Lux hits 2 HRs, lifts Dodgers over D-backs in 10 innings
PHOENIX — Rookie Gavin Lux hit two homers, including a three-run shot in the 10th inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from four runs down to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-9 on Tuesday night.
In the decisive 10th inning, A.J. Pollock started on second base and advanced to third on Cody Bellinger’s fly ball to left. Max Muncy was intentionally walked and Pollock scored on an error by Eduardo Escobar, who mishandled Chris Taylor’s grounder.
Lux followed with a towering homer that landed deep in the right-field seats and made it 10-6. It was the 22-year-old prospect’s first multihomer game in the big leagues.
Arizona nearly fought back in the bottom of the frame. Christian Walker hit a two-run homer to make it 10-8 and David Peralta’s single brought home Escobar for a 10-9 margin. Kenley Jansen (3-0) struck out rookie Wyatt Mathisen to end the 4-hour, 25-minute game.
The Dodgers bounced back from two straight losses and improved to 31-12 for the season. The disappointing Diamondbacks lost for the 17th time in 19 games.
Texas ends 6-game skid with 7-1 win over Angels, who had won 5 in row
ARLINGTON, Texas — Lance Lynn pitched seven strong innings, Elvis Andrus homered and the Texas Rangers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 7-1 win Tuesday night over the Los Angeles Angels, who had won five in a row.
Lynn (5-2), the first major league pitcher to make 10 starts this season, struck out six, walked two and limited the Angels to one run on four hits. The right-hander had lost his previous two starts, allowing 10 runs (nine earned) — more than he had allowed combined his first seven starts.
Andrus put the Rangers ahead to stay with a solo shot in the second. They went ahead 3-0 with two unearned runs in the fourth on second baseman Matt Thaiss’ two-out error.
Andrew Heaney (3-3) allowed five runs (three earned) in five innings. He struck out four and walked one.
Heaney had won his last two starts and had pitched 10 consecutive scoreless innings before Andrus went deep. The lefty also gave up five runs (over 3 2-3 innings) in his first start at the Rangers’ new ballpark on Aug. 9.
Jared Walsh led off the fifth with a homer for the only Angels run.
Isiah-Kiner Falefa had a sacrifice fly in the fifth, and Nick Solak immediately added another for Texas for a 6-1 lead. Kiner-Falefa had a single in the first that extended his hitting streak to 11 games.
Billy Donovan out as Thunder coach after 5 seasons
Billy Donovan won’t return as coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder after five seasons, the team announced Tuesday night, ending a largely successful run that ought to make him an attractive candidate for jobs around the league.
Donovan, who was at the end of his contract, took the Thunder to the playoffs every year and was a finalist for NBA Coach of the Year this season after his squad outperformed expectations and pushed the Houston Rockets to seven games in the first round of the playoffs.
Donovan went 243-157 with Oklahoma City.
“I have a great respect and admiration for the players I coached in Oklahoma, and I also want to thank the coaches I worked with, who gave unbelievable time and expertise to our common goal,” Donovan said in a statement.
The Thunder and Donovan described his departure as a mutual decision. Oklahoma City general manager Sam Presti said he couldn’t give Donovan the assurances he wanted about the future.
Ewan wins Tour’s Stage 11, Sagan relegated, Roglic in yellow
POITIERS, France — Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan secured his second stage victory at this year’s Tour de France in a chaotic dash to the finish Wednesday that saw Peter Sagan penalized for barging a rival.
Sagan, squeezed up against barriers on the right-hand side of the finishing straight, made room for himself by leaning his left shoulder into Belgian rider Wout Van Aert.
The irregular move cost Sagan his second place behind Ewan. The Slovakian was dropped back to 85th place.
Irish rider Sam Bennett was bumped up to second and Van Aert to third.
Brooks Koepka out of US Open with lingering injury
Two-time champion Brooks Koepka withdrew from the U.S. Open on Wednesday because of lingering pain in his left knee that has troubled him for most of the year.
Koepka had played eight times in a 10-week span, including six in a row, to try to catch up from missing so much time from a knee injury suffered last October. It reached a point where he withdrew before the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs, ending his season in the hopes that time off would help.
Nationals put Kendrick on 10-day IL with strained hamstring
WASHINGTON — Howie Kendrick was put on the 10-day injured list by the Washington Nationals on Wednesday with a strained left hamstring.
The 37-year-old first baseman and designated hitter has missed the past three games for the 2019 World Series champions, who are in last place in the NL East.
Kendrick is batting .275 with two homers and 14 RBIs in 25 games this season.
Last year, he was the MVP of the NL Championship Series and hit the go-ahead homer in Game 7 of the World Series to help the Nationals win the franchise’s first title.
Mission Hills familiar place in an familiar spot on schedule
RANCHO MIRAGE — From the backdrop of the Santa Rosa Mountains to the top of 50-foot palms waving gently in the wind, Mission Hills looks like it does every spring when it hosts the best women in the world for the first major of the LPGA Tour season.
Except this is September.
