AP source: Detroit Lions trading Stafford to Rams for Goff and picks
LOS ANGELES — The Detroit Lions are trading quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for quarterback Jared Goff, two future first-round picks and a third-round pick, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday night because the deal has not been completed. ESPN first reported the swap, which will include the Rams’ first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, along with their third-round pick this year.
The blockbuster trade of two starting quarterbacks and former No. 1 overall draft picks will provide a change of scenery for two players who probably need it.
Stafford asked to be traded shortly after the current season ended with the Lions’ third straight double-digit losing record. He has been one of the NFL’s most prolific passers during his 12-year career spent entirely in Detroit, but has never won a playoff game.
Meanwhile, the Rams’ coaching staff and front office have publicly expressed a clear loss of confidence in Goff in recent weeks after Los Angeles earned its third playoff berth and posted its fourth straight winning record during his four years under coach Sean McVay.
Stafford, who turns 33 years old next month, has two years left on a $135 million, five-year contract.
Goff is about to begin a four-year, $135 million contract with $110 million guaranteed. He has been a steady winner since McVay’s arrival, but his high propensity for turnovers and lack of improvement over the past two seasons led McVay and general manager Les Snead to speak openly of a future without Goff in recent weeks.
The familiarity of these two franchises’ front offices likely helped the difficult deal: New Detroit general manager Brad Holmes just left his job as the Rams’ director of college scouting under Snead.
Goff was the last first-round pick made by the Rams back in 2017.
AP source: Cardinals to acquire Arenado from Rockies
The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to acquire All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado from the Colorado Rockies in a trade needing approvals before it can be finalized, a person familiar with the swap tells The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday night because the trade had not yet been finalized.
Arenado, an eight-time Gold Glove winner, signed a $260 million, eight-year deal with Colorado in February 2019 and is owed $199 million for the six remaining seasons.
Colorado would pay St. Louis a large amount of cash as part of the trade, the person said, and Major League Baseball must approve a cash transaction of more than $1 million.
Arenado’s contract has a no-trade provision that requires his approval for any assignment.
He may restructure his contract as part of a trade, the person said, which could require approval of the players’ association. The trade agreement was first reported by The Athletic.
The 29-year-old Arenado has hit .293 with an .890 OPS over eight seasons, averaging 35 home runs and 114 RBIs per 162 games. Aided in part by hitter-friendly Coors Field, he’s led the National League in home runs three times and led the majors in RBIs twice.
The Cardinals finished second in the NL Central last season and lost a first-round playoff matchup against the San Diego Padres. Arenado will bump Matt Carpenter out of his role as the starting third baseman and play in an infield with All-Stars Paul DeJong at shortstop and Paul Goldschmidt at first base.
Arenado slumped during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, hitting .253 with eight home runs and a .738 OPS over 48 games. He earned $12,962,963 in prorated pay.
Reed dodges controversy to share 54-hole lead at Farmers
SAN DIEGO — Patrick Reed was involved in another rules controversy Saturday in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. He also had a share of the lead with Carlos Ortiz.
On the par-4 10th, Reed hit a 190-yard shot out of a bunker with a TV replay showing the ball bounced once before settling into the rough. Believing the ball didn’t bounce, Reed picked it up to see if it was embedded before a rules official arrived. Reed told the official that no one in his group, as well as a nearby volunteer, saw it bounce.
Reed was awarded a free drop and saved par. He bogeyed four of the next holes before birdieing No. 18 for a 2-under 70 and a share of the lead with Ortiz at 10 under. Ortiz had a 66 on the South Course.
In December 2019 in Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, Reed was penalized two strokes for appearing to deliberately improve his lie in a bunker.
“It’s an unfortunate situation obviously, but at the end of the day when you finish a round and the head rules official comes up to you and has the video and shows everything that went down to the whole group and says that you’ve done this perfectly, you did this the exact right way, the protocols you did were spot on, at that point, you know, I feel great about it,” Reed said.
“The ball just disappeared. None of us saw it bounce,” said Reed, who added that a nearby volunteer told him that it did not bounce. “I looked at my group and said, ‘Guys, she didn’t see it bounce it, either, so I’m going to mark this ball and see if it’s embedded.’
