Registration open for flag football league
Registration for the AV Friday Night Lights youth flag football league is open now through Tuesday for children in first through eighth grades.
Practices are typically once per week after school hours and games are on Fridays after school hours.
To register, visit https://www.antelopevalleyfnl.com/.
For more information, contact Betsy Sanchez at bsanchez33@avc.edu or 714-270-7218.
Britain defeats US 54-49 for gold in wheelchair rugby
TOKYO — Britain defeated the United States 54-49 on Sunday in the gold-medal game of Paralympic wheelchair rugby, the first medal of any kind for Britain in the sport.
Wheelchair rugby has been an official Paralympic sport since 2000, and Britain’s best finish was fourth place in 2004 and 2008.
Jim Roberts led Britain with 24 tries — tries are worth one point each — and Stuart Robinson added 14. Joshua Wheeler had 21 for the United States and Chuck Aoki scored 18.
Japan, which was among the pre-tournament favorites, defeated Australia in the bronze medal match earlier on Sunday by a score of 60-52. Ryley Batt scored 27 tries for Australia and Daisuke Izezaki has 23 for Japan.
The Britain-United States game was tied repeatedly early in the final quarter until Britain pulled away for the the victory.
The United States beat Australia 49-42 in Saturday’s semifinal but was foiled in its attempt to win its third gold after winning in 2000 and 2008. It lost in double overtime to Australia in the gold-medal game in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.
Wheelchair rugby was developed more than 50 years ago in Canada, but saw its popularity rise after the famous 2005 documentary film “Murderball,” which sought to remove stereotypes about athletes with disabilities.
The game is easy to watch and almost non-stop. The constant mayhem, the crashes and players being dumped upside down in their chairs, distracts from the fact that these athletes have spinal cord injuries, they’re missing arms and legs, and they’re strapped into wheelchairs that resemble battered bumper cars.
The rules of wheelchair rugby are basic, and there are not many stoppages in play on the basketball-size court.
Four players pass, dribble occasionally, and race up and down the hardwood smashing into each other. The aim is to carry the red and white ball — the size of a volleyball — across a goal line at either end. Players can’t make physical contact with an opponent’s body, but most anything else is allowed.
Ravens’ Dobbins expected to miss season because of torn ACL
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is expected to miss the 2021 season with a torn ACL.
“Been down this road before,” tweeted Zac Hiller, Dobbins’ agent, while retweeting an ESPN report about the injury. “He’ll come back bigger stronger faster.”
Dobbins left the Ravens’ preseason finale at Washington on Saturday night midway through the first quarter following his injury, and coach John Harbaugh said only that the former Ohio State star would be evaluated. The news Sunday is a blow for Baltimore, which led the NFL in rushing last season.
Much of the Ravens’ rushing prowess of late has been because of quarterback Lamar Jackson, but Dobbins ran for 805 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie last season. Gus Edwards, who ran for 723 yards and six TDs, could now play a more important role.
Baltimore set an NFL record Saturday with its 20th consecutive preseason victory, but this hasn’t been an easy training camp for the Ravens. Jackson and Edwards both missed the start of camp after positive COVID-19 tests, and the team’s revamped receiving corps has had injury issues as well.
Saints move practice to home of Cowboys after Ida evacuation
The New Orleans Saints are planning to practice at the home of the Dallas Cowboys for three days this week after evacuating because of Hurricane Ida, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Sunday.
The team is scheduled to hold workouts Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at AT&T Stadium before taking a break heading into the regular season, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the club wasn’t discussing its plans publicly. The Saints are supposed to open at home Sept. 12 against Green Bay.
Ida made landfall south of New Orleans on Sunday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph (230 kph), one of the most powerful storms ever to strike the U.S.
The arrival of Ida came 16 years to the day after Katrina devastated New Orleans. The Saints were forced to move for the entire 2005 season, setting up operations in San Antonio while playing home games there and in Baton Rouge at LSU. New Orleans also played one game at Giants Stadium.
That was before the current regime led by coach Sean Payton joined the franchise. The Saints went 3-13 in 2005, but spurred on by the quick restoration of the Louisiana Superdome, they went 10-6 and won the NFC South the next year.
NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue led the move to ensure that the Saints would return to New Orleans, meeting strong resistance from the late Tom Benson, who owned the team and sought to move it permanently to San Antonio. Tagliabue was so insistent on the club remaining in New Orleans that the league ordered a banner posted outside the stadium saying the Saints would play a home game on Sept. 26, 2006.
