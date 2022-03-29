NFL makes adjustments to Rooney Rule to aid minority hiring
PALM BEACH, Fla. — To ensure more opportunities for diverse candidates, the NFL has added requirements on the hiring of offensive assistant coaches, and women in general.
The moves announced Monday at the owners meeting include adjustments to the Rooney Rule adopted in 2003 and amended frequently in attempts to enhance opportunities for people of color and women for nearly all league and team jobs.
Beginning this season, all 32 clubs must employ a female or a member of an ethnic or racial minority to serve as an offensive assistant coach. The person will receive a one-year contract and work closely with the head coach and offensive staff to gain experience.
In recent years, head coaches have predominantly had offensive backgrounds. The pipeline for minorities on that side of the ball is lacking, as Steelers owner Art Rooney II reiterated Monday.
“We recognize we have seen progress on some fronts,” said Rooney, chairman of the league’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee, “but we still have a way to go on other fronts.”
The NFL saw an increase in the number of people of color in all coaching positions from 35% in the 2020 season to 39% last season. There was an all-time high increase in defensive coordinators to 15, up by two; an increase in minority GMs (five to seven), and assistant GMs (three to six).
Teams will receive league funding toward the coach’s salary for up to two years.
Overall, including women in all Rooney Rule requirements is designed to address under-representation of women in key football positions. The league believes this will “encourage the further identification and development of women candidates and the ability to provide them additional opportunity to interview for open positions.”
A total of 12 women coaches at the start of the 2021 season was an all-time high.
Sources: Governor to propose $500M for new Titans stadium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee plans to propose $500 million in bonds in the state budget to help fund a new covered Tennessee Titans stadium envisioned for Nashville, two sources confirmed to The Associated Press.
The two people are familiar with the details of the governor’s funding amendment and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the governor’s budget amendment has not been released. It’s scheduled for a public discussion Tuesday in front of Tennessee lawmakers, who would also need to approve of the plan to authorize state bonds.
The funding would fill in one piece of the puzzle for the Titans, who have gone from trying to modernize the existing Nissan Stadium to working on plans for a new stadium right next door after renovation costs more than doubled to $1.2 billion. Nashville Mayor John Cooper has lowered expectations about any potential funding from the metro government, saying earlier this month that “fundamentally, the city is not in the entertainment or stadium business itself.”
The sources mentioned that the new stadium plans would include some kind of roof, with one source saying the funding would be contingent on the stadium being enclosed. A covered stadium, whether it’s a fixed or retractable roof, could help Nashville compete for the biggest events in or outside of sports, from the Super Bowl to NCAA basketball Final Four. Axios Nashville first reported on the governor’s proposed funding for the new stadium.
Bills’ new stadium deal carries $850M taxpayer tab, gov says
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The proposed $1.4 billion new home for the Buffalo Bills comes with a record $850 million taxpayer price tag in an agreement reached Monday to secure the franchise’s future for the next 30-plus years.
Gov. Kathy Hochul completed seven months of negotiations by announcing an agreement preserving the Bills presence in her hometown, while also calling it a deal that “made sense” in the return on public investment.
The $850 million amount is considered to be the largest public commitment for an NFL facility.
New York will commit $600 million in funds in a deal reached in time for Hochul to include it in the state budget, which by law must be approved by Friday. Erie County will commit $250 million toward the project, while eventually relinquishing control to a newly established state-appointed commission.
The NFL and the Bills agreed to commit $550 million in financing, with team owners Terry and Kim Pegula’s share coming in at $350 million for a facility projected to open in time for the 2026 season. The Bills would be responsible for covering any construction over-runs under the proposed deal.
The taxpayer commitment of 60.7% falls below the 73% share the state and county had previously committed to the Bills to build, maintain and upgrade the team’s existing facility, now called Highmark Stadium, which opened in 1973.
Flyers sign US Olympian Cates among moves around NHL
Noah Cates is going from Beijing to Broad Street after the Philadelphia Flyers signed the forward prospect to a two-year entry-level contract.
Cates signed a deal Monday for the rest of this season and 2022-23 and is expected to play in the NHL immediately. His college season ended when Minnesota-Duluth was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament Saturday by Denver.
The Flyers drafted Cates in the fifth round in 2017. He has since recorded 99 points in 139 NCAA games and helped Minnesota-Duluth win the national title in 2019.
Cates was one of 15 college players picked to play for the U.S. at the Beijing Olympics, which the NHL skipped. He was named an alternate captain despite being just 23 and put up three points in four games.
