Angels infielder Gio Urshela probably out for season with broken pelvis
ANAHEIM — Los Angeles Angels infielder Gio Urshela is likely to miss the rest of the season with a broken pelvis.
Angels manager Phil Nevin provided the update Wednesday on Urshela, who was enjoying a solid debut season for Los Angeles before he fell awkwardly at first base while trying to beat out his grounder June 15 at Texas.
Urshela fractured his left pelvis in the fall. The Colombian veteran has seen two specialists to determine he won’t need surgery, but the rest and recovery time necessary to heal are likely to prevent him from playing again in 2023, Nevin said.
Urshela is batting .299 with two homers and 24 RBIs for the Angels, who acquired the former Yankees infielder from Minnesota last November and signed him to an $8.4 million, one-year contract. He has filled all four infield positions for Los Angeles, playing primarily at third base and first base.
His absence is a blow to the playoff hopes of the Angels, who are trying to end their eight-year playoff drought.
Los Angeles also is currently playing without oft-injured third baseman Anthony Rendon and promising rookie shortstop Zach Neto due to injuries.
The 31-year-old Urshela will be an unrestricted free agent this winter.
43-year-old Venus Williams gets wild card to play singles at Wimbledon
WIMBLEDON, England — Venus Williams is set to make her 24th appearance in the singles draw at Wimbledon after the 43-year-old American was given a wild-card entry on Wednesday.
Williams is a five-time Wimbledon singles champion and was a finalist at the grass-court major in 2017, two decades after her debut at the All England Club.
Ranked 697th, Williams beat 48th-ranked Camila Giorgi 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-6 (6) on Monday at the Birmingham Classic. It was her first victory over a player in the top 50 in nearly four years.
The seven-time Grand Slam champion next plays Jelena Ostapenko at the Wimbledon warm-up event.
Williams’ younger sister Serena is a seven-time Wimbledon champion. Serena Williams lost in the first round at last year’s tournament and soon after announced her decision to step away from tennis.
Ukrainian player Elina Svitolina and British players Heather Watson and Katie Boulter were also given wild cards for the women’s draw. David Goffin, a Belgian who reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals in 2019 and 2022, was among of the men given wild cards.
Wimbledon begins on July 3.
PGA Tour will appear before a Senate panel investigating its deal with Saudis
WASHINGTON — The PGA Tour said Wednesday that it would appear next month before a Senate subcommittee whose leader asked executives from the tour, Saudi golf interests and LIV Golf to testify as Congress investigates the business deal that upended the sport.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., announced that the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations would hold a hearing on July 11 to examine the agreement involving the PGA Tour, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and the European tour to pool commercial business and rights in a new company.
“Our goal is to uncover the facts about what went into the PGA Tour’s deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund and what the Saudi takeover means for the future of this cherished American institution and our national interest,” Blumenthal said in a statement. “Americans deserve to know what the structure and governance of this new entity will be. Major actors in the deal are best positioned to provide this information, and they owe Congress — and the American people — answers in a public setting.”
Blumenthal invited PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, Public Investment Fund Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan and LIV CEO Greg Norman to testify.
Monahan had sent a letter to various lawmakers June 9, three days after the PGA Tour’s stunning announcement of an agreement that would end all lawsuits between the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund. In the letter, he said the tour was “left on our own” to fend off Saudi Arabia’s bid to take over the sport with LIV Golf because of the United States’ geopolitical alliance with the kingdom.
In the last year, LIV Golf lured away some of golf’s biggest stars with signing bonuses of $100 million or more, prompting the PGA Tour to respond by pouring millions into its own tournament purses.
US Open returns to Riviera in LA in 2031 after an 83-year absence
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles had to wait 75 years to get another U.S. Open and now it’s becoming a regular stop. The USGA is bringing the U.S. Open to Riviera Country Club in 2031.
The announcement Wednesday comes three days after Wyndham Clark won the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club, just over 5 miles (8 km) away and across the 405 freeway from Riviera.
The fabled course off Sunset Boulevard is the longtime host of what now is the Genesis Invitational, long considered a favorite by top PGA Tour players. Riviera held the first U.S. Open in California in 1948 when Ben Hogan won with a record score of 276.
Hogan also won the Los Angeles Open in 1947 and 1948, and Riviera soon became known as “Hogan’s Alley.”
