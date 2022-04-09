Jones overtakes Gibbs at Martinsville; pit-road fight ensues
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Brandon Jones overtook Ty Gibbs on the last lap of a two-lap sprint to the finish and won at Martinsville Speedway on Friday night for his fifth career victory, and one that set off a brawl on pit road when it was over.
On the final restart, which followed a number of cautions, Gibbs opted to start on the inside lane, and had to outrun Jones, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, also on the inside while running second. Jones got inside him several times, then finally grabbed the top spot while Gibbs got caught up in a mess.
When it was over, Gibbs and longtime rival Sam Mayer, both of whom were also racing for a $100,000 Dash4Cash, came to blows on pit road. Gibbs was wearing his helmet, while Mayer was not, and when Mayer pushed him, Gibbs threw a punch and they came together in a melee as others tried to break it up.
“I tried to talk to him and he got all in my face and at that point, we’ve got to start fighting,” Gibbs said. “We got put in a bad position there. The only thing I’m mad about is (Mayer) didn’t have anything. He wasn’t going to get past (third-place finished A.J. Allmendinger) and I just got hit in the left rear.”
But, Gibbs acknowledged, a week ago at Richmond Raceway, it was he who had to apologize to another teammate, John Hunter Nemechek, for nudging him on the final lap to claim the victory, his series-best third through seven races.
Instead of a fourth win Friday night, he finished eighth.
Before the wild finish, Gibbs had emerged unscathed each time the yellow flag flew as cars spun behind him. Much of the field then crashed on the first attempt at a two-lap sprint to the finish when Mayer, running second, caused Noah Gragson, running third, to spin, causing a major, immediate pileup.
That was the 16th caution of the chilly night and brought out a red flag that lasted just under 20 minutes, setting the stage for the drama at the finish.
Landon Cassill came from nowhere to finish second, the first of four Chevrolets behind ones’ Toyota as Allmendinger was third — and claimed the $100,000 bonus — followed by Austin Hill and Mayer.
Elliott takes pole for NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Chase Elliott won the pole Friday for the Saturday night race at Martinsville Speedway.
The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion and current co-leader turned a fast lap at 96.151 mph in the new Next Gen cars to end co-leader Ryan Blaney’s string of three consecutive poles. Blaney qualified 12th.
Aric Almirola qualified second, followed by Cole Custer, James Buescher and William Byron, who won the Truck Series race at the track Thursday night.
Many drivers have noted that with the new car, each week presents a whole new set of set-up challenges, but Elliott said his Hendrick Motorsports team didn’t have this experience. Teams get just a short window to run practice laps and make adjustments to their cars, but Elliott said his car felt familiar.
“I think the overall feel here is pretty similar to what we did in the past,” he said. “It seems like (at) the shorter tracks, the cars are have a pretty similar sensation to what the last generation car had.”
NASCAR is in Week 2 of a three-week run at tracks shorter than a mile. It will finish the spree at Bristol Motor Speedway on dirt on Easter Sunday.
Limited practice time is how drivers in the top series got their starts.
Chargers sign return specialist DeAndre Carter
COSTA MESA — The Los Angeles Chargers have signed wide receiver and return specialist DeAndre Carter to a one-year contract.
Carter was with Washington last season and led the NFC in total return yards (1,038), kickoff return yards (904), kickoff returns (36) and kickoff return average (25.1). He also returned a kick 101 yards for a touchdown.
Carter will be going into his fifth season. He has a career 23.3 yard average on kickoff returns and 9.2 yard average on punt returns. He also has 58 career receptions for 682 yards and three touchdowns.
Rachel Balkovec cheered, wins debut managing Yanks affiliate
LAKELAND, Fla. — Cheered by many fans who came just to see her make history, Rachel Balkovec debuted with a win Friday night as the first woman to manage the affiliate of a Major League Baseball team.
Balkovec guided the New York Yankees’ Class A Tampa Tarpons over Lakeland 9-6.
“I’ve never heard my name chanted like that,” Balkovec said. “It was so much fun. Again, I just see, it’s like I see me sitting in the stands, whatever 15, 20 years ago, and so it’s just really cool.”
