. The Jaguars (1-5) will get to see him practice before deciding whether to activate him to the 53-man roster.
Almeida stays in pink; O’Connor earns 1st Giro stage win
MADONNA DI CAMPIGLIO, Italy — João Almeida remained in the overall lead of the Giro d’Italia as the race headed into the high mountains and Ben O’Connor earned his first stage victory in a Grand Tour by winning the 17th leg on Wednesday.
Almeida was part of the group of overall favorites that crossed the summit finish more than five minutes after O’Connor, and the Portuguese cyclist, who rides for the Deceuninck-Quick Step team, remained 17 seconds ahead of Wilco Kelderman.
Jai Hindley is third overall, 2:58 behind Almeida on the eve of the Giro’s toughest stage.
The so-called “Queen stage” features four classified climbs, three of which are the highest category, on the 207-kilometer (128.6-mile) route from Pinzolo to Laghi di Cancano. One of those is the iconic Stelvio pass, which also has 48 hairpin turns.
The climb over the Stelvio is likely to prove decisive for the overall win, especially after Giro organizers announced on Wednesday night that they had been forced to alter Saturday’s penultimate stage, cutting out two of the most difficult climbs of the race.
Soler wins 2nd Vuelta stage, Roglic keeps overall lead
LEKUNBERRI, Spain — Marc Soler made a strong move on the final descent to pull away from the pack and held on to comfortably win the second stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Wednesday, with defending champion Primoz Roglic finishing second to keep the overall leader’s jersey.
Soler was able to ride alone toward the finish line at the end of the 151-kilometer (94-mile) ride from Pamplona to Lekunberri, finishing 19 seconds ahead of Roglic to secure his first Grand Tour stage victory.
Zverev, Auger-Aliassime reach Cologne quarterfinals
COLOGNE, Germany — Top-seeded Alexander Zverev overcame Australia’s John Millman 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the Cologne Championship quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Zverev hit 10 double-faults but held his nerve to win his fifth straight match in Cologne after winning last week’s Cologne Indoors.
The two back-to-back competitions were added to the provisional schedule following the suspension of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Zverev next faces eighth-seeded Adrian Mannarino, who beat Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-3.
Felix Auger-Aliassime needed 2 hours, 46 minutes to defeat 87th-ranked Egor Gerasimov of Belarus 4-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4). The Canadian next plays either Jan-Lennard Struff or Yoshihito Nishioka in the quarterfinals.
Golf tournament raises $1.6 million despite no ticket sales
CROMWELL, Conn. — The Travelers Championship announced Wednesday that June’s golf tournament raised more than $1.6 million for Connecticut charities despite being a television-only event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The PGA event, which donates all of its net proceeds, will give money to 115 local charities this year, officials said.
Tournament director Nathan Grube said the loss of ticket revenue was partially offset by corporate donors who provided funds even without getting the ticket packages, receptions or hospitality tents in return.
Last year, with about 200,000 spectators, the tournament donated about $2.1 million to charity.
This year the charities included several dealing with pandemic and social justice issues, including 4-CT, a nonprofit organization that funds statewide COVID-19 relief efforts such as food banks and child care for essential workers.
Torres withdraws from LPGA Tour event
Maria Torres has withdrawn from the LPGA Tour event in Georgia this week because her caddie tested positive for the coronavirus. Torres says she has no symptoms but is self-isolating because of their contact.
The LPGA also says a child care provider tested positive at the LPGA Drive On Championship-Reynolds Lake Oconee. The children in child care on Monday who had close contact with the teacher also are quarantined. The LPGA says based on CDC guidance, the players of the children are not considered contagious as “contacts of a contact and do not require isolation.
Mickelson might go where fans are not for Masters tuneup
THOUSAND OAKS — The Houston Open will be the first domestic PGA Tour event to have fans, and that might be enough to send Phil Mickelson elsewhere in his final tournament before the Masters.
Mickelson typically plays the week before the Masters, and he was planning on being at the Houston Open. The tournament announced last week that 2,000 tickets a day would go on sale starting Wednesday.
The Houston Open is Nov. 5-8 at Memorial Park. That’s the same week as the 54-hole Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix on the PGA Tour Champions. Mickelson has won both his starts on the 50-and-over circuit.
LSU working with NCAA to self-impose penalties for football
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU has self-imposed penalties for NCAA rules violations by the football program that include a reduction of scholarships and a two-year ban from its athletic facilities for Cleveland Browns star and former Tigers receiver Odell Beckham Jr., according to a report by Sports Illustrated.
LSU acknowledged it was working the NCAA and had self-imposed penalties, but provided no other details.
“LSU has worked proactively and in cooperation with the NCAA to identify and self-report any violations that occurred within our football program,” LSU senior associate athletic director Robert Munson said in a statement. “We believe these self-imposed penalties are appropriate and we will continue to coordinate and cooperate with the NCAA on this matter.”
The NCAA is not required to accept self-imposed penalties and could add to LSU’s punishment.
Sports Illustrated reported LSU was working with the NCAA on three separate potential football violations, including a Level III (considered minor) violation for Beckham’s handing out of about $2,000 worth of cash to Tigers players on the field after last year’s College Football Playoff national championship game.
Jets QB Darnold returns to practice, has chance to play
NEW YORK — New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is practicing for the first time since spraining his throwing shoulder and could have a chance to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.
Coach Adam Gase said Wednesday before practice that Darnold would be limited, which is a positive development for the young quarterback.
“Right now, we’re just saying that all options are available,” Gase said. “We’ll have him on a pitch count.”