“Noah has had an exceptional collegiate career, and we’re happy to have him signed,” general manager Chuck Fletcher said. “We have followed his progress closely and are excited to watch his continued growth in our organization.”
Among other moves:
— The Pittsburgh Penguins signed college free agent defenseman Colin Swoyer to a $750,000 contract for next season. The Michigan Tech product will report to the American Hockey League’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to play the rest of this season on an amateur tryout agreement.
— The Washington Capitals also signed journeyman forward Mike Vecchione to a one-year, two-way contract for next season. It’s worth $750,000 in the NHL.
— The New York Rangers acquired forward Maxim Letunov from the Carolina Hurricanes for defenseman Tarmo Reunanen.
— The Boston Bruins traded defenseman Brady Lyle to the St. Louis Blues for future considerations.
Celtics C Robert Williams III out with torn meniscus
BOSTON — Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III has torn cartilage in his left knee that will require surgery, likely keeping him out for the rest of the regular season and well into the playoffs.
Coach Ime Udoka said before Monday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors that a scan confirmed Williams will need an operation on a torn lateral meniscus. The player and team were still exploring options on what kind of surgery, and that would determine whether he is able to return should the Celtics embark on an extended playoff run.
“Everybody has to hold things down until he comes back,” Udoka said. “We have some optimism that hopefully he can come back.”
Williams was averaging 10 points, 9.6 rebounds and just over two blocks this season for the Celtics, who won for the 24th time in 28 games on Sunday to take over the top spot in the Eastern Conference. He left the 134-112 victory at the end of the third quarter after scoring 10 points with 13 rebounds.
Longtime Jaguars center Linder, a 5-time captain, retires
Longtime Jacksonville Jaguars center Brandon Linder announced his retirement Monday after eight injury-filled seasons.
Linder spent more than a week contemplating his decision before announcing he’s hanging up his cleats on Instagram, saying “it is at this time I have decided to close this chapter of my life and retire from the NFL.”
“I am grateful to be able to fulfill my goal of retiring a lifetime Jaguar,” he wrote. “Jacksonville will remain my home. I am excited to chase new dreams and I’m looking forward to all of the great things to come in the future.”
Linder and Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke met March 16 at the facility, about an hour before the start of the league’s new year. The meeting was initially scheduled to release Linder face to face, but Baalke agreed to give the five-time team captain some time to decide whether he wants to retire or try to play elsewhere.
Linder chose to call it quits after 88 games, all starts for the Jaguars.
Jacksonville drafted him in the third round from Miami in 2014.
But the Florida native missed 41 games because of various injuries, including issues with knees, a shoulder, an ankle and his back. He missed 22 games over the past four seasons, ending two of them on injured reserve.
He was entering the final year of his contract, which included a five-year, $51.7 million extension before the 2017 season. Jacksonville paid him more than $44 million over eight years — roughly $500,000 for each game he actually played.
Gophers’ Steveson wins Hodge again as top college wrestler
NEWTON, Iowa — Olympic gold medalist and two-time NCAA champion Gable Steveson of Minnesota has been named repeat winner of the Dan Hodge Trophy as the top college wrestler.
WIN magazine on Monday announced Steveson had received 49 of 59 first-place votes from a panel of retired coaches, a representative from each of the national wrestling organizations, media members, past winners and fans.
Three-time NCAA champion Yianni Diakomihalis of Cornell was runner-up and two-time national champ Nick Lee of Penn State was third.
Steveson won the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo in August, scoring two takedowns in the last 10 seconds to beat Geno Petriashvili of Georgia 8-5 in the 125-kilogram final.
Steveson won 6-2 over Arizona State’s Cohlton Schultz in the NCAA finals in Detroit on March 19. He is the first heavyweight to win the Hodge Award twice and second Minnesota wrestler to win it, following 133-pounder Jayson Ness in 2010.
Criteria for the Hodge are record, bonus-point percentage, quality of competition and sportsmanship. Gable earned bonus points in 83% of his matches while going 18-0.
Gable left his shoes on the mat after winning his NCAA title, signifying his retirement from amateur wrestling. He has already signed a professional wrestling contract with WWE.
“Gable is one of the best competitors I have ever been around,” Minnesota coach Brandon Eggum said. “He hasn’t even hit his prime yet and we might be seeing the greatest heavyweight ever.”
The Dan Hodge Award is named for the undefeated, three-time NCAA champion at 177 pounds for Oklahoma.
Cavs forward Wade done for season following knee surgery
CLEVELAND — Cavaliers forward Dean Wade will miss the rest of the season following knee surgery, the latest medical setback for a Cleveland team bitten by major injuries for months.