AP source: Mets’ Syndergaard tests positive for COVID-19
NEW YORK — Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard encountered another hurdle in his recovery from Tommy John surgery Sunday when he was scratched from a rehab start because he tested positive for COVID-19, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the test result. New York manager Luis Rojas said Sunday that Syndergaard had a “non-baseball-related injury.” He did confirm that Syndergaard has been vaccinated.
Syndergaard — who turned 29 on Sunday — tweeted, “This birthday is so sick.”
Syndergaard, who hasn’t pitched in the majors since Sept. 29, 2019, had the surgery just after the pandemic shutdown in March 2020. He began a rehab assignment this spring but left his second start with Low-A St. Lucie on May 26 with right elbow inflammation.
Syndergaard, who is scheduled to reach free agency after the season, didn’t pitch again until Thursday’s rehab outing, when he gave up one run in one inning. Afterward, he said he wasn’t throwing his slider or curveball because doctors believed the off-speed pitches bothered his elbow.
With no time to build Syndergaard up to a typical starter’s workload, the Mets are hoping he could rejoin the team as a reliever. He had been expected to throw at least an inning Sunday for Singe-A Brooklyn.
Vikes sign 10th-year safety Harrison Smith to $64M extension
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings signed five-time Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith to a four-year contract extension on Sunday, securing the team’s longest-tenured player for what could be the remainder of his decorated career.
Smith has a league-leading 28 interceptions among all safeties since he entered the NFL in 2012. Only Hall of Famer Paul Krause (150) has started more games at safety in Vikings history than Smith (129).
According to a person with knowledge of the deal, speaking on condition of anonymity because the terms were not being announced, the new contract is worth $64 million with a little more than $26 million guaranteed. That will put Smith safely among the top five highest-paid safeties in the NFL, with Seattle’s Jamal Adams at the top of the annual average values.
Prior to the signing, Smith was in the final year of his deal with a salary cap hit slightly above $10 million. At age 32, the new contract ought to ensure he’ll stay with the Vikings as long as he’s on the field. No one from the team was available to the media on Sunday. Smith was scheduled to address reporters on Monday.
Drafted in the first round in 2012 out of Notre Dame, Smith quickly entrenched himself as the anchor of the secondary and had two of his four career interception returns for touchdowns as a rookie. He made his first Pro Bowl in 2015 and was an All-Pro pick in 2017. Smith also holds the franchise record for defensive backs with 13 1/2 career sacks.
Smith is seventh in Vikings history in interceptions, with Krause (53) leading the way. Bobby Bryant (51), Ed Sharockman (40), Joey Browner (37), Nate Wright (31) and Carl Lee (29) are next.
Smith has not missed a game to injury over the last four years, with just one absence in 2019 when the Vikings held several starters out of the final regular season game with their seed for the playoffs already secured.
This year, Smith will have all new starters around him in the secondary, with safety Xavier Woods and cornerbacks Patrick Peterson, Bashaud Breeland and Mackensie Alexander all signed as free agents.
Højgaard shoots 63 to win European Masters by 1 stroke
CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland — Rasmus Højgaard shot a 7-under 63 to win the European Masters on Sunday by one stroke from Bernd Wiesberger, who made double bogey at the 18th after hitting into green-side water.
Wiesberger, who is on the fringes of selection for Europe’s Ryder Cup team next month, hit his tee shot at the par-4 18th into a bunker then found water with his second shot.
The Austrian player took a six and carded a 65 to fall into second place in the tournament at the high-altitude Crans-sur-Sierre club.
The 20-year-old Højgaard’s late charge had left him leading in the clubhouse on a 13-under total of 267 that held up for his third victory on the European Tour.
“At the moment it’s a bit surreal. I didn’t expect to be in this position but it’s amazing,” he said.
Højgaard’s round of five birdies and one eagle-3 on the 14th included playing the last six holes in 5-under par. He made a mid-range birdie putt at the 18th that proved decisive.
Henrik Stenson also shot a clean round of 63, with seven birdies in the sun-bathed Swiss Alps to move up to third place at 11 under.
Playing in the final group, morning co-leaders Sean Crocker (70) and Renato Paratore (71) finished in ties for fourth and seventh, respectively, after starting at 10 under.
Højgaard now has a victory in each of his three years as a professional. He won the Mauritius Open in December 2019 and the UK Championship exactly one year ago.
The winner’s check was for 333,333 euros ($393,000) from a 2 million euros ($2.36 million) prize fund at the tournament which was canceled in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic
“It’s so nice to have the crowds back to cheer you on,” Højgaard said, acknowledging feeling nervous standing over the winning putt. “That was a great moment.”
