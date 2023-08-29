Browns replace kicker Cade York, trade pick to Chargers for veteran Dustin Hopkins, AP source says
CLEVELAND — With kicker Cade York struggling badly, the Cleveland Browns acquired Dustin Hopkins in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press on Monday.
The Browns sent a seventh-round pick in 2025 to the Chargers for Hopkins, said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the teams are waiting for the trade to be cleared by the NFL.
York could be released by the Browns after a rough exhibition season. He went 4 of 8 on field goals and had a potential game winner blocked in the final minute on Saturday in Kansas City. York had an inconsistent rookie season after being drafted in the fourth round in 2022.
The 32-year-old Hopkins gives the Browns a reliable kicker to start the season. He spent seven seasons with Washington and the past two in Los Angeles.
Hopkins has made 190 of 224 of his field-goal attempts.
Bronny James is doing well and ‘we just have to be patient,’ says USC coach Andy Enfield
LOS ANGELES — Bronny James, the 18-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, is doing well and attending classes after the highly regarded freshman guard went into cardiac arrest during a workout last month, Southern California basketball coach Andy Enfield said Monday.
“The good thing is he’s doing extremely well and he’s in class right now. And we all love him,” Enfield said. “I think everybody is hopeful that Bronny will return to the court. We just have to be patient and take it step by step.”
The James family released a statement Friday saying a congenital heart defect was the probable cause of James’ cardiac arrest. The statement said the heart defect can be treated and that the family is confident in James’ ability to make a full recovery and return to the court in the near future.
James was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and released three days after being stricken on July 24.
“Our goal is to support Bronny in any way we can academically, athletically, and be patient with how things develop in his return,” Enfield said.
James, a 6-foot-3 guard, committed to USC in May and bolstered what was already one of the nation’s top recruiting classes. He is the sixth McDonald’s All-American to join the program since Enfield became coach in 2013.
The Trojans had the nation’s fourth-ranked recruiting class, including the top-rated player in guard Isaiah Collier.
McLaughlin, Stidham lead the Broncos past the mistake-prone Rams 41-0 in preseason finale
DENVER — Undrafted rookie Jaleel McLaughlin scored his fourth touchdown of the preseason and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam caught seven passes for 109 yards and a TD, leading the Denver Broncos to a 41-0 blowout of the Los Angeles Rams in the teams’ preseason closer Saturday night.
Jarrett Stidham directed Denver to scores on its first five drives. Wearing white uniforms at home for the first time in 20 years, the Broncos built a 27-0 halftime lead after lighting up their mammoth new scoreboard, the gemstone of a $100 million offseason stadium upgrade.
The game marked the Broncos’ first taste of success under coach Sean Payton, who grumbled over last-minute one-point exhibition losses at Arizona and San Francisco.
The Rams (0-3) sat Matthew Stafford and several other starters the entire preseason.
Angel City picks up first win over OL Reign
LOS ANGELES — Goals from Clarisse Le Bihan and Madison Hammond gave Angel City its first win over OL Reign in front of 22,000 fans at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.
In the 13th minute, Hammond sent a ball over the top to Scarlett Camberos. Reign goalkeeper Claudia Dickey came out to challenge the ball and missed it, leaving Camberos free to send a cross into the box, which Le Bihan put into the net.
Hammond doubled Angel City’s lead in the 57th minute, getting onto a free kick that slid through Dickey’s hands.
Megan Rapinoe — who will retire at the end of the NWSL season — subbed on at half and got one back for the Reign in the 74th, finishing a penalty into the lower left corner after Bethany Balcer was fouled in the box.
The loss marked the Reign’s (7-7-3) third straight in regular season play.
Angel City (5-6-6) is now unbeaten in nine straight matches across all competitions and hasn’t given up more than one goal during that stretch.
Arfield’s first career goal lifts Charlotte over LAFC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Scott Arfield scored his first career goal late in the second half to help Charlotte FC rally for a 2-1 victory over Los Angeles FC on Saturday night.
Charlotte (7-9-8) improves to 7-1-5 in its last 12 matches at home. Charlotte grabbed a 1-0 lead on Ashley Westwood’s second goal of the season — unassisted in the 29th minute.
Mario González netted the equalizer in the 67th minute for LAFC (11-7-7), using an assist from Dénis Bouanga to score his first career goal in his second appearance.
Arfield delivered the match-winner in the 75th minute, scoring unassisted in his third start and fourth appearance.