The club now takes on a greater profile. It will host the U.S. Women’s Open in 2026 on the centennial anniversary of Riviera, and then it has the golf competition in the 2028 Olympics.
And then, 83 years later, it finally gets another U.S. Open.
NBA-champion Nuggets trade into the 1st round by swapping picks with the Pacers, AP source says
DENVER — The NBA-champion Denver Nuggets traded into the first round of the draft by acquiring the 29th overall pick from the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said.
As part of the deal, the Nuggets will also receive the 32nd pick from the Pacers in Thursday night’s draft. Indiana receives the 40th pick from Denver along with a first-round selection in 2024, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade of picks hasn’t been announced.
Denver is trying to sprinkle in an assortment of players around its nucleus of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon. Denver struck gold with Christian Braun when the team took the high-energy player out of Kansas last summer at No. 21. Braun turned in valuable minutes off the bench during the Nuggets’ run to the franchise’s first championship.
They also have a 20-year-old shooting guard in Peyton Watson who could get more minutes next season. He was acquired in a draft-night deal with Oklahoma City last June.
Bruce Brown opts out of contract with Nuggets, AP source says
DENVER — Bruce Brown is set to become a free agent after declining his $6.8 million player option with the NBA-champion Denver Nuggets, a person with knowledge of the decision said Wednesday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the move hasn’t been announced. The NBA free agency period opens next week.
Brown signed with Denver last summer and became an integral piece off the bench for the Nuggets. He can play either guard position or small forward and averaged 12 points and four rebounds in a postseason that culminated with Denver knocking off Miami in five games during the Finals to win its first NBA title.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone said at the Nuggets’ championship parade last week the team wants to keep Brown in their bid to defend their title. But the Nuggets cannot offer him more than $7.8 million for next season; if he stays, Brown would be eligible for a four-year deal in Denver starting in 2024-25, with an initial salary of about $14 million.
Lucas Oil Stadium to host NBA’s All-Star Saturday night festivities
INDIANAPOLIS — NBA All-Star weekend organizers announced Wednesday the popular Saturday night skills challenges will be held Feb. 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.
The league’s 73rd All-Star Game will be played the next day on the Indiana Pacers home court.
Splitting the venues nearly doubles the seating capacity, from approximately 17,200 for NBA games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, to 35,000 for the slam dunk and 3-point contests among other events. And because the skills challenges will take place in the south end of Lucas Oil Stadium, it opens the north end of the stadium for concerts.
Organizers have not yet announced the entertainment lineup for All-Star Weekend.
The host committee said it will buy 2,400 tickets to distribute to local organizations.
Indianapolis has hosted eight NCAA men’s Final Fours with Lucas Oil Stadium hosting the event three times since it opened in 2008, most recently in 2021 when the entire NCAA Tournament was played in front of limited capacity in Indiana during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“State Farm All-Star Saturday Night is one of the most exciting and entertaining nights in all of sports, and holding it at Lucas Oil Stadium, one of football’s most iconic venues which was also thoughtfully designed for basketball events, enables us to make it more accessible than ever to our community,” Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Rick Fuson said.
IndyGo bus rides also will be free from Feb. 15-18 with extended nightly service, the host committee announced.
MLB sued by 17 ex-scouts who say they were discriminated against because of their age
DENVER — Seventeen former Major League Baseball scouts who say they were discriminated against because of their age sued the league, its teams and Commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday.
The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Denver. The former scouts allege violations of the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967 along with laws in 11 states and New York City.
The scouts, ranging from 55 to 71, allege they were discriminated against from 2020-22. They say MLB and the teams “have acted to prevent the reemployment of older scouts or refused the reemployment of older scouts.”
They also say an MLB provision that offsets scouts’ salaries when they sign with a new team — but are still being paid by a previous team from which they’ve been fired — is discriminatory.
MLB said in a statement it looks “forward to refuting these claims in court,” but it does not comment on pending litigation.
The ex-scouts also allege MLB in 2015 ended a listing of scouts eligible for employment, the decision to end the MLB Scouting Bureau in 2018 was discriminatory and MLB used analytics and the coronavirus pandemic as pretexts to eliminate older scouts.
