Two-time US champ, Olympic hopeful Liu out with COVID-19
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two-time champion Alysa Liu withdrew from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships after testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday, less than a day after a third-place finish in the short program put her in position to make the Olympic team.
The 16-year-old Liu is at least the fourth competitor to test positive for the virus in the run-up and during nationals, and the third that was expected to make the team for the Beijing Games. The pairs tandem of Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier dropped out the day before the start of competition when he returned a positive test.
Just like Knierim and Frazier, who plan to petition for one of the two pairs spots on the Olympic team, Liu has informed U.S. Figure Skating she will petition for one of the three women’s spots based on her body of recent work.
“I’m fully vaccinated, have been wearing a n95 mask and got 2 negative test results before leaving to Nashville,” Liu posted on Instagram. “Things happen unfortunately ...
“I’m thankful to us figure skating for taking the extra precaution and having the necessary testing facilities to help keep everyone here as safe as possible. i’m feeling good physically and mentally and i’m wishing all the girls good luck for tonight.”
Most stressing to those still competing, particularly leaders Mariah Bell and Karen Chen, is the fact that several skaters were in close contact with Liu on Thursday night. Bell and Chen — both of whom are vaccinated — even shared a dais with Liu for interviews after the short program, though they were separated by several feet and all wore masks.
Liu’s positive test came back during a routine test all skaters, coaches and other staff are required to take four days after arriving in Nashville. She had not been displaying any symptoms during practice this week.
Connecticut 10th-grade hockey player dies after collision
GREENWICH, Conn. — A Connecticut 10th-grade hockey player has died after falling to the ice and being cut on the neck by the skate of another player during a game, school officials and police said.
The accident occurred Thursday as the junior varsity team at the Brunswick school, a college preparatory school for boys in Greenwich, played St. Luke’s School, a private co-educational school from New Canaan.
St. Luke’s identified the player Friday as Teddy Balkind. He fell to the ice and the other player was unable to stop and collided with him, Greenwich Police Capt. Mark Zuccerella said Friday.
Brunswick Head of School Thomas Philip said in a statement that Balkind suffered a cut to his neck. He said those who were at the game described the play as “entirely normal and unremarkable in the game of hockey.”
“I want to commend our medical, coaching and security staff for all that they did in the most terrible of circumstances to sustain the boy until the ambulance arrived,” Philip wrote.
No classes were held on Friday because of a snow storm, but St. Luke’s Head of School Mark Davis said the building would be open in the afternoon so that the community could gather to grieve.
“There are no words adequate to this moment, and I know all of us will support each other as best as we can,” he said.
49ers list QB Jimmy Garoppolo as questionable for finale
SANTA CLARA — Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is listed as questionable for the San Francisco 49ers in their crucial season finale against the Los Angeles Rams after missing last week’s game with an injured right thumb.
“He had a good week, a good week of practice when he was in there,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday. “I feel good with where he’s at right now.”
Shanahan said he knows whether Garoppolo or rookie Trey Lance will start for the 49ers (9-7) on Sunday but is waiting to make an announcement to keep the Rams guessing.
The Niners are also dealing with an issue at left tackle where Pro Bowler Trent Williams missed practice all week with an elbow injury. Shanahan said Williams will be questionable to play Sunday.
Running back Elijah Mitchell, who was on the injury report with a knee injury earlier in the week, will play this week.
The game is crucial for the 49ers, who can clinch the playoffs with a win on Sunday or a loss by New Orleans at Atlanta.
NHL postpones Canucks, Senators games due to capacity limits
Bo Horvat and the Vancouver Canucks just want to get back to playing hockey.
The Canucks had another game pushed back Friday when the NHL announced it was postponing Saturday’s matchup with the Ottawa Senators due to ongoing attendance restrictions. The league also postponed a Senators-Jets game originally set for Jan. 15.
“We were obviously looking forward to playing and with the game getting canceled and us being off for a long time, we want to play hockey,” Horvat said. “We feel like we have a pretty good thing going right now and it just keeps getting delayed, which is frustrating. But we can’t let this discourage us. We’ve just got to keep practicing, keep our legs under us and get ready for (next week’s) road trip.”
Current health orders in British Columbia limit attendance at indoor sports events to 50% capacity. The NHL says the games will be rescheduled for later in the season when such restrictions may be eased or lifted.
Toronto placed star forward Mitch Marner and fellow winger Pierre Engvall into the protocols Friday. Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said both players were experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive as their teammates prepared to open a four-game trip Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche.
“It’s just the reality of the situation,” Toronto defenseman Morgan Rielly said. “Everybody’s going through it. We’ve just got to keep focused on the guys we have available. Next man up and get out there and work.”