Kristijan Kahlina saved five shots for Charlotte. John McCarthy totaled three saves for LAFC
Galaxy stay hot at home with 3-0 victory over Fire
CARSON CITY — Tyler Boyd scored a first-half goal, Riqui Puig and Billy Sharp found the net after halftime and the Los Angeles Galaxy cruised to a 3-0 victory over the Chicago Fire on Saturday night.
The Galaxy (6-10-7) upped their unbeaten streak against the Fire to a club-record 13 against a single opponent. Chicago’s last victory over LA was in August of 2010.
Boyd took a pass from Maya Yoshida in the 29th minute and scored for the fifth time this season to give LA a 1-0 lead at the half.
Puig used an assist from Douglas Costa in the 72nd minute to score his fourth goal of the season for a 2-0 lead.
Sharp subbed in in the 69th minute and scored his first career goal on a penalty kick in the 90th minute in the first appearance of his career to complete the scoring.
LA has won three straight at home for the first time in a year after beating 2022 MLS Cup finalists Los Angeles FC and the Philadelphia Union in their two previous home matches.
US eases past Greece 109-81 at Basketball World Cup to advance to the second round
MANILA, Philippines — The first required step at the Basketball World Cup for the Americans is now complete. They’re going to the tournament’s second round.
An achievement, technically — but one barely worth acknowledging.
Winning gold is the only goal for the Americans on this end-of-summer trip to Manila, and Monday was just another step, they hope, toward getting there. Austin Reaves led a balanced scoring effort with 15 points and the U.S. topped Greece 109-81 to clinch a spot in the second round that starts Friday.
“There’s only really one thing that gets us excited out here,” U.S. guard Tyrese Haliburton said. “We’ve got to take care of business every night to be able to do that.”
Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards each scored 13 for the Americans (2-0), who haven’t lost in seven games overall this summer. Brunson made all five of his shots, Bobby Portis had 10 points and Josh Hart grabbed 11 rebounds for the winners.
Buescher wins at Daytona, eliminating Elliott and helping Wallace land final NASCAR playoff berth
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Chris Buescher won the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night, eliminating fan favorite Chase Elliott from the playoffs and sending Bubba Wallace into the postseason.
Buescher and teammate Brad Keselowski finished 1-2 for RFK Racing, with Buescher winning for the third time in the last five races. Because Buescher already had won, Wallace got the 16th and final playoff spot on points.
Ryan Preece flipped about a dozen times after sliding into the infield grass with six laps to go and came to a halt in his mangled No. 41 Ford. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver was able to get out with help before emergency personnel put him on a gurney and into an ambulance for a quick trip to the infield care center.
Preece’s crash with SHR teammate Chase Briscoe sent the race into overtime. Buescher was out front for the restart and Keselowski stayed in line to keep them 1-2 at the checkered flag.
Megan Khang earns 1st win, and Andrea Lee earns Solheim Cup spot at CPKC Women’s Open
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Megan Khang beat Jin Young Ko with a par in a playoff for her first LPGA win, and Andrea Lee rallied to clinch a spot on the U.S. Solheim Cup team at the CPKC Women’s Open on Sunday.
After struggling most of the afternoon, Khang made a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club to force the playoff. Ko hit her tee shot on the first playoff hole into the hazard left of the fairway and took a double bogey after a penalty shot.
The 25-year-old Khang hit her second shot to the fringe left of the pin on 18 and two-putted for her first win in eight years on the LPGA Tour, giving her caddie a giant huge after it dropped. She shot 2-over 74 in the final round to finish at 9-under 279.
Lee needed to finish 13th to earn one of the seven automatic qualifying spots for the U.S. team. She just missed a birdie on 18 to shoot 70 in the final round, leaving her 11th at 2 under with several players still on the course.
After a nearly hourlong wait, Lee tied for 13th, earning a spot in the Sept. 22-24 matches in Spain.
Lexi Thompson earned the eighth U.S. Solheim Cup spot based on world rankings despite missing the cut by eight shots.
Former Cup Series champ Kurt Busch formally retires while still recovering from concussion
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Kurt Busch said goodbye to Cup Series racing on the same stage where he celebrated one of his most memorable NASCAR victories.
It was an emotional farewell for sure.
Busch, 45, held back tears as he announced his retirement Saturday at Daytona International Speedway. The 2004 series champion and 2017 Daytona 500 winner called it quits mostly because he’s been unable to shake lingering effects of a significant concussion that rocked stock car racing a year ago.