“Once I marked it, the first thing I wanted to do was make sure I got the ball out of my hand because you don’t want to clean it or anything because you don’t know if it’s embedded yet. When I put my finger down there and felt like it has broken ground, the first thing you do is call the rules official. ... The rules official said, ‘Yes, this ball has broken the plane.’”
The ground was soft because of rain overnight Thursday and during the second round Friday, when play was suspended for nearly an hour because of a storm.
“At that point we go with what the rules official said and also with what the volunteers and what we see,” Reed said. “When we’re out there, we can’t see everything and when that happens you have to go with what the volunteers say and what the rules officials say and when all comes push and shove we felt like we did the right thing and the rules official said we did absolutely perfectly.”
PGA Tour rules official Ken Tackett said Reed “did all the things we ask to do of a player. It’s obviously difficult and you get to second-guessing when see video; soft conditions, there’s a lot of variables out there.”
The incident on 10 overshadowed Reed’s eagle on the par-5 sixth when he reached in two and made a 40-foot putt to get to 12 under. He reached 13 under with a birdie on No. 9.
Reed shared the lead with Alex Noren after the first round and was one shot off the lead after 36 holes.
Sam Burns (70), Lanto Griffin (72), Viktor Hovland (73), Jon Rahm (72) and Adam Scott (72) were two shots back at 8 under. Rory McIlroy (70) was in a group of four at 7 under.
Blackhawks cancel practice because of COVID-19 concern
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks canceled practice Saturday out of concern about potential exposure to COVID-19.
The workout was supposed to be held at the team’s practice facility. The Blackhawks say the move was made “out of an abundance of caution.”
“The Chicago Blackhawks organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines to protect the health and safety of players and staff as set by the NHL as well as local and state agencies,” the team said in a statement.
Chicago lost 2-1 to Columbus on Friday night. The Blackhawks are scheduled to host the Blue Jackets again on Sunday night.
The Blackhawks have three players on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list: defenseman Adam Boqvist and forwards Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Wallmark.
Medina Spirit wins Lewis, gives Baffert a Ky Derby hopeful
ARCADIA— Medina Spirit led all the way and fought off two challengers late to win the $100,000 Robert Lewis Stakes by a neck Saturday at Santa Anita and give trainer Bob Baffert a Kentucky Derby hopeful.
Ridden by Abel Cedillo, Medina Spirit ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:46.26 on a dirt track listed as good after 2.4 inches of rain fell through Friday.
Medina Spirit paid $4, $2.80 and $2.20 as the even-money favorite in a field of six. The colt earned 10 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby on May 1.
Roman Centurian returned $7.60 and $3.80 at 11-1 odds. Hot Rod Charlie was another nose back in third and paid $2.60 to show as the 5-2 second choice. Baffert-trained Spielberg finished fourth, 11 lengths behind Hot Rod Charlie.
Cedillo sent Medina Spirit to the early lead before the colt was pressed on the backside by Wipe the Slate. Leading by a length at the top of the stretch, Medina Spirit was challenged by Hot Rod Charlie and Roman Centurian in a three-horse duel to the finish.
Baffert said Medina Spirit’s effort reminded him of Silver Charm, his 1997 Kentucky Derby winner. The trainer earned his ninth victory in the Lewis.
No. 5 UCLA weathers comeback try, beats Arizona State 60-57
LOS ANGELES — Charisma Osborne scored 27 points and fifth-ranked UCLA survived a second-half comeback try and beat Arizona State 60-57 on Friday night at Pauley Pavilion.
Osborne scored 20 or more points for the fifth straight game. The sophomore guard is second in the Pac-12 with six 20-point games.
UCLA (10-2, 8-2 Pac-12) led by 18 points in the second quarter and 33-21 at halftime before Arizona State roared back.
The Sun Devils (8-5, 4-5) scored 13 straight points in a 17-2 run in the third quarter. Taya Hanson’s jumper with 1:59 remaining in the period put Arizona State up 40-38 before a layup by UCLA’s Michaela Onyenwere tied it at 40-all going into the final 10 minutes.
Osborne scored 13 points in the fourth, including a 3-pointer with 7:39 remaining to give UCLA a 46-44 advantage. The Bruins were up by six a couple times in the fourth quarter, but were never able to shake the Sun Devils.