Neither the Canucks (16-15-3) nor the Sens (9-18-2) have played since Jan. 1, and Vancouver hasn’t hosted a game since a 4-3 victory over Columbus on Dec. 14.
“It’s not ideal but I guess it’s the way things are going right now,” Vancouver forward Tanner Pearson said.
The Canucks have had seven games postponed since the middle of December. They won’t play again until Tuesday when they kick off a five-game road trip against the Florida Panthers.
The Senators, meanwhile, remain in Ottawa during what should have been a five-game western trip.
Chock and Bates edge Hubbell and Donohue at US Nationals
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Madison Chock and Evan Bates crashed through the smallest of openings created by training partners and friendly rivals Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue to win the rhythm dance at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Friday.
Dancing to a medley of Billie Eilish songs, Chock and Bates were perfection on their curve lift, tightly in unison on their brilliant twizzles and brought down the house with their finishing step sequence to score 91.94 points — the highest score ever at nationals and more than two points higher than any posted during the Grand Prix season.
Hubbell and Donohue finished with 89.39 points to keep them within striking distance heading into Saturday’s free dance, which not only will decide the national title but also help with selecting the three-team squad for the Winter Olympics.
“It is certainly not our first rodeo, but it’s our favorite rodeo. We love doing the U.S. championships,” Chock said. “It was just such a pleasure to perform. I loved every second of it.”
The race for gold will be just as tight as the race for bronze and the final Olympic spot. Caroline Green and Michael Parsons have 80.85 points and Kaitlin Hawayak and Jean-Luc Baker are only a point behind them in fourth place.
Speedskater Jackson slips, misses US Olympic team in 500
MILWAUKEE — Erin Jackson slipped in the 500 meters and stunningly finished third, failing to make the Beijing Olympics in her signature event Friday at the U.S. speedskating trials.
She had hoped to be given a re-skate, but officials ruled that because she didn’t fall that wasn’t a possibility. Her only chance of getting into the event would be if one of the top two qualifiers would give up their spot to Jackson.
Jackson, the first Black woman to win a World Cup event this season, bobbled in the second straightaway of the sprint, with one skate appearing to clip her other foot before she recovered. Her time of 38.25 seconds put her second going into the final pairing.
But it wasn’t fast enough to hold on. Kimi Goetz, already on the U.S. team after finishing second in the 1,000, knocked Jackson out by taking second in 37.86.
Brittany Bowe won in 37.81. She already qualified for her third Olympics with a win in the 1,000 on Thursday. Bowe and Jackson are friends who are both from Ocala, Florida.
Jackson is ranked No. 1 in the world in the 500, having won four of eight World Cup races this season. She also had a second and a third.
Mazdzer-Terdiman sled crashes, Olympic luge hopes slip away
Olympic veterans Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman crashed out of a World Cup qualifying race on Friday, ending their hopes of being the doubles sled that represents USA Luge at next month’s Beijing Games.
That spot will now go to either Zack Di Gregorio and Sean Hollander, or Dana Kellogg and Duncan Segger. The Di Gregorio-Hollander sled has the edge going into Saturday’s World Cup doubles race, after finishing ahead of the Kellogg-Segger sled in the qualifying race Friday in Sigulda, Latvia.
The rest of the U.S. Olympic luge team for the Beijing Games is now basically set, pending formal nomination on Monday: Summer Britcher, Emily Sweeney and Ashley Farquharson will be the team in women’s singles, while Mazdzer — the 2018 Olympic silver medalist — along with Tucker West and Jonny Gustafson are the likely selections in men’s singles.
It would be the first Olympics for Farquharson, Gustafson and whichever U.S. doubles sled advances.
Terdiman has said he’s retiring after this season. He was bidding to make a third consecutive Olympic team with a third different doubles partner, something that hasn’t been done in USA Luge history.
“It has been an absolute pleasure to compete for the U.S.,” Terdiman said. “There is no greater honor.”
The rules within USA Luge’s selection process are complicated, but the bottom line is fairly simple — the better World Cup results a sled has, the better its Olympic chances become. A top-five finish in a World Cup race goes a very long way toward securing a nomination to the U.S. Olympic team.
But there were no races again this season on the tracks the Americans know best in North America. The International Luge Federation pulled races out of Whistler, Canada, and Lake Placid, New York, this season, citing concerns about how Russian athletes would get visas to enter North America, and rescheduled both of those events for the 2014 Sochi Olympic track in Russia.
