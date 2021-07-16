Novak Djokovic posts he is in for Tokyo Olympics
Novak Djokovic is going to the Tokyo Olympics, keeping alive his chance for a “Golden Slam.”
Djokovic, 34, posted Thursday on Twitter that he had booked his flight and was proud to represent Serbia at the Olympics. After he won Wimbledon on Sunday for his record-tying 20th career Grand Slam title, Djokovic said he didn’t know if he was going to play in Tokyo.
If the top-ranked Djokovic wins gold in men’s singles and at the U.S. Open, he would be the first male tennis player to complete a “Golden Slam” — all four Grand Slam tournaments and the Olympics in the same calendar year.
Steffi Graf is the only woman to have done it, in 1988.
While Djokovic is headed for Tokyo, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem and Nick Kyrgios are among the top men’s players who won’t be competing in the Olympics.
Father-in-law says he pepper-sprayed NFL’s Richard Sherman
SEATTLE — Richard Sherman’s father-in-law armed himself with a handgun and fired pepper-spray at the NFL cornerback to protect his family as Sherman tried to bust in the door of his in-laws’ home, according to a police statement obtained by The Associated Press.
Sherman was arrested early Wednesday after police said he crashed his car in a construction zone and then tried to break into his in-laws’ home in the Seattle suburb of Redmond.
Sherman remained in jail Thursday and was expected to make an initial court appearance in the afternoon. It was not clear if he had an attorney who might speak on his behalf.
According to the police report, which had not been made public, Sherman’s father-in-law, Raymond Moss, told investigators that the former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star partially broke in the door by repeatedly ramming it with his shoulder. Sherman called out, “Come through, Ray!” in a hostile and threatening tone, Moss said.
“The family began to yell in fear,” Moss told police. “I used pepper spray on Sherman’s face through the partially opened door as he was still banging and attempting to gain entry. I told him to stop. I armed myself with my handgun at this time fearing for the safety of myself and my family.”
Sherman’s wife, Ashley Moss, called 911 late Tuesday to report that he was being belligerent, had threatened to kill himself and was driving away after drinking two bottles of hard alcohol.
“At this time, we’re going to make no statements, except he didn’t harm anybody,” she told The Seattle Times on Wednesday. “My kids were not harmed in the incident. He’s a good person and this is not his character. We’re doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured.”
In February, King County prosecutors and the sheriff obtained an “extreme risk protection order” for Sherman, which barred him from having guns after a judge determined he posed a danger to himself or others. Details of the case were sealed, and it was not immediately clear if any weapons had been seized from him.
Sherman was booked into jail Wednesday in Seattle on suspicion of resisting arrest, malicious mischief and residential burglary. The Washington State Patrol said it also would recommend charges of driving under the influence and hit-and-run.
Olympic athlete, staffer test positive for virus in Tokyo
TOKYO — An Olympic athlete and a staffer linked to the Tokyo Games tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Japan, organizers said Thursday.
The two people, who were not identified, were among six new cases — including four contractors who are residents of Japan — reported by the Tokyo local organizing committee.
The athlete, who tested positive on Wednesday, went into 14-day quarantine. Eight days before the opening ceremony on July 23, it was unclear if the athlete must miss their event.
The staffer classed as “games-concerned personnel” — a category including the International Olympic Committee, sports governing bodies, Olympic teams, sponsors and official broadcasting staff — tested positive on Tuesday and is also in quarantine for two weeks.
The six cases lifted the total to 26 COVID-19 infections of games participants and workers in Tokyo since July 1, organizers said.
Tokyo authorities also reported on Thursday 1,308 new COVID-19 cases for the highest daily total since Jan. 21. It was the 26th straight day of cases being higher than one week previously.
Former 400-meter hurdles champ Hejnova pulls out of Tokyo
PRAGUE — Zuzana Hejnova, a two-time world champion in the 400-meter hurdles, won’t compete in the Tokyo Olympics due to an Achilles tendon injury, she said Thursday.
Hejnova’s back and Achilles problems prevented her from competing this season and she won’t fully recover for the Tokyo Games, which open in eight days.
The 34-year-old Czech Republic athlete said she “could barely walk let alone to train properly” in recent weeks.
“I feel much better now but to represent your country at the Olympics, you need to be in top form,” Hejnova said.
Hejnova had planned to retire after the Tokyo Games, originally scheduled for 2020, but she still had hoped to compete despite the one-year postponement because of coronavirus pandemic.
