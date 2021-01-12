LAFC acquires Baird from Salt Lake, Kim from Busan IPark
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles FC acquired forward Corey Baird from Real Salt Lake and defender Kim Moon-hwan from South Korean club Busan IPark on Monday.
LAFC sent $500,000 in general allocation money, a 2021 international roster spot and future considerations to Salt Lake for Baird, who won the 2018 MLS Rookie of the Year award with eight goals for Salt Lake. He had two goals and four assists in 21 appearances last season.
Baird, who turns 25 this month, also made his debut with the U.S. national team in January 2019.
Baird is another strong addition to an LAFC attack that led the league with 47 goals and 358 shots last season despite getting just seven appearances from 2019 MLS scoring champion Carlos Vela, who was injured for most of the year.
Baird is from Escondido, California, near San Diego, and he won three consecutive national championships at Stanford before joining Salt Lake in January 2018.
Kim was acquired using targeted allocation money from Busan IPark, where he had nine goals and seven assists in 120 games across all competitions over the past four seasons. He has also made 11 appearances for South Korea’s national team.
The 25-year-old Kim is the latest addition to LAFC’s defense, which struggled mightily last season while the club fell from its spot among MLS’ elite teams. LAFC yielded 39 goals in 22 games last season, the most among the Western Conference’s top seven teams.
Carson Palmer, Bob Stoops lead college Hall of Fame class
Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer and former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops are among the 13 former players and coaches who make up the latest College Football Hall of Fame class.
The National Football Foundation announced the newly elected hall of famers Monday. This class will be inducted in December.
Joining Southern Cal’s Palmer and Stoops will be versatile running backs Darren Sproles of Kansas State and C.J. Spiller of Clemson; offensive tackles Harris Barton of North Carolina and Aaron Taylor of Notre Dame; defensive stars David Fulcher of Arizona State, Dan Morgan of Miami; Kenneth Sims of Texas; Andre Tippett of Iowa and Al Wilson of Tennessee. Former Eastern Illinois quarterback and current CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo was also selected for induction along with former Florida A&M coach Rudy Hubbard.
Palmer won the Heisman in 2002 for the Trojans and went on to be the first overall pick in the 2003 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.
Stoops coached Oklahoma from 1999-2016, leading the Sooners to their last national championship in 2000. Oklahoma went to two more BCS title games with Stoops and won 10 Big 12 championships.
He is the sixth Oklahoma coach to be inducted into the Atlanta-based Hall of Fame, including Bud Wilkinson and Barry Switzer.
Stoops and Tippett were teammates on the Iowa’s Big Ten championship team in 1981.
NHL to host 2 outdoor games in Lake Tahoe this season
The NHL played outdoors in the shadow of the Green Monster at Fenway Park, on consecutive days at Dodger Stadium and Yankee Stadium, and at Chicago’s Soldier Field.
This year’s outdoor games will be in a unique, picturesque setting: along the shores of Lake Tahoe.
The NHL announced Monday it will hold two games on an outdoor rink set up at Edgewood Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada.
Vegas will play Colorado on Feb. 20 and Boston faces Philadelphia on Feb. 21 on a temporary rink set up on the 18th hole at Edgewood, site of the annual American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.
“We went to Tahoe, a very small group, and we were blown away by the setting, the blank canvas that it presents for us,” NHL chief content producer Steve Mayer said. “It’s hosted major events before. We felt very confident, especially in a short time frame, that we would be able to hold a world-class event and Tahoe will a great host. It was a pretty easy decision.”
PGA Championship leaving Trump National in ‘22 tournament
KAPALUA, Hawaii — The PGA of America cut ties to President Donald Trump when it voted Sunday to take the PGA Championship event away from his New Jersey golf course next year.
The vote comes four days after the Trump-fueled riot at the nation’s Capitol as Congress was certifying the election victory of President-elect Joe Biden. This is the second time in just over five years the PGA of America removed one of its events from a Trump course.
PGA President Jim Richerson says the board voted to exercise its right to “terminate the agreement” with Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey.
“We find ourselves in a political situation not of our making,” Seth Waugh, the CEO of the PGA of America, said in a telephone interview. “We’re fiduciaries for our members, for the game, for our mission and for our brand. And how do we best protect that? Our feeling was given the tragic events of Wednesday that we could no longer hold it at Bedminster. The damage could have been irreparable. The only real course of action was to leave.”
The PGA of America, which has some 29,000 golf professionals who mostly teach the game, signed the deal with Trump National in 2014.
Doug Pederson out as Eagles coach
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have fired coach Doug Pederson, less than three years after he led them to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title.
