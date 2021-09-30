Djokovic is latest big name to drop out of Indian Wells
INDIAN WELLS — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic is the latest big name to drop out of the BNP Paribas Open set for next month in the Southern California desert.
“I am sorry I won’t get to see my fans in Indian Wells and play in the desert, my favourite place to go,” he tweeted Wednesday.
Djokovic came up one victory short of claiming all four Grand Slam titles this year, losing in the U.S. Open final earlier this month. He won the Australian, French and Wimbledon titles.
Djokovic joins women’s No. 1 Ash Barty in skipping the tournament featuring the combined men’s and women’s tours. It will be played Oct. 4-17, a switch from its usual March date on the calendar because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Emma Raducanu, the surprise U.S. Open women’s winner, received a wild card into the event. Also in the women’s field are teenagers Leylah Fernandez, the U.S. Open runner-up, and Coco Gauff.
Also out of the event are former winners Naomi Osaka and Roger Federer, who is recovering from knee surgery in August.
Injured Pulisic, Reyna left off US roster, McKennie returns
NEW YORK — Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna were left off the U.S. roster for the next three World Cup qualifiers because of injuries, and Weston McKennie returned after being dropped for two games for violating team COVID-19 protocols.
Pulisic, the team’s star attacker, has been sidelined since spraining an ankle at Honduras on Sept. 8 and Reyna, a starting midfielder, since injuring a hamstring at El Salvador on Sept. 2. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said neither is back in full training.
“I wouldn’t rule them completely out,” Berhalter said Wednesday. “I think that it is unlikely.”
The 13th-ranked U.S. plays No. 59 Jamaica at Austin, Texas, on Oct. 7, is at 68th-ranked Panama three days later and hosts No. 44 Costa Rica on Oct. 13 at Columbus, Ohio.
McKennie, a top American midfielder, started in the 0-0 draw at El Salvador, then was sent home for violating coronavirus protocols and missed the 1-1 tie at home against Canada and the 4-1 come-from-behind win at Honduras.
Daughter says Pelé will leave hospital and recover at home
SAO PAULO — Brazilian soccer great Pelé is expected to leave the hospital after getting treatment for almost one month, his daughter Kely Nascimento said Wednesday.
The 80-year-old Pelé removed a tumor from his colon on Sept. 4 and spent days in intensive care after the surgery.
“Now that he’s stronger and leaving the hospital to continue recovering and treating himself at home,” Kely Nascimento said on Instagram, adding she will return to the United States, where she lives. “(Thank you) for all the affection and love we received from you this month!”
Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo did not confirm the soccer great is expected to leave soon.
Pelé published several pictures and videos on social media showing him recovering in the hospital. The tumor was found when he went for routine exams at the end of August.
Pelé won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.
NBA releases protocols to teams for virus safety this season
The NBA released tentative health and safety protocols to its teams Tuesday, detailing how players who haven’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccination will be tested far more often than their vaccinated colleagues and face a slew of other restrictions.
Among the rules for unvaccinated players: They will not be able to eat in the same room with vaccinated teammates or staff, must have lockers as far away from vaccinated players as possible, and must stay masked and at least 6 feet away from all other attendees in any team meeting.
Further, unvaccinated players will be “required to remain at their residence when in their home market,” teams were told in the draft of the rules, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press. They will also need to stay on team hotel properties when on the road. In both cases, there are limited permissible exceptions — such as going to buy groceries, taking children to school and the like.
KO’d: Devin Williams hits wall, breaks hand; out of playoffs
ST. LOUIS — Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams fractured his throwing hand when he punched a wall after his team celebrated its NL Central title, likely knocking him out for the entire postseason.
Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said before the Brewers’ Wednesday night game with the St. Louis Cardinals that Williams’ injury likely will require surgery. Stearns said there’s an “outside chance” the 2020 NL rookie of the year could be available for the World Series if the Brewers get that far.
The Brewers clinched the division crown Sunday by beating the New York Mets 8-4 in their regular-season home finale.
“After our celebration, I went out to have a few drinks,” Williams said Wednesday. “On my way home, I was a little frustrated and upset, and I punched a wall. That’s how it happened.”
The injury leaves the Brewers without their main setup man for All-Star closer Josh Hader.
“I don’t think it’s going to be one player who fills that role,” manager Craig Counsell said. “I think it’s going to be multiple players that fill that role. And when you say the role, don’t think about the regular season is what I guess I would say. It’s going to be a pitcher. It’s not necessarily going to be a reliever. We have to get 27 outs to win a playoff game. That’s truly how we see it.”
