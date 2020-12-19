2 Rams players will miss Sunday’s game
Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott and offensive tackle Bobby Evans will miss Sunday’s game against the New York Jets due to coronavirus-related concerns.
An unnamed Rams player tested positive Thursday, and five players missed practice. Scott and Evans went on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, while linebackers Justin Hollins and Ogbo Okoronkwo and center Brian Allen stayed away from the training complex while the Rams conducted a walkthrough.
Scott is a core part of the Rams’ special teams units, and he had played 130 snaps on defense over the past five games since Los Angeles’ bye. Evans has had one snap on offense all season.
Hollins, Okoronkwo and Allen are all expected to be eligible to play Sunday, coach Sean McVay said.
Sun Belt football championship game canceled
The Sun Belt Conference football championship game Saturday between No. 9 Coastal Carolina and No. 17 Louisiana-Lafayette was canceled Thursday night because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Coastal Carolina program.
An entire position group would have been unavailable to play for the unbeaten Chanticleers because of contact tracing, the conference said.
“We are very disappointed that the championship game cannot be played, but we are so proud of all of the players and staff members and their hard work during this truly challenging season,” Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill said in a statement. “We will honor both teams as 2020 Sun Belt Conference Co-Champions.”
Both schools were in contention for a New Year’s Six bowl spot with a victory in the first Sun Belt title game featuring a matchup of ranked teams.
Coastal Carolina (11-0, 8-0, No. 12 CFP), the Sun Belt’s first top 10 team, was set to host Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1, 7-1 No. 19 CFP).
“Surely we are going to reschedule this game, right...?” Ragin’ Cajuns coach Billy Napier posted on Twitter.
The upstart Chanticleers have been one of the stories of the season. Picked to finish last in the Sun Belt East Division, Coastal is the only 11-0 team in the country, including a victory at home two weeks ago against then-unbeaten BYU.
Raiders lose QB Carr, fall in overtime to Chargers, Herbert
LAS VEGAS — Justin Herbert scored on 1-yard plunge to give the Los Angeles Chargers a 30-27 overtime victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.
The Chargers (5-9) snapped a nine-game losing streak against their AFC West counterparts. The Raiders (7-7) lost quarterback Derek Carr to a left groin injury in the first quarter. They have lost four of five, all but killing their playoff chances.
Moments after Daniel Carlson’s 23-yard field goal on the Raiders’ first possession put Las Vegas ahead 27-24, Herbert found wideout Jalen Guyton streaking by cornerback Keisean Nixon for a 53-yard reception to set up for the winning score.
Los Angeles improved to 1-2 in overtime games, while all four of its games against division foes have come down to the final play.
Herbert, who targeted nine receivers and completed at least one pass with seven, was 22 for 32 with 314 yards an two touchdowns. He set an NFL rookie record with his eighth 300-yard game.
Payton: Saints plan to start Brees against Chiefs
NEW ORLEANS — Saints record-setting quarterback Drew Brees “looked good” in his first practices since returning from rib fractures and a punctured lung, and is slated to start against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, coach Sean Payton said.
“We went off how it felt as he went through a full practice week. And he’s done a good job,” Payton said after Friday’s practice.
Brees has missed four games since his injury, which occurred when he was sacked against San Francisco.
Taysom Hill has started in Brees’ place, going 3-1. Even before Brees’ injury, Hill would intermittently take snaps under center to provide New Orleans’ with a change-of-pace, read-option QB. So he could continue to see snaps at QB as well.
Kobe Bryant’s widow slams lawsuit from mom seeking support
LOS ANGELES — Kobe Bryant’s widow has denounced a lawsuit from her mother claiming she is owed years of pay for working as an unpaid assistant and support promised by the basketball legend, who was killed in a helicopter crash in January.
Vanessa Bryant issued a statement Thursday saying her mother was trying to “extort a financial windfall,” the Los Angeles Times reported.
The 48-page lawsuit filed by Sofia Urbieta Laine, 68, claims Kobe Bryant “promised to take care” of her for life.
Weston McKennie voted U.S. Soccer male player of the year
CHICAGO — Midfielder Weston McKennie has won the U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year award for the pandemic-abbreviated schedule.
McKennie, of Little Elm, Texas, appeared in two of three U.S. games in 2020, earning man of the match at Wales last month.
At 22, he is the fourth youngest to win the award behind Christian Pulisic, Landon Donovan and Peter Vermes.
He played in 15 of 16 Bundesliga matches for Schalke, then transferred to Juventus and appeared in 13 games in all competitions, including five in the Champions League. He finished with four goals and two assists in 29 club appearances.
McKennie received 44% of the votes, Pulisic 27% and Sergiño Dest 14%.