She said Thursday she now plans to retire.
Hejnova won gold at the world championships in 2013 and 2015. She also took bronze at the 2012 London Olympics and finished fourth at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.
Health official: Blue Jays trending toward return to Canada
OTTAWA — The Toronto Blue Jays’ return to their home ballpark is “trending in a very good direction,” Canada’s deputy chief public health officer said Thursday.
The Blue Jays have played their home games this year in Dunedin, Florida, and Buffalo, New York, because the U.S.-Canada border remains closed to nonessential travel. Toronto also played all its home games in Buffalo last year.
Major League Baseball needs an exemption for games to be played in Canada because not all players and team staff have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
The team has applied for an exemption, and the health official, Dr. Howard Njoo, said there has been “a lot of good back-and-forth” between the Blue Jays and the government over the application.
But Njoo, speaking in a virtual news conference, would not say when an announcement would be made about the Blue Jays’ return to Rogers Centre.
“We’re looking at, I would say, last details. But at this point I would say there aren’t any showstoppers or anything that we really can’t continue to discuss and move forward on,” Njoo said.
“So I can’t give you a date in terms of when a possible decision would be made for the NIE or national interest exemption, but I would say that in terms of the discussions from a public health perspective, they’ve been going very well.”
A team spokeswoman said the club continues to work with the federal government toward a July 30 return. The Blue Jays open a three-game series against Kansas City on that date. The venue is listed as “TBD” on the Major League Baseball website.
Toronto, Montreal back home in MLS return to Canada
TORONTO — Toronto FC and Montreal have been given the green light to play at home Saturday, with a limited number of fans in the stands.
Major League Soccer said Wednesday that Toronto will host Orlando City on Saturday and the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday at BMO Field and that Montreal will play FC Cincinnati on Saturday at Saputo Stadium.
The third Canadian team, the Vancouver Whitecaps, will play “home” matches July 17 and July 20 in Sandy, Utah, as conversations continue with the Canadian government.
The league said Toronto and Montreal will follow local and regional guidelines regarding attendance.
A Toronto FC spokesman said 7,000 fans will be allowed Saturday and 15,000 next week, with Saturday’s crowd made up of front-line health-care workers, first responders and season seat members. Montreal will allow 5,000 fans.
Montreal (5-3-4) and Toronto (2-8-2) returned home last week after the federal government loosened pandemic-related border restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers. The Whitecaps (2-7-3) remain in their temporary U.S. home.
Clubs and match officials travelling to Canada will be subject to public health protocols required of all individuals entering the country, the league said. Only fully vaccinated players and staff will be excluded from Canadian quarantine requirements. COVID-19 testing will take place prior to departure and upon arrival in Canada.
Montreal last played at Saputo Stadium on Sept. 9, when it beat Toronto before 250 fans. Vancouver’s last outing at BC Place Stadium was a 2-1 win over Montreal on Sept. 16 with no fans in the stands.
Toronto has not played at BMO Field since Sept. 1 when no fans were allowed. It has played the 31 games since on the road, finishing out last season in East Hartford, Connecticut, and starting this year in Orlando, Florida.
3rd fight for Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder postponed to Oct. 9
LAS VEGAS — Tyson Fury’s third heavyweight title fight with Deontay Wilder has been postponed to Oct. 9 after Fury tested positive for COVID-19.
The promoters announced the new date for the pay-per-view show Thursday. Fury and Wilder will still fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and tickets already purchased for the show will be honored on the new date.
Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) and Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) had been scheduled to meet July 24 to complete their entertaining fight trilogy.
Fury, the English champion considered the pound-for-pound best heavyweight in the world, tested positive earlier this month along with several members of his camp. Fury was already in the U.S. to complete his final preparations for the bout.
Fury and Wilder fought to a thrilling draw in Los Angeles in December 2018. Although Fury largely outboxed his powerful American challenger, Wilder knocked down Fury twice to split the scorecards.
Fury then trounced Wilder in their rematch in Vegas in February 2020, knocking down Wilder twice and finally forcing Wilder’s corner to stop the bout.
Wilder, who is from Alabama, exercised the rematch clause in his contract even after Fury’s emphatic victory. After an arbitration judge ruled in Wilder’s favor, Fury resignedly agreed to the matchup.
Goalie Ben Bishop to be available in Seattle expansion draft
Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop has waived his no-movement clause to be exposed in the Seattle expansion draft next week after approaching his team with the idea.