Wade, who made 28 starts this season, underwent a procedure Monday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, the team said. He had been sidelined since last playing on March 12, when he got hurt against Chicago.
Wade’s loss will hurt Cleveland’s depth for the stretch run and into the playoffs. The Cavs currently have the No. 7 spot — a play-in position — in the Eastern Conference with seven games left. Wade had been an important contributor off the bench as well, averaging 5.3 points in 19.2 minutes.
Mancini to stay as Italy coach despite World Cup failure
FLORENCE, Italy — Roberto Mancini will stay on as Italy coach despite the team’s failure to qualify for the World Cup again.
Italy, which won the European Championship only eight months ago, lost to North Macedonia 1-0 in the playoffs on Thursday and will now miss a second straight World Cup. The previous failure led to the dismissal of coach Gian Piero Ventura and the appointment of Mancini.
However, the Italian soccer federation this time has decided to stick with the coach who revitalized the national team and led it to the Euro 2020 title. The 57-year-old Mancini was given a contract extension through 2026 in May.
“We need to start again,” Mancini said Monday. “I talked to the president, we’re in agreement on everything … we’ll have time to discuss what we need to improve.
“I’m still young and I wanted to win a European Championship and a World Cup, we’ll have to wait for the second a little bit. I like this work and I know that with the players we can organize again something important. Apart from the disappointment, everything else is moving forwards.”
Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi signs new contract fresh off ACC title
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh and football coach Pat Narduzzi have agreed on a new contract that will keep Narduzzi with the Panthers through at least 2030.
The deal announced Monday comes three months after Narduzzi led Pitt to its first Atlantic Coast Conference championship on its way to an 11-3 record and a No. 13 ranking in the final AP Top 25 poll, the program’s highest postseason ranking since 1982.
Narduzzi is 53-37 in seven seasons with the Panthers. His 53 wins rank fourth all-time in program history.
“I am so appreciative of our players, coaches and staff,” Narduzzi said in a statement. “Nothing great can be accomplished without their efforts and commitment. I’ve always talked about the importance of pushing together in the same direction. We have that at Pitt across the board.”
Pitt will have to reset on offense heading into 2022 following the departure of quarterback Kenny Pickett, the 2021 ACC Player of the Year. The Panthers open the season on Sept. 1. Pitt is in the middle of spring drills, which will wrap up with the Blue-Gold Spring Game on April 9.
“Our ACC championship season was the result of a strong culture and foundation that Pat Narduzzi has tirelessly built for Pitt football,” athletic director Heather Lyke said. “That foundation has our program positioned for sustained success well into the future.”
Canadian gymnasts ask for investigation into ‘toxic’ culture
A group of Canadian gymnasts is asking Sport Canada to launch an independent investigation into what they describe as a “toxic culture” within the sport’s national governing body.
The group of 71 current and former Canadian gymnastics national team members sent an open letter to Vicki Walker, the director-general of Sport Canada, on Monday saying it can “no longer sit in silence” as cries for change have gone unheeded.
“The current Board and CEO of GymCan have failed to address these issues and have failed to earn the trust and confidence of athletes,” the letter says. “Their inability to adequately respond to ongoing systemic abuse, mistreatment, and discrimination is troubling.”
The group says GymCan has paid only “lip service” to concerns about what it described as “ongoing toxic culture and abusive practices that persist within Canadian gymnastics.”
“We have pushed GymCan to investigate issues internally and to change policies to ensure athlete safety,” the letter says. “We have gotten nowhere.”
The gymnasts are the latest group of Canadian athletes to call for changes within the Canadian Olympic program. A group of Canadian bobsled and skeleton athletes asked earlier this month for the immediate resignation of their national federation’s CEO and high performance director, reiterating a need for a “truly independent” investigation into claims of a toxic culture within the teams.
Austria coach stepping down after failing to reach World Cup
VIENNA, Austria — Austria coach Franco Foda will leave his position after the friendly match against Scotland on Tuesday after failing to lead his team to the World Cup.
Foda used a news conference on Monday to suddenly announce his imminent departure, saying the time was right because “we couldn’t fulfill our big dream.”
Austria lost 2-1 to Wales in the semifinals of the World Cup playoffs on Thursday.
“I’ve had a lot of thoughts over the past few days,” Foda said, “and I take full responsibility for the fact that we didn’t qualify for the World Cup. So my job as team manager ends after the Scotland game.”
The 55-year-old Foda was hired as Austria coach at the end of 2017. The team played at Euro 2020.
“My successor can look forward to a team with impeccable character that has a lot of potential for development,” he said. “I am convinced that we will have a lot of fun with the national team in the years to come.”