Dallas coach Jason Kidd enters NBA protocols, out vs Rockets
The Dallas Mavericks will be without coach Jason Kidd on Friday night against the Houston Rockets.
The Mavericks announced Kidd has entered the health and safety protocols as the NBA’s 13th head coach sidelined this season. Assistant coach Sean Sweeney will be Dallas’ acting head coach.
Dallas currently is fifth in the Western Conference and has won four straight. The Mavericks are scheduled to host Chicago on Sunday night before hitting the road for a two-game swing.
The last few weeks in the NBA have seen most teams dealing with outbreaks; 11 games have been postponed, while now 13 head coaches, countless other staffers and about one-third of the league’s referees have been sidelined by virus issues.
Recent days have lessened the strain that teams are under. There were about 125 players in the protocols midway through last week, and thatnumber was down to 56 by Thursday evening.
About 300 players have been in the protocols already this season in the NBA, and because so many hardship signings were needed by teams to fill depleted rosters there were more players who saw game time in December alone — 544 — than in any other previous full season in league history. The previous single-season record was 540, set last season.
Sue Bird says she’s returning to Storm for another season
SEATTLE — Sue Bird announced Friday that she will return to the Seattle Storm next season, putting off retirement for at least one more year.
The four-time WNBA champion and 12-time All-Star selection has spent her entire WNBA career with the Storm after being the No. 1 pick of the 2002 WNBA draft. The 2022 season will be Bird’s 21st overall with the franchise, but she missed the 2014 and 2019 seasons due to injury.
Bird is technically a free agent and can’t sign with Seattle until Feb. 1, but has said in the past she would only play for the Storm. Breanna Stewart is also a free agent, but isn’t expected to leave Seattle.
For several years, the 41-year-old Bird has said she would assess how much longer she wanted to play on a year-by-year basis. She won her fifth gold medal with the United States at the Olympics last summer, but Seattle was ousted in the second-round of the WNBA playoffs by Phoenix. Bird was feted with chants of “one more year” after the Storm lost at home to the Mercury.
Bird posted a video clip on Instagram of those chants on Friday and the words, “OK. Let’s go.” She previously talked of her excitement for the 2022 season and for the Storm getting a chance to return to Climate Pledge Arena after spending the 2019 and 2021 seasons playing in other venues around the Puget Sound region.
Vrabel says Titans have time to decide on activating Henry
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel says the team has some time to make the decision on moving Derrick Henry from injured reserve back to the active roster.
Vrabel likes what he’s seen of the 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year in the three days Henry has practiced.
“I think that he looked good,” Vrabel said Friday. “We continue to track his speed and his mileage and volume and see how he responds. Two days on the turf, we will see where he is at (Saturday) and see how he responds. I feel good about where he is at.”
Henry, who turned 28 on Tuesday, broke his right foot Oct. 31 and had surgery Nov. 2 to repair his fifth metatarsal. Henry led the league with 937 yards rushing when he was put on injured reserve. The NFL’s 2019 and 2020 rushing leader still ranks sixth in the league despite missing eight games.
The Titans (11-5) travel Saturday to Houston for their regular season finale against the Texans (4-12). They need a victory to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC along with a first-round bye that this franchise hasn’t earned since 2008.
Huntley to start at quarterback for Ravens against Steelers
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson will miss a fourth consecutive game for the Baltimore Ravens to end the regular season.
Baltimore ruled Jackson out for Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh because of his ankle injury. That likely ends the star quarterback’s 2021 season. The winner of the Ravens-Steelers game can make the playoffs, but those chances are slim.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Friday that Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback. Jackson was hurt during a Dec. 12 loss at Cleveland.
The Ravens have lost five straight games.
Huntley accounted for four touchdowns in a 31-30 loss to Green Bay on Dec. 19. He then missed a loss at Cincinnati after going on the COVID-19 list. Huntley started again in a 20-19 loss last weekend to the Los Angeles Rams, but the Ravens did not score an offensive touchdown in that game.
Cards designate Watt to return, could help in playoffs
TEMPE, Ariz. — Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt has been designated to return from the injured reserve list by the Arizona Cardinals, leaving open the possibility he could boost the team’s defense during the playoffs.
The Cardinals made the move Friday and now have 21 days to elevate Watt to the 53-man roster. He can return to practice immediately. The 32-year-old Watt was initially expected to be out for the season because of a shoulder injury on Oct. 24, but has been working out at Arizona’s practice facility to try to be ready for the playoffs.
Watt signed with the Cardinals during the offseason after spending his first 10 seasons with the Houston Texans. The veteran had five tackles for a loss and a sack in seven games before the shoulder injury, which occurred during the Arizona’s 31-5 victory over the Texans on Oct. 24.
Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury wasn’t sure if Watt would be able to contribute in the playoffs, but it’s still a possibility. Watt won’t play in the regular-season finale against the Seahawks on Sunday.
HS coach serves 1-game suspension after 88-point blowout win
HAMDEN, Conn. — A Connecticut girl’s basketball coach served a one-game suspension Thursday night, the result of his team’s 88-point win this week that sparked a statewide debate over sportsmanship.
Sacred Heart Academy coach Jason Kirck was suspended after routing Lyman Hall 92-4 on Monday night. Sacred Heart had issued a statement apologizing for Monday’s blowout, saying the game did not reflect the school’s values.
“Sacred Heart Academy values the lessons taught and cultivated through athletic participation including ethical and responsible behavior, leadership and strength of character and respect for one’s opponents,” Sister Sheila O’Neill, Sacred Heart’s president, wrote.
Lyman Hall coach Tom Lipka had called for consequences earlier in the week, saying he was not satisfied with the apology.
The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, which oversees high school sports in the state, said it runs a program called “Class Act” which teaches coaches to be aware of the competitive balance in games and manage to the score “in a manner that is sportsmanlike and respectful of opponents.”
Sacred Heart is not among the schools that have participated in that program, the organization said.
US Women’s Open purse soars to $10 million on fabled courses
Long considered the biggest event in women’s golf, the U.S. Women’s Open now has prize money and future sites to match.
The U.S. Golf Association announced Friday the purse will nearly double this year to $10 million, by far the richest in women’s golf and challenging top prizes in women’s sports.
The purse was $5.5 million when Yuka Saso won at Olympic Club last year.
Helping to make it possible was the USGA bringing on a presenting sponsor — Ohio-based PreMedica, a not-for-profit integrated health organization serving 28 states.
With ProMedica’s backing, the U.S. Women’s Open purse plans to increase to $11 million and eventually $12 million over the next five years.
Along with a massive jump in money, the USGA is sending the women to some of the classic U.S. Open designs that for decades have hosted the men. That list includes a return to Oakmont and Pinehurst No. 2, along with Riviera, Oakland Hills, Merion, Inverness and Interlachen.
The USGA said Pinehurst would host the men’s and women’s Open in successive weeks in 2029, just as it did in a highly successful debut in 2014. Martin Kaymer won the U.S. Open, and Michelle Wie captured her first major at the U.S. Women’s Open the following week.
It’s the first major initiative by the USGA since Mike Whan, the former LPGA Tour commissioner, took over as CEO last summer.
Dukurs, Bos close in on World Cup skeleton overall titles
WINTERBERG, Germany — Latvia’s Martins Dukurs got the 60th World Cup skeleton race victory of his career Friday, closing in on what would be his 11th seasonlong championship in the last 13 years.
Dukurs held off Germany’s Axel Jungk by the slimmest of margins — one one-hundredth of a second. Dukurs prevailed in the one-heat race in 56.36 seconds, with Jungk crossing the line in 56.37 and Alexander Tretiakov of Russia third in 56.41.
Germany’s Christopher Grotheer, who started the day leading the World Cup standings, finished only ninth to drop to the No. 3 spot on the seasonlong list. Dukurs leads with 1,398 points, Jungk is second with 1,359 and Grotheer has 1,347.
Dukurs needs only a fourth-place finish to clinch the World Cup overall title in next weekend’s series finale at St. Moritz, Switzerland.
Andrew Blaser was 22nd for the U.S. men and Austin Florian was 24th. The men’s race was shortened to one run instead of the customary two after race officials determined that proper track-sweeping procedures were not followed in what should have been the first heat.
In the women’s race, Kimberley Bos got her second win of the season and moved closer to becoming the first slider from the Netherlands — men’s or women’s — to be a World Cup seasonlong champion. Bos finished in 1:56.04, about a quarter-second ahead of Germany’s Jacqueline Loelling and nearly a half-second up on third-place finisher Elena Nikitina of Russia.
Barty, Osaka advance, Nadal has walkover in Aussie warmups
MELBOURNE, Australia — Top-ranked Ash Barty reached the Adelaide International semifinals with a 6-3, 6-4 win over 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin on Friday and Rafael Nadal advanced in Melbourne via a walkover in tune-up tournaments ahead of the year’s first Grand Slam event.
Barty used her usual backhand slice and powerful forehand drive but also hit 17 aces and won 31 of 32 points on her first serve to advance. Barty lost to Kenin in the Australian Open semifinals at Melbourne Park two years ago.