Pulisic won the award at 19 in 2017 and 21 last year, Donovan at 21 in 2003 and Vermes at 22 in 1988.
Top-ranked Jin Young Ko takes lead in LPGA Tour finale
NAPLES, Fla. — Top-ranked Jin Young Ko took the lead into the weekend in the LPGA Tour’s CME Group Tour Championship, putting herself in position to win the season money title in only four events.
Ko shot a 5-under 67 on Friday in chilly and breezy conditions at Tiburon Golf Club to take a one-stroke lead over defending champion Sei Young Kim and 2018 winner Lexi Thompson in the season-ending event.
Haskins to start for Washington vs. Seattle with Smith out
ASHBURN, Va. — Dwayne Haskins is set to start at quarterback for Washington on Sunday against Seattle because starter Alex Smith is out with a right calf injury.
Coach Ron Rivera ruled out Smith and standout rookie running back Antonio Gibson on Friday and named Haskins the starter. Smith had hoped to play despite not taking part in full practices this week.
“Getting to watch him do some of his movements and some of the things he was going to have to do in the game, he still felt a little tight,” Rivera said.
Haskins will be making his first start since a Week 4 loss to Baltimore. The 2019 first-round pick relieved Smith in Washington’s most recent game against San Francisco.
Rivera benched Haskins after four starts and initially turned to Kyle Allen. After Allen got injured, Smith started an NFL game for the first time since 2018. Washington is 4-1 since Smith took over.
Lions’ Stafford questionable for matchup with Titans
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Matthew Stafford is questionable for Detroit’s game Sunday at Tennessee.
Stafford is dealing with thumb and rib injuries, and he was limited in practice Friday. The Lions also listed center Frank Ragnow (throat) as questionable. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hip) is out, along with offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (ankle), defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand (ankle) and cornerback Darryl Roberts (hip).
Stafford was knocked out of Detroit’s loss to Green Bay last weekend because of the rib problem. Chase Daniel replaced him.
Falcons’ Julio Jones out another game with ailing hamstring
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Julio Jones’ lingering hamstring injury will keep him from playing in the Atlanta Falcons’ home finale.
The team ruled Jones out for Sunday’s game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-5).
The Falcons (4-9) also ruled out safety Riccardo Allen (concussion), cornerback Darqueze Dennard (quad) and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee).
This will be the fifth game that Jones has missed with the hamstring issue, which first cropped up in Week 3.
Jones is assured of playing the second-fewest games of his 10-year career. He was limited to five games in 2013 by a season-ending foot injury.
Utah, Washington football teams opt out of bowl games
Utah’s game Saturday against Washington State will wrap up the Utes’ season.
The school said Friday the players have decided to opt out of any potential bowl game. The Utes would become bowl eligible with a victory over the Cougars.
Coach Kyle Whittingham says he supports the players’ decision.
Utah (2-2) has won its last two games, including a 38-21 victory at Colorado last Saturday.
Washington announced it will not pursue a bowl bid after a COVID-19 outbreak kept the Huskies (3-1) from playing their regular-season finale against Oregon and the Pac-12 title game against USC.
The school said the decision was for medical reasons. Washington’s opt out of the bowl season leaves the Pac-12 with only three teams available to play in the postseason: Southern California, Oregon and Colorado.
Utah, UCLA and Stanford have also said they will not participate.
Al Michaels will not work Browns-Giants on NBC
NBC broadcaster Al Michaels will not work Sunday night’s game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants in keeping with NBCUniversal’s COVID-19 safety protocols.
The network did not say if Michaels had tested positive or had been in contact with someone who had tested positive. Michaels said in a statement he feels fine and has no symptoms.
“My temperature this morning was 97.5. I look forward to returning to the booth as soon as possible,” he said.
Mike Tirico will take Michaels’ place in the booth. Tirico was to have called the NFL Network’s Saturday night game between the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers, but Fox’s Joe Davis will step in.
Broncos cancel practice after strength coach’s COVID-19 test
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos canceled their walkthrough Friday after strength and conditioning coach Loren Landow tested positive for the coronavirus.
“I was surprised this morning to learn that I tested positive for COVID-19,” Landow tweeted. “I feel great w no symptoms following all the guidelines of our medical staff. Gonna hurt not being out there tomorrow, and I can’t wait to get back to work!!”
It’s believed Landow is the second head strength and conditioning coach in the NFL to be infected with the coronavirus. Last month, Steve Saunders was reportedly the potential link in the COVID-19 outbreak that threw the Baltimore Ravens’ season into upheaval.
Patrick Smyth, the Broncos’ chief communications officer, tweeted “the team is continuing its normal preparations virtually for Saturday’s game against Buffalo.”
