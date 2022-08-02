Rays acquire lefty reliever Garrett Cleavinger from Dodgers
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired left-handed reliever Garrett Cleavinger from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league outfielder Germán Tapia.
The Rays said Monday that Cleavinger, who spent parts of the past three seasons in the majors with the Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies, will report to Triple-A Durham. To make room on the 40-man roster, right-hander Luke Bard was designated for assignment.
Cleavinger, obtained by Los Angeles from Philadelphia in a three-way trade that also involved the Rays in December 2020, made four appearances for the Dodgers this season. He was 0-1 with a 10.38 ERA over 4.1 innings.
The 28-year-old lefty is 2-5 with a 4.70 ERA in 27 career games with the Phillies and Dodgers.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll tests positive for COVID-19
RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Monday.
The Seahawks issued a statement about an hour before their fifth training camp practice started. The team said Carroll — who is fully vaccinated — tested positive on Sunday and is experiencing mild symptoms and is remaining at home. Carroll intends on participating in team meetings virtually until he is cleared to rejoin the team.
Carroll is the oldest coach in the league and will turn 71 in mid-September. He was a major proponent of COVID-19 vaccinations and took pride in the Seahawks making it through the 2020 season without a player testing positive during the season.
The team did not say who would run practices while Carroll is away. The Seahawks are scheduled to hold a mock game at Lumen Field on Saturday and that would be the earliest Carroll could rejoin the team.
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray tests positive for COVID-19
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has tested positive for COVID-19.
The two-time Pro Bowl selection tested positive on Sunday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Monday that Murray was experiencing “minor” symptoms. The coach added that Murray will miss a minimum of five days unless he tests negative before that time.
“I haven’t talked to him since he tested positive, just texting back and forth, but I know it’s nothing major,” Kingsbury said.
Kingsbury said no other players had tested positive during camp.
The positive test continues an eventful few weeks for Murray, who signed a $230.5 million, five-year deal in July. He then dealt with the fallout from a unique “independent study” addendum in that contract mandating film study, and had an impromptu media availability where he passionately defended his work ethic.
The team eventually dropped the addendum from the contract.
Murray also sat out Saturday’s practice with a sore right wrist. Kingsbury said that injury was “getting better.” Arizona’s backup quarterback is veteran Colt McCoy, who had a 2-1 record in three starts last season.
49ers sign All-Pro WR Deebo Samuel to 3-year extension
SANTA CLARA — All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel signed his three-year extension with the San Francisco 49ers in time to take part in the team’s first padded practice.
The two sides finalized the deal that will pay Samuel $71.55 million with $41 million fully guaranteed at signing on Monday.
“It was awesome to get Deebo’s deal done,” coach Kyle Shanahan said before practice. “I know it’s been a while but I’m just pumped they got it done and I know how pumped he is and we are and he’ll be back at practice.”
The deal ends a months-long saga that began before the draft when Samuel publicly demanded a trade. He stayed away from the team for the voluntary portion of the offseason but reported for mandatory minicamp in June and training camp last week.
PGA Tour nearing $500 million in prize money next season
The PGA Tour is closing in on $500 million in prize money for next season, with eight tournaments offering $15 million or more and limited spots available for the postseason.
It will be the final time for a wraparound season that has nine tournaments starting on Sept. 15, has a six-week break around the holidays and resumes in Hawaii in January before the season ends in August.
Only the top 70 players — down from 125 — will qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs, with players whittled down to 50 players for the second postseason event and 30 reaching the Tour Championship and competing for the FedEx Cup.
Starting in the fall of 2023, players outside the top 70 will have six tournaments to try to earn full status for a calendar-year schedule that will start the following January.
The prize money for the 43 tournaments run by the PGA Tour is $428.6 million, which includes four opposite-field events. The four majors had combined prize money of $61.5 million last year. Still to be determined is whether purses will be increased for 2023.
Venus Williams loses return to singles play in Washington
WASHINGTON — Venus Williams lost to Canadian Rebecca Marino on Monday in her return to singles play after more than a year away.
The seven-time Grand Slam champion lost 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of the Citi Open in Washington in her first singles match since last August.
Before the hard-court tune-up for the U.S. Open, Williams last played singles in Chicago on Aug. 23, 2021, when she lost to Su-Wei Hseih. Williams played mixed doubles with Jamie Murray at Wimbledon.
In other action on the women’s side, top-seeded Jessica Pegula and former top-ranked Simona Halep advanced.
Pegula beat fellow American Hailey Baptiste 6-2, 6-2. Halep defeated Cristina Bucsa of Spain 6-3, 7-5 after adjusting to a different surface following grass-court season.
“I had a good run in Wimbledon, so it’s always tough to start,” Halep said. “But I’m really happy I won the match and I can play another match here.”
On the men’s side, former No. 1 Andy Murray lost his opening match 7-6(8), 4-6, 6-1 to Swede Mikael Ymer. Murray started cramping at the end of the first set and struggled to recover.
“It was disappointing, obviously,” Murray said. “I thought there was some good tennis in the first set. After that, both of us were struggling a bit physically. The level of the tennis was not great.”
