Rams receiver Cooper Kupp experiences a setback with hamstring injury
THOUSAND OAKS — Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp did not practice on Thursday because of a nagging hamstring injury.
Coach Sean McVay said it was “a little muscle strain” but added it was a setback for the Super Bowl 56 MVP.
Kupp sustained the injury during the first week of training camp. The Rams open the season Sept. 10 in Seattle.
Kupp is going into his seventh year after missing the final eight games of last season because of a high ankle sprain. He had 75 catches for 812 yards and six touchdowns before the injury.
In 2021, Kupp captured the NFL’s triple crown of receiving, leading the league in catches (145), yards receiving (1,947) and touchdowns (16). He scored two touchdowns in the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals, including the game-winner with 1:25 to play.
Kupp figures to be Matthew Stafford’s key target on one of the league’s least-experienced rosters this season. The Rams were 5-12 last year in the worst season in league history for a defending Super Bowl champion.
Guardians claim former Angels pitchers Giolito, Lopez and Moore off waivers
CLEVELAND — Still in the AL Central race, the Cleveland Guardians claimed starter Lucas Giolito and relievers Matt Moore and Reynaldo Lopez off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.
The Guardians made the claims to help get them through the remainder of this season and perhaps for the future, said the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the acquistions.
Cleveland has remained in contention — currently five games back of first-place Minnesota — despite a rash of injuries to its starting rotation. The Guardians have had to rely on rookies Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams and Logan Allen to keep them within striking distance of the Twins.
Giolito, Lopez and Moore were waived earlier this week along with three others by the Angels, who have had another disappointing season. All three would be eligible for the postseason roster if Cleveland qualifies.
Los Angeles is 64-70 and 12½ games behind Seattle in the AL West with just 28 games left.
Delacour shoots 63 at rainy Columbia Edgewater to take Portland Classic lead
PORTLAND, Ore. — Perrine Delacour shot a 9-under 63 in morning rain Thursday at Columbia Edgewater to take the first-round lead in the Portland Classic.
Winless on the LPGA Tour, Delacour opened with a birdie and ran off five straight on Nos. 3-7 in a front-nine 30. The 29-year-old Frenchwoman added birdies on Nos. 14, 15 and 17 in the bogey-free round on the tree-lined layout.
“Well, the goal today was to be dry.” Delacour said. “We knew it was going to be wet, so my main goal was to try to get my club as dry as we can, which we did pretty good with my caddie.”
Gina Kim was second after a bogey-free 64, the 23-year-old former Duke player’s best score on the tour. Also winless, she has missed five cuts in a row.
“I’m really excited,” Kim said. “I think today was where I was able to see a lot of my hard work pay off. It’s been tough this whole season, and I kept grinding through it. I kept believing in myself that maybe, you know, one of these days I’m going to be able to catch a good round like this.”
Second-ranked Nelly Korda was at 65 with Linn Grant and Olivia Cowan.
“I just knew with the amount of rain we were getting throughout the day that I could just be a little bit more aggressive,” Korda said. “So, making sure that I was flying to the right numbers and taking dead aim at flags.”
Julie Ertz retires from soccer after 10-year career and 2 Women’s World Cup titles
Two-time U.S. Soccer Player of the Year Julie Ertz has retired from soccer after a 10-year career that included back-to-back Women’s World Cup titles.
Ertz, 31, had already hinted at her retirement at this summer’s World Cup after the United States fell to Sweden on penalties in the Round of 16, tearfully telling reporters it was likely her final match wearing the team crest. She made it official Thursday.
“I gave everything I had to the sport that I love,” she said in a statement announcing her retirement. “With that I can walk away with no regrets because while I gave soccer every ounce of myself, soccer gave me even more, and for that I’ll always be thankful.”
Ertz also retired from her club team, Angel City in the National Women’s Soccer League.
It was uncertain whether Ertz would return to soccer before she was named to this summer’s World Cup team. She nursed a knee injury before playing in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, helping the U.S. win a bronze medal, then took time off for the birth of her son last year.
But she appeared in a pair of exhibition matches against Ireland in April and signed with Angel City, working her way back into shape.
Known for her versatility, Ertz played a defensive midfield position for the 2019 World Cup championship team. She was a center back in the 2015 tournament, which the United States also won.
Ertz played at center back in this year’s tournament, filling in for injured veteran Becky Sauerbrunn.
“The future is in absolutely great hands,” Ertz told reporters at the World Cup after the earliest exit ever for the United States. “You know, sometimes you learn the most from your failures, which sucks. But it’s part of my career as well.”