Emily Bessoir hit a free throw that gave UCLA a 60-57 lead with 15 seconds remaining. Arizona State had a chance to send it into overtime, but Hanson missed a 3-pointer.
Hawks’ Hunter to miss game against Lakers with knee injury
ATLANTA — De’Andre Hunter, who has emerged as Atlanta’s second-leading scorer in his second season, will miss at least one game with a knee injury.
The Hawks said Saturday Hunter will not play in Monday’s home game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Hunter had a non-surgical procedure on Monday to address articular wear and tear in his right knee.
Hunter left Friday night’s 116-100 win at Washington after hurting the knee. His status will be reviewed next week.
Hunter is averaging 17.2 points and 5.4 rebounds as a complement to Atlanta’s top scorer, point guard Trae Young.
Semien completes $18M deal with big-spending Blue Jays
TORONTO — Infielder Marcus Semien and the Toronto Blue Jays completed their $18 million, one-year contract on Saturday.
The 30-year-old had agreed to the deal Tuesday, subject to a successful physical.
He joins a Blue Jays team that has been one of baseball’s few big spenders during the pandemic. Toronto previously added All-Star outfielder George Springer for $150 million over six seasons and right-handers Kirby Yates ($5.5 million) and Tyler Chatwood ($3 million). The Blue Jays re-signed left-hander Robbie Ray for $8 million.
Semien hit .223 with seven homers, 23 RBIs and .679 OPS in 53 games last season, his sixth with Oakland. He earned $4,814,815 in prorated pay from a $13 million salary.
Semien finished third in AL MVP voting in 2019, when he hit 33 homers with 92 RBIs with an .892 OPS.
A’s acquire LHP Cole Irvin from Phillies for cash
OAKLAND — The Oakland Athletics acquired left-hander Cole Irvin from the Philadelphia Phillies for cash on Saturday.
Irvin, who turns 27 on Sunday, was 0-1 with a 17.18 ERA in three relief appearances last season. He gave up seven runs and 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings.
Irvin made his big league debut with the Phillies in 2019, going 2-1 with a 5.83 ERA.
He pitched 16 games, including three starts.
A fifth-round draft pick in 2016, he was 34-15 with a 3.07 ERA over four seasons in the minors, mostly as a starter.
Lefty Aaron Loup finalizes $3M, 1-year deal with Mets
NEW YORK — Left-hander Aaron Loup finalized a $3 million, one-year contract with the New York Mets on Saturday.
Loup can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched: $50,000 each of 20, 30, 40, 50 and 60.
The 33-year-old was 3-2 with a 2.52 ERA in 25 innings over 24 games for AL champion Tampa Bay last season, allowing 17 hits while striking out 22 and walking four.
Once considered a lefty specialist, he held right-handed batters to a .192 average with three home runs in 58 plate appearances and left-handed batters to a .212 average with no home runs in 38 plate appearances.
Loup did not allow a run in eight of nine postseason appearances. Leading 5-4 in the seventh inning of World Series Game 4, he gave up a single to Corey Seager and a double to Justin Turner, then struck out Max Muncy. Joc Pederson hit a two-run single off Nick Anderson with two outs, but the Rays rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-7, tying the Series at two games apiece.
AP source: Phillies, SS Didi Gregorius agree on 2-year deal
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies and shortstop Didi Gregorius have agreed on a two-year, $28 million contract, according to a person familiar with the deal.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the deal is pending Gregorius passing a physical.
Gregorius, who turns 31 next month, batted .284 with 10 homers, 40 RBIs and an .827 OPS in 60 games in his first season with the Phillies.
Gregorius hit .274 and averaged 20 homers and 75 RBIs over four seasons with the Yankees between 2015-18. He hit 16 homers and drove in 61 runs in 82 games in 2019 after Tommy John surgery on Oct. 17, 2018, to repair a torn elbow ligament.
The Phillies signed two-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto to a five-year, $115.5 million deal earlier in the week.
Aaron Long, Paul Arriola could be loaned to English clubs
American defender Aaron Long and winger Paul Arriola could be loaned to European soccer clubs from Major League Soccer after the United States’ exhibition against Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday in Orlando, Florida.
Long’s agent was discussing a loan from the New York Red Bulls to English champion Liverpool, which is in fourth place and needs a central defender because of injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.