Williams, a 27-year-old right-hander, has an 8-2 record with a 2.50 ERA in 58 games this season. He has struck out 87 batters in 54 innings. Opponents are batting .186 against him.
NCAA to start using ‘March Madness’ for women’s tournament
The NCAA women’s basketball tournament will start using “March Madness” in marketing and branding beginning this season.
Using the phrase, which has been associated with the men’s tournament for years, was one of the recommendations stemming from an external review of gender equity issues of the tournaments. The report released in August was sparked by outrage at the disparities between amenities such as the skimpy weight room available for the women’s teams to use compared with the men’s.
It’s still unclear exactly how March Madness will be incorporated into the women’s tournament, but putting the slogan on the court would be a possible starting place. The tournament last season simply had “Women’s Basketball” on its court.
“Women’s basketball has grown tremendously over the past several years, and we remain focused on our priority of enhancing and growing the game,” said Lynn Holzman, vice president of women’s basketball. “The brand recognition that March Madness carries will broaden marketing opportunities as we continue that work to elevate the women’s basketball championship.”
NLRB memo: College football players are employees
College football players and many other athletes are employees of their schools, the National Labor Relations Board’s top lawyer said in a memo Wednesday that would allow players at private universities to unionize and otherwise negotiate over their working conditions.
NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo also threatened action against schools, conferences and the NCAA if they continue to use the term “student-athlete,” saying that it was created to disguise the employment relationship with college athletes and discourage them from pursuing their rights.
“The freedom to engage in far-reaching and lucrative business enterprises makes players at academic institutions much more similar to professional athletes who are employed by a team to play a sport,” the memo said.
Abruzzo’s memo does not immediately alter the existing dynamic between the schools and their athletes, who can receive scholarships and limited cost of attendance funding in exchange for playing sports. Instead, it is legal advice for the NLRB should a case come to it for a decision.
The NLRB has authority only over private businesses, leaving the majority of major athletic programs outside its purview.
Chiefs’ Andy Reid back working after brief hospitalization
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid was back to work Wednesday as if nothing was amiss, three days after he was taken to the hospital with an illness and dehydration following a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Reid was released from The University of Kansas Hospital on Monday and wasted no time getting back to the team facility on Tuesday, when the team typically goes through film reviews and begins preparation for the upcoming week.
That allowed Reid to move seamlessly into Wednesday, when the Chiefs have their most important full-squad practice of game week. They began putting in the game plan for Sunday’s trip to Philadelphia, where they will try to snap a rare two-game skid against the team where Reid spent the first 14 seasons of his head coaching career.
Nagy not saying who Bears’ starting QB will be against Lions
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Bears coach Matt Nagy was not ready to say who the starting quarterback will be when Chicago hosts the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Veteran Andy Dalton remains the No. 1 signal-caller, with rookie Justin Fields backing him up and Nick Foles in the third spot, Nagy said Wednesday.
But as for who will start this week?
Nagy said that “will be sorted out once we have a clearer picture” on the health of his top two quarterbacks. Both were expected to practice Wednesday in some capacity.
Bucs add CB Richard Sherman to injury-ravaged secondary
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed Richard Sherman, a three-time All-Pro cornerback and Super Bowl champion who has been dealing with legal issues in the offseason.
Sherman got a one-year deal Wednesday and said Tom Brady helped recruit him to the defending Super Bowl champions, who have been hit hard by injuries to their secondary.
“He’s the all-time great quarterback reaching out, and anytime he makes that call, it’s a very difficult opportunity to pass up,” Sherman said on his podcast.
A five-time Pro Bowler, Sherman spent the last three seasons with San Francisco. Before that, he was one of the NFL’s top defenders with Seattle, helping the Seahawks win the 2013 title and go to the Super Bowl the next season. He played seven seasons in Seattle (2011-17).
He was involved in several incidents during the summer, including being arrested in July at the home of his wife’s parents in Redmond, Washington. Sherman, 33, was charged with five misdemeanors, including two counts of domestic violence, plus resisting arrest, DUI and reckless endangerment.
Bears move closer to leaving Soldier Field for the suburbs
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears took a major step toward moving out of their longtime home at Soldier Field — one of the most recognizable stadiums in the United States — and into the suburbs by signing a purchase agreement for Arlington Park about 30 miles northwest of the city.