Ertz finishes her national team career with 20 goals in 122 appearances. She played in 17 World Cup matches, starting all of them.
She scored six goals in 95 games with the NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars from 2014-2021. She played in three games for Angel City this season with one goal.
She was named U.S. Soccer’s Player of the Year in 2017 and 2019.
ESPN networks go dark on Charter Spectrum cable systems on busy night for sports
ESPN is among a number of Disney Entertainment channels that have gone dark on Charter Spectrum cable systems.
The channels went off the air Thursday night due to a carriage dispute between the nation’s second-largest cable TV provider — which is the major carrier in New York and Los Angeles, among numerous other markets — and Disney.
ESPN was carrying a college football game between Florida and No. 14 Utah while ESPN2 was showing the U.S. Open tennis tournament, including the second-round match between top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz and Lloyd Harris, when the channels went dark for Charter Spectrum’s 14.7 million subscribers.
There were also college football games on SEC Network, ACC Network and ESPNU.
The move angered sports fans, and the U.S. Tennis Association wasn’t pleased with the timing.
“We’re very disappointed for our fans and viewers around the country that Spectrum and Charter could not resolve their dispute with Disney, resulting in a loss of ESPN coverage of Thursday night’s matches. We’re very hopeful that this dispute can be resolved as quickly as possible,” USTA spokesman Chris Widmaier said in a statement.
Both Charter Spectrum and the Walt Disney Co. said in statements that negotiations have been going on for a while.
Besides all ESPN network channels, ABC-owned stations, Disney-branded channels, Freeform, FX and National Geographic channel have gone dark on Charter Spectrum.
“Disney Entertainment has successful deals in place with pay TV providers of all types and sizes across the country, and the rates and terms we are seeking in this renewal are driven by the marketplace. We’re committed to reaching a mutually agreed upon resolution with Charter and we urge them to work with us to minimize the disruption to their customers,” Disney Entertainment said in a statement.
“We offered Disney a fair deal, yet they are demanding an excessive increase,” Charter Spectrum said in a note to customers. “They also want to limit our ability to provide greater customer choice in programming packages forcing you to take and pay for channels you may not want. The rising cost of programming is the single greatest factor in higher cable TV prices, and we are fighting hard to hold the line on programming rates imposed on us by companies like Disney.”
Messi and two more MLS players called up by Argentina for World Cup qualifying
BUENOS AIRES — Lionel Messi was among three MLS-based players to be called up by Argentina on Thursday for the opening rounds of South American World Cup qualifying.
Thiago Almada of Atlanta United and Alan Velasco of FC Dallas were also included by coach Lionel Scaloni for games against Ecuador and Bolivia in September.
The 36-year-old Messi joined Inter Miami in July and has already scored 11 goals for the club.
World Cup champion Argentina will take on Ecuador at home on Sept. 7 in Buenos Aires, before playing Bolivia away in La Paz five days later.
Gio Reyna fractured leg in June match against Canada, US Soccer Federation says
CHICAGO — American midfielder Gio Reyna sustained a hairline fracture in a bone in his right leg during the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Canada on June 18, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Thursday.
The federation said the 20-year-old had injured a calf during the first half of the match. The USSF said it learned of the break several days later after Reyna returned to Borussia Dortmund. The revised diagnosis was first reported by The Sporting News.
Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said last week that Reyna resumed on-field training Aug. 24. Reyna has not played in a match since the game against Canada.
Returning U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said Wednesday he hopes Reyna regains fitness in time to be selected for the American roster for mid-October exhibitions against Germany and Ghana.
Noah Lyles wins again in Zurich in his first race since world championships triple
ZURICH, Switzerland — Another race, another win for triple world champion Noah Lyles.
Lyles won the 200 meters in 19.80 seconds at the Diamond League meet in Zurich on Thursday in his first race since the world championships in Budapest, Hungary, where he picked up gold medals in the 100, 200 and 4x100 relay.
He was one of nine recently crowned world champions who followed up their titles with wins in Zurich in front of about 25,000 people at the Letzigrund Stadium.
“Everybody wants to beat me and everybody wants the cake and the crown, but I am not giving it to them,” the American said. “Today, we did not have perfect conditions, it was pretty cold. But a win is a win.”
Sha’Carri Richardson easily won the the women’s 100 in 10.88 ahead of a strong field that included Jamaican duo Natasha Richardson and Elaine Thompson-Herah, while Shericka Jackson dominated the women’s 200 in 21.82.
