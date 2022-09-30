Thomas helps US top Serbia, move into World Cup semis
SYDNEY — Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists to help the U.S. beat Serbia. Kelsey Plum scored 17 points and A’ja Wilson added 15 to lead the Americans (6-0), who will face Canada.
The Americans had run through pool play, winning by 46.2 points per game and hadn’t faced any kind of challenge. Serbia (3-2) wasn’t afraid though, going right at the U.S. The Serbians scored the first basket of the game — the first time the Americans trailed in the tournament.
It was back-and-forth for the first 17 minutes, with the U.S. failing to go on any major run. Then, with 2:59 left in the half and the U.S. up by five, Kahleah Copper drove to the basket and was fouled. She landed hard on her hip and was helped off the court by the U.S. training staff. Copper, who has been a sparkplug for the U.S. in her first tournament, didn’t return.
Plum replaced Cooper and hit the two free throws, starting a 12-0 run to close the half as the Americans led 50-33 at the break. Serbia didn’t challenge that deficit in the second half.
Yvonne Anderson led Serbia with 14 points.
Hall tosses 3 TDs, rallies No. 19 BYU past Utah State
PROVO, Utah — Jaren Hall threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 19 BYU to a 38-26 victory over Utah State on Thursday night.
Hall, who favored his right shoulder after a late hit near the end of the third quarter, has thrown for at least 250 yards in nine consecutive games. Kody Epps finished with 86 yards and a touchdown on five catches. Christopher Brooks ran for 90 yards and a score on 11 carries.
BYU (4-1) beat Utah State for the third straight time in the Battle for the Old Wagon Wheel.
Cooper Legas threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns while adding 54 yards and another score on the ground to lead the Aggies. Legas, who filled in for injured starter Logan Bonner, also threw a pair of interceptions. Calvin Tyler, Jr. added 104 yards on 18 carries.
The Aggies (1-4, 0-1 MW) lost their fourth straight game and fell to 6-65 all-time versus AP Top 25 teams.
Lin makes late eagle to take LPGA lead
THE COLONY, Texas — Xiyu Lin of China made a 10-foot eagle putt on the par-5 17th hole Thursday that sent her to a 6-under 65 and a one-shot lead in The Ascendant LPGA.
The late eagle from Lin, twice a runner-up on the LPGA Tour this season, took attention away from Atthaya Thitikul and her bid to reach No. 1 in the women’s world ranking.
Thitikul won in Arkansas last week for her second LPGA title this season, and now the 19-year-old Thai can replace Jin Young Ko at the top of the ranking with another win.
She opened with a 66, along with Lizette Salas.
Lexi Thompson, who has gone more than three years since her last LPGA victory, had a chance to share the lead with a birdie on her final hole at Old American Golf Club. She took bogey and had to settle for being in the group at 67.
Riley shares lead at Sanderson Farms
JACKSON, Miss. — Davis Riley got off to a hot start and kept bogeys off his card to the end for a 6-under 66 and a share of the lead Thursday with Will Gordon in the Sanderson Farms Championship, the PGA Tour event he considers his fifth major.
Riley grew up about 90 miles away in Hattiesburg and can remember playing the Country Club of Jackson when he was so young he was hitting fairway metals into the par 4s.
He is coming off a strong rookie season, narrowly missing out on the Tour Championship, and would appear to be off to a solid start.
Defending champion Sam Burns opened with a 70 one week after he was part of the U.S. team that won the Presidents Cup.
Riley and Gordon were a shot ahead of eight players, a group that included Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa, who went 1-0-1 in his Presidents Cup debut last week.
Maris Jr: Bonds, McGwire illegitimate, Judge to be HR king
TORONTO — Roger Maris Jr. considers the home run feats of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa to be illegitimate and says Aaron Judge should be recognized as the holder of the big league season standard if the New York Yankees slugger hits No. 62.
“He should be revered for being the actual single-season home run champ,” Maris said after Judge hit his 61st on Wednesday night to match Roger Maris’ record-setting total with the Yankees in 1961.
“I mean, that’s really who he is if he hits 62, and I think that’s what needs to happen. I think baseball needs to look at the records and I think baseball should do something.”
Roger Maris, who died in 1985 at age 51, broke the record of 60 set by Babe Ruth in 1927. Maris’ mark stood until McGwire hit 70 for St. Louis in 1998, and that was topped by Barry Bonds’ 73 for San Francisco in 2001.
McGwire also hit 65 in 1999, and Sammy Sosa had seasons of 66, 64 and 63 for the Chicago Cubs from 1998-2001.