The move, which the team confirmed Thursday, allows Dallas to protect veteran goalie Anton Khudobin from the Kraken. Jake Oettinger, the 22-year old who is considered the Stars’ goalie of the future, is exempt from the expansion draft because he is still on his entry-level contract.
Any player with a no-movement clause must be protected from the expansion draft unless he waives it. Buffalo’s Jeff Skinner is among the players who have agreed to waive that clause and be exposed to Seattle, while Minnesota bought out Ryan Suter and Zach Parise and Florida bought out Keith Yandle — all players with no-movement protection in their contracts.
Each team’s protected list — seven skaters, three defensemen and a goalie or eight skaters at any position plus a goalie — is due Saturday. The NHL is expected to release them to the Kraken, other teams and the public sometime this weekend.
Bishop, 34, will not be on Dallas’ list and gives Seattle general manager Ron Francis something to think about when considering his options in net. Vancouver’s Braden Holtby, who won the Vezina Trophy as the league’s best goalie in 2016 and backstopped Washington to the Stanley Cup in 2018, is also expected to be among those available.
Taking Holtby from the soon-to-be-rival Canucks could give the Kraken a recognizable face of the franchise like Vegas had with three-time Cup-winning goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. Bishop, an American from Denver with a impressive resume, also fits that bill.
Santiago 10-game suspension upheld for foreign substance
NEW YORK — The 10-game suspension for Seattle Mariners pitcher Héctor Santiago for violating baseball’s sticky substance rules was upheld Thursday by MLB special adviser John McHale Jr.
Santiago will start serving the suspension Friday, when the Mariners open their post-All-Star break schedule at the Los Angeles Angels.
Santiago was suspended by Michael Hill, the former Marlins general manager who is Major League Baseball’s senior vice president for on-field operations, on June 30, two days after the 33-year-old left-hander became the first player suspended under MLB’s crackdown on unauthorized sticky substances. Santiago also was fined.
McHale heard the appeal on July 8 in Seattle.
Santiago is in his 10th major league season, his first with the Mariners.
His suspension is with pay. Santiago’s contract calls for a $700,000 salary while in the major leagues and $150,000 while in the minors.
Boston’s Sale makes first rehab appearance since surgery
SARASOTA, Fla. — Chris Sale pitched in a game for the first time since Tommy John surgery in March 2020, throwing three scoreless innings Thursday for the FCL Red Sox at the FCL Orioles Orange.
The 32-year-old left-hander allowed four hits and struck out five.
Sale had surgery on March 30, 2020 — his 31st birthday — with Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache.
Sale has a $30 million salary this year and next, and $27.5 million each in 2023 and 2024 as part of a $160 million, six-year contract that includes $10 million each season deferred for 15 years.
Panthers buy out Yandle, re-sign Forsling and Duclair
If Keith Yandle breaks the NHL consecutive games played record, he will almost certainly not reach that mark in a Florida Panthers uniform.
The Panthers bought out the remainder of Yandle’s contract Thursday, giving the veteran defenseman a chance at a fresh start and providing the team some extra salary cap space and protection in the Seattle expansion draft.
Yandle was signed for two more seasons at a cap hit of $6.35 million. The buyout saves Florida $4 million against the cap next season, just under $1 million in 2022-23 and costs an extra $1.2 million in 2023-24 and 2024-25.
The 34-year-old holds the longest active ironman streak in the NHL at 922 consecutive regular-season games played — 42 short of Doug Jarvis’ record. The Panthers made Yandle a healthy scratch for half of their first-round playoff series, but that does not affect his streak.
Yandle immediately becomes an unrestricted free agent. Like Minnesota’s Ryan Suter and Zach Parise, he did not need to go on buyout waivers because Yandle had a no-movement clause in his contract. He can sign with another team when free agency opens July 28.
Guard Myles Powell sues Seton Hall, staff for bad diagnosis
NEWARK, N.J. — Basketball player Myles Powell has sued Seton Hall, coach Kevin Willard and a staff member, accusing them of failing to diagnose a knee injury during his senior season that led to physical and financial damage.
Powell was the Big East Conference player of the year in the 2019-20 season.
The lawsuit was filed in state Superior Court in Essex County, New Jersey. It also names Tony Testa as a co-defendant, identifying him as the director of sports medicine at the university and the basketball team’s physician. There is a Tony Testa on the basketball team’s support staff, but he is the team’s athletic trainer.
