Disc golf at The Hangar Oct. 15, 16
Tee times are available on Oct. 15 and 16 to play two rounds of disc golf at the temporary six-hole course in and around The Hangar.
The tee times are from 3 to 5:40 p.m. for up to four people at a cost of $80, which includes the two rounds, a 90’s style JetHawks cap for each person and $20 stadium cash for the team store ($5 per person). All tickets must be purchased in advance. No tickets/tee times will be sold on the day of the event.
Participants will be required to wear masks and have to bring their own discs. Outside food and beverages are allowed, although alcohol is prohibited. Comfortable shoes are recommended, but no cleats are allowed.
Visit www.mlb.com/lancaster/events/disc-golf for more information or to reserve a tee time or call Katie at (661) 726-5400.
Pac-12 starts Nov. 7, with ASU at USC in morning kickoff
The Pac-12 football season will begin with a morning start on Nov. 7 —Arizona State at Southern California.
The conference schedule released Saturday includes eight Friday games, at least one every week after the first weekend of the season. Each Pac-12 team has six opponents scheduled, five from its division and from across the conference.
The Nov. 7 opener kicks off at 9 a.m. local time. The conference has been toying with morning starts to boost nationwide exposure. TV partner Fox has emphasized its noon Eastern time window, trying to put high-profile games in that spot. Arizona State and USC will be Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” game, with its pregame show coming from the Los Angeles Coliseum
The Pac-12 championship game will match division winners and be played Dec. 18. The other teams in the conference will also play a cross-division game that weekend for a total of seven games each.
No. 14 Oregon will open its season at home on Nov. 7 at Stanford.
Utah at UCLA is the first Friday game on Nov 13.
Other Friday games include, UCLA at Oregon on Nov. 20; Washington State at Washington and Oregon State at Oregon on Nov. 27; and Washington State at USC on Dec. 4.
Haley earns 3rd superspeedway victory with Talladega win
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Justin Haley stormed into the second round of the Xfinity Series playoffs with a win Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway, his third superspeedway victory of the season.
Haley, who in 2019 won the Cup race in July at Daytona, has three career Xfinity Series victories, all this season, all on superspeedways. He won at Talladega in June, Daytona in August and then again Saturday at Talladega.
Haley joined Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr. as the only drivers in NASCAR to win three consecutive superspeedway races. The Earnhardt’s did it in the Cup Series.
Djokovic leads been-there-done-that crew at wild French Open
PARIS — Surprising results and “Who is that?” stories abound as this one-of-these-is-not-like-the-others French Open heads to the fourth round — with the wild-card entry, the pair of qualifiers and the group of men and women who keep advancing in their tournament debuts.
And then there are the known quantities still around, the been-there-done-that crew, led by No. 1-seeded Novak Djokovic, who reached the round of 16 for the 11th consecutive year, equaling a record held by his Big Three rivals, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.
Forget the idea of an early upset or even slightest upstaging of Djokovic. He is outclassing opponents and making every contest uncompetitive, yet again ceding merely five games — as he has each time out so far on this trip to Roland Garros — in a 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 victory Saturday over 153rd-ranked Daniel Elahi Galan.
Power goes wire-to-wire for Indy win as Newgarden closes gap
INDIANAPOLIS — Will Power won the pole, then led every lap of Saturday’s Harvest GP on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and held off hard-charging Colton Herta by 0.839 seconds.
The Australian driver earned his fourth win for Team Penske on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile course. He’s won two of the last four IndyCar races and now has 39 in his career, tying Al Unser for fifth on IndyCar’s all-time list.
“When you talk about the names, it’s amazing. These are people who are legends of the sport,” Power said. “I grew up watching these guys. I never imagined I’d hear my name mentioned with theirs.”
For most of the 75-lap race Power was barely challenged.
But once Herta beat his Andretti Autosport teammate, Alexander Rossi, into the first turn late with about 10 laps to go, he got a clean shot at Power and started closing the gap.
Herta closed to within 0.5597 seconds with six to go but never got any closer after Power’s former teammate, Helio Castroneves, let the top two cars go by for the final duel.
Rossi finished third while points leader Scott Dixon struggled again.
Canadian teen Lessard scores Talladega Truck Series victory
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Raphael Lessard, a 19-year-old Canadian rookie, won his first career NASCAR national series race on Saturday in overtime under caution at Talladega Superspeedway.
Lessard was racing side-by-side with Trevor Bayne on the final lap of the two-lap overtime shootout when a pack of trucks running four wide triggered an accident that froze the field. Lessard won in a Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the first win of the season for the organization from a driver other than Busch.
“I needed that, we had a tough season and this one feels very good,” said Lessard, who did not make the playoffs and had just four top-10 finishes before the Talladega win.