White Sox-Angels open ESPN Sunday night slate on April 4
ESPN will open its “Sunday Night Baseball” schedule on April 4 when the Los Angeles Angels host the Chicago White Sox.
The game will feature the last two American League MVPs, with the Angels’ Mike Trout facing reigning MVP and White Sox first baseman José Abreu. The following week will feature National League MVP Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves hosting the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Braves have four appearances in the games that have been announced, with the Yankees, Mets and Braves each on three times.
The San Diego Padres will make their first “Sunday Night Baseball” appearances since 2007. The first is on April 25 at the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, followed by a May 16 game against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Rays sign pitcher Michael Wacha to $3 million, 1-year deal
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The American League champion Tampa Bay Rays signed right-hander Michael Wacha to a $3 million, one-year contract on Friday to fill a void in the rotation with the departure of Charlie Morton.
The 29-year old Wacha has a 60-43 record with a 4.01 ERA over eight seasons. After seven years with the St. Louis Cardinals, he went went 1-4 with a 6.62 ERA with the New York Mets in 2020.
Wacha is 4-2 with a 3.34 ERA in six career postseason starts, five coming as a rookie in 2013 when the Cardinals won the National League pennant. He was a National League All-Star in 2015.
Morton signed a a $15 million, one-year contract with the Atlanta Braves last month after Tampa Bay declined his $15 million option. The 37-year-old joined the Rays in 2019 and helped Tampa Bay reach the playoffs the past two seasons. The right-hander was 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA during this year’s postseason.
Kelly, Swinney express concern about no families at playoffs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney both expressed concerns about playing a College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on New Year’s Day if players’ families aren’t allowed to attend.
Kelly even went as far as to say “I’m not sure we’ll play in the playoffs if the parents can’t be there.”
The Rose Bowl announced earlier this month that due to COVID-19-related restrictions put in place by the state of California no fans will be allowed at the game.
The coaches’ comments came during a videoconference call Friday on the eve of the ACC Championship game in Charlotte, North Carolina between the second-ranked Fighting Irish and the No. 4 Tigers.
NBA approves sale of Jazz to Utah technology entrepreneur
SALT LAKE CITY — The NBA’s Board of Governors unanimously approved the sale Friday of the Utah Jazz to a group led by technology entrepreneur Ryan Smith, ending the Miller family’s 35-year run as owners of the franchise.
The deal includes Vivint Arena, the team’s G League affiliate and management of a Triple-A baseball club. Part of the sales agreement calls for the team to remain in Utah.
“Ryan Smith is a forward-thinking, community-minded entrepreneur and business leader who will be a fantastic addition to our league,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.
Smith is a cofounder of the Utah-based firm Qualtrics, which was sold to SAP for $8 billion in an all-cash deal finalized last year.
Mets send RHP Ryan to Rangers to complete Todd Frazier deal
NEW YORK — The New York Mets are sending minor league right-hander Ryder Ryan to the Texas Rangers as the player to be named in a trade for infielder Todd Frazier on Aug. 31.
Ryan is a 25-year-old reliever who last pitched at Double-A Binghamton in 2019 because the pandemic wiped out the 2020 minor league season. He was 3-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings with the Rumble Ponies.
Ryan was left unprotected for this month’s Rule 5 draft and was not selected. New York announced the completion of the deal Friday.
Frazier batted .224 with two home runs in 14 games after being acquired by the Mets. He became a free agent after the season.
Atlanta United hires Argentina’s Gabriel Heinze as new coach
ATLANTA — Hoping to recreate the success of its first coach, Atlanta United hired Argentina’s Gabriel Heinze on Friday to manage the Five Stripes, who endured a miserable season just two years after winning the MLS Cup championship.
The 42-year-old Heinze spent the last two-plus seasons leading Velez Sarsfield in Argentina’s top division. He will become the fourth head coach in Atlanta United history, succeeding interim coach Stephen Glass.
Heinze played under United’s first coach, Tata Martino, and is expected to return to the attacking style that worked so well in the franchise’s first two seasons, leading to a championship in Year 2 and record-setting attendance that was among the highest in the world.
Suter wins season’s 1st downhill, Schmidhofer hurt in crash
VAL D’ISERE, France — Corinne Suter won the first women’s World Cup downhill of the season and Nicole Schmidhofer was injured in a high-speed crash that sent her through the safety fencing on Friday.
The Austrian ski federation said Schmidhofer likely ruptured the ligaments in her left knee and was taken to a clinic in Innsbruck for further examination. Austrian women’s team coach, Christian Mitter, said she also had abrasions on her face.