McGwire admitted using steroids, while Bonds and Sosa maintained they didn’t knowingly use performance-enhancing drugs. Major League Baseball began drug-testing with penalties in 2004.
Asked Wednesday whether he considers McGwire and Bonds home run totals to be illegitimate, Maris answered yes.
“I do,” he said. “I think most people do.”
Maris sees Judge as a player worthy of praise.
“I can’t think of anybody better that baseball can look up to than Aaron Judge,” he said.
Proud to be an American: 76ers star Embiid now U.S. citizen
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Joel Embiid is an American citizen.
A native of Cameroon, Embiid said he was sworn in as a citizen two weeks ago in Philadelphia. The NBA scoring champion and Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center said his family — he has a wife and young son — played a pivotal role in his decision.
“I’ve been here for a long time,” Embiid told The Associated Press Thursday at training camp at The Citadel. “My son is American. I felt like, I’m living here and it’s a blessing to be an American. So I said, why not?”
Embiid, who played college basketball for one season at Kansas, also has citizenship in France. He said it is way too early to think about which country he could potentially represent in international basketball.
The 28-year-old Embiid averaged a career-best 30.6 points in 68 games last season. The 7-footer also averaged 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists in helping Philadelphia reach the Eastern Conference semifinals for the second straight year. Embiid averaged 23.6 points and 10.7 rebounds in the postseason despite playing with hand and facial injuries.
Embiid had been announced as playing out of Kansas during pregame introductions at 76ers’ home games but switched around midseason last year as being introduced from Cameroon. He might try for a mouthful this season.
“We’re going to say Cameroon, American and French,” he said, laughing.
Bowman is 2nd driver to suffer concussion in Next Gen car
Alex Bowman will miss Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway with a concussion the Hendrick Motorsports driver apparently suffered last week at Texas.
HMS said Bowman was evaluated Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina, and ruled out of this weekend’s playoff race. Noah Gragson will drive the No. 48 Chevrolet for Bowman.
“I’m disappointed but know my health is the number one priority,” Bowman posted on social media. “I am committed to follow all medical guidance to ensure I can return to competition as soon as possible.”
Bowman is now the second driver sidelined with a concussion suffered in a crash of NASCAR’s new Next Gen car. Kurt Busch has been out since a crash July 23 in qualifying at Pocono and withdrew his spot in the 16-driver playoff field. Busch said this week he’s hopeful to race before the end of the season.
Bowman crashed on Lap 98 at Texas on Sunday but went on to finish the race. He finished 29th and is ranked last among the remaining 12 playoff drivers. The field will be cut to eight after next week’s race in Charlotte.
NASCAR this year introduced its Next Gen car that was designed to cut costs and level the playing field, but the safety of the spec car has been under fire since Busch’s crash. Drivers have complained they feel the impact much more in crashes than they did in the old car, and a rash of blown tires and broken parts has plagued the first four races of the playoffs.
UFC mysteriously closes show at Vegas campus to fans, media
LAS VEGAS — The UFC is holding its next fight show without fans or media members in attendance, and the mixed martial arts promotion isn’t saying why.
The UFC will stage a 13-bout Fight Night card at the Apex Gym on its corporate campus in Las Vegas on Saturday night, but no fans or reporters will be there. The UFC has held regular televised cards at the small gym since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but has typically allowed in groups of fans and media representatives.
Strawweight Mackenzie Dern, who is fighting Yan Xioanan in the main event, said at a media availability Wednesday that Mark Zuckerberg, the Facebook cofounder and Meta chief executive officer, has “rented out the whole event.” Zuckerberg is a well-known MMA fan who has trained in the sport.
“I know he’ll be there,” Dern said. “But I don’t know if it’s just, like, literally him and his wife, if he’s going to have friends, or if it’s just like a small party. I don’t know. I’m excited, and that just makes me more driven to put on a good show. I know everyone’s watching on TV, but for Mark and whoever’s gonna be there, I’ll put on a show. That’s what they want to see, is a show. Then we’re going to give a show.”
UFC President Dana White has refused to announce a reason for the closure when asked in recent days, but he went on Twitter on Wednesday to deny that Zuckerberg has booked the entire Apex gym for himself.
A UFC spokesperson declined to comment when asked by The Associated Press, instead referring to an email sent to regular MMA reporters announcing the closure without a reason. Reporters are allowed to cover the official weigh-in on Friday, but not the fights.
ESPN+ is still broadcasting the Fight Night show as usual.
Saints QB Winston held out of 2nd straight practice in UK
LONDON — New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston had said “I’ll be out there” for practice on Thursday. He wasn’t.