Lessard is the fifth foreign-born winner in the Truck Series. The teenager moved from Quebec to North Carolina in January, two months before the coronavirus pandemic upended his first full-time season in an American national series.
MLS player tests positive
A Nashville player has tested positive for COVID-19, but the MLS team will play the New England Revolution as scheduled after other test results came back negative.
Once the player tested positive, Nashville announced Saturday that the player self-isolated immediately and the team worked through tracing his contacts. Nashville also suspended training until all other players and staff had back-to-back negative results. The player who tested positive will remain in quarantine until medically cleared.
The team left for Massachusetts on Saturday morning to play the New England Revolution that night.
Klentak out as Phils GM after 3rd straight September slump
PHILADELPHIA — Matt Klentak has stepped down as general manager of the Philadelphia Phillies after a third straight September collapse left the team out of the postseason for the ninth consecutive season.
Klentak will be reassigned to another position in the organization and Ned Rice will serve as interim general manager until the Phillies hire someone to run baseball operations.
Klentak was hired in October 2015 by team President Andy MacPhail after serving as assistant general manager for the Los Angeles Angels for four seasons. The Phillies were 326-382 in five seasons under Klentak.
AP source: Raiders fined $50,000 for COVID-19 violation
The Las Vegas Raiders have been fined $50,000 for allowing an unauthorized team employee into the locker room following a game this season.
A person familiar with the punishment told The Associated Press on Saturday that the fine was issued for violating COVID-19 protocols following a win over New Orleans on Sept. 21. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league didn’t announce the punishment.
NFL Network first reported the fine.
This is the second time this season the Raiders have been sanctioned by the league for violating COVID-19 protocols. Coach Jon Gruden was fined $100,000 and the team docked $250,000 when Gruden didn’t properly wear his mask on the sideline during the game against the Saints.
Vegas re-signs goalie Robin Lehner to $25M, 5-year deal
The Vegas Golden Knights re-signed Robin Lehner on Saturday to a $25 million, five-year contract that makes him their goaltender of the present and future and plunges one-time face of the franchise Marc-Andre Fleury into uncertainty.
Lehner’s deal carries a $5 million annual salary cap hit and runs through the 2024-25 season. Committing to Lehner makes it likely Vegas will at some point move on from Fleury, who took the team to the Stanley Cup Final in 2018 in its inaugural season.
Coach Peter DeBoer made clear his preference for Lehner when the NHL returned for an expanded playoffs. While he said he’d use both goalies, he started Lehner in 16 of the Golden Knights’ 20 postseason games.
DeBoer opting for Lehner led Fleury’s agent, Allan Walsh, to tweet an illustration during the second round of his client with a sword featuring the coach’s name through his back. It was deleted the next day, and Fleury said he and Lehner have a good relationship.
Fleetwood remains in Scottish Open contention; Rock leads
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Tommy Fleetwood reveled in poor conditions Saturday to play himself into contention for a sixth European Tour title at the Scottish Open.
Fleetwood defied gusting winds and constant heavy rain, which left parts of the course at the Renaissance Club under water, to card a 2-under 69 in the third round. He is two shots behind fellow Englishman Robert Rock at the top.
The last few groups finished in near darkness and Rock contemplated not continuing on the par-three 17th as he struggled to see the pin, but he parred the last two holes to complete an excellent 72.
Ian Poulter, Marcus Kinhult and Wade Ormsby share second place alongside Fleetwood, but overnight leader Lucas Herbert slumped six shots off the pace after struggling to a 79.
Penguins sign All-Star goalie Jarry to 3-year contract
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins are putting their faith and their money in goalie Tristan Jarry.
The Penguins awarded the first-time All-Star a three-year contract on Saturday. The deal, which carries an average annual value of $3.5 million, likely means Pittsburgh is ready to move on from two-time Stanley Cup-winning netminder Matt Murray.
The 25-year-old Jarry went 20-12-1 with a 2.43 goals against average and a .921 save percentage last season, earning a surprise All-Star berth following a stellar first half in which he helped keep the injury-ravaged Penguins in contention. During one stretch he set a franchise record by posting a shutout streak of 177:15.
Coyotes put speedy forward Michael Grabner on buyout waivers
The Arizona Coyotes placed Michael Grabner on waivers Saturday for the purpose of buying out the speedy forward’s contract.
He had one year left at $3.775 million in salary and a cap hit of $3.35 million. Assuming Grabner clears waivers Sunday, the buyout will cost Arizona just over $2.5 million, trim money off the books next season and cost an extra $1.26 million in 2021-22.
Grabner, 32, had 11 points during the shortened regular season and three goals in nine playoff games. He signed this deal coming off a 27-goal season in 2017-18.