Darnold sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder against Denver on Oct. 1. He briefly left the game to be examined before returning, but hadn’t practiced or played since. Joe Flacco has started the last two games at quarterback for the Jets.
AP source: Jets trade OLB Willis to 49ers for draft pick
NEW YORK — A person with direct knowledge of the deal say the New York Jets have traded outside linebacker Jordan Willis to the San Francisco 49ers.
The Jets are also sending a 2021 seventh-round draft pick to the 49ers for a sixth-round selection in 2022, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced the trade.
NFL Network first announced the deal Wednesday.
The 25-year-old Willis hadn’t played in any of the Jets’ last three games, and participated in only two this season with no tackles. He was claimed by New York off waivers in September 2019 from Cincinnati. Willis had seven tackles and a sack in nine games last season with the Jets.
No. 10 Florida, Mullen plan to resume practice next week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — No. 10 Florida is planning to start returning to its football facility Monday, nearly two weeks after the program shut down because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
Coach Dan Mullen, one of more than two dozen Gators who tested positive for the coronavirus last week, sounded congested as he said the team had a new positive Wednesday.
“We’re trying to see now if any new case could have been from the original spread on the team or if these are individuals kind of not following the kind of the quarantine procedure or just going out and getting it on their own because there’s no football going on right now,” Mullen said on the weekly Southeastern Conference coaches call.
Mullen remains isolated at home, living mostly in his bedroom and adjacent office. His wife and kids have tested negative repeatedly, he said. His wife, Megan, temporarily moved to another part of the house.
Capitals hire Laviolette’s longtime assistant Kevin McCarthy
ARLINGTON, Va. — Kevin McCarthy joined Peter Laviolette’s Washington Capitals coaching staff Wednesday, an expected move continuing the pair’s partnership that has lasted for more than 15 years.
McCarthy will be in charge of the defensemen under Laviolette, who is keeping the other three assistants in place after replacing fired coach Todd Reirden. The 63-year-old was with Laviolette in his last three stops in Nashville, Philadelphia and Carolina, and they won the Stanley Cup together with the Hurricanes in 2006.
Julia Goerges retires from tennis at 31
BERLIN — Former Wimbledon semifinalist Julia Goerges announced her retirement from tennis Wednesday at the age of 31.
The German reached her highest ranking of ninth in the world in 2018 and was ranked 45th at her retirement. Her most recent match was a second-round loss to fellow German Laura Siegemund at the French Open.
Goerges, in a letter addressed to the game of tennis, wrote that she was “ready to say ‘goodbye’” after a 15-year pro career.
“I always knew how I would feel when it is time to say goodbye to you, and that moment has arrived. I am ready to close the tennis chapter of my life and open a new one, which I am really excited about,” she added.
Goerges reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 2018 before losing in straight sets to Serena Williams. She was runner-up in mixed doubles at the French Open in 2014 alongside Nenad Zimonjic and was a finalist in the Fed Cup with Germany in 2014.
Shakhtar team depleted by coronavirus stuns Real Madrid 3-2
MADRID — A Shakhtar Donetsk team depleted by coronavirus cases handed Real Madrid a 3-2 home loss in Group B of the Champions League on Wednesday.
Playing with only a few regular starters, Shakhtar took advantage of counterattacks to open up a 3-0 first-half lead, and then held on after Madrid pulled closer with two goals shortly after the break in an empty Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium.
Madrid thought it had equalized in injury time through Federico Valverde, but the goal was disallowed for offside after video review.
The Ukrainian side opened the scoring through Tetê in the 29th minute and added to the lead with an own-goal by Madrid defender Raphael Varane in the 33rd. Manor Solomon then added the third in the 42nd.
New Jersey Devils re-sign restricted free agent Nick Merkley
NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils have re-signed restricted free-agent forward Nick Merkley to a one-year, two-way contract.
General manager Tom Fitzgerald said Wednesday the 23-year-old Merkley would earn $874,125 annually at the NHL level and $70,000 at the AHL level.
Merkley is currently playing for Ässät in Liiga (Finland), for whom he has two goals and two assists in seven games. He will rejoin the Devils before the start of 2020-21 training camp.
The Devils acquired the right wing in December from Arizona as part of the multiplayer deal that sent Taylor Hall to the Coyotes. He had a goal and an assist in four games with New Jersey but spent most of the season at Binghamton (AHL). He was Arizona’s first-round selection, 30th overall, in the 2015 NHL draft.
Oats: Alabama freshman Tchikou to miss season after surgery
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama freshman forward Alex Tchikou will miss the upcoming basketball season after suffering a torn right Achilles.
Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said Tchikou had surgery Wednesday in Birmingham and is expected to make a full recovery.
The 6-foot-11, 225-pounder was a four-star prospect who several recruiting services ranked as one of the nation’s top 60 recruits.
Tchikou played one year at Dream City Christian High School in Glendale, Arizona after moving to the United States from Paris at age 16.
Swiss soccer club Sion asks for postponements
Swiss soccer club Sion says its entire first-team squad has been placed in quarantine and it asked the league to postpone its next two games.
Sion says players have to wait 10 days before returning to training, and it wants the league to postpone matches on the next two Sundays, Oct. 25 and Nov. 1.
The 10-team Swiss top division already postponed one of its five scheduled games this weekend.
Basel will not play on Sunday because it has 10 players in quarantine and one player who tested positive for COVID-19 is self-isolating. Basel also had its game last weekend postponed. Both games have been rescheduled for November.
Switzerland has one of the fastest-rising infection rates in Europe.