Las Vegas man jailed, accused of threatening mass violence at Stanley Cup victory parade
LAS VEGAS — A man accused of threatening mass violence at a parade last weekend celebrating the Vegas Golden Knights victory in the NHL Stanley Cup championship was ordered Wednesday to remain jailed unless he can post $55,000 bail and enroll in a high-level electronic monitoring program.
Anthony Zuccaro, 31, remained in custody following court appearances in separate cases alleging that he damaged Nevada State Police vehicles with his motorcycle and threatened to either drive a truck into throngs of hockey fans or use gasoline bombs to injure police and revelers on the Las Vegas Strip.
Zuccaro’s cases are separate from one involving a 33-year-old man with a history of mental illness who was arrested and jailed last week after allegedly threatening a mass shooting during the Stanley Cup final game on June 13.
Panthers say goalie Spencer Knight is doing well and expected back in the fall
SUNRISE, Fla. — Spencer Knight has been in contact with the Florida Panthers, and the team is working under the premise that the goaltender will be back with them this fall.
Knight entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program in February and was not with the Panthers for the remainder of the season, including their run to the Stanley Cup Final.
“He’s doing well and we expect him back in the fold in the fall,” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said Wednesday.
Knight was in his second full season in the NHL, sharing responsibilities in net with veteran goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. He started in 19 games and appeared in 21 this past season, going 9-8-3 with a 3.18 goals-against average and .901 save percentage.
He last appeared for Florida on Feb. 18.
Knight leaving the team led to Alex Lyon getting significant playing time for the Panthers in the stretch run of the regular season — in part because Bobrovsky got sick — and in the beginning of the playoffs. Lyon went 6-2-1 with a .930 save percentage late in the season, fueling Florida’s run to secure the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
NCAA panel imposes a 3-game suspension for Memphis’ Penny Hardaway for recruiting violations
An NCAA infractions panel handed a three-game suspension to Memphis coach Penny Hardaway on Wednesday for recruiting violations tied to two in-home visits with a prospect two years ago.
The penalty follows a negotiated resolution in December that allowed the school to resolve the case and begin probation while one individual challenged the level of charges from the allegations. That turned out to be Hardaway, the former Memphis and NBA star who was charged under rules governing head-coach responsibility for conduct within their programs.
An assistant coach first visited the prospect from Dallas in September 2021 at his home, followed by Hardaway roughly two weeks later. NCAA rules prohibited in-home visits for juniors except for April of that year, with those visits supposed to take place at the prospect’s current school.
Hardaway will miss the first three games of the 2023-24 season that starts in November. He had told the NCAA he was unaware of the rule.
“Ignorance of the rules is not an excuse,” the panel said. “The head coach’s inattentiveness to compliance — particularly at a time when his program was under scrutiny related to a different infractions case — resulted in careless violations.”
The school had been dealing with a separate NCAA probe from 2019 tied to the recruitment and short college stay of one-and-done center James Wiseman. That case ultimately led to the NCAA — through its newly formed Independent Accountability Resolution Process — punishing Memphis with three years of probation, a public reprimand and a fine but without a postseason ban or individual punishment for Hardaway.
Husband of Stephen F. Austin women’s bowling coach quits after his affair with student-athlete
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — An assistant women’s bowling coach at Stephen F. Austin is out after the university discovered he cheated on his wife, who is the team’s head coach, with a student-athlete.
SFA assistant Steve Lemke opted to resign rather than be fired after the school learned of the affair, which led to a split with his wife, The Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel reported Tuesday.
“He’s not working here anymore,” SFA athletic director Ryan Ivey said. “From a departmental standpoint, he had a choice, and he chose to resign.”
The 38-year-old Lemke, who is married to head coach Amber Lemke, helped coach the team to two national titles and two second-place finishes before resigning April 10. The couple has since filed for divorce, according to court records.
The newspaper did not identify the student-athlete involved, but reported that she was a member of the bowling team.
Ivey said that although the relationship was consensual, Lemke and the student violated the university’s relationship rules.
Steve Lemke said his wife learned of the relationship when she saw text messages from the woman on his phone.
“I knew it was kind of a no-no, but there’s not a rule saying it can’t happen,” Steve Lemke said. “There’s not a law saying I’m going to go to jail for doing something like this. There’s nothing in stone. I guess it’s just an ethics code, like we frown upon it, but there’s no rule, there’s no law broken.”