Countryman Kyle Edmund defeated qualifier Yosuke Watanuki 6-4, 7-6(8) to win his first ATP Tour-level singles match since October 2020.
Arizona P Smith out after breaking non-pitching hand
CLEVELAND — The Arizona Diamondbacks placed left-hander Caleb Smith on the 15-day injured list Monday with a fracture of his non-pitching hand.
Smith injured his hand in frustration after allowing two runs and three hits in two innings of relief against Atlanta on Saturday. The injury occurred after he was removed from the game.
“Caleb broke his hand by punching something that he shouldn’t have been punching,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “I don’t know exactly what it was, but he was very frustrated when he came out of the game.”
Lovullo has expressed his displeasure about the incident to Smith, who returned to Arizona, where the steps in his rehab process will be determined.
“I had a conversation with him and shared my frustration,” Lovullo said. “He’s been accountable to that. He shares the same frustration that I do and his teammates do. He’s been throwing the ball really well.”
Lovullo doesn’t know if Smith will have surgery or how long he’ll be sidelined.
“The one tiny, tiny piece that’s a silver lining, it’s his right hand and he can still throw a baseball,” Lovullo said. “Once he’s cleared for full baseball activity, it’s not going to be a huge ramp up to get his arm back in shape. And that’s a small silver lining.”
Smith is 1-1 with a 4.66 ERA in 31 appearances.
All-Star Riley agrees to $212M, 10-year deal with Braves
ATLANTA — All-Star third baseman Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves agreed Monday to a $212 million, 10-year contract that starts in 2023, the most lucrative deal in team history and a surprise given he had three additional seasons under club control.
The deal with the 25-year-old is Major League Baseball’s 25th for $200 million or more. It includes a $20 million club option for 2033 with no buyout, which could make the agreement worth $232 million over 11 seasons.
Riley hit .423 with 11 homers, 25 RBIs and 21 runs in July. His 26 extra-base hits in July were the most by a Braves player in any month, passing Hall of Famer Hank Aaron’s previous record set in July 1961.
The big month left Riley leading the majors with 61 extra-base hits.
Riley is earning $3.95 million this year after losing in arbitration. He would have been eligible for arbitration ahead of the 2023, ‘24 and ‘25 seasons, then could have become a free agent.
He will make $15 million in 2023, $21 million in 2024, and $22 million in each remaining year of the deal. Riley will donate 1% of his salary annually to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.
Riley is hitting .301, began Monday fourth in the majors with 29 home runs, and has 68 RBIs and a .964 OPS in 101 games.
Minnesota’s Ihnen has 2nd straight season-ending knee injury
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota junior forward Isaiah Ihnen will miss the upcoming season after reinjuring the surgically repaired left knee that sidelined him last year.
The Gophers revealed the news on Monday, 382 days after making the same announcement about Ihnen after he was hurt then in summer practice. His latest injury occurred last week.
“It’s disappointing to see Isaiah go through this after he worked hard to get back on the court this year and made significant strides to his game this summer,” head coach Ben Johnson said. “We will be with him every step of the way in his road to recovery.”
Ihnen tweeted, “I’ll be back, story’s not over!”
The 6-foot-10 native of Germany played in 50 games over his first two seasons, averaging 3.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 13.1 minutes. Ihnen and fellow junior Parker Fox would have been two of the most experienced frontcourt players for the Gophers this season, but Fox is also out for a second straight year after a major knee injury requiring surgery.
ETSU AD resigns, women’s coach fired for Title IX complaints
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — East Tennessee State athletic director Scott Carter resigned Monday, while the Bucs announced they plan to fire women’s basketball coach Simon Harris over Title IX complaints in his lone season.
Harris was suspended Monday with pay until his firing becomes official Aug. 15.
Two former players filed a Title IX complaint this spring alleging discrimination and unfair treatment, prompting an immediate investigation by East Tennessee State’s office of compliance. A final report was given to those former players Monday morning.
“The findings outlined in the report have caused me serious concern, as it paints a picture of unconscionable behavior by coach Harris that is in direct contradiction to the institution’s mission and values,” ETSU President Brian Noland said. “The report details multiple ethical and policy violations and raises questions regarding potential failures to comply with NCAA rules.”
Noland said he has ordered an investigation into whether NCAA rules were violated. An interim coach will be named.
Harris, who went 6-22 in his brief tenure as head coach, can appeal. Harris has been ordered not to interact with any current or prospective players or anyone else in the athletic department. Harris was an assistant at Ohio State before being hired by ETSU. He was an assistant coach at North Carolina State between 2018 and 2020 and spent seven years at Dayton.
Carter had been at East Tennessee State since 2013 before being named athletic director in 2017. Richard “Doc” Sander, the man Carter replaced, will serve as interim athletic director until a replacement is named.
World Cups runneth over: Soccer slates cancel a luge weekend
IGLS, Austria — Soccer’s World Cup forced the cancellation of a luge World Cup.
The International Luge Federation said Monday that what was scheduled as the opening weekend of its World Cup season — Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 in Igls, Austria — has been called off.