A slight break in the heat means it will be only in the low 100s for the ANA Inspiration, enough for the LPGA to take the extraordinary precaution of allowing caddies to ride in carts. The first major was last month at Royal Troon for the Women’s British Open.
And the best in the world? Not all of them are here.
That starts with Jin Young Ko, the defending champion and No. 1 player in women’s golf. She headed home to South Korea when the COVID-19 pandemic brought a halt to golf in March, and she has stayed there. Ko is among seven players from the top 20 in the world — six from South Korea, one from Japan — who didn’t come over.
Ko, who has played three times on the Korean LPGA this year, likely won’t see an LPGA event his year.
NBA officials to meet and consider Nov. 18 date for draft
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The NBA’s board of governors and general managers will discuss a plan later this week to push the NBA draft back to Nov. 18, according to a memo sent to teams Wednesday.
In the memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, the league told teams that the Nov. 18 date is based on “initial conversations with the Players Association.” The board of governors and general managers have meetings scheduled for Thursday and Friday.
If it is moved this would be the second time that the draft — originally set for June 25, then pushed back to Oct. 16 — gets delayed. An additional delay would also allow the league more time to conduct the pre-draft process, including a combine in some form, teams were told in the memo.
Big rodeo event moves from Vegas to Texas due to coronavirus
LAS VEGAS — The marquee National Finals Rodeo is moving this year from Las Vegas to Arlington, Texas, due to coronavirus restrictions, event officials announced Wednesday.
Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association and Texas Rangers officials said the Western horse sports championship will be held Dec. 3-12 at Globe Life Field, a retractable-roof stadium that opened this year and seats more than 40,000 people.
Texas has 50% occupancy guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and rodeo officials project up to 17,000 ticket-buyers daily — with some seats empty, masks required and hand-sanitizing stations added.
House panel approves bill to combat doping in horse racing
WASHINGTON — A key House committee on Wednesday gave bipartisan approval to legislation to create national standards for the horse racing industry to prevent fatalities and discourage illegal medication practices. The Senate’s top Republican said he would press to pass the bill before the year is out.
The 46-5 vote in a Democratic-controlled panel is a good sign for the bill’s prospects.
“Our bill delivers commonsense medication and track safety standards that protect America’s horses and jockeys, needed progress that will put this popular and historic sport on track for a strong recovery and a bright future,” said top sponsor Paul Tonko, D-N.Y., whose district is home to Saratoga Race Course.
Chiefs’ Duvernay-Tardif set for Harvard online classes
MONTREAL — Kansas City Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif will spend the next few months studying at one of the world’s most prestigious universities instead of playing football.
The Canadian addressed the media Wednesday, speaking about his decision to opt out of the 2020 NFL season after spending the past few months as an orderly at a long-term care facility an hour away from Montreal during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Duvernay-Tardif will take online classes at Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The 29-year-old McGill University medical school graduate first revealed he would try to take classes in nutrition, biostatistics and epidemiology in an article with Sports Illustrated released Wednesday.
Duvernay-Tardif said it was a “really hard decision” to opt out in July, becoming the first NFL player to do so. He came to the decision after considering his experiences at the long-term care facility, one week before he was due to fly out to Kansas City.
Tough, talkative Aqib Talib retires after 12-year NFL career
Five-time Pro Bowler Aqib Talib announced his retirement from the NFL on his new podcast Wednesday.
The loquacious cornerback said he turned down an offer last month to rejoin the New England Patriots.
Talib said he was excited about reuniting with Bill Belichick and both the role (covering tight ends) and the money ($6 million) were good.
“I can make $6 million and guard tight ends all day,” Talib said. “I’m like, I’m cool.”
After he began looking at flights and apartments, Talib took a look at the Patriots’ schedule and asked himself if he really wanted to cover the likes of George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Darren Waller and Noah Fant, among others.
Steelers LB Ryan Shazier announces retirement
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier announced his retirement on Wednesday, nearly three years after a severe spinal injury forced the two-time Pro Bowler to put his career on hold.
The 28-year-old said in a social media post that while he still loves the game, it is time to get on to the next chapter in his life.
“Football gave me everything I wanted and more,” Shazier said. “It taught me about hard work, dedication. Took me to college and the NFL, it made me money and gave me a life most people could only dream about.”
Shazier was a budding star when he hit Cincinnati wide receiver Josh Malone in a road game against the Bengals on Dec. 4, 2017. The crown of Shazier’s helmet struck Malone in the back at the end of a seemingly routine play. Shazier grabbed his lower back in pain immediately after the impact and his legs were motionless as medical personnel tended to him on the field.
Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy wins NHL coach of the year honors
Bruce Cassidy was revealed Wednesday night as the winner of the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year for leading the Boston Bruins to the Presidents’ Trophy a season after taking them to the Stanley Cup Final.
Cassidy edged out Philadelphia’s Alain Vigneault for his first Jack Adams honor. Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella finished third in the voting, which is done by broadcasters.
Boston finished six points ahead of the next-closest team in the standings when the season came to a halt in March. The Bruins had a league-best 100 points even after coming off a Game 7 loss to St. Louis in the final.