“We are excited to have executed a Purchase and Sale Agreement for the Arlington Park property,” Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips said in a statement Wednesday. “Much work remains to be completed including working closely with the Village of Arlington Heights and surrounding communities, before we can close on this transaction.”
Churchill Downs Incorporated, which owns the property officially known as Arlington International Racecourse, announced that the sale price was $197.2 million.
At a press briefing, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she will “do what I can to keep (the Bears) here in the city of Chicago and I don’t think the door has closed by any means.”
But she said she first needs to hear from the team, saying Bears officials have declined to meet with her office, most recently as Tuesday when the team canceled a planned meeting with city officials.
“The bottom line is they’ve got to come to the table,” she said.
Lightfoot, who said the city is prepared to work out a deal that maximizes revenue for both the team and the city, also made clear that if the Bears do decide to move, the price tag of the land in Arlington Heights may not be the only thing the Bears pay for.
Michael A. Taylor, Royals agree to $9M, 2-year deal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Outfielder Michael A. Taylor and the Kansas City Royals agreed Wednesday to a $9 million, two-year contract covering 2022 and ‘23.
Taylor can earn $250,000 annually in performance bonuses: $50,000 each for 325, 375, 425, 475 and 525 plate appearances. He would have been eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series.
Taylor has a $1.75 million base salary this year, and has earned $900,000 of $1 million in available bonuses for plate appearances. The 30-year-old is batting .244 in his first season with the Royals with 12 homers, 52 RBIs and 14 stolen bases in 20 attempts.
An eight-year veteran who spent his first seven seasons with Washington, Taylor has a .239 career average with 65 homers, 236 RBIs and 91 steals in 118 tries. He is among the top-rated defensive outfielders in the majors.
AP source: Jets S Maye sidelined 3-4 weeks with ankle injury
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets safety Marcus Maye will be sidelined three to four weeks with an ankle injury, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation.
The exact nature of the injury is uncertain, but it is believed Maye was hurt in the 26-0 loss at Denver on Sunday — although he played every snap on defense.
Maye was surprisingly listed on the Jets’ injury report Wednesday as having not practiced. The news came a few hours after coach Robert Saleh spoke to reporters, but didn’t mention Maye’s injury.
NFL Network first reported the timeline for Maye’s injury. The person confirmed it to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced how long the safety will be sidelined.
Erik Burkhardt, Maye’s agent, curiously posted on Twitter the safety “Should be back fully healthy just before the trade deadline…” and added a handshake emoji.
Ronaldo lifts United, Barcelona slumps in Champions League
GENEVA — While Cristiano Ronaldo is keeping up his record-setting Champions League level to the end, Barcelona has become barely recognizable as a European power.
Ronaldo struck deep into stoppage time to lift Manchester United to a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Villarreal — his record-extending 136th goal in a new competition-best 178th game.
That goal moved United off the bottom of Group F as five-time European champion Barcelona stayed dead last in Group E with another 3-0 loss.
Barcelona finished with 10 men in a humbling defeat at Benfica two weeks after being swatted aside at home by Bayern Munich.
Bayern eased clear atop the group by routing Dynamo Kyiv 5-0 with Robert Lewandowski scoring twice in the first half for the 2020 champion.
Title holder Chelsea lost 1-0 at Juventus after being caught cold with a goal about 12 seconds into the second half.
Atalanta also won 1-0 at home in Italy, against Young Boys, and also leads its group, one point ahead of United before they meet next at Old Trafford on Oct. 20.
Shelby Rogers beats 2019 US Open champ Andreescu in Chicago
CHICAGO — Unseeded Shelby Rogers saved 7 of 8 break points and put together a 6-4, 7-5 victory over 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu on Wednesday to reach the third round of the Chicago Fall Classic.
The 43rd-ranked Rogers, a 28-year-old from South Carolina, picked up her sixth victory of the season against a member of the Top 20, including an upset of No. 1 Ash Barty at Flushing Meadows last month.
Rogers reached the fourth round at the U.S. Open before losing to eventual champion Emma Raducanu.
Beating the eighth-seeded Andreescu made Rogers 24-19 in 2021, giving her a career high for wins in a season.
Rogers served for the match at 5-4 before getting broken for the only time when Andreescu delivered a cross-court forehand winner. But Rogers broke right back, then served it out on her second chance, and next will face qualifier Mai Hontama, who advanced when No. 11 seed Anett Kontaveit withdrew because of an injured left thigh.