The suit alleges Powell was misdiagnosed with an ankle injury early in the 2019-20 season, when it was actually a lateral meniscus tear to his right knee. The suit further alleges the high-scoring guard was not told of the extent of his injury and the failure to treat it properly caused permanent damage.
The suit alleges NBA teams discovered the injury and Powell, who is the third all-time leading scorer at Seton Hall, was not drafted.
“Seton Hall University has always and continues to put the health and safety of our students first,” the South Orange, New Jersey-based university said in a statement issued Thursday. “We are aware of the matter, but are unable to comment on pending litigation.”
Attorneys Alan Milstein and Jeffrey Resnick, who are representing Powell, did not immediately return telephone calls made Thursday by The Associated Press.
The lawsuit alleges Powell was hurt playing against Stony Brook on Nov. 9 in the second game of the 2019-20 season. The coach and team doctor examined the injury and told Powell it was a problem with his ankle and continued play would not exacerbate the injury, the suit said.
N.J. Devils re-sign center Mike McLeod to two-year deal
NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils have re-signed restricted free-agent forward Michael McLeod to a two-year, $1.95 million contract.
General manager Tom Fitzgerald disclosed Thursday that the deal will net McLeod $950,000 this coming season and $1 million the following year.
McLeod completed his third NHL season with the Devils, recording career highs with nine goals and six assists in 52 games. He scored his first career NHL goal on Jan. 26, against Philadelphia and had two game-winning goals during the season. The 23-year-old had a team-high 42 penalty minutes.
The Devils drafted McLeod with the 12th pick overall in 2016. He played four seasons with the Mississauga Steelheads in the Ontario Hockey League and also spent parts of three seasons (2017-20) with the Binghamton Devils of the AHL.
AP source: Panthers’ Moton agrees to 4-year, $72M extension
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal with offensive tackle Taylor Moton, narrowly beating the deadline to sign players with the franchise tag to a contract extension, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The deal includes $43 million in guaranteed money. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the contract.
Moton has started all 16 games in each of the past three seasons at right tackle and has been the team’s top offensive lineman during that span.
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey took to Instagram after the news came out, posting “It’s an honor to continue the journey with you brother! Well deserved! #Year5”
The new contract will ostensibly keep Moton with the Panthers through the 2025 season as it comes in addition to the $13.7 million he was expected to make next season as the Panthers’ designated franchise player.
The deal was reached about an hour before the 4 p.m. league-wide deadline for signing franchise players to long-term deals.
Now the big question becomes whether the Panthers will consider transitioning Moton over to left tackle, something the team has considered but has not moved on. Moton continued to work at right tackle during OTAs and minicamp, but the team did draft Brady Christensen in the third round and he has been working at right tackle as well.
NFL funding study on its most common injury: hamstrings
The NFL is funding a study that will investigate the prevention and treatment of hamstring injuries.
They are the most common NFL injuries and nearly 75% of them result in missed time.
The league’s Scientific Advisory Board on Thursday announced a four-year, $4 million award to a team of medical researchers led by the University of Wisconsin. The study is part of the NFL’s effort to better understand and prevent lower-extremity injuries, including soft tissue strains such as hamstrings.
“When you look at the burden of injury overall, lower-extremity injuries and strains are the No. 1 time-loss injury in the NFL. It’s a huge problem that keeps our players off the field, so it’s become a priority of ours,” NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills told The Associated Press before the announcement.
Leigh Weiss, the New York Giants director of rehab and chair of the NFL’s soft tissue injury task force, hopes the research leads to a better understanding of “who gets hurt, how do they get hurt and what’s their recovery time look like.”
“Can we learn more about each individual injury to help drive better treatment, better rehabilitation and ultimately reduce injuries because these injuries have a 20-25% recurrence rate?” he said. “ These are questions we’re trying to answer with science.”
Hamstring injuries typically occur more among skill players who run at higher speeds, but players at other positions are also susceptible.
French Open champ Krejcikova reaches Prague quarterfinals
PRAGUE — Second-seeded Barbora Krejcikova advanced to the quarterfinals of the Prague Open by defeating Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium 7-6 (2), 6-4 on Thursday.
The French Open champion will next face her doubles partner and Czech compatriot Katerina Siniakova.
Ninth-seeded Greet Minnen beat Russia’s Anastasia Gasanova 6-3, 7-6 (3). The Belgian will play Storm Sanders in the quarterfinals after the Australian came back to eliminate Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.