High school football in Colorado a no-go this fall
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Hours after Gov. Jared Polis said he had discussions with high school sports officials about bringing back fall football, the board of directors that governs prep sports decided to keep the schedule as is.
The governor announced Tuesday that if the Colorado High School Activities Association released a proposal for a fall football season, he would be “thrilled to work with them to make that happen for the districts that are ready to go.” But the CHSAA Board of Directors voted unanimously late Tuesday night not to allow football this fall, the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reported.
New York’s public high schools moving football to March
LATHAM, N.Y. — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday that football, volleyball and competitive cheer fall seasons will be postponed until March to address concerns associated with the novel coronavirus.
“We’ve spent two days speaking with nearly 500 athletic directors across the state and it’s clear that administering high-risk fall sports during the COVID-19 pandemic presents a significant challenge for our member schools,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA executive director. “These are unprecedented times and, unfortunately, difficult decisions will have to be made to address this ongoing crisis.”
As a result of the move, the start date for the spring sports season has been moved from March 15 to April 19.
Canelo Alvarez sues promoter De La Hoya and DAZN streaming
LOS ANGELES — Canelo Alvarez has filed a federal lawsuit claiming breaches of contract by streaming service DAZN, Golden Boy Promotions and its CEO, Oscar De La Hoya, and seeking $280 million.
The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles claims the promoter and online service didn’t live up to the terms of Alvarez’s 11-fight, $365 million agreement made two years ago.
Alvarez, one of boxing’s most popular fighters who has held the world middleweight and light heavyweight championships, has not fought this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. His last victory was in November when he stopped Sergey Kovalev in 11 rounds to take the WBO light heavyweight belt.
Burke will work as analyst during conference, NBA Finals
Doris Burke will reach another milestone later this month when she calls the conference and NBA Finals for ESPN Radio, becoming the first woman to serve as a game analyst on a network television or radio broadcast this deep into the postseason.
“Doris is a trailblazer who continues to reimagine what is possible for women in broadcasting and we know she’ll thrive in this history-making radio analyst role,” said Stephanie Druley, ESPN’s executive vice president of event and studio production.
Burke has been part of ESPN’s coverage since the network resumed televising the NBA in 2003. She became the first woman to serve as a full-time network NBA game analyst in 2017. She has also been part of the crew doing the finals since 2009 as a sideline reporter.
Human rights groups ask IOC to move Olympics from China
TOKYO — China’s repression in Tibet, the status of the exiled Dalai Lama and its treatment of ethnic minorities spurred violent protests ahead of Beijing’s 2008 Olympics.
It could happen again.
Beijing is to host the 2022 Winter Olympics with rumblings of a boycott and calls to move the games because of alleged human rights violations.
A coalition of human rights groups delivered that demand to International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach ahead of the body’s executive board meeting in Switzerland on Wednesday. In a letter, the group asked the IOC to “reverse its mistake in awarding Beijing the honor of hosting the Winter Olympic Games in 2022.”
The letter said that the 2008 Olympics had failed to improve China’s human rights record, and that since then, it has built “an Orwellian surveillance network” in Tibet and incarcerated more than a million Uighurs, a mostly Muslim ethnic group, in the Xinjiang region. It listed a litany of other alleged abuses from Hong Kong to the Inner Mongolia region, as well as the intimidation of Taiwan.
Ronaldo says empty stadiums are like a circus without clowns
STOCKHOLM, Sweden — Cristiano Ronaldo compared empty soccer stadiums to a circus without clowns.
The Portugal great scored his 100th and 101st goals for his country in a 2-0 win over Sweden on Tuesday in the Nations League.
“It’s like going to a circus without clowns, going to a garden without flowers,” Ronaldo said. “We don’t like that as players, but I’m already used to it. I do my pre-match meditation already knowing that the stadium will be empty.”
Newcastle accuses EPL of inappropriately rejecting Saudi bid
Newcastle has accused the Premier League’s leadership of acting inappropriately in rejecting a takeover bid involving a Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund and said it would be considering “all relevant options available.”
The English club’s statement comes more than a month after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund announced it was withdrawing and criticized the “unforeseeably prolonged process.”
The league blocked the takeover after concerns were raised about piracy of game broadcasts by a rogue operation in Saudi Arabia and human rights abuses in the kingdom.
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said last month that the consortium was asked for more details about which entity would have control of the club so an assessment could be made about any possible disqualifying criteria. Masters said an offer of an independent arbitral tribunal was rejected by the bidders.
England to host New Zealand at Wembley Stadium in November
LONDON — England will play New Zealand in a friendly at Wembley Stadium as part of a triple header in November.
Gareth Southgate’s side will host New Zealand on Nov. 12 ahead of the final two UEFA Nations League group fixtures away to Belgium on Nov. 15 and at home against Iceland three days later.
In keeping with current coronavirus pandemic guidelines, the games in London are scheduled to be played without fans. But the English Football Association said it was “committed to working with the government to get supporters back in stadiums as soon as possible.”
England also has three games in October after being unable to play for 10 months until over the last week.