“I was able to look after my service games pretty well and it was a lot of fun playing out here again and to get a little bit more court time and to start to play a little bit better,” Barty said.
On Wednesday, Barty beat Coco Gauff in three sets in her season opener after almost four months since her last competitive outing.
“That’s what you want. It’s nice to come out here right from the start and know that you have to bring your very best level,” the 2021 Wimbledon champion said. “Obviously looking at these last two matches, there’s still work to do.”
Barty will meet defending champion Iga Swiatek in the semifinals. The 2020 French Open champion beat two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 2-6, 6-1.
Earlier, seventh-seeded Elena Rybakina beat Shelby Rogers 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the semifinals.
Spain beats Poland to advance to ATP Cup final
SYDNEY — Roberto Bautista Agut clinched Spain’s spot in the ATP Cup final with a 7-6 (6), 2-6, 7-6 (5) victory over Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz on Friday.
In the opening singles match, Pablo Carreno Busta gave Spain the advantage with a 6-2, 6-1 win against late replacement Jan Zielinski. Kamil Majchrzak went 3-0 for Poland in the group stages, but was forced into isolation due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Russia and Canada will meet on Saturday to play for the other spot in Sunday’s final.
Two years ago, Bautista Agut played a leading role during Spain’s run to the final, which Serbia won. The 33-year-old Bautista Agut has won all four of his matches at No. 1 singles in this tournament to lead the way for the two-time finalists.
Majchrzak, who is experiencing minor symptoms from his illness, announced his positive COVID-19 test moments before he was due to step on court to face Carreno Busta.
Cone, Perez, Ravech replace A-Rod, Vasgersian on ESPN Sunday
BRISTOL, Conn. — Former players David Cone and Eduardo Perez are joining Karl Ravech to form a new broadcast team for ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” telecasts.
Alex Rodriguez, the scandal-tainted three-time MVP who had been on the telecasts during the past four seasons, will shift to eight Sunday night alternate telecasts on ESPN2 with Michael Kay, a mainstay on New York Yankees’ broadcasts since 1992.
Cone, a five-time All-Star and the 1994 AL Cy Young Award winner, had a 17-season big league career that ended in 2003. The 59-year-old has been a broadcaster for the Yankees’ YES Network since 2011 after initial stints in 2002 and 2008-09. He will work a reduced YES schedule this season.
Perez, 52, had a 13-season career that ended in 2006. He worked for ESPN from 2006-10, left for Cleveland’s front office, coached for Miami and Houston, then returned to ESPN in 2014.
Ravech, who turns 57 on Jan. 19, joined ESPN in 1993 and becomes the fourth play-by-play broadcaster on ESPN’s Sunday broadcasts following Jon Miller (1990-2010), Dan Shulman (2011-17) and Matt Vasgersian (2018-21).
Vasgersian had teamed with Rodriguez, who will be paired with Kay for “Kay-Rod” broadcasts on ESPN2 that will include Yankees-Red Sox games and two regular-season games on ESPN. The pair will work from both home studios and on site, and their broadcasts are planned to include fantasy baseball and analytics.
Kay, who turns 61 on Feb. 2, has been a Yankees’ television broadcaster since 2002 after starting on the team’s radio commentary team.
Ravech and Perez have agreed to contract extensions, ESPN said Friday.
Sunday night broadcasts also will include reporting by Tim Kurkjian, Buster Olney and Marly Rivera.
Western Hockey League suspends activities for 15 teams
CALGARY, Alberta — The Western Hockey League suspended activities for 15 teams Friday and postponed eight games because of COVID-19 concerns.
The major junior league said Friday that the affected teams — the Calgary Hitmen, Edmonton Oil Kings, Everett Silvertips, Kamloops Blazers, Medicine Hat Tigers, Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince Albert Raiders, Prince George Cougars, Red Deer Rebels, Regina Pats, Saskatoon Blades, Spokane Chiefs, Tri-City Americans, Victoria Royals and Winnipeg Ice — have had players and staff added to the COVID-19 protocols list because of symptoms or positive tests.
The WHL cleared the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Swift Current Broncos to resume all team activities.
Spokane’s scheduled games Saturday in Seattle and Tuesday and Wednesday in Victoria were postponed, along with Prince Albert at Edmonton, and Kelowna at Prince George on Tuesday, and Calgary at Moose Jaw, and Kelowna at Prince George on Wednesday.
“The WHL and our member clubs remain fully committed to playing through the 68-game WHL regular-season schedule and playoffs,” WHL Commissioner Ron Robison said in a statement. “As we work through the challenges presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our priority continues to be to deliver a world-class development experience for WHL players, staff, and officials, and to do so in a safe and healthy manner.”