The student involved in the affair is no longer on the team after exhausting her eligibility.
“As soon as we found out, we went through the process,” Ivey said. “We support our student-athletes and obviously Amber, with what was going on.”
The team won NCAA titles in 2016 and 2019 and finished second in 2015 and last year.
Amber Lemke has coached the team since the 2011-12 school year. Steve Lemke worked as a volunteer with the team until he was hired as an assistant in 2019.
Amber Lemke, who remains the coach, did not respond to a request for comment from the newspaper.
Amile Jefferson leaving Duke to become Boston Celtics assistant, AP source says
Duke assistant coach Amile Jefferson is leaving the Blue Devils to become an assistant with the NBA’s Boston Celtics, a person with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the Celtics haven’t publicly discussed their staff search. The move was first reported by 247sports.
The 30-year-old Jefferson worked under Jon Scheyer, who was in his first season facing the daunting task of replacing retired Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. Jefferson had returned to Duke in July 2021 after a four-year professional career with stops in the NBA, then served as director of player development in Krzyzewski’s farewell season.
Jefferson’s five year career as a Blue Devils player included 124 wins and the 2015 NCAA title, the fifth and final of Coach K’s career. In his final college season, he played with current Celtics star Jayson Tatum during Tatum’s lone season at Duke (2017).
Frank Vogel and Suns announce coaching staff including Kevin Young and David Fizdale
PHOENIX — New Phoenix Suns coach Frank Vogel on Wednesday announced his coaching staff for the coming season, which includes associate head coach Kevin Young and former NBA head coach David Fizdale.
Young was the associate head coach for the past two seasons under former Suns coach Monty Williams, who was fired after four seasons following the team’s second-round loss in the playoffs to the eventual champion Denver Nuggets.
Young — whose offensive-minded approach should balance well with Vogel’s defensive pedigree — was a candidate to replace Williams before the franchise ultimately decided to go with Vogel, who led the Los Angeles Lakers to a championship in 2020.
Fizdale has been the head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks, leading the Grizzlies to the playoffs in 2017. He spent the past season as an associate general manager for the Utah Jazz.
Tiafoe’s winning run on grass ended by fellow U.S. player Korda at Queen’s Club
LONDON — Frances Tiafoe’s winning run on grass was ended by Sebastian Korda in an all-American second-round match at the Queen’s Club Championships on Wednesday.
Korda won 7-6 (2), 6-3 to end the fourth-seeded Tiafoe’s bid to follow up his title in Stuttgart last week with another grass-court trophy ahead of Wimbledon.
Tiafoe arrived in west London in a career-high spot of No. 10 but was beaten by a compatriot 22 places lower in the rankings, with Korda’s big serve coming to the fore on Centre Court.
That was especially the case when serving for the match as the 22-year-old Korda sent down three aces — including one on match point — to get past the second round of a tournament for the first time since reaching the Australian Open quarterfinals in January.
Korda sustained a wrist injury in the last eight in Melbourne and had around three months out. Since returning, he has played three events — all on clay — and exited in the second round each time.
The first-set tiebreaker proved key and was dominated by Korda, mostly because of Tiafoe’s errors. Tiafoe slipped to fall 3-1 down and dropped a second straight point on serve by sending a backhand volley into the net for 4-1. Then he double-faulted to go 6-2 down and hit a forehand long on Korda’s first set point.
Medvedev beats Djere in 3 sets to reach Halle quarterfinals, Jarry upsets Tsitsipas
HALLE, Germany — Daniil Medvedev continued building momentum after recent setbacks as he moved into the quarterfinals of the Halle Open on Wednesday, beating Laslo Djere 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3 at the grass-court tournament.
Medvedev could have wrapped up the second-round match in straight sets when he took a 4-1 lead in the second-set tiebreaker but lost the next four points as Djere took control.
Medvedev is coming off first-round losses at the French Open and last week at the Libema Open, his first grass event of the season.
The third-ranked Russian is preparing to return to Wimbledon next month for the first time since 2021 after the grass-court Grand Slam barred players from Russia and Belarus last year over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Medvedev next faces Roberto Bautista Agut in Halle after the eighth-seeded Spanish player beat American Brandon Nakashima 7-5, 7-6 (2) in their second-round match.