Arriola could be loaned from D.C. United to Swansea of the second-tier League Championship. He would join Jordan Morris, who was loaned from Seattle on Jan. 21 and made his debut for the Swans on Saturday as an 83rd-minute substitute in a 3-1 win at Rotherham.
England’s January transfer deadline is 6 p.m. EST (11 p.m. GMT) Monday.
Casey eagles 18th for 64, leads by 1 at Dubai Desert Classic
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Paul Casey hit a 3-iron to 10 feet and holed the eagle putt to complete a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the third round of the Dubai Desert Classic on Saturday, giving the Englishman a one-stroke lead as he seeks a 15th win on the European Tour.
Casey made four birdies in his first seven holes at Emirates Golf Club before finishing birdie-eagle for the low round of the day that lifted him above Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre (67) onto 15 under par overall.
Falcons hire former backup QB Yates as passing specialist
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — T.J. Yates is returning to the Atlanta Falcons as a coach.
Yates, a native of suburban Atlanta who spent one season backing up Matt Ryan, was announced Saturday as the passing game specialist for new head coach Arthur Smith.
The Falcons also hired Lanier Goethie as a defensive assistant and Nick Perry as the assistant defensive backs coach.
The 33-year-old Yates joins the Falcons staff after spending the last two seasons coaching with the Houston Texans. In 2020, he was assistant quarterbacks coach as Deshaun Watson earned his third Pro Bowl selection.
In Atlanta, Yates will work with former MVP Ryan and a receiving group that includes Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and tight end Hayden Hurst.
Yates spent seven seasons as an NFL quarterback, including three stints with the Texans that included leading the team to its first playoff victory as a rookie in 2011.
Man City making case for defense in latest EPL title charge
A last-minute consolation and a bundled effort from a long throw-in are the only goals Manchester City has conceded in nine games across all competitions in 2021.
Pep Guardiola, one of the most attack-minded coaches in soccer history, has constructed a virtually impenetrable defensive unit in his fifth season at City and it is providing the platform for the team’s latest run at the Premier League title.
City’s lead grew to three points on Saturday after its battling 1-0 win over last-place Sheffield United was followed by second-place Manchester United’s latest slip-up, a 0-0 draw at Arsenal.
That’s five straight shutouts for City in the league — or 10 in its last 12 league games stretching back to a 2-0 loss at Tottenham on Nov. 21, when some were wondering if Guardiola’s latest iteration had the capability of winning the title this season.
Indeed, since a 5-2 loss to Leicester in City’s second league game — a result that shook Guardiola and led to him tightening up his defensive unit — the team has kept 20 clean sheets in 29 games in all competitions, conceding just 10 goals.
On a day when Guardiola rotated his lineup and City’s attack was never at its free-flowing best, a close-range effort from Gabriel Jesus in the ninth minute was enough to earn an eighth straight league win and see off a hard-working Sheffield United side looking far from the worst side in the division.
Lewandowski takes Bundesliga tally to 24 in Bayern’s 4-1 win
BERLIN — Bundesliga top-scorer Robert Lewandowski took his tally to 24 goals this season as Bayern Munich avenged its only defeat of 2020 with a 4-1 win over Hoffenheim on Saturday.
Bayern was beaten by Hoffenheim — also 4-1 — for its only loss across all competitions last year and was in no mood for a repeat despite the absences of midfielders Leon Goretzka and Javi Martínez due to coronavirus infections.
New signing Marc Roca made a rare start as the Bavarian powerhouse and league leader stretched its winning run to four games following the rare losses to Borussia Mönchengladbach and Holstein Kiel in the league and cup, respectively, in January.
Ibrahimović misses penalty, Milan beats Bologna 2-1
MILAN — Zlatan Ibrahimović missed a penalty but AC Milan won 2-1 at Bologna on Saturday to bounce back from a disappointing week and remain top of Serie A.
Ante Rebić fired home the rebound after Ibrahimović’s penalty kick was saved and Franck Kessié doubled Milan’s lead early in the second half. Former Milan midfielder Andrea Poli reduced the deficit nine minutes from time.
Milan moved five points clear of second-place Inter Milan, which hosts Benevento later. Juventus is third, seven points behind Milan, after winning 2-0 at Sampdoria.
Bologna remained six points off the relegation zone.