Danielle Williams of Jamaica followed up her surprising title in the 100 hurdles in Budapest by winning her race in 12.54 seconds.
Yulimar Rojas in the women’s triple jump and Mondo Duplantis in the men’s pole vault also returned to the top of the podium in their events.
White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf says he doesn’t see how shooting could have occurred in ballpark
CHICAGO — White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf is pushing back on the possibility that a shooting at Guaranteed Rate Field came from a gun inside the ballpark.
Two women were injured in a shooting during the team’s 12-4 loss to Oakland last week. Chicago police are investigating what happened, including whether the gun was fired inside or outside of the facility.
Fred Waller, interim superintendent of Chicago Police Department, said Monday that investigators have nearly ruled out the possibility that the shots came from outside the ballpark.
“I spoke with Superintendent Waller last night, and he authorized me to say that regardless of what anybody has said, up ‘til now, they have not ruled out that the shots came from outside the ballpark,” Reinsdorf said Thursday in a rare media session in his office at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“They’re still investigating. I don’t want to get into specific facts while they’re investigating,” Reinsdorf continued, “but we’ve really done a deep dive into this and I don’t see any way in the world that the shots could have come from inside the ballpark. But let’s let the police continue with their investigation.”
Both wounded women, ages 42 and 26, were expected to recover from the shooting that occurred during the fourth inning. Police said the 42-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and the 26-year-old had a graze wound to her abdomen. The 26-year-old refused medical attention, according to a police statement.
A Chicago police spokesman said Thursday that the investigation is ongoing, and they had no update at this time.
Major League Baseball has had mandatory metal detection in place since opening day in 2015. Big league clubs had between the 2013 season and 2015 opening day to meet the metal detection screening requirements.
White Sox promote former player Chris Getz to general manager
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox promoted Chris Getz to general manager on Thursday, staying inside the organization for the position almost two decades after the franchise last won a playoff series.
Getz is replacing Rick Hahn, who was fired by chairman Jerry Reinsdorf along with president of baseball operations Ken Williams on Aug. 22. Williams was in his 11th season as executive vice president after serving as the club’s general manager for 12 years. Hahn had been with Chicago since 2002.
The White Sox have a total of three victories in three playoff appearances since winning the 2005 World Series. They began this year with postseason aspirations, but they are fourth in the AL Central with a 53-81 record after Wednesday’s 10-5 victory at Baltimore.
Getz, who turned 40 on Wednesday, was hired by Chicago in October 2016 as the team’s director of player development. He was promoted to assistant general manager in January 2021. He was also promoted to senior vice president on Thursday.
But Getz’s ties to the organization go back to his playing days. He was drafted by the team twice and spent the first two of his seven big league seasons with the White Sox.
Getz’s promotion is likely a positive sign for first-year manager Pedro Grifol. Getz played for Kansas City from 2010 to 2013 and also worked for the Royals after his playing career. Before he was hired by Chicago in November, Grifol spent the previous 10 seasons in a variety of coaching roles with Kansas City.
Hamilton and Russell extend contracts at Mercedes
MONZA, Italy — Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton extended his contract at Mercedes until the end of the 2025 season.
Mercedes made the announcement on Thursday ahead of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, where Hamilton has won five times but not since 2018.
“We dream everyday of being the best and we have dedicated the past decade together to achieving that goal,” the 38-year-old Hamilton said.
“Being at the top does not happen overnight or over a short period of time, it takes commitment, hard work and dedication and it’s been an honor to earn our way into the history books with this incredible team.”
George Russell also extended his Mercedes contract.
Hamilton has been at Mercedes since 2013 and won six of his seven world titles with the team. But he has had a relatively poor past two seasons.
He has not won a race in two years. He has a record 103 victories.
“We have never been hungrier to win,” Hamilton said. “We have learnt from every success but also every setback. We continue to chase our dreams, we continue to fight no matter the challenge and we will win again.
“I’m grateful to the team who have supported me both on and off the track. Our story isn’t finished, we are determined to achieve more together and we won’t stop until we do.”
Arrest made in attempted break-in at home of UFC president Dana White
LEVANT, Maine — Police in Maine arrested a 23-year-old on charges of attempting to break into the home of Dana White, the president of Ultimate Fighting Championship.
Police said they responded to the property in the early morning hours of Monday and the suspect had already fled in a vehicle. They said the property was occupied at the time of the attempted break-in, but no one inside had any contact with suspect.