Chilean player Nicolas Jarry upset the second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (7), 7-5 to set up a quarterfinal match against home favorite Alexander Zverev. The ninth-seeded German beat Denis Shapovalov 6-2, 6-4.
Also, Stuttgart finalist Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 6-1, 7-6 (4) in their first-round match.
Wickmayer to face top-seeded Maria in Veneto Open quarterfinals
GAIBA, Italy — Yanina Wickmayer will face top-seeded Tatjana Maria in the quarterfinals of the Veneto Open after rallying to beat former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 on Wednesday.
Kenin appeared headed for victory when she raced to a 4-2 advantage in the third set but the eighth-seeded Wickmayer managed to save a break point, which would have left her American opponent serving for the match.
Wickmayer went on to win five of the final six games to keep the Belgian on course for a fourth title of the season.
“I lost the last match against Kenin so I knew what was in store for me. I had to fight for every point, trying always to play an aggressive tennis,” said Wickmayer, who missed the 2021 season due to the birth of her first child.
“I’m happy to have won. Coming back onto the tour as a mother has been a challenge, but it’s all going great.”
It was easier for Maria, who beat Italian wild card Lisa Pigato 6-3, 6-3 to spoil her opponent’s 20th birthday celebrations.
Wickmayer, who reached the US. Open semifinals in 2009, has lost both her previous matches against Maria.
2022 finalist Zhang Shuai out in 1st round at Birmingham Classic as seeds tumble
BIRMINGHAM, England — A finalist at the Birmingham Classic last year, Zhang Shuai of China was eliminated in the first round of the grass-court tournament on Wednesday as one of four seeded players to go out.
The seventh-seeded Zhang was beaten 6-4, 6-3 by 150th-ranked Emina Bektas of the United States in a little more than an hour in a big surprise at the WTA event.
Zhang reached the 2022 final, only to retire because of injury in the first set to hand Beatriz Haddad Maia the title.
In second-round play, third-seeded Magda Linette of Poland was beaten 6-3, 6-0 by Zhu Lin of China, fifth-seeded Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine lost 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to Britain’s Harriet Dart, and sixth-seeded Bernarda Pera of the United States was ousted by Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic, 6-1, 7-6 (3).
Playing a delayed first-round match, top-seeded Barbora Krejcikova beat Cristina Bucsa 6-3, 6-3.
Virginia’s Julie Myers resigns after 28-year stint as women’s lacrosse coach
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia women’s lacrosse coach Julie Myers resigned Wednesday, ending a 28-year stint in which she guided the Cavaliers to the postseason every year except 2020, when NCAA spring championships were canceled because of the pandemic.
Myers led Virginia to the 2004 NCAA championship and to a total of eight championship weekend appearances. The Cavaliers also won five Atlantic Coast Conference titles and compiled a record of 349-181 under Myers’ leadership.
Her win total ranks fifth among Division I women’s lacrosse coaches.
“Julie Myers has established an amazing legacy at the University and her name is synonymous with UVA women’s lacrosse,” Virginia Athletic Director Carla Williams said in a release. “Her contributions to the University and the sport, as a student-athlete, assistant coach and head coach are enormous. ... Her impact on her players cannot be overstated as the women under her tutelage have gone on to ultra-successful careers and made an impact in their own communities.”
Myers, who played field hockey and lacrosse at Virginia and was a member of the Cavaliers’ 1991 lacrosse national champions and an assistant coach when they won it again in 1993, has been associated with the program for 37 years.
IOC warns Afghanistan about Paris Olympics status over denying sports to women and girls
GENEVA — The Afghanistan team’s status for the 2024 Paris Olympics was put in question Wednesday by the IOC over growing frustration with the Taliban blocking access to sport for women and girls.
The International Olympic Committee said it “continues to be extremely concerned” about the sports situation in Afghanistan despite its repeated calls for action.
Noting its “right to take any further measures,” the IOC cautioned that “specific details for the participation of the Afghan (national Olympic committee) delegation and team” for the Paris Games have not yet been decided.
The IOC could suspend Afghanistan’s Olympic body for government interference in the independent management of sport, while supporting the country’s athletes to compete in Paris as an independent team under the Olympic flag and anthem. That was how Kuwaitis competed at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
The issue was discussed Wednesday at an IOC executive board meeting which also took updates on problems with Olympic officials in India, Indonesia, Iran and Guatemala.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.