Earlier Wednesday at a hard-court tournament added to the WTA schedule after the tour swing in Asia was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic, Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic overcame 10 double-faults and some first-set frustration to beat qualifier Maddison Inglis 5-7, 6-1, 6-0.
Bencic now faces Tereza Martincova, who eliminated No. 13 seed and French Open semifinalist Tamara Zidansek 6-2, 7-5.
Seeded winners included No. 1 Elina Svitolina, No. 5 Elena Rybakina, No. 9 Jessica Pegula, No. 12 Veronika Kudermetova and No. 16 Jil Teichmann. But No. 4 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, a finalist at Roland Garros in June, lost 6-3, 6-2 to Marketa Vondrousova, the French Open runner-up two years ago.
Bencic was a semifinalist at the 2019 U.S. Open and a quarterfinalist there this month, when she lost to Raducanu.
Dan Evans tops Anderson in San Diego; all-British match next
SAN DIEGO — Eighth-seeded Dan Evans withstood 13 aces from big-serving Kevin Anderson and beat the two-time Grand Slam finalist 7-6 (11), 7-5 on Wednesday in the first round of the San Diego Open.
From 3-all to 6-all in the tight first set, 22 points in a row were won by the server. Then, in the tiebreaker, it was Anderson who nosed ahead and held set points at 6-5 and 7-6 but failed to convert.
Anderson, the runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the U.S. Open in 2017 and to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2018, got a third chance to close out the set when ahead 11-10 but again came up short. Eventually, Evans took it on his fourth set point.
“A little fortunate to come through that one,” Evans said.
Evans, who is ranked a career-high 22nd, now faces 28th-ranked Cam Norrie in an all-British matchup for a spot in the third round at a hard-court tournament added to the ATP schedule to make up for events that were dropped in Asia because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I know him pretty well; he knows me,” said Evans, who figured there will be chatter about the upcoming meeting on a text messaging group both he and Norrie are part of.
They’ve played each other once before: Norrie defeated Evans in four sets in the first round at the Australian Open in February.
Rags to riches: Boxing great Pacquiao announces retirement
MANILA, Philippines — Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is officially hanging up his gloves.
The eight-division world champion and Philippines senator on Wednesday announced his retirement from the ring,
“I would like to thank the whole world, especially the Filipino people, for supporting Manny Pacquiao. Goodbye boxing,” the 42-year old said in a 14-minute video posted on his Facebook page. “It is difficult for me to accept that my time as a boxer is over. Today I am announcing my retirement.”
Pacquiao finished his 26-year, 72-fight career with 62 wins, eight losses and two draws. Of those 62 wins, 39 were by knockout and 23 by decision. He won 12 world titles and is the only fighter in history to win titles in eight different weight classes.
His retirement from boxing followed a disheartening defeat to Yordenis Ugas in Paradise, Nevada on Aug. 21. The younger Cuban boxer beat Pacquiao by unanimous decision, retaining his WBA welterweight title. It was Pacquiao’s first fight in more than two years.
“Thank you for changing my life, when my family was desperate, you gave us hope, you gave me the chance to fight my way out of poverty,” Pacquiao said in the video. “Because of you, I was able to inspire people all over the world. Because of you I have been given the courage to change more lives.”
Pacquaio had hinted at retirement recently. It also had been expected because he is setting his sights on a bigger political battlefield. Earlier this month, he accepted his political party’s nomination and declared that that he will run for Philippines president in the May 2022 elections.
SEC schedule: Expansion likely impacts FCS, non-league games
The Southeastern Conference’s scheduling model is so entrenched that most fans could piece it together with ease: Eight conference games, an FCS opponent at home and a couple of other non-league matchups with maybe a traditional rival mixed in.
How long that tried-and-true formula can last is the question. The SEC is preparing to add Oklahoma and Texas to the league and there could be more expansion.
“I think the SEC needs to expand it’s conference games for sure,” said former Vanderbilt quarterback Jordan Rodgers, now an analyst for the SEC Network.
That’s easier said than done,
The SEC season is already a pressure cooker over eight games where week-to-week a team’s championship fortunes can be upended. Now the league might add one or more critical games to the gauntlet.
Former Florida Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow isn’t sure how that shakes out.
He sees the importance of facing usually overmatched teams from the Football Championship Subdivision in order for SEC teams to find a rhythm. But as a fan, the now ESPN analyst, wants more matchups like the Top 25 Auburn-Penn State showdown earlier this month.