Several tips aided police after video of the incident was shared through social media, police said. They said they then charged the suspect and referred the case to the district attorney’s office.
It was unclear Thursday if the person charged in the break-in had hired an attorney.
Levant is a small town in central Maine about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northwest of Bangor.
White has a longstanding connection to Maine and graduated from Hebron High School. He has been the president of the mixed martial arts competition since 2001.
Jets’ Rodgers says Giants’ Ward was making things up when discussing their on-field exchange
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Aaron Rodgers added a little juice to the New York Jets’ regular-season showdown with the Giants in October.
The Jets quarterback responded Thursday to comments made by Giants linebacker Jihad Ward, who said Wednesday that Rodgers and his teammates were laughing after wide receiver Randall Cobb hit safety Bobby McCain with an illegal blindside block in the teams’ preseason game last Saturday. McCain suffered a concussion.
“He thought we were laughing at his teammate?” Rodgers asked. “That never happened and I think he’s making (stuff) up. I don’t care.”
The play was shown on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” on Tuesday night, with Rodgers kidding with Cobb about the hit and saying he would be fined by the NFL. Also shown was Ward giving Rodgers a late shove after a pass, and the two yelling at each other — with Rodgers, who was wearing a microphone, saying: “I don’t even know who you are, bro.”
Ward said Wednesday his shove of Rodgers was in retaliation for how the Jets reacted to McCain’s injury. He also wasn’t happy about how he was portrayed in the segment on “Hard Knocks.”
“It’s all about Aaron Rodgers at the (end) of the day,” Ward said. “They sign him, it is what it is. They’re going to show his part and make me look like a sucker. But I ain’t going for that.”
The teams play at MetLife Stadium — a Giants home game — on Oct. 29.
Former MVP Josh Donaldson signs minor league deal with Brewers after getting released by Yankees
MILWAUKEE — Former AL MVP Josh Donaldson signed a minor league deal with the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, two days after the New York Yankees released him.
The Brewers said Donaldson will report to their Triple-A affiliate in Nashville, Tennessee.
Donaldson is a three-time All-Star who had an MVP season with Toronto in 2015, but his production has dipped dramatically. The 37-year-old has hit .207 with 25 homers and 77 RBIs over 165 games in two seasons since the Yankees acquired him along with infielder/outfielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt in a March 2022 deal that set catcher Gary Sánchez and infielder Gio Urshela to the Minnesota Twins.
By signing Thursday, Donaldson can be eligible for postseason play with the Brewers and doesn’t have to finish the remainder of his stint on the 60-day injured list. Donaldson went on the injured list July 16 with a strained right calf and was moved to the 60-day injured list four days later.
Milwaukee leads the Chicago Cubs by three games in the NL Central heading into a home series with the Philadelphia Phillies that begins Friday.
The Brewers only have to pay Donaldson a prorated share of the $720,000 minimum. The Yankees released Donaldson on Tuesday.
Donaldson is hitting .142 with a .225 on-base percentage and .434 slugging percentage in 33 games this season. In a statistical oddity, 10 of Donaldson’s 15 hits are homers.
Cincinnati Reds claim outfielder Harrison Bader on waivers from Yankees
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds claimed Harrison Bader off waivers from the New York Yankees on Thursday, adding a speedy center fielder for the final month of their attempt to reach playoffs.
A Gold Glove winner with St. Louis in 2021, Bader hit .240 with seven homers, 37 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 18 attempts over 84 games with New York this year. Bader strained his left oblique in spring training and didn’t make his season debut until May 2. He was sidelined between May 29 and June 20 with a strained right hamstring.
He has a $4.7 million salary and the Reds will assume $783,333 he is owed for the final 31 days of the season. Bader is eligible for free agency after the World Series.
Bader was acquired from St. Louis on Aug. 2 last year for left-hander Jordan Montgomery and hit five homers in nine postseason games for the Yankees.
“It just means so much to me to be a New York City kid playing in the Bronx for the Yankees and, yeah, it’s just really special for a lot of reasons,” Bader said in Detroit. “So, there’s just a lot of good moments and I’m just really excited because regardless of the situation, no one can ever take the fact that I put that uniform on, growing up in that city, which means a lot to me. ... I’m just very very excited and thankful for the opportunity and, man, that was special.”
His departure clears the way for 20-year-old prospect Jasson Domínguez to be promoted to the Yankees and play center field.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson selected as 1 of 5 team captains on eve of 1st full season after suspension
CLEVELAND — Deshaun Watson’s first full season in Cleveland will include another first for the quarterback: He’s a Browns captain.