“My body is just having a battle with Father Time,” Busch said. “I’ve had arthritis ever since I can remember. My gout has flared up where I can barely walk in some days. Just pushing to get through physical therapy and continuing to work out.”
Busch joins a short list of drivers in recent years whose bodies helped prompt decisions to walk away: Dale Earnhardt Jr. (concussions) and four-time champion Jeff Gordon (lower back). Busch said he was taking prerace shots last summer — before his concussion — “just so I could move my knee and move my feet.”
His younger brother, two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, sat at the back of Daytona’s media center during the announcement. NASCAR executives Jim France, Ben Kennedy, Steve O’Donnell and Mike Helton also were on hand along with countless Toyota brass and 23IX Racing drivers Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick.
“It’s time for a new journey, and I’m excited to get started,” Kurt Busch said.
A historic day for African basketball, with South Sudan and Cape Verde getting World Cup wins
MANILA, Philippines — South Sudan is the world’s youngest nation, gaining its independence only 12 years ago. Cape Verde is one of the world’s least-populated nations, with fewer residents than any country that qualified for the Basketball World Cup.
They stood tall on Monday at the World Cup — both nations winning games at FIBA’s biggest tournament for the first time.
It was a double-dose of history for African basketball: South Sudan beat China 89-69 at Manila and Cape Verde beat Venezuela 81-75 at Okinawa, Japan. The wins kept both teams in contention for berths in the second round of the World Cup, and they remain very much in the race to become Africa’s automatic qualifier for next summer’s Paris Olympics.
“I’m still speechless,” said Cape Verde’s Will Tavares, a Rhode Island-born forward who scored 20 points in Monday’s win. “I feel like I’m in a dream right now, but the win was so big for us and our country and our families. We made a statement. Even though we’re the smallest country, we have so much heart.”
They were the two lowest-ranked nations in the 32-team field to begin the tournament, both countries getting to the World Cup for the first time. South Sudan is ranked 62nd worldwide by FIBA, the sport’s global governing body; Cape Verde is ranked 64th.
And they both have a chance to be among the 16 teams still standing when the second round starts Friday.
Mets message to Ohtani: `Please don’t break anything else, Shohei’
NEW YORK — The New York Mets had a message for Shohei Othani when the Los Angeles Angels two-way star walked to the plate in the first inning Sunday:
“PLEASE DON’T BREAK ANYTHING ELSE, SHOHEI” read an all-capital letters plea next to his photo on the giant 17,400-square-foot center-field videoboard.
Ohtani’s foul ball in the first inning Saturday night damaged a video panel in right field as a crowd of 35,890 gasped.
Ohtani, playing his first series since the Angels said he tore a ligament in his right elbow while pitching on Wednesday, went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts in Los Angeles’ 3-2 loss Sunday. He was 3 for 9 with three runs, two steals and an RBI as the Angels took two of three from the Mets.
He had one hard-hit ball Sunday, a lineout to left in the first inning.
Ohtani leads the major leagues with 44 homers and a .666 slugging percentage. He’s also first in the American League with a .409 on-base percentage and ranks among the top five in batting average and RBIs.
“Kept Ohtani from hurting us,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “That’s quite a feat.”
Cleveland cuts former All-Star RHP Noah Syndergaard after Sunday’s start against Toronto
TORONTO — Cleveland right-hander Noah Syndergaard was designated for assignment following Sunday’s extra-inning win over Toronto after pitching six innings against the Blue Jays.
Syndergaard allowed five runs and four hits against the team that drafted him in the first round in 2010. He gave up three home runs.
“He just had trouble keeping it in the ballpark,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said of Syndergaard after Sunday’s 10-7 win. “Only a couple of hits for a while. But then the home runs, they kind of get in the way a little bit, and I know it frustrated him.”
Francona didn’t address Syndergaard’s status after the game. Syndergaard, who turns 31 on Tuesday, did not speak to reporters.
Syndergaard is 2-6 with a 6.50 ERA in 18 starts with the Dodgers and Guardians. He’s owed $2,446,237 of his $13 million salary for the final five weeks of the season.
Cleveland acquired Syndergaard from Los Angeles on July 26 in exchange for infielder Amed Rosario. As part of the trade, the Dodgers agreed to send Cleveland $1,873,118 to cover part of the $4,682,795 Syndergaard was owed at the time. Rosario was due $2,809,677 from his $7.8 million deal.