Before the game, the 34-year-old Balkovec signed some autographs, drew a nice ovation when she was introduced and posed for a picture at home plate.
Then it was time to get to work. She had a game to run.
A lot of those in the crowd, however, felt the moment called for even more recognition.
So as she ran from the dugout to coach first base before the top of the second inning, a chant broke out at Joker Marchant Stadium.
“Let’s go, Rachel!”
It came from a group of girls as the Tarpons played the Flying Tigers in the Florida State League.
Joe Davis named Fox’s lead baseball voice after Buck leaves
Joe Davis is no stranger to succeeding legendary baseball voices.
In 2017, he took over from Hall of Fame announcer Vin Scully on Los Angeles Dodgers telecasts. He’s since emerged as one of the top broadcasters in the game.
Davis will be tasked with succeeding another major name. On Friday, Davis was named Fox Sports’ lead baseball play-by-play announcer.
Davis takes over for Joe Buck, who left Fox for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.” Buck was Fox’s lead baseball announcer since the network started televising games in 1996, calling 24 World Series and 22 All-Star Games.
When it comes to his new position with Fox, Davis said he would take the same approach he did with the Dodgers — he is following Buck, rather than replacing him.
Foreign players in Major League Baseball steady at 28%
NEW YORK — More than 28% of Major League Baseball players were born outside the 50 states for the second straight season.
MLB said Friday that 275 of 975 players on expanded 28-man, opening-day rosters, injured lists, the restricted list and the bereavement list were born outside the 50 states.
The percentage was 28.2%, down from 28.3% last year and 28.4% in 2020, when the active limit expanded from 25 to 30 during the pandemic before resetting at 26 last year. The active limit this season begins at 28 before going back to 26 on May 2.
The Dominican Republic led with 99 players, followed by Venezuela with 67 and Cuba with 23. Puerto Rico was next with 16, followed by Mexico (13), Canada (12), Colombia (10), Japan (seven), Panama (six), Curaçao (five), South Korea (four) and Bahamas (three).
Aruba, Australia, Brazil, Germany, Honduras, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Taiwan and U.S. Virgin Islands had one each.
The 21 nations and territories tied 2018 for the highest total.
Denver, Minnesota St match up in Frozen Four for NCAA title
BOSTON — Denver is going for a record-tying ninth NCAA hockey championship. Minnesota State is hoping for its first.
It will be the bluebloods vs. the new blood in the Frozen Four final Saturday night.
“We’re here to win a national championship,” said Denver forward Bobby Brink, who led the nation in scoring this season. “Every one of us want to make a mark on this program. We have such high standards here at Denver. To do that you have to win the national championship. That’s what we’re focused on.”
The schools come into the title game at the TD Garden with different histories and different paths.
Denver is trying to tie Michigan — the team the Pioneers eliminated 3-2 in overtime Thursday night to reach the championship game — for the title record. Minnesota State beat Minnesota 5-1 in the second semifinal.
The Mavericks are in the Frozen Four for the second straight year. Denver has been to four of the last six, but it missed the event in 2021. (Four players on this roster were on the team that reached the semifinals in 2019.)
Mariners sign SS J.P. Crawford to $51M, 5-year contract
MINNEAPOLIS — The Seattle Mariners signed Gold Glove shortstop J.P. Crawford to a $51 million, five-year contract on Friday ahead of the start of the regular season.
Crawford, 27, had agreed last month to a $4.85 million, one-year deal and would have been eligible for free agency after the 2024 season. He gets a $5 million signing bonus and $5 million salary this year, $10 million in each of the following three seasons and $11 million in 2026. He also gets a full no-trade provision.
“I love Seattle. I’ve loved it ever since I put on that jersey for the first time,” Crawford said before the season opener against the Twins. “I’ve really wanted to stay here ever since then. So I’m really happy for this opportunity.”
Crawford has been a standout defensive player since being acquired by the Mariners before the start of the 2019 season. He won a Gold Glove in 2020 and was a finalist for the award last season.
Since the start of the 2020 season, Crawford leads all American League shortstops in innings played at the position with 1,876. He has made just 15 errors in 843 chances during that span.