Putintseva reaches Astana Open quarterfinals, Mladenovic out
NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan — Yulia Putintseva reached the quarterfinals of the Astana Open on Wednesday as she bids to win the first women’s tour tennis event in her home country of Kazakhstan, while third-seeded Kristina Mladenovic lost in the second round.
Putintseva beat Vera Lapko 6-4, 6-4 in their second-round match, winning six of the last seven games after Lapko had led the second set 3-0.
Alison van Uytvanck, seeded second, recovered after being broken in the deciding set to beat Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. It was only the third time in 15 tournaments this season that the Belgian has got past the second round in a tour event.
Her reward is a quarterfinal match with seventh-seeded Russian Varvara Gracheva, who saw off Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-4.
Mladenovic became the highest-ranked player to be eliminated so far as she was beaten 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 by Anastasia Potapova of Russia. Potapova’s next opponent is Rebecca Peterson, who swept past Zarina Diyas 6-2, 6-2 to leave Putintseva as the only remaining player from Kazakhstan in the draw.
Jaqueline Cristian lost a first-set tiebreak but still upset eighth-seeded Clara Burel 6-7 (3), 6-1, 6-2 for her third quarterfinal of the season at a full WTA tour event after St. Petersburg in March and Palermo in July.
Ronaldo sets Champions League appearance record with No. 178
MANCHESTER, England — Cristiano Ronaldo is making more history in the Champions League.
The Portugal striker started for Manchester United against Villarreal on Wednesday for his record 178th appearance in the competition. Ronaldo had been sharing the appearance record with Iker Casillas, his former teammate at Real Madrid.
Ronaldo played his first game in the Champions League in 2003 during his first spell at United.
He has scored 135 goals in the competition, another record. The most recent goal was in United’s 2-1 loss at Young Boys two weeks ago.
Ronaldo has won the Champions League title five times.
Henry pans Wenger biennial World Cup plan over mental strain
France World Cup winner Thierry Henry believes doubling the frequency of the tournament would be mentally exhausting for players and questioned why FIFA seems to rely on the views of retired stars rather than active ones.
The plans for biennial World Cups are being advanced by Henry’s former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, in his current role as FIFA’s head of global football development.
Henry was critical of the proposal Wednesday while on CBS alongside former Denmark and Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, who went to Qatar for FIFA meetings earlier this month and appeared on a virtual news conference with Wenger to make the case for World Cups every two years.
Henry said he struggled with the pressure of playing in a World Cup even every four years. The FIFA showpiece has been a quadrennial tournament since 1930, apart from during the longer gap due to World War II.
Organizers detail COVID-19 rules for Beijing Winter Olympics
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — A 21-day quarantine for non-fully vaccinated athletes, officials and workers at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Daily testing for vaccinated people. No tickets sold to anyone living outside China as Olympic venues open their doors again.
Restrictions imposed to control the COVID-19 pandemic at the next Winter Games in February were announced Wednesday by the International Olympic Committee.
While not imposing a vaccine mandate, organizers in Beijing plan stricter rules than applied at the Tokyo Olympics where vaccination was advised though not demanded within a strict regime of testing.
“Games participants who are not fully vaccinated will have to serve a 21-day quarantine upon arrival in Beijing,” the IOC said in a statement.
Olympic athletes can ask to avoid quarantine, the IOC said, for a “justified medical exemption” — a phrase that appeared to exclude ideological objections to vaccines.
It will be the second straight Olympics during the pandemic where families of athletes cannot visit the host country to watch the events.
Jets WR Jeff Smith has concussion after car accident
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets wide receiver Jeff Smith has a concussion after being involved in a car accident Wednesday morning.
The head injury leaves his availability for the Jets’ game Sunday against the Tennessee Titans in doubt.
The 24-year-old Smith was driving to the team’s facility when the crash occurred. When he arrived at the facility, he went through tests that revealed the concussion. Smith was held out of practice and will now be in the NFL’s concussion protocol.
There were no immediate details on the accident, but agent Garriet Blair told The Associated Press earlier Wednesday that Smith was “good” physically and “more upset about his new car.” Smith was not seen on the field practice during the early portion of practice open to reporters.
Smith is in his third season with the Jets after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College. He began his college career as a quarterback, but converted to wide receiver. Smith has two catches for 48 yards in three games and also has a significant role on special teams, serving as a gunner on punt coverage.