China’s Xinyu Wang recovered from an early scare to beat Taiwan’s En-Shuo Liang 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 and will next play Grace Min of the United States.
Britain women’s soccer team will take a knee at Olympics
The British women’s soccer team will take a knee before kickoff at the Tokyo Olympics.
The players have been performing the anti-racism stance with their separate teams over the last year and the IOC relaxed its rules this month to allow Olympic athletes to make such gestures of protest in the field of play at the Tokyo Games.
“It is the people that don’t have a voice that we are standing up for,” said Britain defender Demi Stokes, who has spoken previously about being racially abused. “We know we have a big part to play. It’s important we use our platforms to help in any way we can.
“We want to show to everyone this is something serious. It’s still happening. What a way to do it, on an Olympic stage.”
The decision was made after a team meeting before flying to Japan. The four nations that form Britain usually play soccer as separate teams internationally but they are allowed to compete at the Olympics, qualifying through England’s run to the 2019 Women’s World Cup semifinals.
England player abused by racists slams social media giants
LONDON — One of the England soccer players targeted with online racist abuse after his team’s loss in the final of the European championship condemned social media companies Thursday for doing too little to block “hateful and hurtful” messages on their platforms.
In comments directed at Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, Bukayo Saka said he didn’t want anyone else to be targeted by the kind of messages he and teammates Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho received after the three Black players missed penalty kicks during the shootout that ended Sunday’s game.
“I knew instantly the kind of hate that I was about to receive and that (it) is a sad reality that your powerful platforms are not doing enough to stop these messages,” the 19-year-old Saka wrote on Instagram. “There is no place for racism or hate of any kind in football. …”
The U.K. Football Policing Unit is investigating potential hate crimes linked to the online abuse, and four people have already been arrested, according to a statement from the National Police Chiefs Council.
“We are working very closely with social media platforms, who are providing data we need to progress enquiries,’’ Cheshire police Chief Constable Mark Roberts, who leads soccer policing nationwide, said. “If we identify that you are behind this crime, we will track you down and you will face the serious consequences of your shameful actions.”
The hate crime investigation follows a night of widespread crime and disorder during and after Sunday’s European Football Championship match. As of Tuesday, authorities around the country had made 264 arrests linked to 897 incidents surrounding the final, the police chiefs said.
Jets, Maye unable to reach long-term deal by deadline
NEW YORK — The New York Jets and Marcus Maye were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract Thursday, so the star safety will play this season under his franchise tag tender.
The sides had until 4 p.m. to work out a deal, per NFL rules. Maye will make $10.6 million this season and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.
The Jets could try to work out a long-term deal after the season or allow Maye to explore free agency. New York could also opt to use the franchise tag on Maye again, preventing him from becoming a free agent for one more year — which would likely cause more tension between the sides.
The 28-year-old Maye signed his franchise tag tender in March and the sides had some talks during the offseason, but couldn’t get a deal done.
Chicago wide receiver Allen Robinson, New Orleans safety Marcus Williams, Jacksonville offensive tackle Cam Robinson, Tampa Bay wide receiver Chris Godwin and Washington guard Brandon Scherff also received franchise tags and were unable to come to agreements on long-term deals with their teams by the deadline.
Maye was drafted by the Jets in the second round out of Florida in 2017 and has been a steady playmaker and leader for New York. General manager Joe Douglas said in January that Maye’s contract situation would be a top priority for the team this offseason.
Austin Cindric to drive Penske’s iconic No. 2 next season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The long breakup between Roger Penske and Brad Keselowski was finalized Thursday when Austin Cindric was named driver of the flagship No. 2, replacing the driver who won Team Penske its first Cup championship.
Keselowski had a prolonged contract negotiation a year ago that netted him only a one-year extension and salary cut, and Team Penske said around the same time it would move Cindric up to the Cup Series to drive for partner Wood Brothers Racing.
Keselowski has since tested the market and told Penske he was looking for an ownership stake in a Cup team.
“The way we’re structured, that just wasn’t available,” Penske said. “We’re sorry to see him go. This was not a disagreement or anything else. This was a business decision that was made on both sides fairly and squarely.”
If ownership was not so important to Keselowski, Penske said he would have extended his contract for two to three years. Instead, Keselowski will leave after 12 seasons — drivers don’t usually part ways with Roger Penske voluntarily — and the plans for Cindric were upended.