Winston was held out of a second straight practice because of a back injury, raising questions about whether he’ll be able to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
A day earlier, coach Dennis Allen said he anticipated Winston would return to the practice field, and the quarterback insisted he was preparing to start in the NFL’s first international game of the season.
On Thursday, offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael wouldn’t address if Winston’s status had changed but said the plan was to “see where he was at day to day and then see if we could get him out there.”
“Hopefully it happens tomorrow,” Carmichael said. “Obviously, the head coach and the trainers have a plan in place. I’ll let Dennis make those calls.”
Ravens put nose tackle Michael Pierce on injured reserve
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens put nose tackle Michael Pierce on injured reserve.
The Ravens announced the move Thursday, a day after coach John Harbaugh said that Pierce had a torn biceps. The question at that point was whether he would try to play through the injury or have surgery.
Pierce signed a three-year deal with the Ravens in March after being released by Minnesota. He started the first three games of this season.
Pierce also played his first four NFL seasons with Baltimore from 2016-19 before going to the Vikings.
The Ravens host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Heyward plans to keep on playing, even if not with Cubs
CHICAGO — Jason Heyward plans to play next season, even if it won’t be with the Chicago Cubs.
Heyward hasn’t been in a game since June 24 because of right knee inflammation. The 33-year-old outfielder hit .204 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 137 at-bats, and he has one season left in a $184 million, eight-year contract, a deal with a $22 million salary next season.
“I feel like I’m a very fortunate person to be in a select group of players that earned bad contracts because there’s a lot of bad contracts,” Heyward said Thursday. “So that’s fine. I can understand people can say contracts this and that, but I also know I’ve had my hand in a lot of winning baseball here on the North Side of Chicago.”
Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said last month that Heyward won’t be with Chicago next year.
“I appreciate the real,” Heyward said.
A two-time Gold Glove winner, Heyward has a .257 average, 159 homers and 641 RBIs in 13 seasons with Atlanta, St. Louis and Chicago. In 2016 he helped the Cubs win their first World Series since 1908. But he has hit .245 with 62 home runs in seven seasons with Chicago.
Air Force football sanctioned for recruiting violations
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The Air Force football program received two years of probation from the NCAA and had its squad size reduced by 10 for four years as part of its sanctions for recruiting violations.
The penalties were announced Thursday after Air Force and four individuals reached an agreement with NCAA enforcement staff on recruiting violations. A fifth individual in the case has contested their role and will be heard by the committee on infractions.
The sanctions also include a fine and a reduction of 46 total official visits for the football program in the 2022-23 and ‘23-24 academic years. In addition, there’s a prohibition on unofficial visits in football from Sept. 1 through Oct. 12, 2022, and a reduced number of evaluation days this fall.
Air Force has around 115 players on its varsity roster, plus a JV team that all count as NCAA athletes and its roster size.
“The (committee) appreciates the parties’ efforts in working collaboratively together to reach agreement on the violations, levels, classifications, and significant and meaningful penalties,” Gary Miller, the chief hearing officer for the panel and president at Akron, said in a statement. “The panel also recognizes that Air Force has gone above and beyond in its overall approach to this case.”
In a joint statement, Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark and director of athletics Nathan Pine said: “The U.S. Air Force Academy is pleased that our case has progressed to the point of the NCAA accepting our negotiated resolution. We will continue working with the NCAA on this ongoing self-reported case from the COVID dead period, as it’s our responsibility to ensure integrity of the institution, athletics department, cadet-athletes and staff.”
The Falcons are off to a 3-1 start and host Navy on Saturday to begin the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy competition. The trophy is presented to the service academy with the best record in the round-robin format.
NHL: Russian players all clear for games in Czech Republic
Russian players on two NHL teams opening the season in the Czech Republic will be allowed to participate in the two Global Series games in Prague after all.
The Czech government has dropped its attempted ban of Russian players on the rosters for San Jose and Nashville, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said Thursday. The move paves the way for the Sharks and Predators to travel to Europe this weekend for practices and exhibition games in Germany and Switzerland, respectively, before facing off at Prague’s O2 Arena Oct. 7 and 8.
The Czech Foreign Ministry last week said Russian players would not be granted entry into the country because of their nation’s invasion of Ukraine. Czech officials could not be reached late Thursday. The Czech Republic was one of the first EU countries to stop issuing visas to Russian nationals following the February invasion, with some exceptions.
Daly had expressed confidence that the two Russians on the team’s rosters would play. Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has Alexander Barabanov, along with Evgeny Svechnikov, who is in training camp on a tryout agreement.