Watson, who was suspended 11 games last season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual assault and harassment during massage therapy sessions when he played for Houston, was one of five Cleveland players elected as captains by their teammates.
Along with Watson, All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, left guard Joel Bitonio, linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and long snapper Charley Hughlett were selected in a vote announced after practice Thursday.
Watson is the only new captain in 2023, and coach Kevin Stefanski said the honor is deserved.
“Deshaun, it’s very, very natural for him to lead,” Stefanski said following practice at Cleveland Browns Stadium. “And I think he’s comfortable leading from out in front. I think he’s comfortable from leading and letting his teammates get credit.
“That’s just something he’s always done his whole life. And just the way he’s integrated himself into this football team is impressive to watch.”
The Browns traded for Watson in March 2022, signing him to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract, a deal that brought heavy criticism to the franchise. Watson returned from his suspension and played six games, but looked rusty and not at all like the 2020 league passing leader while with the Texans.
But this is a new season, and Watson will have more playmakers, including speedy wide receivers Elijah Moore and Marquise Goodwin to target.
In addition to working on his game, Watson tried to strengthen his bond with teammates, hosting many of them for workouts in Texas, Puerto Rico and Miami.
“To see how Deshaun has integrated himself into the team has just really been impressive,” said Browns assistant general manager Catherine Raiche. “To be able to be with us this entire offseason program and really build connection with his teammates and be able to gain their trust and do everything he’s done, I think has been great and he’s been just great to be around.”
Patrick Kane tells The AP he’s back on the ice and feeling himself again 3 months since hip surgery
NHL free agent forward Patrick Kane told The Associated Press on Thursday he’s been on the ice about 20 times already and is on track, if not ahead of the initial four to six month projection in returning to play since having hip resurfacing surgery on June 1.
“It’s just exciting to see progression and just feeling better on the ice,” Kane said by phone. “Kind of getting back to my old self, so it’s pretty exciting.”
The 34-year-old, three-time Stanley Cup winner says he has an upcoming doctor’s appointment during which he hopes to be cleared for contact.
Kane elected to have surgery to repair a nagging injury which hampered him over the past year with the Chicago Blackhawks and then down the stretch and playoffs after being traded to the New York Rangers.
Though eager to resume playing, Kane said he intends to stick with the six-month rehabilitation timetable.
“I think we’re at the point now where, I mean, could I come back early? Yeah, probably,” Kane said. “But does it make sense? You know, it might be better to take the full time and just make sure I’m at 105-110% instead of just 90-95. But it’s a lot better than I was last year.”
As for where he’ll be playing, Kane is staying patient while expecting to field offers once NHL teams open training camp in three weeks.
Then again, he added: “If someone wanted to come and give an offer that I was excited about, and a situation that I’m excited about, it’s not like I wouldn’t be listening just because of the situation I’m in.”
With ACC leaders set to take up Stanford, Cal, SMU expansion, 2 UNC trustees announce opposition
With Atlantic Coast Conference university leaders seemingly on the verge of deciding whether to expand with Stanford, California and SMU, two North Carolina trustees announced Thursday night that a “strong majority” of the board opposes to the move.
ACC presidents and chancellors are scheduled to meet Friday morning to again consider a Western expansion, a person with direct knowledge of the meeting told The Associated Press on Thursday.
It was unclear if the presidents will take a decisive vote on adding new members, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the conference and schools were not making internal discussions public.
A few hours later, the chairman and vice chairman of North Carolina’s board of trustees released a statement, urging the school to vote no on expansion.
“The strong majority of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Board of Trustees opposes the proposed expansion of the Atlantic Coast Conference to include Stanford University, the University of California, Berkeley, and Southern Methodist University,” chairman David L. Boliek Jr. and vice chair John P. Preyer said.
“Although we respect the academic excellence and the athletic programs of those institutions, the travel distances for routine in-conference competitive play are too great for this arrangement to make sense for our student athletes, coaches, alumni and fans. Furthermore, the economics of this newly imagined transcontinental conference do not sufficiently address the income disparity ACC members face. Without ironclad assurances that the proposed expansion serves the interest of UNC-Chapel Hill, we believe it should be voted down.”
The ACC has been weighing expansion for several weeks. The presidents and chancellors were scheduled to hold a call Monday night to delve into expansion, but the deadly shooting of a professor at the University of North Carolina led the conference to put its business on hold. ESPN first reported Friday’s rescheduled call.