Milan had lost its last two matches, including a midweek defeat to Inter in the Italian Cup quarterfinals which saw Ibrahimović sent off.
Milan almost took an early lead in Bologna but Łukasz Skorupski did well to tip Theo Hernández’s effort onto the crossbar.
The Bologna goalkeeper then pulled off a sensational double save against Ibrahimović and managed to parry the Milan forward’s spot kick but Rebić netted the follow-up to give his side the lead in the 26th minute.
Madrid loses 2-1 to Levante in another slip in title race
BARCELONA, Spain — Real Madrid stumbled again in the Spanish league title race after losing 2-1 at home to Levante on Saturday with the defending champions reduced to 10 men shortly after kickoff.
The loss left second-place Madrid seven points behind leader Atlético Madrid, which has played two fewer games.
Éder Militão, starting in place of the injured Sergio Ramos, was sent off eight minutes into the match with a direct red card for fouling Sergio León with only the goalkeeper to beat.
Despite losing a player, Marco Asensio put Madrid ahead in the 13th when he was launched on a counterattack with Toni Kroos’ excellent pass.
Swiss skier Gut-Behrami speeds to third straight super-G win
GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany — Lara Gut-Behrami won her third straight World Cup super-G on Saturday, 10 days before the world championship race in the discipline.
The Swiss skier confirmed her dominance with another clear victory, a week after she won her home race in Crans Montana by 0.93 seconds.
On Saturday, Kajsa Vickhoff Lie trailed by 0.68 in second for the Norwegian’s first career podium result, and Marie-Michele Gagnon came 0.93 behind in third.
The Canadian, wearing bib No. 29, bumped Sofia Goggia off the podium. The Italian, who is on a four-race winning streak in downhill, finished fourth, ahead of Austria’s Christine Scheyer and Olympic super-G champion Ester Ledecka.
Overall leader Petra Vlhova finished 10th, and the Slovakian skier saw her advantage over Gut-Behrami in the season standings reduced to 62 points.
French skier Noël gets 1st slalom win of season on home snow
CHAMONIX, France — Clément Noël got his first World Cup win in a year on Saturday, triumphing on home snow in the penultimate slalom before the world championships.
The French skier won three slaloms in each of the last two seasons but had been waiting for another victory since prevailing in Chamonix in February.
Returning to the same course Saturday, Noël improved from third position after the opening leg as the top two lost time in similar mistakes halfway through their final runs.
On a course softened by persistent rain, first-run leader Marco Schwarz dropped to third, 0.19 seconds behind Noël, while Ramon Zenhäusern remained in second and trailed by 0.16.
Schwarz had been fastest in a tight opening run, leading Zenhäusern by 0.02 and Noël by 0.03.
Repilov wins luge title, without Russian flag and anthem
KONIGSSEE, Germany — Russia’s Roman Repilov won his second consecutive men’s luge world championship Saturday, overtaking World Cup champion Felix Loch in the second heat to successfully defend the title.
But after hoisting his gold medal, Repilov removed his hat in preparation for the winner’s flag to be displayed and anthem to blare. That was not the case.
Russian athletes can participate in the luge world championships, but only as neutral competitors and not officially representing their country because of the sanctions levied against that nation for a doping scandal.
The flag displayed in Repilov’s honor was the International Luge Federation’s, a blue outline of a luge athlete on a sled with a white background. The federation’s anthem was played as well. Russian athletes who medal at the Tokyo Olympics this summer or the Beijing Games in February 2022 will experience similar scenes; no Russian flag, no Russian anthem.
Germany’s Friedrich clinches 2-man World Cup bobsled title
IGLS, Austria — Germany’s Francesco Friedrich is the World Cup two-man bobsled champion again.
Friedrich clinched his fourth consecutive two-man title Saturday with his 11th win in 12 races this season. He teamed with Alexander Schuller for an easy victory, beating the Latvian sled of Oskars Kibermanis and Matiss Miknis by nearly three-quarters of a second.
Friedrich’s time was 1 minute, 43.08 seconds. Kibermanis finished in 1:43.80. Russia’s Rostislav Gaitiukevich got his first World Cup medal, placing third with Mikhail Mordasov in 1:43.90.
Codie Bascue enjoyed his best finish of the season for the U.S., placing 10th with Kris Horn.