Nicknamed ‘Thor’ for his devastating fastball and long, blond hair, Syndergaard was once one of the game’s rising pitching stars. However, injuries have sidetracked his career. He signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers last offseason and posted a 7.16 ERA in 12 starts before getting hurt.
Syndergaard spent his first seven seasons with the New York Mets, where he was an All-Star in 2016. He pitched for the Mets in the 2015 World Series, earning their only win against the Kansas City Royals.
Syndergaard is 59-47 with a 3.71 ERA in 163 career games with the Mets, the Angels, Philadelphia, the Dodgers, and Cleveland.
Arizona State imposes 1-year bowl ban for potential violations under Edwards
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State has issued a self-imposed one-year bowl ban amid an NCAA investigation for possible infractions incurred under former football coach Herm Edwards.
The ban announced Sunday is a preemptive step as the NCAA investigates the Sun Devils for alleged recruiting violations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Arizona State University has informed the NCAA and Pac-12 conference that it will self-impose a one-year postseason ban on its football program for the upcoming season,” Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson said. “In light of the ongoing investigation and our membership obligation to maintain the confidentiality of the matter, we will not be commenting further at this time.”
The NCAA has been investigating the program since 2021, looking into allegations that the Sun Devils hosted recruits during the NCAA-imposed ban on in-person recruiting during the pandemic. The NCAA shut down official visits to campus by high school prospects in all sports and banned coaches from taking recruiting trips for more than a year because of COVID-19.
Several assistants resigned or were fired due to the investigation.
Arizona State fired Edwards three games into last season, his fifth with the program, and gave him a $4.4 million buyout instead of firing him for cause. Former Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham was hired as his replacement.
The ban is a big hit to the new coaching staff and more than 50 new players who were not a part of the program when the alleged infractions occurred.
“Like I told the guys: you can’t control it,” Dillingham said after practice Sunday. “Not one person in the country feels bad for us. As a matter of fact, a lot of people are happy about it because people love to see other people down. It’s the world we live in. If we allow people to feed off this circumstance for us, then that’s on us.”
Teenager Asher Hong wins first men’s national gymnastics title
SAN JOSE — Asher Hong won his first men’s national gymnastics title on Saturday night, posting a two-day total of 170.930 to edge college teammate Khoi Young and Fred Richard.
The 19-year-old Hong, a sophomore at Stanford, is the first teenager to win a men’s all-around national championship since John Orozco in 2012.
Hong, who finished third behind two-time national champion Brody Malone a year ago, led after the opening night on Thursday but fell behind early in the finals after a so-so performance on the pommel horse. He gained momentum as the meet went on, taking the lead for good with a brilliant 15.099 on still rings as Richard and 2017 national champion Yul Moldauer faltered after the three began the finals separated by less than 0.2.
Richard, a sophomore at Michigan, saw his chances of chasing down Hong end when he fell twice near the end of his routine on the pommel horse during the penultimate rotation.
Moldauer began the night with a chance to bookend the national championship he won six years ago. A fall on the high bar and the ensuing score of 11.200 sent him tumbling down to fifth.
Their miscues opened the door for Young, a junior at Stanford. A strong set on pommels propelled him into second a year after he had to withdraw from the 2022 championships due to a sprained ankle.
The five-man team that will represent the U.S. at the world championships in Belgium this fall will be announced Sunday morning. The Americans are trying to return to the podium at a major international event for the first time since 2014.
Cardinals release QB Colt McCoy, leaving position in flux as regular season approaches
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have released their expected starting quarterback Colt McCoy less than two weeks before the team’s season opener against the Washington Commanders.
The Cardinals announced the move on Monday.
The 36-year-old McCoy had a 3-3 record in spot starts as the backup to Kyler Murray over the past two seasons, and was expected to handle that role this fall while Murray recovers from a torn ACL suffered last season.
But new coach Jonathan Gannon had recently been coy about the team’s starter while Murray was out.
Rookie Clayton Tune and veteran David Blough took the snaps against the Vikings in Saturday’s preseason game.
The Cardinals also traded for quarterback Joshua Dobbs last week, signaling that McCoy might not be the answer.
It’s unclear who the Cardinals might start under center in Week 1.
In other Monday moves, the Cardinals also released safety Sean Chandler and cornerback Nate Hairston. They also placed offensive lineman Pat Elflein on injured reserve.
McCoy has played 12 seasons with five teams, mostly as a backup. He’s thrown for 7,975 yards and 34 touchdowns in his career and has a 11-25 mark in 36 starts.