Crawford said he was at a low point with his career toward the end of his time in Philadelphia. After he arrived in Seattle, he received helpful guidance from veteran Dee Strange-Gordon to help start his turnaround.
Rayjon Tucker signs with Bucks after big season in G League
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Rayjon Tucker after a big season with the G League.
Tucker, who is 6-foot-3, appeared in three games with the Denver Nuggets this season while on a 10-day contract. He averaged 2 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 9.7 minutes.
He also played 14 games for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2020-21 and 20 games for the Utah Jazz in 2019-20.
Tucker has spent most of this season with the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks’ NBA G League affiliate. The 24-year-old averaged 19.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 33 minutes in 40 games with the Herd.
Judge, Yankees fail to agree to long-term contract
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge began what could be his last season with the New York Yankees after failing to agree to a long-term contract by the slugger’s opening-day deadline to reach a deal.
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said the team offered an eight-year contract worth $230.5 million to $234.5 million, the difference to have been determined in arbitration for this year’s salary.
Judge’s representatives wanted a nine-year deal in excess of the average annual value of Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout’s contract, which comes to $319.6 million, a person familiar with the negotiations said, speaking on condition of anonymity because Judge’s stance was not made public.
The outfielder is eligible for free agency after the World Series.
Bencic tops 2nd-seeded Badosa to reach Charleston semifinals
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Belinda Bencic rallied to beat second-seeded Paula Badosa 2-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the Credit One Charleston Open.
No. 4 Ons Jabeur also reached the final four in the season’s opening clay-court event, beating Anhelina Kalinina 6-3, 6-2. Also on to the semis were Ekaterina Alexandrova, a 6-0, 6-2 winner over Magda Linette and 15th-seeded Amanda Anisimova, who defeated U.S. countrywoman CoCo Vandeweghe 6-1, 6-2.
Badosa, of Spain, was up a set and 4-2 in the second when Bencic, of Switzerland, found her rhythm. Bencic took a 5-4 lead and held on to force the tiebreaker. She took control there, winning five of the final six points to tie up the match.
The final set was tied at 4-all when Bencic, who won Olympic gold in singles at Tokyo last summer, took control for good. She hit a service winner to set up match point then celebrated when Babosa’s final shot went into the net. It was Bencic’s first win over the world’s third-ranked player in four tries.
Atlanta United’s Martinez has knee surgery, out 6 to 8 weeks
ATLANTA — Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez, the 2018 MLS MVP, is expected to miss six to eight weeks following knee surgery.
Atlanta United announced Friday that Martinez had arthroscopic surgery on Wednesday to clean out debris in his right knee. The procedure was scheduled after Martinez, bothered by recent discomfort, had his knee examined on Monday at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
Martinez had surgery to repair the anterior cruciate ligament in the right knee in March 2020. He needed three follow-up surgeries that year to clean out scar tissue.
Martinez led Atlanta United to the MLS title in 2018.
Martinez scored 19 goals in 2017, a single-season record 31 in 2018, 27 in 2019 and 12 in 2021.
Power signs with Sabres; Michigan to NHL exodus begins
The Michigan exodus is under way.
Less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title, some top players moved on to their next goal in the National Hockey League.
Top pick Owen Power signed with the Buffalo Sabres, and fellow Canadian Olympian Kent Johnson inked his three-year entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on Friday. Michigan captain Nick Blankenburg is joining Johnson in Columbus after signing a one-year deal.
U.S. Olympians Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind in the aftermath of Michigan’s overtime loss to Denver in the NCAA semifinals.
Power could make his NHL debut in a matter of days. The 6-foot-6, 214-pound defenseman was more than a point-a-game player for Michigan and will get some valuable pro experience by suiting up with the Sabres the rest of the season.
Johnson and Blankenburg are expected to join their new team Monday and could also get plugged into the lineup right away.
Blankenburg was a free agent, while Johnson was the fifth pick in the 2021 draft. The skilled 19-year-old forward had 17 goals and 47 assists in his final college season and had five points in four games at the 2022 Olympics representing Canada.