Descending at more than 100 kph (62 mph) near the end of her run, Schmidhofer lost control after landing a jump and while approaching a right turn. When she veered off the course, the sharp edges of her skis cut through the safety netting.
The Austrian landed out of view of TV cameras. She received medical help on the scene and was transported off the hill on a sled about 15 minutes later.
Schmidhofer, the 2018-19 downhill champion and 2017 super-G world champion, was one of four skiers to get in trouble on the course, where visibility was a problem because of alternating shadow and sunny spots.
Overall champion Kilde takes super-G for 1st win of season
VAL GARDENA, Italy — Defending overall champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won a men’s World Cup super-G on Friday for his first podium result of the season.
The Norwegian was 0.12 seconds faster than Mauro Caviezel, the discipline title holder from Switzerland who won the previous race in the French Alps last week.
Kjetil Jansrud finished third, trailing his Norwegian teammate by 0.21, and Olympic champion Matthias Mayer was 0.34 behind in fourth.
It was Kilde’s fifth career win, and third in super-G. He scooped the overall title last season while winning only one race, a super-G in Austria in February.
LPGA comes out of pandemic strong with 34-event schedule
NAPLES, Fla. — LPGA Tour Commissioner Mike Whan no longer measures success by making it to the end of year disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A schedule for 2021 he released Friday suggests the LPGA Tour came out stronger than ever.
The LPGA Tour has added two tournaments and didn’t lose any of the ones that had to cancel because of the shutdown.
Whan left little wiggle room for more interruptions with a schedule that starts Jan. 21 in Florida and ends with 10 months later with consecutive events in Florida. The first seven tournaments are all in the United States, with the Asia swing moving to the spring.
The 34 official events offer a record $76.45 million in prize money. The largest purse is the $5.5 million for the U.S. Women’s Open at Olympic Club the first week in June, while the largest payoff is the CME Group Tour Championship, which typically awards $1.5 million to the winner.
Moukoko, 16, sets Bundesliga record but Union beats Dortmund
BERLIN — Youssoufa Moukoko became the Bundesliga’s youngest ever goal-scorer on Friday but couldn’t prevent Borussia Dortmund losing at Union Berlin 2-1.
Moukoko, aged 16 years, 28 days, equalized with a fierce strike on the hour-mark for his first goal in his sixth league appearance and on his second start under new Dortmund coach Edin Terzić.
“We have to congratulate the young 16-year-old on his goal. It’s something special,” Union captain Christopher Trimmel said.
It was Moukoko’s second milestone in the German capital.
“I had my Bundesliga debut in Berlin ( vs. Hertha on Nov. 21 ) and today also my first goal. The feeling is indescribable,” Moukoko said in an Instagram post.
Union recovered, and Marvin Friedrich scored the winner with a header to a corner in the 78th minute for the home side to move just a point behind Dortmund after 13 games played.
Athletic Bilbao spoils Huesca’s fun week by 2-0 in La Liga
BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Athletic Bilbao spoiled Huesca’s party by 2-0 and sent the Aragonese club to the bottom of the Spanish league on Friday.
Athletic was being shaded at home until the 86th minute when Bosnian forward Kenan Kodro drew a foul in the box from central defender Jorge Pulido. Pulido left thanks to a second yellow card and Kodro slotted the spot kick down the middle.
The lead was doubled in injury time after center back Unai Nunez’s header to a cross from Jon Morcillo.
Athletic moved into the top half of the standings.
Huesca was on a high from two successive wins, its first in the league last weekend and a win in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday. But it couldn’t finish chances on Friday. Javier Ontiveros had the only two shots on target in the first half, and a belter from a 40-yard free kick in the second half just missed to the left.
UEFA cancels next year’s Under-17 European tournaments
NYON, Switzerland — UEFA canceled next year’s Under-17 European Championships for men and women on Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Both annual soccer tournaments had been scheduled for May, with Cyprus hosting the men and the Faeroe Islands making its continental hosting debut for the women.
“The current epidemiological situation in many parts of Europe (is) making it unrealistic to hold youth competitions in the first months of 2021,” UEFA said.
Concerns were cited about having teenagers travel on commercial flights and preparing players for the tournaments.
The UEFA executive committee decided the annual under-19 tournaments will go ahead. They are scheduled for later in the European summer in Romania and Belarus.
Sergio Perez to race with Red Bull in 2021 season
MILTON KEYNES, England — Mexican driver Sergio Perez will race alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull next season, the Formula One team said Friday.
Perez, who will replace Alexander Albon, became Mexico’s first F1 winner in 50 years with his victory this month at the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain.
Red Bull said that historic performance helped make Perez the “favored choice” over Albon, who will remain with the team as a test and reserve driver. Perez has a one-year contract.