Pederson was 42-37-1 in five seasons. He led the Eagles to two division titles and three playoff appearances before going 4-11-1 in 2020.
Pederson met with owner Jeffrey Lurie last week and again Monday.
“We are all very disappointed with the way our season went and eager to turn things around, not just for next season but also for the future of the franchise,” Lurie said in a statement.
“Coach Pederson and I had the opportunity to sit down and discuss what that collective vision would look like moving forward. After taking some time to reflect on these conversations, I believe it is in both of our best interests to part ways.”
Pederson’s loyalty to his coaching staff and frustration with the front office’s interference was a major issue, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the conversations, said Pederson and general manager Howie Roseman weren’t on the same page regarding many personnel moves.
Ultimately, Lurie chose Roseman over Pederson.
In blow to Wizards, Westbrook out a week with injured leg
WASHINGTON — Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook is expected to sit out a week with an injured left leg, the latest blow to a team that entered Monday with a 2-8 record.
The Wizards announced before Monday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns that Westbrook’s left quadriceps was hurt because of “repeated contact to the area since the beginning of the season.”
The team said the 2016-17 league MVP for the Oklahoma City Thunder and nine-time All-NBA selection would be re-evaluated at the end of the week. Washington is scheduled to play five games through next Monday.
Westbrook, acquired shortly before the preseason in the trade that sent John Wall to the Houston Rockets, is averaging 19.3 points, 11.3 assists and 9.7 rebounds through seven games with the Wizards, including four triple-doubles. He is shooting just 37.8% so far.
The update on Westbrook’s status comes a day after the Wizards said center Thomas Bryant has a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Bryant is likely to miss the rest of the season. He was one of only two players who started each of Washington’s first 10 games.
He was injured in the first quarter of a 128-124 loss to the visiting Miami Heat on Saturday.
That was Washington’s third consecutive defeat overall and dropped coach Scott Brooks’ team to 0-5 at home this season.
Blues to allow limited fans, front-line workers only
O’FALLON, Mo.— The St. Louis Blues won’t be playing to an empty arena when they open their first homestand next week. The NHL team said Monday it will allow a very small crowd made up of medical workers and public safety employees who have been on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Blues are set to open the truncated schedule with two games at Colorado Wednesday and Friday, followed by a four-game homestand that begins Jan. 18 against the San Jose Sharks. The Blues plan to allow fewer than 300 fans. The team said it is working with health care systems and public safety organizations to identify front-line workers for January home games.
Invited fans will sit in “socially distanced seating pods” throughout the plaza level of the Enterprise Center, the team said. The opener also will include a puck drop honoring front-line workers.
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs won’t face DUI charge in Vegas crash
LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas Raiders player Josh Jacobs won’t face a driving under the influence charge in his single-vehicle crash last week near McCarran International Airport, authorities said Monday.
Blood test results showed Jacobs’ blood-alcohol level did not reach the 0.08% level required to pursue a drunken driving charge, prosecutor Eric Bauman said.
Bauman and Jacobs’ attorneys, Richard Schonfeld and David Chesnoff, said the 22-year-old running back still has a March 8 court date on a failure to exercise due care traffic violation related to the crash.
The attorneys had said that Jacobs would plead not guilty if he was charged with a crime in the Jan. 4 crash. Chesnoff declined further comment on Monday.
Jacobs, who lives in Las Vegas, received several stitches at a hospital for a cut forehead after the 4:43 a.m. crash into a tunnel wall at the Las Vegas airport.
Police have said he was alone in the 2019 Acura NSX sports car and the air bag deployed during the crash.
Jacobs had returned to Las Vegas from Denver, where the Raiders defeated the Broncos in their final NFL regular-season finale less than 12 hours before the crash.
Team representatives did not immediately respond Monday to phone and email messages seeking comment.
American Christian Harrison advances to Delray Beach semis
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — American Christian Harrison won playing in his first career quarterfinal Monday, beating Gianluca Mager of Italy 7-6 (2), 6-4 at the Delray Beach Open.
Harrison’s opponent Tuesday will be No. 4-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, who swept qualifier Roberto Quiroz of Ecuador 6-4, 6-4.
The 26-year-old Harrison’s career has been slowed by injuries that required surgery eight times, and he came into the tournament ranked No. 789. He has five ATP Tour match victories, with three of them coming in the past week. He also won two matches in qualifying.
“It feels pretty amazing,” Harrison said. “I’m pretty even-keeled right now — just happy to keep playing.”
Harrison regrouped against Mager after losing serve in the first game, when he double-faulted twice.
The only lower-ranked semifinalist in Delray history was Juan Martin del Potro when he was making an injury comeback in 2016.