Former Texas QB Casey Thompson transferring to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson, who started 10 games and passed for 24 touchdowns in 2021, announced Friday that he will transfer to Nebraska.
Thompson was a backup to Hudson Card for the first two games at Texas before taking over the starting role. He went 4-6 as the starter and passed for 2,113 yards. Texas finished 5-7 in a season that included the program’s first five-game losing streak since 1956.
The Oklahoma City native will be a graduate transfer. He announced the move on social media.
Thompson opted to leave Texas after former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers, one of the top-rated players in the country when he came out of high school after the 2020 season, transferred to Texas. The Longhorns also signed quarterback Maalik Murphy of Gardenia, California, and coach Steve Sarkisian has said the position would be open for competition ahead of the 2022 season.
Nebraska lost last season’s starting quarterback when Adrian Martinez transferred to Kansas State. Nebraska finished 3-9.
Thompson’s six touchdowns passes in an overtime loss to Kansas tied a Texas school record. He also had two games with five touchdown passes, but a mid-season thumb injury appeared to affect his ability to grip the ball and throw in several games.
Giants rookie WR Toney’s season over after playing 10 games
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants first-round draft pick Kadarius Toney is probably going to head back home after the season ends this weekend and do his best to forget about his rookie year.
The 20th pick overall, Toney didn’t have a bad season statistically in comparison to the rest of New York’s underachieving receiving corps. His 39 catches for 420 yards rank second among Giants receivers in each category.
Toney’s problem was staying on the field. The exciting Florida product on Friday was ruled out of Sunday’s regular-season finale against Washington with a shoulder injury. He’ll finish the having played in 10 of 17 games.
Toney dealt with COVID-19 before training camp and late in the season. He also has had hamstring, ankle, thumb, quad and oblique issues, which have limited both his practices and games.
Earlier this week, coach Joe Judge said the problem many NFL rookies have is the season is longer and there are fewer breaks than in college. They need to learn how to manage their bodies and use the offseason to build muscle.
COVID-19 pauses have teams working way back to ‘game shape’
DURHAM, N.C. — When second-ranked Duke returned from a COVID-19 outbreak, it didn’t take long for coach Mike Krzyzewski to see just how much work was ahead for the Blue Devils to get back into form.
“One of the kids, he was back for the first day” of practice, Krzyzewski said. “After 2 minutes, he threw up, and then he came back to practice and did well.”
It’s a scene more common for the start of preseason training, not the middle of a schedule.
Yet it’s one of the challenges facing men’s and women’s basketball coaches across the country amid the growing number of postponements, cancellations and pauses.
After an abrupt halt to the schedule due to COVID-19 protocols, players face the arduous task of gradually getting back into game shape while avoiding injuries that come from pushing too hard to make up for lost time. Men’s teams like the Blue Devils, fifth-ranked UCLA and Florida, along with the 11th-ranked UConn women are among those searching for that balance in returns this week.
“It’s definitely going to be a slow grind,” Duke wing Wendell Moore Jr. said. “I mean, because the place we were in before, it took months of preparation.”
As of Friday afternoon, more than 720 men’s and women’s games have been postponed or canceled through Monday because of COVID-19, the majority coming in the past three weeks. That has again thrown schedules into chaos and stalled gains from months of conditioning. And that only increases risks for pulled hamstrings, sprained ankles or more serious injuries as players try to rush back.
Marcia I. Faustin, a UC Davis Health system doctor of family and sports medicine, said athletes must build gradually toward long-term goals.
“The way I explain it to athletes is like a concussion protocol,” said Faustin, a three-sport college athlete who later worked with the U.S. women’s gymnastics team at the Tokyo Olympics. “We just don’t throw you back in. We need some time for your body to get used to what you’re doing.”
Then there are the challenges of getting athletes in top shape for competition, or “game shape.”
“You’ve got to get back to your aerobic activity and resistance activities that you do and get your body and nervous system used to those movements again,” said Geoffrey Martin Dreher, a sports medicine doctor and assistant professor of orthopaedic surgery at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
Dreher, who also works as a team doctor for Johns Hopkins sports teams, added, “It’s that conditioning that might come back quickly. But then a lot of the abrupt change of movements you have and react to in a game setting can complicate things and make things a little bit difficult.”
Raiders TE Darren Waller questionable for Chargers game
The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping to get star tight end Darren Waller back for their crucial season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Interim coach Rich Bisaccia said Waller will be a game-time decision for the Raiders (9-7) in their showdown at home on Sunday night against the Chargers (9-7). The winner of that game is assured of a playoff spot, while the Raiders can also get in with losses by both Pittsburgh and Indianapolis.