The Predators said last week they were told not to expect any issues. The Sharks, from captain Logan Couture to general manager Mike Grier, took an all-or-nothing stance.
“We’re a team, so if they say some guys can’t go, either we all go or no one goes,” Grier said. “It’s not the players’ fault. They didn’t do anything wrong. I don’t think they should be punished for it. We stand with them, and we’re all together as one in here.”
Royal silks return as King Charles III’s horse finishes 2nd
SALISBURY, England — The famous royal silks returned to British horse racing on Thursday, with the first runner under the ownership of King Charles III finishing a distant second at Salisbury.
Educator was the first horse to wear the purple, red and gold silks since the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8.
Her oldest son and heir, Charles, has taken on the royal stable and Educator was sent off as the 11-10 favorite under jockey Tom Marquand for the Radcliffe & Co Handicap.
Okeechobee won by 4 ¼ lengths in the four-horse race.
The queen’s last runner was Improvise, who was beaten narrowly at Epsom on the day the monarch died at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.
Former El Salvador soccer boss sentenced in US bribery case
NEW YORK — The former president of El Salvador’s soccer federation was sentenced on Thursday to 16 months in prison in the long-running FIFA corruption scandal.
Reynaldo Vasquez, 66, told a judge in federal court in Brooklyn that he felt “great shame” over his role in a bribery scheme that involved media and marketing rights for games played by the Salvadoran national soccer team. At the same time, Vasquez sought to cast himself as a minor participant.
U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen responded by saying Vasquez deserved prison time for his efforts “to line his and his co-defendants pockets.”
The judge also left open the door for the sentence to be vastly reduced once it’s determined how much credit he should get for time he spent behind bars in El Salvador before he was extradited to the United States last year.
Salvadoran authorities arrested Vasquez at the end of 2015 as part of an international roundup of top officials of FIFA, soccer’s governing body. In a guilty plea last year, he said that in 2012, he and other soccer officials received approximately $350,000 in bribes for the media and marketing rights to World Cup qualifying matches.
Vasquez led the Salvadoran soccer federation from June 2009 to July 2011.
Pitch clock cut minor league games by 25 minutes to 2:38
NEW YORK — Use of pitch clocks cut the average time of minor league games by 25 minutes this year, a reduction Major League Baseball hopes is replicated when the devices are installed in the big leagues next season.
The average time of minor league games dropped to 2 hours, 38 minutes in the season that ended Wednesday, according to the commissioner’s office. That was down from 3:03 during the 2021 season.
Clocks at Triple-A were set at 14 seconds with no runners on base and 19 with runners. At lower levels, the clocks were at 18 seconds with runners.
Big league nine-inning games are averaging 3:04 this season.
MLB announced on Sept. 9 that clocks will be introduced in the major leagues next year at 15 seconds with no runners and 20 seconds with runners, a decision opposed by the players’ association.
Pitchers are penalized a ball for violating the clock. In the minors, violations decreased from an average of 1.73 per game in the second week to 0.41 in week 24.
There will be a limit of two pickoff attempts or stepoffs per plate appearance, a rule that also was part of the minor league experiment this season. A third pickoff throw that is not successful would result in a balk.
Stolen bases increased to an average of 2.81 per game from 2.23 in the minors this year and the success rate rose to 78% from 68%.
Many offensive measurements were relatively stable: runs per team per game increased to 5.13 from 5.11 and batting average to .249 from .247.
Plate appearances resulting in home runs dropped to 2.7% from 2.8%, strikeouts declined to 24.4% from 25.4% and walks rose to 10.5% from 10.2%. Hit batters remained at 1.6%.
Qatar confirms COVID-19 test requirements for World Cup fans
GENEVA — Fans going to the World Cup in Qatar must show a negative COVID-19 test when they arrive as part of the host nation’s rules to combat COVID-19, organizers said Thursday.
All visitors aged 18 and over must also download a government-run phone application tracking people’s movements and health status, called Ehteraz.
“A green Ehteraz (showing the user does not have a confirmed case of COVID-19) is required to enter any public closed indoor spaces,” World Cup organizers said.
Visitors must be able to show a negative result from a PCR test taken in the 48 hours before arriving or from an official rapid test taken within 24 hours. The COVID-19 testing policy for visitors aged six and over is “regardless of the individual’s vaccination status,” the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy said in a statement.
The decisions extend throughout the World Cup the public health policies that have been in place since Sept. 4 for all travelers arriving in Qatar.
Vaccination is not mandatory for the 1.2 million expected visitors for the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament. In June 2021, Qatar’s government had suggested there would be a vaccine mandate for fans at the World Cup.