The reason: The FIFA World Cup was taking up too much of the available television schedule, and that meant the luge events wouldn’t be able to be aired live in Europe.
Luge’s World Cup is now set to begin on the weekend of Dec. 2, a previously scheduled race weekend also in Igls. The group stages of the FIFA World Cup will be completed by then, and fewer matches in Qatar each day opened more potential television windows for luge.
FIFA’s World Cup begins Nov. 21 and has four matches daily from that date through Dec. 2. The schedule begins to lighten starting with the knockout stage that begins Dec. 3, with no more than two matches on any day.
Luge officials said they intend to reschedule the November race and have nine World Cup weekends, as originally planned.
There are two North American stops on the schedule as of now: a Dec. 9-11 race weekend in Whistler, Canada, and a Dec. 15-17 race weekend in Park City, Utah.
New online NIL marketplace connects fans to college athletes
Fans who want to financially support college athletes through name, image and likeness deals can now do so with just a few clicks online.
Opendorse, a company that partners with dozens of schools to help initiate, track and monitor NIL deals, on Monday launched an online marketplace where fans can go directly to athletes to purchase their autographs, personal appearances and social media posts.
At Opendorse.com, school-specific pages will be available for universities that partner with the company. Through those pages, users can access athletes’ profiles with rates for various services.
“Collectives have dominated conversations about NIL, but where are the fans in that conversation?” Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence said. “Most of them don’t know where to go and what it costs.”
Lawrence equated Opendorse’s new service to what Fanatics has done with online team merchandise.
Lawrence said the company’s data revealed that through the first year of college athletes being permitted to earn money from endorsements and sponsorships, only 4% of athletes have struck deals with fans.
While there is a growing desire among fans to purchase the services of college athletes, they “can’t just go give this kid money and call it NIL.”
“It’s really to help sports fans: This is where you go, this is what you do and this is what it costs,” Lawrence said.
Using data it has collected from more than 100,000 NIL deals disclosed by athletes to schools, Opendorse has created an Athlete Rate Card to set prices for things like autographs and appearances.
For most athletes, those transactions are valued at well under $100, though some can range into the thousands, Lawrence said.
Payments are made by credit card.
“We have already secured the payment and when (the athletes) perform the services as defined, they will receive payment,” Lawrence said.
Opendorse already works with schools to monitor deals for compliance of state laws, school policies and NCAA rules.
With “a NIL deal done through Opendorse, security is the priority for us,” Lawrence said. “Off-platform transactions are the most risky of all.”
Barcelona sells part of its production hub for $102M
BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona has sold part of its production hub for 100 million euros ($102 million) to boost its finances in a bid to use its newly signed players right away.
Club president Joan Laporta announced Monday the club sold a 25% stake of Barça Studios to Socios.com, a blockchain provider in the sports and entertainment business.
The club said the sale will “accelerate” the club’s strategies related to audiovisual, blockchain and online products.
The money should also allow Barcelona to meet Spanish league financial requirements and sign the players it has acquired recently, including Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Koundé, who was officially introduced on Monday.
The club spent more than 160 million euros ($163 million) on the three players, becoming Europe’s leading spender in the offseason despite being mired in financial difficulties until recently.
Laporta has been criticized for burdening the club’s future with its current tactics to find new cash. Barcelona had already sold 25% of its Spanish league TV rights for the next 25 years for 667 million euros ($682 million).
“The risk is under control,” Laporta said. “We need to save the club and have the possibility of bringing in new players.”
The mismanagement blamed on previous president Josep Bartomeu, combined with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, left the club with a debt of more than 1.3 billion euros ($1.3 billion).
The team struggled on the field as well, failing to win a major title last season after not being able to hold on to Lionel Messi.
France defender Koundé, who had also been sought after by Chelsea, praised Barcelona’s new approach to keep thriving.
“I chose Barça because it’s clear to me that the club has a very ambitious project,” the former Sevilla player said.
Barcelona will make its Spanish league debut on Aug. 13 against Rayo Vallecano.
Astana reinstates cyclist Miguel Ángel López after probe
MADRID — Team Astana on Monday reinstated Colombian rider Miguel Ángel López following an investigation into drug trafficking in Spain.
López had been temporarily suspended by the Kazakhstani team after news he was being questioned in an investigation into the alleged activities of a Spanish doctor suspected of drug trafficking.
“Based on the information received, Astana Qazaqstan Team was advised that in the absence of any finding by either the Spanish authorities or the UCI, it was not in a position to continue the suspension or further deprive the rider of his contractual rights,” the team said in a statement. “Miguel Angel Lopez is thus provisionally reintegrated as part of Astana Qazaqstan Team and will return to the previously agreed racing plan.”
The 28-year-old López is set to race in the Burgos Vuelta and Spanish Vuelta starting this month.
Astana said “the team will monitor the situation closely and will not hesitate to take resolute measures depending on the development of the situation.”
López won a stage of the 2020 Tour de France, in addition to three stage wins at the Spanish Vuelta. He finished the 2018 Giro d’Italia in third place and won the 2019 Catalonia Volta and the 2016 Tour de Suisse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.