Waller hasn’t played since getting injured in the second quarter of a win on Thanksgiving at Dallas. He was set to try to come back last week before testing positive for COVID-19 but now has a chance on Sunday night after being limited in practice all week.
“We’re really just waiting for each morning to show up to see what his soreness level is and how he feels that he could possibly get through it,” Bisaccia said. “If he does go and play for us, we’re certainly going to be cognizant of where his cardio is and take as much information from him, not only in the game, but we have from practice as well to the reps that he gets.”
The Raiders have won the past three weeks without Waller to remain in contention but the offense has averaged only 16 points per game in the five full games he has missed in this stretch.
Waller has caught more passes (243) from quarterback Derek Carr than any other player in Carr’s career and would provide a major boost to the offense.
Sandy Brondello hired as New York Liberty coach
NEW YORK — Sandy Brondello wasn’t sure about her future after parting ways with the Phoenix Mercury last month.
She wasn’t unemployed for long.
Brondello was hired as New York Liberty coach on Friday, calling it an honor to join the historic WNBA franchise.
“I owe immense gratitude to the team’s ownership and front office for entrusting me with this important role during such an integral time in the history of the organization,” she said.
Brondello led the Mercury to the WNBA Finals last season. She had a 150-108 record in eight years with Phoenix, making the playoffs every year.
“Sandy brings a wealth of coaching experience and is a proven winner with a championship pedigree, both as a player and coach in the WNBA and internationally,” Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb said. “Throughout her longstanding professional coaching career, she has demonstrated her ability to build consistent and sustained success as a skilled leader and mentor on and off the court.”
She replaces Walt Hopkins, who left the Liberty last month after helping the team reach the playoffs. New York lost to Brondello’s Mercury in the first round on a last-second shot. Phoenix went on to the Finals before losing to Chicago in four games.
Jaguars sponsor sues to have name removed from ‘clown game’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The title sponsor for Jacksonville’s season finale against Indianapolis is suing the Jaguars in hopes of having its name disassociated from the game during which disgruntled fans are planning to dress as clowns to protest team owner Shad Khan’s decision to retain general manager Trent Baalke.
RoofClaim.com, a roofing company based in Georgia that does business in Florida, is seeking to avoid “its brand being emphasized as the primary sponsor of the clown game,” according to a complaint filed Thursday in circuit court in Jacksonville.
The company is demanding a jury trial and seeking damages in excess of $30,000. It also wants temporary and permanent injunctive relief from the Jaguars using the RoofClaim brand.
A Jaguars spokesman called the lawsuit “baseless and without merit,” said Friday that the team “will exhaustively protect our interests in this matter at every turn.”
According to the sponsorship agreement attached to the lawsuit, the company signed a four-year deal in August that started at $600,000 annually and increased about $18,000 every year thereafter. The deal includes a provision that would allow RoofClaim to terminate the agreement if Urban Meyer was no longer the team’s coach between the end of his third season (2023) and March, 1, 2024.
No Ronaldo as Salah joins Messi, Lewandowski for FIFA award
ZURICH — Cristiano Ronaldo was left off the three-man shortlist Friday for FIFA’s best player award for 2021, with Mohamed Salah on it instead.
Six-time FIFA award winner Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski are also candidates to win the award on Jan. 17. Lewandowski won last year ahead of Ronaldo and Messi.
No player from Italy’s European Championship-winning team or Chelsea’s Champions League title squad was on the shortlist.
Ronaldo, a five-time winner, failed to make the cut for only the second time since he was first nominated at the 2007 FIFA awards. He missed out at the 2010 awards when Messi won ahead of Andrés Iniesta and Xavi.
Juventus, with Ronaldo on the team, lost its long-time hold on the Serie A title, placing fourth, and defending champion Portugal was eliminated in the round of 16 at Euro 2020.
Salah was rewarded for another standout year with Liverpool by joining the shortlist for the second time. He placed third in 2018 behind winner Luka Modric and Ronaldo.
In a year when Messi moved from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, he peaked by helping Argentina win the Copa América for his first senior title with the national team. He won his seventh career Ballon d’Or trophy last month.
Lewandowski broke two Bundesliga records by scoring 41 goals for Bayern Munich in the 2020-21 season and 43 in the calendar year of 2021. Both marks were held since 1972 by another Bayern great, Gerd Müller.
Voting was done by national team coaches and captains, specialist media and fans making their choices on FIFA’s website. They selected from a longer list of players proposed by FIFA-appointed panels.