Garcia tied for lead going into final round in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss — Sergio Garcia made it look as simple as closing his eyes and waking up to a share of the 54-hole lead, keeping a clean card on his way to a 6-under 66 and a three-way tie at the top Saturday in the Sanderson Farms Championship.
In his debut at the Country Club of Jackson with its pure, fast greens, Garcia stuck to his routine of closing his eyes over putts to get a better feel. He converted most of his chances to share the lead with J.T. Poston and Cameron Davis.
They were at 14-under 202 going into a final round in which 10 players were separated by four shots.
Davis opened with five straight birdies, and the Australian’s biggest highlight was a fairway metal into 10 feet for eagle on the par-5 14th hole that carried him to a 9-under 63.
Mel Reid takes lead into Shoprite LPGA Classic finale
GALLOWAY, N.J. — Mel Reid gave herself another chance for her first LPGA Tour victory.
Two weeks after missing an opportunity in Portland, the 33-year-old Englishwoman shot a 5-under 66 on Saturday to take the lead into the final round of the Shoprite LPGA Classic.
In Portland, Reid closed with a 2-over 74 to tie for fifth after taking a two-stroke lead into the last day.
Reid eagled the par-5 ninth in a bogey-free round Saturday. She had a 15-under 198 total.
The three-time European Solheim Cup player has six victories on the Ladies European Tour.
Americans Jennifer Kupcho (65) and Jennifer Song (65) were tied for second.
Lens moves 2nd with 2-0 win over 9-man Saint-Etienne
PARIS — Lens moved up to second in the French league with a 2-0 win over nine-man Saint-Etienne on Saturday.
Lens is level on points with Rennes but below the league leader on goal difference. Rennes hosts Reims on Sunday.
Saint-Etienne got off to the worst possible start as defender Timothée Kolodziejczak was sent off after just 14 minutes for a foul on Lens forward Ignatius Ganago. Gaël Kakuta converted the resulting penalty.
Facundo Medina thought he had doubled Lens’ lead shortly after but it was ruled out for offside.
It got even worse for the visitors in the second half as forward Wahbi Khazri was also dismissed for a poor challenge in the 65th minute.
Reyna stars for Dortmund in 4-0 win against Freiburg
BERLIN — American teen Gio Reyna set up three goals for Borussia Dortmund in a 4-0 win over Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
The 17-year-old Reyna assisted Erling Haaland in the 31st minute, Emre Can in the 47th and Haaland again to score his second in the 66th.
Substitute Felix Passlack wrapped up the scoring in injury time.
Reyna had started the season with an assist and a goal in Dortmund’s 3-0 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach.
Atlético Madrid and Suárez held again in Spanish league
MADRID — Atlético Madrid struggled again with Luis Suárez in attack, and was held by Villarreal for its second straight 0-0 draw in the Spanish league on Saturday.
After opening with a 6-1 rout of Granada — with Suárez coming off the bench and scoring twice — Atlético had played to a scoreless draw at promoted Huesca. That game marked the Uruguay striker’s first start with his new club after being told by Barcelona that he wasn’t wanted anymore.
Suárez and the rest of Atlético’s team had a lackluster performance then, and again on Saturday against Villarreal. They were unable to create significant scoring chances at its Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.
Juventus-Napoli game at risk of postponement
Napoli’s Italian league match at Juventus on Sunday risks being postponed after a number of coronavirus cases at both soccer clubs.
Napoli midfielder Eljif Elmas tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, just a day after teammate Piotr Zielinski and a squad staff member tested positive.
There has been constant testing at the club after Napoli played Genoa last weekend. More than 20 Genoa players and staff members have tested positive.
Genoa’s match at Torino on Saturday had already been postponed.
World champion Ganna wins opening time trial at Giro
PALERMO, Sicily — Newly crowned world champion Filippo Ganna, competing in his first Grand Tour, stormed to a dominant victory in the opening stage time trial of the rescheduled Giro d’Italia on Saturday in front of his home fans.
Ganna, an Italian who rides for Ineos Grenadiers, beat Joao Almeida by 22 seconds on the 15.1-kilometer (9.4-mile) downhill time trial in Palermo.
Mikkel Bjerg was third with the same time as Almeida.
IndyCar extends deal with manufacturers, delays new engine
INDIANAPOLIS — The IndyCar Series will continue running the same engines each of the next two seasons.
It also will be working with the same two engine manufacturers, Chevrolet and Honda, into the foreseeable future.
IndyCar President Jay Frye announced Saturday the three parties agreed to delay the introduction of a new engine until 2023 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They also reached a multiyear contract extension, which fits neatly into the series’ five-year plan that runs through 2028.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.