COVID-hit Man City ousts fourth-tier Swindon 4-1 in FA Cup
SWINDON, England — Manchester City easily coped without seven coronavirus-infected players in eliminating fourth-tier club Swindon 4-1 to open the third round of the FA Cup on Friday.
City was still able to deploy a lineup packed with international players including the first three scorers — Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus and Ilkay Gundogan,
The 19-year-old Cole Palmer scored the fourth after Harry McKirdy scored past goalkeeper Zack Steffen to pull one back for Swindon.
With manager Pep Guardiola isolating with COVID-19, assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell led the English Premier League champions.
Palmer set up the opener in the 14th minute, playing the ball into the box which was met at the far post by Bernardo Silva to tap in.
Swindon was caught unsuccessfully trying to play the ball out from the back, with City winning the ball back and Kevin De Bruyne playing in Gabriel Jesus to double the lead in the 28th.
Ilkay Gundogan curled around the wall and into the bottom corner of the net in the 58th.
City restored its three-goal advantage after McKirdy gave Swindon something to celebrate when Palmer picked up the rebound from Silva’s strike and shot into the bottom corner in the 82nd.
Virus-hit Bayern Munich returns with 2-1 loss to Gladbach
BERLIN — Bayern Munich lost at home to Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1 as the Bundesliga resumed despite coronavirus-induced absences on Friday.
The first game after the league’s winter break was in doubt due to a host of infections at both clubs with Bayern particularly hard hit. League authorities decided the club had enough strength in depth to play.
“The league must know what it’s doing,” Bayern forward Thomas Müller said.
Robert Lewandowski got Bayern off to good start with his 20th league goal, but Gladbach answered with two goals in four minutes through Florian Neuhaus and Stefan Lainer and held on for the win. Gladbach also won their previous meeting — 5-0 in the German Cup in October.
The Bavarian powerhouse was without nine players due to infections — Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernández, Kingsley Coman, Alphonso Davies, Leroy Sané, Dayot Upamecano, Corentin Tolisso, Omar Richards and Tanguy Nianzou – while Bouna Sarr and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting are away at the African Cup. Leon Goretzka and Josip Stanišić dropped out with injuries.
Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann reacted by calling up six players from the club’s second team and two 16-year-olds in Arijon Ibrahimovic and Paul Wanner.
The latter went on in the 75th minute to become Bayern’s youngest ever player in the Bundesliga at 16 years, 15 days. Jamal Musiala was the club’s previous youngest Bundesliga player at 17 years, 115 days.
Forward Malik Tillman made his first league start, while Joshua Kimmich returned after a two-month absence due to complications from his infection.
Marseille ends 44-year wait for league win in Bordeaux
BORDEAUX, France — Marseille ended a 44-year wait and finally defeated Bordeaux away in the French league on Friday.
Cengiz Ünder’s first-half strike was enough for the visitors’ 1-0 win, Marseille’s first in Bordeaux since October 1977.
The home team was without a host of players due to coronavirus infections and injuries, while Marseille was without Steve Mandanda, Alvaro Gonzalez, Valentin Rongier and Arkadiusz Milik. Midfielder Pape Gueye and forward Bamba Dieng are at the African Cup.
Marseille made the better start with Serbian defender Duje Caleta-Car striking the post early on.
Ünder finally broke the deadlock in the 37th minute when he ran at several defenders before firing past Benoit Costil in the Bordeaux goal.
Bordeaux striker Hwang Ui-jo missed a good chance to equalize when he fired over with only the goalkeeper to beat shortly afterward.
Costil was to keep his side in it with several saves after the break. Marseille counterpart Pau Lopez then provided some late drama when he was treated for a dislocated finger. The Spanish goalkeeper was booked for his protests before he received treatment.
Marseille climbed to second, 10 points behind leader Paris Saint Germain, which plays at Lyon on Sunday. Bordeaux remained 17th ahead of the rest of the 20th round.
Banned from the Olympics by IOC, NKorea puts blame elsewhere
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea on Friday said it would skip next month’s Beijing Olympics because of the COVID-19 pandemic and “hostile forces’ moves,” a largely redundant statement since the country has already been banned from the Games by the IOC.
In September, the International Olympic Committee suspended North Korea through 2022 for refusing to send a team to the Tokyo Summer Games, citing the pandemic. IOC President Thomas Bach said at the time that individual athletes from North Korea who qualify to compete in Beijing could still be accepted. There is no word of that happening.
On Friday, North Korea’s state media said its Olympic committee and sports ministry sent a letter to their Chinese counterparts to formally notify its last major ally and economic pipeline that it cannot attend the Olympics. The Games open on Feb. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.